If you're an artist or designer, you know how important it is to have the right set of drawing markers in your arsenal. With so many options on the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the best one for your needs. That's why we've done the research and testing to bring you the top contenders for the best drawing markers for 2023.

In our analysis, we looked at several essential criteria, including color vibrancy, ink quality, tip durability, and versatility. We also took into consideration customer reviews to see what real artists and designers have to say about each product.

It's crucial to have the right drawing markers to bring your creative vision to life. Whether you're a professional artist or a beginner, having the right tools can make all the difference. We understand that choosing the best drawing markers can be challenging, but we're here to help. Read on to see our top picks for the best drawing markers for 2023 and take your artwork to the next level.

Best Drawing Markers for 2023

What we liked about it

MMFB Arts & Crafts 168 Colors Dual Tip Artist Markers are a game-changer for artists of all levels. We were blown away by the versatility of these markers, which boast both fine and chisel tips for precise detail work and broad strokes. The variety of colors is impressive, and the ink is alcohol-based, ensuring a permanent, long-lasting result. We especially loved the included shoulder travel case and extra pens, making these markers perfect for on-the-go creativity. Whether you're drawing, sketching, writing, doodling, or painting, these markers are a must-have addition to your toolkit.

What we didn't like about it

When it comes to the MMFB Arts & Crafts 168 Colors Dual Tip Artist Markers, we found that the chisel tips were not as durable as we had hoped. After just a few uses, we noticed that the tips began to fray and lose their shape, making it difficult to achieve the precision we needed for our artwork. Additionally, we found that some of the lighter colors were not as pigmented as we would have liked, requiring multiple layers to achieve the desired effect. While we appreciate the range of colors and the inclusion of a shoulder travel case, we believe that improvements could be made in the durability and pigmentation of these markers.

What we liked about it

The US Art Supply Super Markers 20 Unique Colors Dual Tip Fabric & T-Shirt Marker Set is a must-have for artists and fashion enthusiasts alike. The chisel point and fine point tips make it easy to create intricate designs and bold strokes. The ink is permanent and vibrant with 20 primary colors to choose from. We especially loved how smoothly the markers glide on fabric and how well they hold up after washing. The user-friendly design and exceptional quality make this marker set stand out from the rest. Whether you're a professional artist or just starting, this set is perfect for unleashing your creativity.

What we didn't like about it

While we enjoyed using the US Art Supply Super Markers for fabric and T-shirts, we did find a few areas for improvement. One issue we had was with the longevity of the markers; they tended to run out of ink quickly, especially when used on larger projects. Additionally, the chisel point tips had a tendency to fray over time, making it difficult to achieve clean lines and details. Despite these shortcomings, we appreciated the range of vibrant colors included in the set and the convenience of having dual-tip options. For those looking for a more long-lasting and precise option, we recommend trying out other fabric marker brands on the market.

What we liked about it

Caliart 34 Double Tip Brush Pens Art Markers are a must-have for artists of all skill levels. What we loved the most about these markers is their versatility. With a fine tip and brush tip on each marker, you can create a wide range of strokes and effects. The colors are vibrant, blendable, and long-lasting, making them perfect for any project, from coloring books to calligraphy. We were also impressed with the ergonomic design and comfortable grip, making it easy to create for extended periods. Overall, Caliart 34 Double Tip Brush Pens Art Markers are an excellent choice for anyone looking for high-quality, versatile art markers.

What we didn't like about it

While the Caliart 34 Double Tip Brush Pens Art Markers set offers a wide range of colors for artistic expression, we found that the brush tips tended to fray and lose their shape quickly. This made it difficult to achieve precise lines and details, especially when using the finer tip. Additionally, some colors appeared streaky and required multiple layers to achieve a solid color. While we appreciate the affordability of this set, we would suggest investing in higher quality brush pens for more professional results.

What we liked about it

Funcils Fine Tip Chalk Markers are the perfect solution for those in search of a versatile and easy-to-use writing tool. These markers come in a pack of 10 and feature 3mm reversible tips that allow for precise writing on a variety of surfaces including chalkboards, blackboards, windows, labels, bistro boards, glass, and even cars. The wet wipe erasable ink ensures easy clean-up and the bright colors make your messages pop. We love how smoothly these markers write and how quickly they dry, making them perfect for both personal and professional use. Upgrade your writing game with Funcils Fine Tip Chalk Markers.

