Our Top Picks

Looking for an outdoor rug to spruce up your patio or deck? Look no further! Our team has done extensive research and testing to identify the best 5x7 outdoor rugs on the market. With so many options available, choosing the right one can be overwhelming. That's why we've put together this article to help you make an informed decision.

Our top picks were chosen based on essential criteria such as durability, weather resistance, ease of cleaning, and style options. We also took into consideration customer reviews to provide valuable insights into each product's performance and satisfaction. Whether you're looking for something stylish, durable, or easy to maintain, we're confident that our article will provide you with the information you need to choose the perfect 5x7 outdoor rug for your needs.

1 GENIMO Outdoor Rugs Waterproof Reversible Mats GENIMO Outdoor Rugs Waterproof Reversible Mats View on Amazon 9.9 The GENIMO Outdoor Rug 5x7 is a versatile and convenient addition to any outdoor space. Made from durable plastic, it is waterproof and reversible, making it perfect for use on patios, decks, balconies, and even at the beach or on camping trips. The geometric design in light brown and beige is both stylish and modern, while the 5x7 size provides ample space for use as an outdoor area rug or RV mat. Easy to clean and maintain, this outdoor rug is a must-have for any outdoor enthusiast. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Waterproof, Reversible, Versatile Cons May slide on surfaces

2 KIMODE Indoor Outdoor Rug 5x7 Sun KIMODE Indoor Outdoor Rug 5x7 Sun View on Amazon 9.6 The KIMODE Indoor Outdoor Rug is a must-have for anyone looking to add a touch of retro style to their living space. Measuring 5x7, this reversible rug is perfect for use both indoors and out. Made from easy-to-clean cotton, this rug is perfect for use in high-traffic areas like your porch or backyard. The sun design is perfect for adding a touch of summer to your decor, and the large size makes it perfect for use as a patio rug or floor carpet in your living room or dining area. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Reversible design, Easy to clean, Suitable for indoor/outdoor use Cons May not be durable

3 HEBE Outdoor Rug 5x7 Ft Reversible Mats HEBE Outdoor Rug 5x7 Ft Reversible Mats View on Amazon 9.3 The HEBE Outdoor Rug for Patios is a versatile and durable addition to any outdoor space. Measuring 5x7 ft, this reversible rug is made of plastic straw and is perfect for camping, RVs, balconies, apartments, patios, and picnics. Its grey color gives it a modern and stylish look, while its resistance to outdoor elements ensures it will last for many seasons. The large size of this outdoor area rug makes it perfect for creating a cozy and comfortable outdoor living space. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Reversible design, Durable and long-lasting, Suitable for various outdoor spaces Cons May not be soft enough

4 Lahome Geometric Jute Rug Black 5x7 Lahome Geometric Jute Rug Black 5x7 View on Amazon 8.9 The Lahome Modern Geometric Easy Jute Rug is a versatile addition to any home decor. The black 5x7 area rug is made of durable jute material that is easy to clean and maintain. This thin farmhouse throw rug is perfect for high traffic areas such as the living room, dining room, or even the office. It can also be used as a washable kitchen mat or a large contemporary rug for the bedroom, dorm, or RV. The nature/black geometric design adds a modern touch to any space. Overall, this rug is a great choice for those seeking a stylish and practical flooring solution. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Modern geometric design, Washable and easy to clean, Suitable for various room styles Cons May be too thin

5 Pauwer Outdoor Rug for Patios 5x7 Grey Pauwer Outdoor Rug for Patios 5x7 Grey View on Amazon 8.5 The Pauwer Outdoor Rug is a versatile and durable option for anyone looking to enhance their outdoor space. Made from waterproof plastic straw, this rug is perfect for patios, porches, decks, RVs, and camping trips. Measuring 5'x7', it's the perfect size for a variety of uses. The reversible design allows you to switch up your look whenever you want. Plus, its easy-to-clean material makes maintenance a breeze. Overall, the Pauwer Outdoor Rug is a great choice for anyone who wants to add style and comfort to their outdoor area. Rated 8.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Waterproof, Reversible, Easy to clean Cons May be thin

6 Rugcomf Outdoor Plastic Straw Rug 5x7 Rugcomf Outdoor Plastic Straw Rug 5x7 View on Amazon 8.4 The Rugcomf Outdoor Plastic Straw Rug is a must-have for anyone who loves spending time outside. This waterproof rug is perfect for your RV, patio, camping trip, or backyard picnic. Made from high-quality materials, this 5x7 rug is both durable and comfortable to walk on. The black and white design adds a stylish touch to any outdoor space. Whether you're lounging in the sun or hosting a party, the Rugcomf Outdoor Plastic Straw Rug is the perfect addition to your outdoor setup. Rated 8.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Waterproof, Easy to clean, Durable Cons Thin material

