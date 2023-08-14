Best Rollo Shipping Label Printer Review

Our Top Picks

The Rollo Shipping Label Printer is a reliable and popular product in the label printer category. It is easy to set up and use, compatible with Windows and Mac operating systems, and can print labels up to 4 inches wide at a speed of up to 150mm/s. It is versatile and can print on a variety of label sizes, including 4x6, 4x8, and 4x6.75 labels, making it a great option for businesses that need to print different types of labels. Although it is more expensive than some other label printers, its benefits make it worth the investment. The printer may have issues with jamming or feeding labels incorrectly, but the manufacturer provides excellent customer support to help with any problems. Overall, the Rollo Shipping Label Printer is a great choice for businesses of all sizes looking for a reliable and efficient label printer.

The OFFNOVA Shipping Label Printer is a high-speed USB thermal printer that supports ShipStation, UPS, FedEx, and eBay. This 4x6 label printer for shipping packages is perfect for small businesses or individuals who need to print shipping labels quickly and easily. With its compact size and easy-to-use interface, this label printer can be used in a variety of settings and is a must-have for anyone who needs to ship items frequently. Its white color adds a touch of style to your workspace, making it a great addition to any office or home. Pros Fast printing speed, Easy to use, Supports multiple shipping platforms Cons May have occasional jams

The JADENS Bluetooth Thermal Shipping Label Printer is a wireless and versatile printer that is compatible with Android&iPhone and Windows, making it easy to use for a wide range of users. This printer is perfect for those who frequently ship products for their business through platforms like Ebay, Amazon, Shopify, Etsy, and USPS. With its 4x6 printing capability, this printer can handle most label sizes, and its thermal printing technology ensures that labels are crisp and clear. If you're looking for a reliable and efficient label printer, the JADENS Bluetooth Thermal Shipping Label Printer is definitely worth considering. Pros Wireless printing, Compatible with multiple platforms, Ideal for various e-commerce platforms Cons Not compatible with Mac

The MUNBYN Bluetooth Thermal Shipping Label Printer is an essential tool for small businesses, offices, and at home. This wireless label printer is compatible with iPhone, Android, iPad, Windows, macOS, and Chrome. It supports Etsy, Ebay, USPS Printer+U disk, and can print 4x6 shipping labels with ease. With its Bluetooth connectivity, users can print labels from their mobile devices without any hassle. Its compact design and lightweight make it easy to move around, and its fast printing speed and high resolution ensure that labels are printed clearly and quickly. Overall, the MUNBYN Bluetooth Thermal Shipping Label Printer is a reliable and efficient choice for anyone in need of a label printer. Pros Wireless connectivity, Supports multiple platforms, Fast and efficient printing Cons May require troubleshooting

The POLONO Thermal Label Printer is a versatile and efficient commercial thermal label maker that is perfect for shipping packages. This printer is compatible with popular e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Ebay, Etsy, Shopify, FedEx, and more. It supports both Windows and Mac operating systems, making it easy to use for anyone. This printer is also designed to print high-quality 4x6 shipping labels quickly and accurately, saving you time and money. Its compact size and lightweight design make it easy to carry and store when not in use. Overall, the POLONO Thermal Label Printer is a reliable and cost-effective solution for all your shipping label needs. Pros Fast and efficient printing, Compatible with various platforms, Easy to set up and use Cons No wireless connectivity

The PEDOOLO Label Printer is a versatile and reliable Bluetooth thermal printer perfect for printing shipping labels. Compatible with Android, iOS, Windows, Mac, Chromebook, Amazon, eBay, UPS, USPS, FedEx, and Shopify, this printer is easy to set up and use. Its 4x6 printing capability produces high-quality labels that are perfect for shipping packages. The printer is lightweight and compact, making it easy to store and transport. With its fast printing speed and long-lasting battery, the PEDOOLO Label Printer is a must-have for any busy shipping operation. Pros Versatile compatibility, Easy Bluetooth connectivity, Fast and efficient printing Cons May be difficult to set up

