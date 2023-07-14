Craft foam is a favorite of DIY enthusiasts, thanks to its versatility and affordability. It is perfect for creating decorations, costumes, and even toys. The lightweight and flexible material comes in a variety of colors and thicknesses, making it easy for crafters of all skill levels to work with. However, selecting the right foam is crucial to achieve the desired results. When choosing craft foam, it is essential to consider the thickness, color, texture, and any special features. Proper tools and techniques are also necessary to create clean and precise cuts and add texture and dimension to your foam creations. Stay tuned for our top picks for the best craft foam products available.

Our Top Products

Best Craft Foam for 2023

Horizon Group USA Assorted Rainbow 30-Pack Foam Sheets are a must-have for any crafter or DIY enthusiast. These 8.5x5.5-inch and 2mm thick EVA foam sheets come in a value pack of 11 colors, perfect for any project. Whether you're creating decorations, adding texture to a scrapbook, or making a costume, these foam sheets are versatile and easy to work with. With 30 sheets in a pack, you'll have plenty to use for multiple projects. The colors are vibrant and the foam is durable, making these sheets a great addition to any classroom or home crafting station.

Pros 30 sheets in 11 colors, 2mm thickness for durability, Great for DIY projects Cons Colors may vary

The 96pcs Foam Sheet Crafts are a versatile and colorful addition to any crafting project. With 12 assorted colors and a size of 8.5 x 5.5 in, these Eva foam paper pieces are perfect for kids, students, and DIY enthusiasts. Whether you're using them for classroom activities, sewing projects, or simple crafts at home, these foam sheets are easy to cut, glue, and decorate. Plus, they're lightweight and durable, making them ideal for creating all kinds of unique and creative designs.

Pros 96 pieces in pack, 12 assorted colors, versatile for crafts Cons may not be high quality

Crafare 92 Pack 2mm Eva Foam Sheets for Crafts is the perfect addition to any crafter's supply kit. With 20 assorted colors and 5.5 x 8.5in size, these foam sheets are perfect for school projects, scrapbooking, DIY handcrafts, and more. The lightweight and durable material makes it easy to cut, shape, and glue to create your desired design. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned crafter, these foam sheets are a must-have for any project.

Pros 92 sheets, 20 colors, Versatile Cons Thin sheets

MEARCOOH Foam Sheets Crafts are a versatile and colorful addition to any crafting project. With 10 vibrant colors, these 2mm Eva foam sheets are perfect for DIY projects, scrapbooking, preschool activities, and cosplay. Each sheet is 9x12 inches, making them easy to handle and cut to any size. Plus, the non-adhesive design allows for easy manipulation and creativity. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced crafter, MEARCOOH Foam Sheets Crafts are a must-have for your creative toolkit.

Pros 10 colors to choose from, 2mm thickness for durability, great for various crafts projects Cons No adhesive backing

FLOFARE Floral Foam Blocks are a must-have for any DIY enthusiast or florist. These foam blocks come in a pack of 3, each measuring 5.5"L x 3.1"W x 1.7"H. The green foam is perfect for both fresh and artificial flower arrangements. It can be used for plant foam and other crafts. These blocks are easy to work with, and they hold flowers securely in place. Whether you're planning a wedding or just creating a beautiful centerpiece, FLOFARE Floral Foam Blocks are the perfect tool for the job.

Pros Versatile for fresh/artificial flowers, Easy to use, Pack of 3 Cons Not suitable for large arrangements

The 3Pcs Floral Foam Blocks are a must-have for any DIY flower arrangement enthusiast. These green wet dry foam blocks are perfect for both fresh and artificial flowers, making them incredibly versatile. Measuring at 5.5”L x 3.1”W x 1.7”H, these foam blocks are the perfect size for any floral arrangement project. The foam is easy to work with and holds flowers securely in place, ensuring your arrangements stay beautiful for longer. Whether you're a professional florist or just starting out, these foam blocks are a game-changer for any floral project.

