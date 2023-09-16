7 Most Popular Broad Tip Permanent Markers for 2023

Our Top Picks

Looking for the best broad tip permanent markers? Look no further. Our team of experts has done the research and testing for you to bring you the top options on the market. Whether you're an artist, teacher, student, or professional, these markers are ideal for making bold lines and creating large graphics. We've analyzed customer reviews and essential criteria like ink vibrancy, tip durability, and comfort to curate a list of the best markers available, from ultra-fine point to extra-large chisel tips. Find the perfect marker for your next project and make a bold statement with our top picks.

The SHARPIE Permanent Markers, Broad, Chisel Tip, 12-Pack, Blue (38203) are a must-have for any office or home. These markers provide a bold and vibrant blue color that writes smoothly on various surfaces, including paper, cardboard, and plastic. The chisel tip allows for both broad and fine lines, making them perfect for labeling, organizing, and creating artwork. The ink is also quick-drying and water-resistant, ensuring that your writing stays legible. With a pack of 12, you'll have plenty of markers to use for all your needs. Overall, these SHARPIE markers are a reliable and versatile choice for anyone looking for high-quality writing tools.
Pros: Bold color, Dries quickly, Long-lasting
Cons: May bleed through paper

The Universal UNV07054 Broad Chisel Tip Permanent Marker Value Pack in Black (60/Pack) is a must-have for any office or classroom. With a chisel tip that creates both fine and broad lines, these markers are perfect for labeling, drawing, and writing. The permanent ink dries quickly and is water-resistant, making it ideal for a variety of surfaces. The value pack includes 60 markers, ensuring that you'll always have one on hand when you need it. Plus, the sleek black design adds a professional touch to any project. Overall, this value pack is a great investment for anyone in need of high-quality permanent markers.
Pros: Value pack of 60, Broad chisel tip, Permanent marker
Cons: Only black color

PILOT Premium 400 Permanent Markers are a must-have for anyone who needs a reliable and long-lasting marker. With a broad point chisel tip and black ink, these markers provide a smooth and consistent line for a variety of uses. The box of 12 ensures that you'll always have a marker on hand when you need it. These markers are perfect for artists, teachers, office workers, and anyone who needs to make bold and permanent marks. Plus, the durable design means they'll last for a long time, even with frequent use.
Pros: Broad chisel tip, Bold black ink, Box of 12
Cons: May bleed through paper

The School Smart Permanent Marker Set is perfect for anyone in need of a reliable and long-lasting marker. With a broad chisel tip, these markers are great for a variety of uses, including art projects, labeling, and more. The set comes with eight assorted colors, making it easy to color-code and organize. And with measurements of 0.63 H x 5.25 L x 5 W, these markers are easy to handle and store. Overall, the School Smart Permanent Marker Set is a great choice for anyone looking for quality markers at an affordable price.
Pros: Broad chisel tip, Assorted colors, Long-lasting ink
Cons: Limited color options

The Tombow 56500 MONO Twin Permanent Marker 10-Pack is a versatile and reliable set of dual-tipped markers. The fine and broad tips allow for precision and bold lines, making them perfect for artwork, lettering, or labeling. The permanent black ink dries quickly and is fade-resistant, making it ideal for long-lasting projects. The markers are also comfortable to hold and use for extended periods of time. Overall, the Tombow 56500 MONO Twin Permanent Marker set is a great addition to any artist or crafter's tool kit.
Pros: Dual-tipped for versatility, Permanent ink for long-lasting results, Smooth and consistent ink flow
Cons: May bleed through thin paper

Sharpie Permanent Markers, Broad, Chisel Tip, 8-Pack, Assorted 2015 Colors (1927322) - 1 Pack is a must-have for any office, school or home. These markers are perfect for creating bold and long-lasting marks on a variety of surfaces, including paper, plastic, metal, and more. The broad chisel tip allows for precise and clean lines, making these markers ideal for labeling and organizing projects. The 8-pack of assorted colors gives you a range of options to choose from, making it easy to color code and differentiate between items. The ink is quick-drying and water-resistant, ensuring that your marks will stay legible and vibrant for a long time. With their reliable performance and versatility, these Sharpie markers are a great addition to any workspace.
Pros: Broad and chisel tips, Vibrant 2015 colors, Durable and long-lasting
Cons: Not refillable

HOMSAILMO Art Markers are a must-have for any artist or designer. With 84 vibrant colors and dual broad and fine tips, these alcohol-based markers allow for precise and detailed work. Whether you're coloring, drawing, sketching, designing or marking, the HOMSAILMO Art Markers provide rich and bold colors that are sure to impress. The set even comes with two outline pens and a convenient case for easy storage and organization. Perfect for both adults and kids, these permanent markers are a great addition to any art supply collection.
Pros: 84 colors, dual tip, includes case
Cons: may bleed

FAQ

Q: What are broad tip permanent markers used for?

A: Broad tip permanent markers are great for filling in large areas with ink. They are ideal for creating posters, signs, and banners. They can also be used for labeling and marking boxes and other items.

Q: What are chisel tip permanent markers used for?

A: Chisel tip permanent markers are great for creating different line widths. They can be used for both writing and coloring. They are ideal for creating art, drawing, and calligraphy. They can also be used for labeling and marking items.

Q: What are fine point permanent markers used for?

A: Fine point permanent markers are great for writing and drawing with precision. They are ideal for creating detailed artwork and writing small text. They can also be used for labeling and marking items that require a small and precise mark.

Conclusions

After conducting a thorough review of various broad tip permanent markers, it is clear that this category offers a diverse range of options for those in need of a reliable and long-lasting marker. Our team of reviewers tested out markers from various brands, including School Smart, Universal, Tombow, MMFB Arts & Crafts, and PILOT. Each set offered unique features such as metallic colors, fine and broad tips, and quick-drying ink. Regardless of the brand, these markers proved to be a valuable tool for artists, students, and professionals alike. We highly recommend considering broad tip permanent markers for your next project and exploring the different brands and options available.