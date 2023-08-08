Best Heavy Duty Stapler for 2023

Our Top Picks

If you frequently staple large stacks of paper, a heavy duty stapler is a must-have tool. We've tested and researched various heavy duty staplers to find the best one for you. Our analysis includes the stapler's capacity, durability, ease of use, and customer reviews. We'll reveal the top-ranking heavy duty staplers in our upcoming article and provide additional tips and tricks to help you make the most out of your new stapler. Stay tuned to find out which heavy duty staplers made the cut and how they can benefit you in your daily tasks.

1 Amazon Basics Heavy Duty Stapler with 1000 Staples Amazon Basics Heavy Duty Stapler with 1000 Staples View on Amazon 9.7 The Amazon Basics Effortless Heavy Duty Stapler is a must-have for any large office or workspace. With the ability to staple up to 210 sheets of paper at once, this stapler is a game-changer for those who frequently handle large stacks of paper. The stapler also comes with 1000 staples, ensuring you won't run out anytime soon. The sleek black design is both professional and stylish, and the effortless feature makes stapling a breeze. Overall, this stapler is a great investment for anyone who needs to staple large amounts of paper quickly and efficiently. Pros Effortlessly staples 210 sheets, Comes with 1000 staples, Durable for heavy use Cons Bulky size

2 Better Office Products Heavy Duty Stapler Better Office Products Heavy Duty Stapler View on Amazon 9.4 The Better Office Products Heavy Duty Commercial Stapler is a must-have for any office or home workspace. With a 100 sheet high capacity, you can easily staple even the thickest stacks of paper without jamming. The rounded ergonomic lever and weighted stability base provide comfortable and stable use, while the black polished steel design adds a professional touch to your workspace. Plus, with 2,000 included staples, you'll have everything you need to start stapling right away. Upgrade your stapling game with the Better Office Products Heavy Duty Commercial Stapler. Pros High capacity, Ergonomic lever, Jam-free Cons Heavy

3 KongJee Heavy Duty Stapler with Staples KongJee Heavy Duty Stapler with Staples View on Amazon 9.1 The KongJee 100-Sheet Heavy Duty Stapler is a must-have for any office or home workspace. With a high capacity of up to 100 sheets of paper, this stapler is perfect for large projects and documents. The industrial-grade construction ensures durability, while the included 1000 staples allow you to start stapling right away. The ergonomic design and easy-to-use mechanism make stapling a breeze, saving you time and effort. Invest in the KongJee 100-Sheet Heavy Duty Stapler for a reliable and efficient stapling experience. Pros 100-sheet capacity, Heavy duty, Comes with 1000 staples Cons Quite heavy

4 Bostitch InPower Red Stapler with Staples Bostitch InPower Red Stapler with Staples View on Amazon 8.9 The Bostitch InPower Red Stapler is a heavy-duty stapler that is perfect for office use. This spring-powered stapler can handle up to 20 sheets of paper at a time, making it a great choice for those who need to staple large documents. It comes with 1260 staples, a built-in staple remover, and a staple storage compartment, making it easy to use and convenient to store. With its one-touch design, this stapler is easy to use and requires minimal effort to staple. Overall, the Bostitch InPower Red Stapler is a reliable and efficient stapler that is perfect for any office environment. Pros Spring powered for easy use, Built-in staple remover, Staple storage compartment Cons Not suitable for heavy duty use

5 IMLIKE Heavy Duty Stapler IMLIKE Heavy Duty Stapler View on Amazon 8.6 The IMLIKE Heavy Duty Stapler is the perfect solution for high-capacity paper binding needs. With the ability to staple up to 100 sheets of paper, this manual stapler is made with durable metal and includes 2000 staples (1000 each of 23/8 and 23/13 sizes). Whether you're in an office setting or need a reliable stapler for home use, the IMLIKE Heavy Duty Stapler is a great choice for its impressive capacity and lasting durability. Pros High capacity, Durable metal construction, Comes with 2000 staples Cons Requires manual effort

6 Bostitch Office Heavy Duty Stapler 60 Sheets Bostitch Office Heavy Duty Stapler 60 Sheets View on Amazon 8.2 The Bostitch 60 Sheet Heavy Duty Stapler is a game-changer for those who often have to staple large amounts of paper. With its spring-powered mechanism, you can effortlessly staple up to 60 sheets with just two fingers, without putting in much effort. The gray color gives it a professional look and feel. This stapler is made for those who want to save time and energy but still need a reliable and sturdy stapler. It's perfect for offices, schools, and any place where large amounts of paper need to be stapled together. Pros Easy to use, Spring powered, Staples up to 60 sheets Cons May jam occasionally

