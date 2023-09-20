10 Best Selling Charcoal Grill Covers for 2023

Our Top Picks

Looking to extend the lifespan of your charcoal grill? A good quality cover is a must-have accessory to protect it from harsh weather conditions. Our experts have researched and tested various charcoal grill covers to compile a list of the best options available on the market. We analyzed various criteria including durability, fit, and protection against weather conditions, and also considered customer reviews to ensure our recommendations are based on real-life experiences. Our top picks are durable, well-fitting, and affordable, making them an excellent choice for any grill owner. Stay tuned for our top-ranking charcoal grill covers to help you choose the best one for your needs.

1 Grillman BBQ Grill Cover Gray 72 Grillman BBQ Grill Cover Gray 72 View on Amazon 9.8 The Grillman Premium BBQ Grill Cover is a top-of-the-line option for those looking to protect their grill from the elements. Made with rip-proof and waterproof materials, this heavy-duty cover measures 72" L x 26" W x 51" H and is perfect for Weber Spirit, Genesis, Charbroil, and other large grills. The gray color provides a sleek and modern look, while the durable construction ensures long-lasting protection. Keep your grill looking and functioning like new with the Grillman Premium BBQ Grill Cover. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Rip-proof and waterproof, Heavy-duty material, Fits multiple grill models Cons May not fit all grills

2 ZOBER BBQ Grill Cover 64 Inch Olive ZOBER BBQ Grill Cover 64 Inch Olive View on Amazon 9.5 The Zober BBQ Grill Cover is a must-have for any outdoor grill enthusiast. This 64 inch, waterproof cover is double-layered and fits Weber gas grills, Charbroil grills and smokers. Made with durable 600D Oxford fabric, the cover features air vents and dual handles for easy handling. Protect your grill from the elements with this high-quality cover, designed to withstand even the toughest weather conditions. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Waterproof double layered, Fits Weber gas grill, Air vents, dual handles Cons May not fit all grills

3 Grillman Blackstone Griddle Cover Grillman Blackstone Griddle Cover View on Amazon 9.3 The Grillman Blackstone Griddle Cover for 36-inch Griddle is a must-have accessory for any grill enthusiast. Made with waterproof material, this cover will protect your 36 inch Blackstone Griddle from rain, snow, and other outdoor elements. It's easy to use and fits snugly over the griddle, ensuring that it stays clean and dry when not in use. This cover is perfect for Father's Day grill gifts or Father's Day BBQ gifts. Don't let the weather ruin your grilling experience, get the Grillman Blackstone Griddle Cover today. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Waterproof, Durable, Easy to clean Cons May not fit perfectly

4 BARTSTR BBQ Grill Cover for 28 Inch Kettle Grills BARTSTR BBQ Grill Cover for 28 Inch Kettle Grills View on Amazon 9 The BARTSTR BBQ Grill Cover is the perfect accessory to protect your 28 inch diameter kettle grill from the elements. Made with heavy duty, weatherproof, and UV-protected materials, this grill cover ensures your grill stays in top condition year-round. The included storage bag makes it easy to store when not in use. With its durable construction and easy-to-use design, the BARTSTR BBQ Grill Cover is a must-have for any outdoor grilling enthusiast. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Heavy duty material, Weatherproof and UV-protected, Includes storage bag Cons May not fit larger grills

5 Weber 22 Inch Charcoal Kettle Grill Cover Weber 22 Inch Charcoal Kettle Grill Cover View on Amazon 8.7 The Weber 22 Inch Charcoal Kettle Grill Cover is a high-quality cover designed to protect your grill from the elements. Made from durable polyester fabric, this cover is weather-resistant and will keep your grill looking like new for years to come. It is easy to install and fits snugly over your grill, ensuring that it stays in place even in high winds. The cover is also easy to clean and can be wiped down with a damp cloth. Whether you are using your grill frequently or just want to keep it protected during the off-season, the Weber 22 Inch Charcoal Kettle Grill Cover is an excellent choice. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Durable material, Fits perfectly, Easy to clean Cons No color options

6 iCOVER Grill Cover for Weber 22 Inch Charcoal Kettle iCOVER Grill Cover for Weber 22 Inch Charcoal Kettle View on Amazon 8.3 The iCOVER Grill Cover for Weber 22 Inch Charcoal Kettle is a heavy-duty, waterproof BBQ cover designed specifically for Weber Char-Broil 22 Inch Charcoal Kettle Grills. Made from high-quality materials, this cover provides excellent protection against the elements, ensuring your grill stays in top condition for longer. The cover is easy to install, with adjustable straps that keep it securely in place, and features a convenient storage bag for when it's not in use. Perfect for outdoor cooking enthusiasts, the iCOVER Grill Cover is a must-have accessory for any charcoal grill owner. Rated 8.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Heavy duty, Waterproof, Fits perfectly Cons Limited color options

