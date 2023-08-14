Most Popular Shipping Label Printer for 2023

Our Top Picks

Shipping label printers are essential for businesses that require efficiency and accuracy in their shipping processes. These devices allow you to quickly and easily print labels, ensuring that your packages are properly identified and shipped to their intended destinations. We conducted extensive research and testing on a variety of shipping label printers and analyzed criteria like print speed, label size compatibility, connectivity options, and ease of use to determine the best options. We also considered customer reviews to gain insight into the experiences of real users. Our upcoming article will reveal the top-ranking shipping label printers that we tested and provide expert insights and tips to help you make the best purchasing decision for your business.

1 REKDOM Bluetooth Label Printer for Shipping Packages REKDOM Bluetooth Label Printer for Shipping Packages View on Amazon 9.8 The REKDOM Bluetooth Label Printer is a game-changer for anyone who regularly ships packages. This wireless thermal printer is compatible with iPhone, Android, and Windows devices, and supports a variety of platforms including Amazon, Ebay, Etsy, USPS, and Shopify. With fast printing speeds and high-quality prints, this printer makes labeling and tracking shipments a breeze. Plus, its compact size and lightweight design make it easy to use on-the-go. Whether you're a small business owner or just someone who frequently ships packages, the REKDOM Bluetooth Label Printer is a must-have tool. Pros Wireless printing, Easy to use, Compatible with many platforms Cons May not work with all devices

2 OFFNOVA Shipping Label Printer White OFFNOVA Shipping Label Printer White View on Amazon 9.5 The OFFNOVA Shipping Label Printer is an excellent choice for anyone who needs to print shipping labels. With its high-speed USB thermal printing, it can print 4x6 labels quickly and efficiently. It supports ShipStation, UPS, FedEx, eBay, and other popular shipping platforms, making it a versatile tool for businesses of all sizes. The printer is easy to set up and use, and it is compatible with both Windows and Mac operating systems. The OFFNOVA printer is small and lightweight, making it easy to store or transport as needed. Overall, this is a reliable and efficient shipping label printer that is perfect for anyone who needs to print labels quickly and easily. Pros High speed printing, Supports multiple carriers, Easy to use and install Cons May require troubleshooting

3 JADENS Bluetooth Thermal Shipping Label Printer JADENS Bluetooth Thermal Shipping Label Printer View on Amazon 9.3 The JADENS Bluetooth Thermal Shipping Label Printer is a wireless 4x6 shipping label printer that is compatible with Android&iPhone and Windows, but not Mac. It is widely used for Ebay, Amazon, Shopify, Etsy, and USPS. This printer is compact and lightweight, making it easy to use and transport. It produces high-quality labels quickly and efficiently, making it a great tool for small businesses and individuals who need to ship products regularly. The printer is easy to set up and use, and it comes with a range of features that make it a versatile and reliable choice for anyone who needs to print shipping labels on a regular basis. Pros Wireless connectivity, Compatible with various devices, Widely used for e-commerce Cons Not compatible with Mac

4 MUNBYN Bluetooth Thermal Label Printer 130B MUNBYN Bluetooth Thermal Label Printer 130B View on Amazon 8.9 The MUNBYN Bluetooth Thermal Shipping Label Printer is a must-have for anyone who ships packages frequently. This wireless printer supports iPhone, Android, iPad, Windows, macOS, Chrome, Etsy, Ebay, USPS Printer, and U disk, making it incredibly versatile. The 4x6 labels are perfect for shipping packages, and the Bluetooth connectivity allows for easy printing from any device. It's compact and lightweight, making it ideal for small businesses or home offices. The thermal printing technology ensures that the labels are clear and easy to read, and the printer is easy to set up and use. Say goodbye to messy handwritten labels and hello to professional-looking shipping labels with the MUNBYN Bluetooth Thermal Shipping Label Printer. Pros Wireless and Bluetooth, Easy to set up, Compatible with multiple devices Cons Print speed could be faster

5 Phomemo Thermal Label Printer Phomemo Thermal Label Printer View on Amazon 8.6 The Phomemo Thermal Label Printer is perfect for small businesses looking to streamline their shipping process. This printer is compatible with a variety of platforms including Amazon, Ebay, Shopify, and Etsy, as well as major shipping carriers like UPS, USPS, FedEx, and DHL. Its 4x6 label size is perfect for shipping packages, and it works seamlessly with Windows, Mac, Linux, and Chrome OS. With its fast printing speed and easy-to-use interface, the Phomemo Thermal Label Printer is a great investment for any small business owner. Pros Compatible with multiple platforms, Easy to use, Fast printing speed Cons May have occasional connectivity issues

