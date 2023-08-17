Best Selling Plastic File Boxes for 2023

Our Top Picks

Looking for a way to keep your important documents organized and protected? Look no further than plastic file boxes. These versatile, affordable, and durable products come in a variety of sizes, colors, and designs, making it easy to find one that suits your needs. But with so many options available, how do you choose the best one?

That's where we come in. After researching and testing numerous plastic file boxes, we've identified the top products on the market today. In this article, we'll share our expert insights on what to look for when choosing a plastic file box, and provide a comprehensive list of the best options available. Whether you're a student, business professional, or just looking to get organized, we've got you covered.

1 IRIS USA Portable File Tote Box with Organizer-Lid IRIS USA Portable File Tote Box with Organizer-Lid View on Amazon 9.7 The IRIS USA Portable Letter/Legal File Tote Box is a must-have for anyone who needs to keep their important documents organized and easily accessible. Made from BPA-free plastic, this storage bin is both durable and secure, with a sturdy lid and handle that make it easy to transport wherever you go. The organizer-lid is a great addition, allowing you to keep smaller items organized and within reach. Whether you're a student, a business professional, or just someone who wants to keep their home office in order, the IRIS USA Portable Letter/Legal File Tote Box is the perfect solution for all your storage needs. Pros Portable and easy to carry, Secure lid to protect documents, Comes with an organizer-lid Cons Limited color options

2 Lorell Letter Legal Plastic File Box Lorell Letter Legal Plastic File Box View on Amazon 9.4 The Lorell LLR68925 Letter/Legal Plastic File Box is a highly practical and functional storage solution for any office or home. Made from durable plastic, this file box is sturdy enough to withstand regular use and transportation. It is designed to hold letter and legal size files and can accommodate up to 10 inches of paper storage. The lid securely snaps shut to protect the contents from dust and damage. Its compact size makes it easy to store on a shelf or under a desk. This versatile file box is perfect for organizing paperwork, records, or other important documents. Pros Durable plastic material, Fits both letter and legal size files, Lid snaps securely Cons Limited color options

3 Storex Legal File Box with Organizer Lid Storex Legal File Box with Organizer Lid View on Amazon 9.1 The Storex Legal File Box with Organizer Lid is an excellent and practical storage solution for those looking to organize their letter and legal hanging folders. Measuring at 17.13 x 9.63 x 11 inches, this black plastic office file storage box is the perfect size to fit in most office spaces. The storage lid is a great feature that allows you to keep your files organized and easily accessible. Made from high-quality materials, this file box is durable and long-lasting. Whether you're a student, business professional, or just someone who needs to keep their files in order, the Storex Legal File Box with Organizer Lid is an excellent choice. Pros Organizer lid with storage, Fits both letter and legal, Durable plastic construction Cons Limited color options

4 CATOOMUU Portable Project Case 8.5 X 11 Clear Stackable Plastic Storage File Box - Large-Red (2 Count) CATOOMUU Portable Project Case 8.5 X 11 Clear Stackable Plastic Storage File Box - Large-Red (2 Count) View on Amazon 8.9 CATOOMUU Portable Project Case is a must-have for anyone who needs to store and organize their documents, photos, and scrapbook. The clear, stackable plastic storage file box comes in a 2 count with a large size of 8.5" x 11" for letter A4 paper. This product is perfect for keeping your important papers safe and secure while being able to easily locate them when needed. The bright red color adds a pop of color to any workspace. The lightweight design makes it easy to transport, making it great for on-the-go projects. Don't let disorganization get in the way of your productivity, get CATOOMUU Portable Project Case today! Pros Portable and stackable, Clear plastic for easy viewing, Fits letter and A4 paper Cons Color options limited

5 Snap-N-Store File Storage Box & Organizer Snap-N-Store File Storage Box & Organizer View on Amazon 8.7 The Snap-N-Store File Storage Box & Organizer is a must-have for anyone looking to keep their documents organized and easily accessible. With its compact size of 16.125 x 13.125 x 9.875 inches, it is perfect for both letter and legal size documents. The glossy black finish adds a touch of elegance to any office or home. The lid keeps your documents secure and the handles make it easy to transport. This file box is not only great for back to school supplies for students, but also for professionals and anyone needing to organize their important paperwork. Pros Portable and easy to carry, Can hold both legal and letter size documents, Stylish and glossy black design Cons Not completely waterproof