7 Vankada BBQ Grill Cover 58-65 inch Vankada BBQ Grill Cover 58-65 inch View on Amazon 8.1 The Grill Cover is a must-have for anyone who owns a 58-65 inch grill. This waterproof and UV resistant cover is made of high-quality materials that make it durable and convenient. It is rip-resistant and designed to fit grills of Weber, Brinkmann, and other popular brands. The cover is perfect for protecting your grill from rain, sun, wind, and other elements. It is easy to use and maintain, making it the perfect accessory for any grill owner. Invest in the Grill Cover today and keep your grill looking great for years to come! Rated 8.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Waterproof, UV resistant, Durable Cons Limited size options

8 Viadom 22 Inch Charcoal Kettle Grill Cover Viadom 22 Inch Charcoal Kettle Grill Cover View on Amazon 7.6 The 22 Inch Charcoal Kettle Grill Cover is a heavy duty, waterproof, and anti-UV cover designed to protect your Weber Master Touch Charcoal Grill or any 22 inch charcoal kettle grill from the elements. Made from durable materials, this cover features a drawstring closure that ensures a snug fit and prevents wind from blowing it away. It is easy to clean and maintain and provides excellent protection against rain, snow, and sun damage. Perfect for outdoor enthusiasts who want to keep their grills safe and secure all year round. Rated 7.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Heavy duty and waterproof, Perfectly fits 22 inch Weber grill, Drawstring for secure fit Cons May not fit other brands/models

9 Aoretic Charcoal Grill Cover (22 inch) Aoretic Charcoal Grill Cover (22 inch) View on Amazon 7.4 The Aoretic 22 Inch Charcoal Grill Cover is a must-have for any grill enthusiast. Made from durable 420D polyester material, this cover is waterproof and anti-UV, making it ideal for use in all seasons. The hook and loop closure and drawstring ensure a secure fit for your 22 inch Weber grill, protecting it from the elements and prolonging its lifespan. Whether you're a casual griller or a seasoned pro, the Aoretic grill cover is a reliable and practical accessory to keep your grill in top condition. Rated 7.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Waterproof and anti-UV, Secure fit with hook&loop and drawstring, Durable 420D polyester material Cons May not fit all grills

10 NettyPro Grill Cover for Weber Charcoal Kettle Grill NettyPro Grill Cover for Weber Charcoal Kettle Grill View on Amazon 7.1 The NettyPro Grill Cover for Weber Charcoal Kettle Grill 22 inch is a heavy duty waterproof outdoor cover designed to protect your grill from the elements. Made with fade and UV resistant materials, this small BBQ grill cover measures 27" W x 25" D x 35" H and is perfect for round grills. Its durable construction ensures that it will withstand harsh weather conditions, while its sleek black design adds a touch of style to your outdoor space. Keep your grill looking like new with the NettyPro Grill Cover. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Heavy duty and waterproof, Fade and UV resistant, Perfect fit for Weber grill Cons May not fit other brands

FAQ

Q: What size should I order for my grill cover?

A: To determine the correct size for your grill cover, measure the width, depth, and height of your grill and choose a cover that matches these dimensions. It's important to get a cover that fits snugly but not too tightly, so that it can be easily removed and put back on.

Q: How do I clean my grill cover?

A: To clean your grill cover, use a soft-bristled brush or sponge and mild soap or detergent. Rinse thoroughly with water and let it air dry. Avoid using harsh chemicals or abrasive materials, as these can damage the cover.

Q: Can I use a gas grill cover for a charcoal grill?

A: It's not recommended to use a gas grill cover for a charcoal grill, as the materials and dimensions may not be suitable. Charcoal grills tend to produce more smoke and ash, which can damage a gas grill cover. Additionally, charcoal grills may have different shapes and sizes than gas grills, so it's important to choose a cover that is specifically designed for your grill.

Conclusions

After thoroughly reviewing various charcoal grill covers, it's clear that these products are essential for protecting your grill from the elements and extending its lifespan. From heavy-duty, rip-proof options to waterproof and UV-protected covers, there is a wide variety of products available to suit various grill sizes and brands. Whether you're a seasoned grill master or just starting out, investing in a high-quality cover is a must. So don't hesitate to take action and protect your grill with a reliable cover today!