6 IDPRT Thermal Label Printer for Small Business IDPRT Thermal Label Printer for Small Business View on Amazon 8.3 The iDPRT Thermal Label Printer is a versatile label maker perfect for small businesses. With the ability to print shipping labels up to 4x6 inches, this printer is compatible with popular e-commerce platforms such as Shopify, Ebay, UPS, USPS, Amazon, and Esty. It supports Windows, Mac, and Chrome OS and can easily connect via USB. The printer is compact and easy to use, making label printing an effortless task. Its high-speed printing ability and ability to print barcodes and logos make it an excellent investment for any small business owner. Pros Fast printing speed, Easy to set up, Compatible with multiple platforms Cons No wireless connectivity

7 POLONO Thermal Label Printer PL60 Gray. POLONO Thermal Label Printer PL60 Gray. View on Amazon 8 The POLONO Thermal Label Printer is an essential tool for anyone who frequently ships packages. This commercial-grade printer is compatible with a variety of platforms, including Amazon, eBay, Etsy, Shopify, and FedEx. It supports both Windows and Mac operating systems, making it a versatile option for any business. With its 4x6 printing capabilities, this printer is perfect for creating shipping labels quickly and efficiently. Its compact size and durable design make it a great choice for busy workspaces. If you're looking for a high-quality label printer that can handle all your shipping needs, the POLONO Thermal Label Printer is definitely worth considering. Pros Fast printing speed, Compatible with many platforms, Easy to set up Cons May require frequent maintenance

8 PEDOOLO Label Printer Bluetooth Thermal Printer PEDOOLO Label Printer Bluetooth Thermal Printer View on Amazon 7.7 The PEDOOLO Label Printer is a versatile and efficient tool for anyone who needs to print shipping labels. This Bluetooth-enabled printer is compatible with a wide range of devices and platforms, including Android, iOS, Windows, Mac, Chromebook, and popular shipping services like Amazon, Ebay, UPS, USPS, FedEx, and Shopify. With its thermal printing technology, the PEDOOLO produces high-quality 4x6 labels quickly and easily, saving you time and hassle. Whether you're a small business owner or a frequent online shopper, the PEDOOLO Label Printer is an excellent investment that will streamline your shipping process and help you stay organized. Pros Bluetooth connectivity, Compatible with multiple platforms, Easy to use Cons Limited label size

9 POLONO A400 Bluetooth Thermal Label Printer POLONO A400 Bluetooth Thermal Label Printer View on Amazon 7.4 The POLONO A400 Bluetooth Thermal Label Printer is a great investment for small businesses looking to streamline their shipping process. With its easy Bluetooth connectivity, this 4x6 label printer is compatible with both iPhone, Android, and PC devices, making it a versatile option for any workplace. It's also compatible with popular shipping platforms like Amazon, Ebay, and USPS, making it a convenient choice for e-commerce businesses. The printer produces high-quality labels quickly and efficiently, saving time and effort for the user. Its compact size and lightweight design make it easy to transport and use in any workspace. Overall, the POLONO A400 Bluetooth Thermal Label Printer is a reliable and practical tool for businesses looking to optimize their shipping process. Pros Easy to use, Compatible with many platforms, Fast printing speed Cons Requires thermal labels

10 Nelko Bluetooth Thermal Label Printer Nelko Bluetooth Thermal Label Printer View on Amazon 7.1 The Nelko Bluetooth Thermal Shipping Label Printer is a game-changer for small businesses who ship products frequently. This wireless printer supports Android, iPhone, and Windows, making it easy to print shipping labels from your favorite device. The 4x6 labels are perfect for popular platforms such as Amazon, eBay, Shopify, Etsy, and USPS. The printer is compact, lightweight and easy to set up, making it ideal for home-based businesses. The thermal printing technology ensures that the labels are clear, crisp, and smudge-free, giving your packages a professional look that will impress your customers. Overall, the Nelko Bluetooth Thermal Shipping Label Printer is a must-have tool for any small business owner who wants to streamline their shipping process and save time and money. Pros Wireless printing, Compatible with multiple devices, Suitable for various platforms Cons Limited color options

FAQ

Q: What is a shipping label printer?

A: A shipping label printer is a device that prints labels for shipping packages. It allows you to create professional-looking labels that include important information such as the recipient's address, package weight, and tracking number.

Q: Why should I use a shipping label printer?

A: Using a shipping label printer can save you time and money. It eliminates the need for handwriting addresses and other information, which can be time-consuming and prone to errors. It also ensures that your packages are properly labeled, which can help prevent shipping delays and lost packages.

Q: What should I look for when choosing a shipping label printer?

A: When choosing a shipping label printer, consider factors such as print quality, speed, and compatibility with your shipping software. Look for a printer that is easy to set up and use, and that can handle a variety of label sizes and materials. It's also a good idea to read reviews and compare prices before making a purchase.

Conclusions

After thoroughly researching and reviewing various shipping label printers on the market, it's clear that this category of products offers a variety of options that can meet the needs of small businesses and individuals alike. Each product offers unique features and capabilities, ranging from Bluetooth connectivity to compatibility with various platforms such as Amazon, eBay, and UPS. The convenience and efficiency of these label printers can save time and hassle for those in need of frequent label printing. We encourage readers to consider their specific needs and explore the options available to find the best fit for their business or personal use.