What we didn't like about it

We found that the Funcils Fine Tip Chalk Markers for Chalkboard, Blackboard, Window, Labels, Bistro, Glass, Car, Board (10 Pack, 3mm) had a tendency to smudge or rub off easily, especially on certain surfaces. This was a problem when we were trying to create long-lasting designs or messages, as they would often fade or disappear after just a few days. Additionally, we noticed that the markers tended to run out of ink quickly, which was frustrating when we were in the middle of a project. While we appreciated the variety of colors and the easy-to-use design of the markers, we feel that improvements could be made to the ink quality and longevity in order to make them a more effective tool for creative projects.

What we liked about it

The Dual Markers Brush Pen set is a must-have for anyone who loves to engage in adult coloring, hand lettering, writing, sketching, or planning. This 36-color pen set is the perfect combination of fine point markers and brush highlighter pens. The key feature of this set is its dual functionality, which allows you to switch between the fine point and brush tip with ease. We found the brush tip to be especially valuable, as it allows for effortless blending and shading. The performance of these markers is exceptional, with vibrant colors that don't bleed through the paper. The user experience is also top-notch, with comfortable non-slip grips that allow for precise control. Overall, the Dual Markers Brush Pen set is a fantastic art supply that is worth recommending to anyone looking to enhance their creative projects.

What we didn't like about it

While the Dual Markers Brush Pen set offers a variety of colors and two different tips, we found some aspects of the product to be lacking. The brush tip tended to fray quickly, making it difficult to achieve precise lines and control. Additionally, the fine point marker was not as fine as we had hoped, leading to some smudging and bleeding. Improvements could be made by using higher quality materials for the brush tip and refining the fine point marker. Despite these drawbacks, the range of colors and versatility of the pens make them a suitable choice for those looking to experiment with different art techniques.

What we liked about it

WELLOKB Alcohol Markers are a must-have for any artist, whether you're a professional or just starting out. With 80 vibrant colors to choose from, these dual-tip markers allow for endless creativity and possibilities. The alcohol-based ink dries quickly and provides a smooth, streak-free finish, making them perfect for coloring, illustrations, sketching, and more. The markers come in a convenient case for easy storage and organization. Plus, they make a great Christmas gift for kids and adults alike. These markers are a game-changer for any art project and are sure to impress.

What we didn't like about it

While the WELLOKB Alcohol Markers offer a wide range of color options and dual tips for versatility, we found that the markers tend to bleed through paper easily. This can be frustrating for artists and crafters who want to create precise and clean lines. Additionally, the markers have a strong odor that may be unpleasant for some users. While the markers come in a convenient case for storage, we would recommend using them on thicker paper to avoid bleeding and using them in a well-ventilated area due to the odor. Overall, while the WELLOKB Alcohol Markers have some drawbacks, they still offer a good value for the amount of colors included.

What we liked about it

The Tombow 56171 Dual Brush Pen Art Markers, Grayscale, 10-Pack is a must-have for any artist looking to elevate their work. The blendable brush and fine tip markers allow for a range of techniques and styles, while the grayscale color palette is perfect for creating depth and dimension. The high-quality ink flows smoothly and dries quickly, providing vibrant and long-lasting results. Plus, the ergonomic design ensures comfortable use and ultimate control. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, these markers are sure to impress.

What we didn't like about it

While the Tombow 56171 Dual Brush Pen Art Markers, Grayscale, 10-Pack offer a wide range of grayscale shades, the blendability of the markers needs improvement. The colors tend to streak and bleed when blending, making it difficult to achieve a smooth gradient. Additionally, the fine tip marker can be prone to fraying, making it difficult to achieve precise lines. While the brush tip is a great feature for creating bold strokes and calligraphy, it can be difficult to control for fine details. Overall, these markers are a good option for those looking for grayscale shades, but may not be the best choice for those looking for seamless blending and precision.

What we liked about it

Shuttle Art Dot Markers are a must-have for any parent or teacher looking for a fun and educational tool for kids. With 15 vibrant and washable colors, these markers are perfect for toddlers, preschoolers, and children of all ages. The non-toxic water-based formula is safe for kids to use and easy to clean up, making them perfect for classroom activities and at-home crafts. The dot markers are also great for improving hand-eye coordination and fine motor skills. We especially love how easy they are to use and how the colors stay bright even after drying. Overall, a fantastic addition to any art supply collection!