The Bluetooth Thermal Shipping Label Printer is a must-have for anyone who regularly ships packages. This portable thermal label printer is wireless and compatible with popular shipping platforms like USPS, Shopify, and Amazon. With its compact size and easy-to-use interface, you can quickly print professional-looking shipping labels from anywhere. Plus, the high-quality thermal printing ensures that your labels will be smudge-proof and long-lasting, making it the perfect choice for all your shipping needs. Pros Portable, Wireless, Compatible Cons Limited color options

The Nelko Bluetooth Thermal Shipping Label Printer is a great investment for small businesses. With its wireless capability, it supports Android, iPhone, and Windows, making it easy to use for all. It is widely used for Amazon, Ebay, Shopify, Etsy, USPS, and other shipping companies. This printer produces high-quality 4x6 thermal labels that are perfect for printing shipping labels, barcodes, and more. Its compact size and lightweight design make it easy to move around and store. Overall, this printer is a reliable and cost-effective option for any small business owner. Pros Wireless connectivity, Supports multiple platforms, Ideal for small business Cons Limited label size options

The MUNBYN Shipping Label Printer P941 is a must-have for anyone who regularly ships packages for their small business or home office. This USB thermal printer easily prints out 4x6 shipping labels, saving you time and hassle. The included software allows for instant conversion from 8x11 labels to 4x6 labels, making the transition to this printer seamless. With its compact size and easy setup, you'll wonder how you ever shipped packages without it. Pros Easy to use, Fast printing speed, Compatible with popular software Cons Bulky design

The Rollo USB Shipping Label Printer is a commercial grade thermal label printer that is perfect for shipping packages and creating custom sticker labels. This high-speed direct thermal 4x6 label printer is compatible with both Windows and Mac and is perfect for businesses of all sizes. With its easy-to-use design and high-quality printing capabilities, the Rollo USB Shipping Label Printer is the perfect choice for anyone looking to streamline their shipping process and create professional-looking labels quickly and easily. Pros High speed printing, Easy to set up, Supports Windows and Mac Cons May require maintenance

The Rollo Wireless Shipping Label Printer is a game-changer for anyone who regularly ships packages. This Wi-Fi thermal label printer is compatible with a range of devices, including iPhones, iPads, and Macs, and supports Windows, Chromebook, Android, and Linux. With its ability to print 4x6 labels, it's perfect for printing shipping labels quickly and easily. Plus, its wireless capability means you can print from anywhere in your home or office. This printer is a must-have for anyone looking to streamline their shipping process and save time and effort. Pros Wi-Fi connectivity, Supports multiple devices, High-quality label printing Cons May require setup time

Q: What is a Rollo shipping label printer?

A: A Rollo shipping label printer is a thermal label printer designed specifically for printing shipping labels. It connects to your computer or mobile device via USB or Bluetooth and allows you to print high-quality shipping labels quickly and easily.

Q: Why should I buy a Rollo shipping label printer?

A: If you ship a lot of packages, a Rollo shipping label printer can save you time and money. It eliminates the need for expensive ink cartridges and can print labels in seconds. Plus, it ensures that your labels are legible and professional-looking, which can help improve customer satisfaction.

Q: Can I use a Rollo shipping label printer with any shipping platform?

A: Yes! Rollo shipping label printers are compatible with all major shipping platforms, including USPS, UPS, FedEx, and DHL. They also work with popular e-commerce platforms like Shopify, Amazon, and eBay. Simply connect your printer to your device and start printing labels right away.

Conclusions

In conclusion, finding the right shipping label printer can make a big difference in streamlining your business's shipping process. After conducting thorough research and testing, we have found several great options for shipping label printers that are compatible with multiple operating systems and offer high-quality printing capabilities. Whether you are a small business owner or a large-scale operation, investing in a reliable and efficient shipping label printer can save you time and money in the long run. Consider the options we have reviewed and take action to improve your shipping process today.