Pros Suitable for fresh and artificial flowers, DIY crafting made easy, Quality foam material Cons May not fit all vases

Juvale 12-Pack Sculpting Craft Foam Blocks are the perfect addition to your craft supply collection. Measuring 4 x 4 x 2 inches, these polystyrene brick rectangles are versatile and can be used for a variety of projects. Use them for floral arrangements, as a base for holiday decorations, or for DIY craft projects. Their lightweight design makes them easy to work with and their white color allows for easy customization. With 12 blocks in a pack, you'll have plenty to work with for all your crafting needs.

Pros 12-pack for bulk, Flexible and easy to cut, Versatile for various projects Cons Limited color option

The OISAKLD 10 Pack EVA Color Foam is a great option for those looking to add some color to their DIY crafts. With 10 sheets of 2mm foam in various vibrant colors, these 9x12 inch sheets are perfect for a range of projects. Whether you're making costumes, decorations, or simply need a sturdy and colorful backing for your artwork, this EVA foam is a versatile and affordable choice. Plus, the foam is easy to cut, glue, and shape to suit your needs. Overall, the OISAKLD 10 Pack EVA Color Foam is a great addition to any crafter's toolkit.

Pros Versatile for DIY projects, Comes in a pack of 10, Colorful and vibrant options Cons Thickness may not suit all

If you're looking for a versatile and colorful material for your next crafting project, then the 48PCS EVA Foam Sheets are a great option. These 1mm thick foam sheets come in 12 different colors and are perfect for a variety of DIY projects, from kids crafts to classroom activities. With a size of 11.8 x 7.8 inches, these sheets can easily be cut to fit any project, and the EVA foam material is easy to work with and durable. Whether you're making decorations for a party or creating handmade gifts, these foam sheets are a great addition to your crafting supplies.

Pros 48PCS of foam sheets, 12 different colors, Convenient size for crafting Cons Thickness may be limiting

The Silverlake Craft Foam Block is a versatile and essential tool for crafting, modeling, sculpting, and floral arrangements. This 6 pack of 8x12x2 EPS polystyrene blocks is perfect for DIY school and home art projects. These lightweight and easy-to-cut blocks are made from high-quality materials, making them durable and long-lasting. Whether you're a professional or a beginner, the Silverlake Craft Foam Block is a must-have for all your creative needs.

Pros 6 pack, versatile use, easy to shape Cons only 2 inch thickness

FAQ

Q: What is craft foam used for?

A: Craft foam is a versatile material that can be used for a variety of projects, including cosplay costumes, children's crafts, home decor, and more. It can be easily cut, glued, and painted, making it a great option for DIY projects.

Q: What thickness of craft foam should I choose?

A: The thickness of craft foam you choose will depend on the project you are working on. Thinner foam is better for projects that require flexibility, such as costumes or accessories, while thicker foam is better for projects that require more structure, such as home decor or props.

Q: Can craft foam be used for outdoor projects?

A: Craft foam is not recommended for outdoor use as it is not weather-resistant. However, there are some foam materials that are specifically designed for outdoor use, such as closed-cell foam. If you plan on using foam for an outdoor project, be sure to choose a material that is suitable for outdoor use.

Conclusions

After thoroughly testing and reviewing the top craft foam products on the market, we can confidently recommend two standout options. First, the Horizon Group USA Assorted Rainbow 30-Pack Foam Sheets offer an excellent value with an array of colors and versatile sizing for a range of DIY projects. Our second recommendation is the Crafare 92 Pack 2mm Eva Foam Sheets for Crafts, which provide an impressive variety of colors and a durable thickness for a variety of crafting needs.

Overall, we found that craft foam is a versatile and essential material for crafting, with options for both wet and dry arrangements. Whether you're a teacher, artist, or DIY enthusiast, there is a craft foam product that can suit your needs. We recommend taking the time to research and find the perfect product for your specific project. Thank you for reading, and happy crafting!