What we didn't like about it

While the Shuttle Art Dot Markers offer a decent color selection and are marketed towards toddlers and preschool children, we found that they may not be the best option for all parents. The markers tend to run out of ink quickly, which can be frustrating for both parents and children. Additionally, the colors may not be as vibrant as advertised, which can be a letdown for kids who are excited to create colorful masterpieces. Overall, while the Shuttle Art Dot Markers may work for some families, we suggest exploring alternative options with more consistent ink flow and brighter colors.

What we liked about it

The Dual Brush Marker Pens are a game-changer for anyone who loves to color, write, or plan. With 24 vivid colors to choose from, these markers are perfect for kids and adults alike. The fine point and brush tip make it easy to switch between thin, precise lines and bold, sweeping strokes. Whether you're using them for coloring books, bullet journals, or note-taking, these markers will bring your pages to life. The ink flows smoothly and doesn't bleed through the paper, making for a seamless coloring or writing experience. Overall, these markers are a must-have for anyone who wants to add some color and creativity to their daily routine.

What we didn't like about it

While the Dual Brush Marker Pens have a lot of great features, there were a few aspects of the product that we didn't like. Firstly, we found that some of the markers dried out quite quickly, which was frustrating when we were in the middle of a project. Additionally, the fine point tip on some of the markers was quite fragile and broke easily, which made it difficult to achieve fine details.

However, we do appreciate the variety of colors offered and the versatility of the dual tip design. We found that the brush tip was particularly useful for blending and shading. Overall, while there are a few improvements that could be made to the Dual Brush Marker Pens, they are still a great option for anyone looking for a wide range of colors and dual tip functionality.

What we liked about it

The Hula Home Stained Glass Mandala Art Kit is a must-have for anyone who loves to express their creativity. What we loved the most about this kit is the new markers that allow you to create stunning stained glass designs with ease. With 10 suncatchers included, this kit is perfect for adults, kids, teens, and seniors who want to try their hand at a new hobby. The stained glass style of the suncatchers adds a touch of elegance to any room, making them an ideal gift for beginners, women, and the elderly. Overall, this kit is a fun and relaxing way to create beautiful art that you can display with pride.

What we didn't like about it

The Hula Home Stained Glass Mandala Art Kit is a great option for those who want to try their hand at DIY window clings. However, we found that the markers provided in the kit were not of the best quality, making it difficult to achieve the desired stained glass effect. The colors were not vibrant enough, and the ink tended to bleed outside of the lines. We recommend using alternative markers or paints for better results. Despite this, the kit is still a fun and engaging hobby for adults, kids, teens & seniors. With 10 suncatchers included, it offers a great opportunity to create personalized window decorations.

FAQ

Q: What should I consider when choosing drawing markers?

A: When choosing drawing markers, you should consider the type of artwork you’ll be creating, the surface you’ll be working on, and the level of permanence you desire. For example, if you’ll be working on a non-porous surface like glass or plastic, you’ll want to choose markers specifically designed for that surface. If you’re creating a piece that you want to last for a long time, consider choosing markers that are labeled as “archival quality” or “fade resistant”.

Q: What are the different types of drawing markers?

A: There are several different types of drawing markers, including alcohol-based markers, watercolor markers, and acrylic markers. Alcohol-based markers are known for their vibrant colors and fast-drying properties, making them popular for professional artists. Watercolor markers are a great choice for creating soft, translucent effects and are often used in illustration and calligraphy. Acrylic markers are ideal for creating opaque colors and are often used on surfaces like canvas, wood, and paper.

Q: How do I maintain my drawing markers?

A: To maintain your drawing markers, store them in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Make sure the caps are securely in place when not in use to prevent the markers from drying out. If the tips of your markers become frayed or damaged, try soaking them in rubbing alcohol for a few minutes to revive them. Additionally, make sure to clean the tips of your markers with a damp cloth or paper towel after each use to prevent them from becoming clogged with dried ink.

Conclusions

In conclusion, after conducting extensive research and testing, we highly recommend the MMFB Arts & Crafts 168 Colors Dual Tip Artist Markers and the Caliart 34 Double Tip Brush Pens Art Markers. Both products offer a wide range of vibrant and bold colors with dual tips, allowing for fine and chisel point lines. The MMFB Arts & Crafts set also comes with a convenient shoulder travel case and four extra pens. Meanwhile, the Caliart set includes a variety of brush pen sizes perfect for coloring, journaling, and calligraphy. These markers are perfect for artists, students, and anyone who loves to draw, sketch, and write. We encourage you to further research these products to find the perfect fit for your needs. Thanks for reading, and we are confident you will find the perfect markers to unleash your creativity.