6 Bankers Box Plastic File Storage Box with Hanging Rails Bankers Box Plastic File Storage Box with Hanging Rails View on Amazon 8.4 The Bankers Box Heavy Duty Plastic File Storage Box with Hanging Rails is a fantastic solution for anyone looking to organize their files at home or in the office. This box is made from heavy-duty plastic and comes with hanging rails that fit both letter and legal sized documents. It also has a snap-tight lid to keep your files secure and protected from dust and other elements. This box is lightweight and easy to transport, making it perfect for on-the-go professionals or for storing files in a small space. Overall, this is a great product for anyone looking for a durable and convenient file storage solution. Pros Heavy duty plastic, Hanging rails included, Fits letter/legal files Cons Lid sold separately

7 Vaultz File Organizer Box Legal Size Black Vaultz File Organizer Box Legal Size Black View on Amazon 7.9 The Vaultz File Organizer Box is a great solution for those looking to keep their legal size documents organized and secure. Measuring at 14 x 7.25 x 12 inches, this portable storage tote is the perfect size for storing and transporting your important files. It features dual combination locks that provide added security and peace of mind. The sleek black design adds a professional touch to your office space. Whether you're a student, business professional, or simply someone who wants to keep their documents in order, the Vaultz File Organizer Box is an excellent choice. Pros Dual combination locks, Portable and easy to carry, Durable and sturdy construction Cons May not fit larger files

8 Storex Portable File Box with Organizer Lid Storex Portable File Box with Organizer Lid View on Amazon 7.6 The Storex Portable File Box with Organizer Lid is a must-have for any organized office space. This black and gray plastic file storage box fits letter-sized paper and hanging folders, and comes with an XL lid that doubles as a handy organizer. Lightweight and easy to carry, this file box is perfect for use at home, in the office, or on the go. Its durable construction ensures that your important documents stay safe and secure. Get organized today with the Storex Portable File Box with Organizer Lid. Pros Portable and lightweight, Organizer lid for convenience, Can hold letter and hanging files Cons Plastic material may not be durable enough

9 IRIS USA Letter/Legal File Tote Box (4 Pack) IRIS USA Letter/Legal File Tote Box (4 Pack) View on Amazon 7.5 The IRIS USA Letter/Legal File Tote Box is a versatile storage solution for any home or office. Made from BPA-free plastic, these clear bins feature durable latching lids with green buckles to keep your documents and items secure. The stackable and nestable design allows for easy storage and organization, while the letter/legal size makes it perfect for storing files and papers. Whether you're organizing your paperwork or decluttering your space, these totes are a must-have. Pros BPA-free plastic, Secure latching lid, Stackable and nestable Cons May not fit legal-size files

10 IRIS USA 32 Qt Weatherproof File Box (4 Pack) IRIS USA 32 Qt Weatherproof File Box (4 Pack) View on Amazon 7.1 The IRIS USA 32 Qt. WEATHERPRO Letter Size Portable File Box, 4 Pack, is a must-have for anyone looking to keep their important documents safe and organized. Made with durable plastic and featuring a weathertight seal and secure latching buckles, this 4 pack of clear boxes is perfect for storing and transporting letter-sized files. The 32 Qt. size is perfect for holding plenty of documents, while still being easy to carry. Whether you're using it for work or personal use, this file box is a great investment for keeping your important papers safe and easy to find. Pros Weathertight for protection, Durable lid and seal, Secure latching buckles Cons Can be bulky

FAQ

Q: What are the advantages of using plastic file boxes?

A: Plastic file boxes are lightweight, durable, and affordable. They are also easy to clean and can be stackable, making them a great option for those who need to store a large number of documents or files. Additionally, plastic file boxes are available in a wide range of sizes and colors, allowing you to choose the perfect box for your needs.

Q: How do I choose the right storage file box for my needs?

A: When choosing a storage file box, consider the size and shape of the documents or files you need to store, as well as the amount of storage space you have available. Look for boxes that are durable, easy to access, and have secure closures to protect your documents. Additionally, consider the material of the box, as plastic and wooden file boxes offer different benefits.

Conclusions

After conducting extensive research and testing on a variety of plastic file boxes, we can confidently say that these products are a must-have for any office or home organization system. With features like locking mechanisms, portability, and ample storage space, these file boxes are perfect for storing important documents and keeping them safe and secure. Whether you opt for a sleek black design or a more decorative option, these file boxes offer a practical and stylish solution to your filing needs. We highly recommend considering a plastic file box for your next organizational purchase.