9 Best Acrylic Fabric Paints for 2023

Acrylic fabric paints are an essential tool for artists and DIY enthusiasts alike who want to add color and creativity to their fabrics. Their versatility and ability to adhere well to fabrics have made them increasingly popular in recent years. However, choosing the right acrylic fabric paint can be a challenge, as there are numerous factors to consider. To help you make an informed decision, we've analyzed customer reviews and essential criteria to bring you the top acrylic fabric paints on the market. So, let's dive in and find the perfect acrylic fabric paint for your project!

1 Hippie Crafter Fabric Paint Set The Permanent Fabric Paint for Clothes 24 Colors Bulk Kit is a versatile and high-quality set that is perfect for any DIY fabric project. With a range of colors including metallic gold, white, red, yellow, orange, and pink, this fabric paint set is perfect for everything from upholstery to outdoor cushions and even shoe painting. Made with high-quality acrylic paint, this set is easy to use and produces long-lasting, vibrant colors that are sure to impress. Whether you're a seasoned crafter or just starting out, the Permanent Fabric Paint for Clothes 24 Colors Bulk Kit is an essential addition to your crafting arsenal. Pros 24 colors to choose from, Suitable for various fabrics, Metallic gold color included Cons May require multiple coats

2 Individuall Fabric Paint Set with 8 Colors Individuall Premium Fabric & Textile Paints is a professional-grade clothing paint set that includes 8 vivid colors, each in a 20 ml / 0.7 fl oz bottle. Perfect for beginners, students, and artists, this craft paint set can be used on a variety of fabrics and textiles, including clothes and upholstery. The paint is washable and easy to apply with a brush or sponge, allowing for endless creative possibilities. Made with high-quality materials, Individuall Premium Fabric & Textile Paints is a must-have for any crafting or DIY project. Pros Professional grade quality, Vivid colors, Suitable for beginners Cons Small 20 ml size

3 GOTIDEAL Titanium White Acrylic Paint Tubes GOTIDEAL Acrylic Paint Titanium White Tubes (120ml, 4.1 oz) are perfect for painters of all levels, from adults to kids. The non-toxic and non-fading formula ensures that your artwork will stay vibrant and beautiful for years to come. The rich pigments make it easy to achieve the perfect shade of white, whether you're painting on canvas, wood, clay, fabric, or ceramic. The convenient size makes it easy to take with you on the go, and the high-quality materials ensure that your artwork will stand the test of time. Pros Non-toxic, Rich pigments, Suitable for various surfaces Cons Small tube size

4 Nicpro 14 Colors Acrylic Paint Set Nicpro 14 Colors Large Bulk Acrylic Paint Set is the perfect choice for artists of all levels. This set includes 16.9 oz (500 ml) of each color, making it a great value for those who go through a lot of paint. The 14 colors are vibrant and easy to mix, allowing for endless possibilities in your artwork. The non-toxic formula is safe for use on multiple surfaces such as canvas, wood, leather, fabric, and stone. The set also comes with a color wheel to help you plan and create your next masterpiece. Whether you're a beginner or a professional, Nicpro Acrylic Paint Set is a must-have for any artist's collection. Pros 14 vibrant colors, large quantity, multi-surface use Cons No color names given

5 FolkArt Brush on Fabric Acrylic Paint Beginner Set The FolkArt Brush on Fabric Acrylic Paint Beginner Set (2-Ounce) is perfect for those looking to add a personal touch to their fabric projects. The set includes eight vibrant colors that can be easily applied to various fabric types and surfaces. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced artist, this set provides a great opportunity to experiment with different techniques and create unique designs. The 2-ounce bottles are the perfect size for small to medium projects, and the paint dries quickly for a long-lasting finish. Overall, this set is a great investment for anyone looking to get creative with fabric painting. Pros Easy to use, Vibrant colors, Dries quickly Cons Limited color selection

