Top Selling Colored Plastic File Folders for 2023

Colored plastic file folders are becoming increasingly popular due to their ability to organize important documents in a visually appealing way. We analyzed several criteria including durability, size, and color options to compile a list of the best products in this category. Thicker plastic folders tend to be more durable and the size of the folder is also an important factor to consider. Assigning a color to a specific type of document or project can help reduce clutter and make finding documents easier. However, for important legal or financial documents, more secure storage options may be necessary. Colored plastic file folders are a practical addition to any workspace, adding a pop of color and helping to keep papers in order. Stay tuned for our top picks in this category.

1 Dunwell Colored File Folders (6 Pack) Dunwell Plastic Colored File Folders are a must-have for anyone who wants to keep their documents organized. These sturdy 1/3 tab file folders are letter-sized and come in a pack of six. They are made from high-quality poly material, which makes them durable and long-lasting. The assorted colored manila folders are perfect for color-coding your documents, making it easy to find what you need. Each folder also comes with tabs and labels, making it easy to label and identify your files. These file folders are perfect for home, office, or school use and are a great way to keep your documents organized and easy to access. Pros Sturdy and durable, Assorted colors for organization, Comes with labels Cons Plastic may not be eco-friendly

2 KTRIO Plastic File Folders, Clear Colored Project Pockets KTRIO 12 Pack Plastic File Folders are a great addition to any office or school. These clear colored project pockets plastic sleeves come in 6 assorted colors and fit letter size documents. The L-type documents folder jacket is perfect for organizing and protecting your important papers. Made of high-quality plastic, these paper sheet protectors are durable and long-lasting. Use them to store and transport your papers with ease. Whether you need to organize your work or keep your school papers in order, KTRIO 12 Pack Plastic File Folders are a must-have. Pros 12 pack for variety, Clear for easy viewing, Durable plastic material Cons Limited color options

3 EOOUT Poly File Folders, 12 Pack, 6 Pastel Colors EOOUT Poly File Folders are a great addition to any office or home workspace. With 6 pastel colors in each pack of 12, these letter-sized folders are perfect for organizing important documents. The 1/3 cut tab makes it easy to label and find what you need quickly. Made from durable materials, these folders will keep your papers safe and secure. Whether you're a student, teacher, or professional, these colored file folders are a must-have for anyone looking to stay organized. Pros Variety of colors, Durable plastic material, Generous pack quantity Cons May not fit all files

4 KTRIO Plastic File Folders Colored Folders KTRIO 9 Pack Plastic File Folders Colored Folders are a great addition to any office or home organization system. Made of heavy-duty poly material, these letter-sized folders come in 9 vibrant colors, making it easy to color-code your documents. The 1/3 cut erasable tabs provide extra convenience when labeling and relabeling your files. These folders are perfect for school assignments, work projects, or personal documents. With three tabs, they offer ample space for labeling and organization. They are durable, long-lasting, and can hold up to frequent use. Overall, these folders are a smart choice for anyone who wants to stay organized and efficient. Pros 9 assorted colors, Heavy duty, Erasable tabs Cons Thin plastic

5 Meccaline Clear Plastic File Folders Meccaline Clear Plastic File Folders are a must-have for anyone looking for a durable, high-quality file folder solution. These large, thick, heavy-duty PET sleeves are perfect for storing and organizing U.S. letter size papers, making them ideal for documents, resumes, presentations, projects, or portfolios. The clear plastic material allows for easy visibility of your papers, while also protecting them from damage and wear. With a 5-pack of Meccaline Clear Plastic File Folders, you'll have plenty of storage space for all of your important documents. Pros Clear plastic for visibility, Heavy-duty and durable, Large size for various documents Cons May not fit all folders

6 EOOUT Plastic File Folders EOOUT 18 Pack Plastic File Folders are a must-have for anyone looking to keep their office, school, or home organized. These letter-size folders come in 9 assorted colors, making it easy to color code and quickly find the documents you need. The folders are made of heavy-duty poly material, ensuring durability and longevity. The 1/3 cut tab design makes labeling and organizing a breeze, and the folders can hold up to 150 sheets of paper. Whether you're a student, a professional, or a busy parent, these folders are perfect for all your filing needs. Pros 18 pack, 9 assorted colors, heavy duty Cons Plastic material

7 GNL Plastic Folders with Pockets, General Colors. GNL Plastic Folders with Pockets are a great addition to any school, home, or office. This pack of 5 colored, heavy-duty 2-pocket file folders are letter-sized and perfect for keeping important documents organized and secure. Made with durable plastic material, these folders can withstand daily wear and tear. The pockets provide ample space for papers and the various colors make it easy to color-code your files. These folders are a must-have for anyone who wants to stay organized and keep their important documents safe. Pros Heavy duty, Multiple colors, Great for organization Cons Not eco-friendly

8 WOT I Plastic File Folders 18PCS WOT I Plastic File Folders are a must-have for anyone looking to organize their files. With 18 folders in 6 different colors, these heavy-duty folders are perfect for storing and filing all kinds of documents. The folders are made of durable plastic and have a 1/3 cut tab for easy labeling. These folders are letter-sized and can hold up to 150 sheets of paper. Whether you're a student, a professional, or just someone who wants to keep their files organized, WOT I Plastic File Folders are a great choice. Pros Heavy duty plastic, Assorted colors for organizing, 1/3 cut tab for labeling Cons May not fit all documents

9 Sooez Plastic File Folders with Sticky Labels The Sooez 36 Pack Plastic File Folders Colored with Sticky Labels are a must-have for anyone looking to keep their files organized. Made of heavy-duty plastic, these letter-sized folders come with erasable 1/3-cut tabs that make labeling a breeze. With 36 folders in assorted colors and sticky labels included, you'll never have trouble finding the file you need. These folders are stronger than traditional manila folders and perfect for heavy use. Keep your office or home workspace organized with the Sooez Plastic File Folders. Pros 36 pack with sticky labels, Heavy duty and durable, Erasable 1/3-cut tab Cons Not suitable for large files

Q: What are colored plastic file folders?

A: Colored plastic file folders are file folders made of plastic that come in a variety of colors. They are used to organize and store papers, documents, and other important materials.

Q: What are colored paper file folders?

A: Colored paper file folders are file folders made of paper that come in a variety of colors. They are used to organize and store papers, documents, and other important materials.

Q: Why use colored file folders?

A: Colored file folders are useful for organizing and categorizing different types of materials. They make it easier to find and retrieve specific documents and can add a pop of color to an otherwise dull workspace. They also make it easier to identify different projects or departments within a larger organization.

After thorough research and analysis, we have found that colored plastic file folders are an essential organizational tool for individuals and businesses alike. With a wide range of options available on the market, including neon colors, chic gold designs, and clear view folders, there is a folder for every need and style. Whether used for filing, document storage, or presentation purposes, these folders offer durability and convenience.