7 Oiaer Effortless Desktop Stapler Oiaer Effortless Desktop Stapler View on Amazon 8.1 The Effortless Desktop Stapler is a game-changer for anyone who frequently needs to staple documents. With its one finger touch operation and ergonomic design, this heavy duty office stapler can staple up to 50 sheets of paper with 85% less effort than traditional staplers. The built-in staple remover and jam-resistant feature make it easy to use and maintain. Plus, the easy load black design adds a sleek touch to any desk. Overall, the Effortless Desktop Stapler is a must-have for anyone looking to streamline their stapling process and save time and effort. Pros Effortless stapling, Built-in staple remover, Jam resistant Cons May not work for thick stacks

8 Bostitch Office Heavy Duty Stapler Value Pack Bostitch Office Heavy Duty Stapler Value Pack View on Amazon 7.6 The Bostitch Office Heavy Duty 40 Sheet Stapler is a must-have for anyone who needs to staple thick stacks of paper. With its compact size, it fits comfortably in the palm of your hand, making it easy to use for extended periods without causing hand fatigue. The value pack includes 1250 staples and a claw remover, ensuring that you have everything you need to get started right away. The bright red color also makes it easy to locate on your desk. Made with high-quality materials, this stapler is built to last and will make stapling a breeze. Pros Heavy duty, 40 sheet capacity, Comes with 1250 staples, Includes claw remover Cons May be too small

9 Mr. Pen Heavy Duty Stapler Mr. Pen Heavy Duty Stapler View on Amazon 7.5 The Mr. Pen Heavy Duty Stapler is a game-changer for those who need to staple large volumes of paper. With a 100 sheet high capacity, this office stapler is perfect for commercial and industrial use. The stapler comes with 1000 staples, so you won't have to worry about running out anytime soon. The stapler is large and heavy, but it is built to last. The heavy-duty construction makes it durable and long-lasting. The stapler is easy to use and can handle large projects quickly and efficiently. Overall, the Mr. Pen Heavy Duty Stapler is a great investment for those who need to staple large volumes of paper. Pros Heavy duty, High capacity, Durable Cons May jam

10 Swingline Stapler Value Pack Heavy Duty S7054551. Swingline Stapler Value Pack Heavy Duty S7054551. View on Amazon 7.1 The Swingline Stapler Value Pack is perfect for anyone who needs a reliable and heavy-duty stapler. With a 15 sheet capacity and included staples and staple remover, this stapler is a great value. Plus, it features an antimicrobial coating to help prevent the spread of germs. Its sleek design and durable construction make it a great addition to any office or workspace. Pros Heavy duty, Includes staples, Antimicrobial coating Cons Limited sheet capacity

FAQ

Q: What is a heavy duty stapler?

A: A heavy duty stapler is a stapler that is designed to handle tough stapling jobs, such as stapling multiple pages or thick materials like cardboard or fabric. These staplers are built with stronger materials and have longer reach than standard staplers.

Q: What types of materials can a heavy duty stapler staple?

A: Heavy duty staplers can staple a variety of materials, including cardboard, fabric, leather, and multiple pages of paper. Some heavy duty staplers can even staple up to 200 sheets of paper at once.

Q: How do I choose the right heavy duty stapler for my needs?

A: When choosing a heavy duty stapler, consider the maximum number of pages it can staple, the length of the stapler's reach, and the type of staples it uses. Additionally, look for features like adjustable paper guides and easy-to-load staples. It's important to choose a heavy duty stapler that meets your specific needs and will make your stapling tasks easier and more efficient.

Conclusions

After conducting a comprehensive analysis of various heavy duty staplers available in the market, it is clear that there are many high-quality options to choose from. These staplers are designed to handle large stacks of paper with ease, making them a great choice for busy offices or other high-volume environments. Each of the reviewed staplers had its own unique features and benefits, and we encourage readers to carefully consider their specific needs and preferences when making a purchase. Whether you choose one of the reviewed products or another option, investing in a heavy duty stapler is a smart decision for anyone who needs to frequently bind large amounts of paper.