7 KIMODE Reversible Floral Area Rug 5x7 KIMODE Reversible Floral Area Rug 5x7 View on Amazon 8 The KIMODE Indoor Outdoor Rug 5x7 is a versatile and stylish addition to any living space. Made of cotton woven materials, this rug is durable and perfect for high-traffic areas. The low-profile design makes it easy to clean and maintain, while the reversible feature allows for double the use. Whether used in the backyard, on the deck, or in the living room, this multicolor floral rug adds a pop of color and warmth to any space. Measuring at 5'x7', it is perfect for larger areas such as patios or bedrooms. Rated 8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Reversible design, Washable and easy to clean, Suitable for indoor and outdoor use Cons Limited color options

8 Lena Rug Washable Outdoor Carpet 5x7 Gold/Black Lena Rug Washable Outdoor Carpet 5x7 Gold/Black View on Amazon 7.6 The Lena Rug is a perfect addition to any indoor or outdoor space. Its weather-resistant material makes it perfect for use on a porch, deck, balcony, or backyard patio. Measuring 5x7 feet, this rug features a bordered design in gold brown and black. It's easy to clean and maintain, thanks to its washable material. The Lena Rug is sure to enhance the look of your space while providing a comfortable and durable surface for your feet. Rated 7.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Washable and easy to clean, Weather resistant for outdoor use, Attractive design with border Cons May not be very soft

9 NFECO Reversible Outdoor Rug 5x7 Grey NFECO Reversible Outdoor Rug 5x7 Grey View on Amazon 7.3 The NFECO Reversible Rugs Plastic Rug is a versatile outdoor rug that is perfect for any outdoor space. Measuring 5' x 7', this lightweight rug is easy to move around and can be used for a variety of purposes, from picnics and beach trips to backyard barbecues and camping trips. The modern design and gray color will complement any outdoor decor, while the durable plastic material is easy to clean and maintain. Whether you're looking for a portable mat for your RV or a stylish rug for your patio, the NFECO Reversible Rugs Plastic Rug is a great choice. Rated 7.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Reversible design, Lightweight and portable, Suitable for outdoor use Cons May not be very durable

10 Pauwer Outdoor Rug 5x7 Waterproof Reversible Rug Pauwer Outdoor Rug 5x7 Waterproof Reversible Rug View on Amazon 7.1 The Pauwer Outdoor Rug is a must-have for anyone looking to add a touch of style and comfort to their outdoor living space. This waterproof and reversible rug is perfect for outdoor patio areas, RV camping trips, balconies, beaches, and more. Made from lightweight and portable plastic straw material, this rug is easy to move around and store when not in use. Its 5'x7' size makes it perfect for any outdoor space, and its black color is sure to complement any decor. Invest in the Pauwer Outdoor Rug for a durable and stylish addition to your outdoor setup. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Waterproof, Reversible, Lightweight Cons Color not as expected

FAQ

Q: What materials are outdoor rugs made of?

A: Outdoor rugs can be made of various materials, including polypropylene, polyester, nylon, and natural fibers like jute and sisal. When selecting an outdoor rug, it's important to consider the material's durability, resistance to mildew and fading, and ease of maintenance.

Q: Can outdoor rugs be used indoors?

A: Yes, outdoor rugs can be used indoors. In fact, many homeowners choose to use outdoor rugs in high-traffic areas like entryways, mudrooms, and kitchens because they are easy to clean and durable.

Q: How do I clean an outdoor rug?

A: To clean an outdoor rug, start by removing any loose dirt or debris with a broom or vacuum. Then, use a mild detergent and water to spot clean any stains. For a deeper clean, you can use a pressure washer or take the rug to a professional cleaner. Be sure to let the rug dry completely before placing it back outside.

Conclusions

After conducting thorough research and analysis of various 5x7 outdoor rugs, we can confidently say that these rugs are a must-have for anyone looking to upgrade their outdoor space. With their waterproof and durable materials, these rugs are perfect for use on patios, decks, balconies, and even for camping and picnics. We highly recommend investing in a 5x7 outdoor rug to add a touch of style and comfort to your outdoor living space. Don't miss out on the opportunity to elevate your outdoor experience!