6 Aen Art Acrylic Paint Set, 16 Colors. The Aen Art Acrylic Paint Set offers 16 vibrant colors for beginners in painting. The non-toxic and rich pigments are suitable for various surfaces such as canvas, wood, fabric, and ceramic crafts. The paint is easy to blend and dries quickly, making it ideal for creating multiple layers and achieving a smooth finish. The set comes with high-quality paintbrushes and a palette, making it a convenient and affordable option for anyone looking to explore their creativity. Pros Non-toxic, 16 colors, Rich pigments Cons Limited quantity

7 Drawdart Acrylic Paint Set 36 Colors The Drawdart Acrylic Paint Set is a must-have for artists and hobby painters alike. With 36 vibrant colors in 2 fl oz / 60 ml bottles, this set provides a wide range of options for painting on canvas, wood, fabric, ceramic, and more. The rich pigments ensure a beautiful finish that is sure to impress. Plus, the non-toxic formula makes it safe for artists of all ages to use. Whether you're a seasoned professional or just starting out, the Drawdart Acrylic Paint Set is the perfect addition to your collection. Pros 36 vibrant colors, non-toxic, versatile for many surfaces Cons may require multiple coats

8 Shuttle Art Acrylic Paint Set 15 Colors Shuttle Art Acrylic Paint Set is an excellent choice for beginners and experienced artists of all ages. With 15 rich pigment colors, this non-toxic set is perfect for painting on a variety of surfaces such as canvas, wood, clay, fabric, and ceramics. Each tube contains 12ml of artist-quality paint that delivers a smooth and consistent finish. The colors are vibrant and blend well, making it easy to create beautiful works of art. Whether you're a professional artist or just starting, the Shuttle Art Acrylic Paint Set is a great investment that will provide you with hours of creative fun. Pros 15 rich pigments, non-toxic, artist quality Cons Limited color range

9 Shuttle Art Acrylic Paint Set 50 Colors Shuttle Art Acrylic Paint Set is a premium quality art supply that comes with 50 richly pigmented colors in 2oz/60ml bottles. This water-proof paint is perfect for artists, beginners, and kids who love to paint on canvas, rocks, wood, ceramic, and fabric. The variety of colors in this set allows for endless creativity and the easy-to-use bottles make the painting process a breeze. With its high-quality and affordable price, this acrylic paint set is a must-have for any artist looking to enhance their work. Pros 50 vibrant colors, Versatile on different surfaces, Waterproof and rich pigmented Cons Some colors may differ

Q: What is the difference between acrylic fabric paints and dye fabric paints?

A: Acrylic fabric paints are water-based and have a thicker consistency than dye fabric paints. Acrylics are best used for painting designs onto fabric, while dyes are better for overall coloring of the fabric. Acrylics are more opaque, while dyes are more transparent and tend to blend into the fabric more.

Q: How do I use fabric paints?

A: Before using fabric paint, wash the fabric to remove any sizing or finishes that may interfere with the adhesion of the paint. Choose the type of fabric paint that suits your needs, either acrylic or dye fabric paint, and apply it to the fabric using a brush, sponge, or other tool. Allow the paint to dry completely before using or washing the fabric.

Q: Can I use fabric paints on all types of fabric?

A: Fabric paints can be used on most types of fabric, including cotton, linen, silk, and synthetic fabrics. However, it is important to check the label of the fabric paint to make sure it is suitable for the specific type of fabric you are using. Some fabric paints may not work well on certain fabrics, so always test a small area first before applying to the entire fabric.

After conducting thorough research and testing, it's safe to say that acrylic fabric paints are an excellent choice for those looking to add vibrant and long-lasting color to their textiles. The options we reviewed, including fabric pens, glow-in-the-dark paint, and a beginner set, all provided great results and offer a range of possibilities for artists, hobbyists, and DIY enthusiasts alike. Whether you're looking to personalize clothing or create unique home decor, acrylic fabric paints are a must-try. So, if you're ready to unleash your creativity, consider giving one of these options a try and see where your imagination takes you!