Looking for the best outdoor fall pillows to cozy up your outdoor space? Look no further! We've conducted extensive research and analysis to bring you a list of the best products on the market. Our experts considered essential criteria such as material quality, durability, design, and customer popularity, as well as customer reviews to ensure we only recommend pillows that have received positive feedback. Our tips include choosing weather-resistant materials and storing the pillows indoors during harsh weather conditions to prolong their lifespan. With our expert insights and top ranking product, you'll be able to make an informed decision and create a cozy and inviting outdoor space this fall season.

1 GEEORY Fall Pillow Covers Set of 4 GEEORY Fall Pillow Covers Set of 4 View on Amazon 9.9 The Fall Pillow Covers 18x18 Set of 4 for Fall Decor is a great addition to your autumn home decor. Made of high-quality materials, these pillow covers feature a beautiful buffalo plaid pattern with pumpkin and maple leaves designs that will add a warm and cozy touch to any room. Measuring 18 x 18 inches, they are perfect for decorating your couch, bed, or outdoor furniture. These decorative throw pillows are easy to clean and maintain, making them a great investment for your fall decorating needs. Order now and enjoy the beauty of autumn in your home! Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Set of 4 pillows, Durable material, Vibrant fall colors Cons Limited design options

2 MIULEE Buffalo Check Plaid Pillow Covers MIULEE Buffalo Check Plaid Pillow Covers View on Amazon 9.5 MIULEE Fall Pack of 2 Decorative Classic Farmhouse Buffalo Check Plaids Throw Pillow Covers are a great addition to your home decor for the fall season. Made of polyester linen, these soft and solid pillowcases come in a vibrant orange color that is perfect for Halloween. The 18 x 18 inch size is perfect for decorating your sofa, bedroom, or outdoor space. The buffalo check pattern adds a classic farmhouse touch to your home. These pillow covers are easy to clean and maintain, making them a practical choice for your home decor needs. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Soft and cozy, Classic farmhouse design, Durable polyester linen material Cons Limited color options

3 GTEXT Fall Throw Pillow Cover Pumpkins Cushion GTEXT Fall Throw Pillow Cover Pumpkins Cushion View on Amazon 9.2 The GTEXT Fall Throw Pillow Cover is the perfect addition to your autumn decor. Measuring 20x12 inches, this cushion cover features a beautiful design of fall pumpkins, making it ideal for outdoor use as well as on your sofa. Made from high-quality materials, this pillow cover is durable and easy to clean. Whether you're looking to spruce up your home for the season or add a touch of fall to your outdoor space, the GTEXT Fall Throw Pillow Cover is a must-have. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Autumn farm decor, Outdoor pillow cushion, Soft and comfortable Cons Limited size options

4 GEEORY Fall Decor Pillow Covers Set of 4 GEEORY Fall Decor Pillow Covers Set of 4 View on Amazon 8.8 The GEEORY Fall Decor Pillow Covers come in a set of 4 with festive designs of polka dots, pumpkins, maple leaves, and fall stripes. Each cover measures 18x18 inches and is perfect for adding a touch of autumn to your home decor. Made of durable materials, these decorative throw pillows are suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. They are easy to clean and maintain, making them a convenient addition to your couch or sofa. Upgrade your living space this fall with these farmhouse orange cushion covers. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Set of 4 pillows, Variety of fall designs, Farmhouse style Cons May not fit all decor

5 GEEORY Fall Decor Pillow Covers 18x18 Set of 4 GEEORY Fall Decor Pillow Covers 18x18 Set of 4 View on Amazon 8.5 The GEEORY Fall Decor Pillow Covers are a perfect addition to any fall-themed home. The set of four 18x18 covers features a charming "Hello Pumpkin" design with orange stripes, making them ideal for outdoor and indoor use. These decorative throw pillows are also suitable for Thanksgiving and add a cozy touch to any couch or sofa. Made with high-quality materials, these cushion cases are durable and easy to clean. Get ready to impress your guests with these farmhouse-style fall pillows. Rated 8.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Set of 4 pillows, Fall-themed design, Suitable for indoor/outdoor use Cons Limited color options

6 DFXSZ Fall Pillow Covers Set of 2 DFXSZ Fall Pillow Covers Set of 2 View on Amazon 8.2 DFXSZ Fall Pillow Covers are a perfect addition to your autumn decor. These 18x18 inch covers come in a set of 2 and feature a festive design of orange and white pumpkins surrounded by fallen leaves. They are made of durable materials, making them suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. These pillow covers are easy to clean and maintain, and can be used to decorate your home, couch, or any other area that needs a touch of autumn charm. Get ready to welcome the fall season with these beautiful pillow covers. Rated 8.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Set of 2, Autumn themed, Durable material Cons Limited color options

7 Woaboy Fall Pillow Covers Orange 18x18 Inch Woaboy Fall Pillow Covers Orange 18x18 Inch View on Amazon 8 The Woaboy Set of 2 Fall Throw Pillow Covers is the perfect addition to your home decor this season. Made with waterproof materials, these decorative farmhouse cushion cases can be used indoors or outdoors. Measuring 18x18 inches and available in a vibrant orange color, they are suitable for use on your bed, sofa, couch, car, or in your living room. These solid cushion covers provide a cozy and comfortable feel, adding a touch of warmth to any space. Rated 8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Waterproof for outdoor use, Set of 2 pillows, Farmhouse style Cons Limited color options

8 All Smiles Fall Throw Pillow Covers 18x18 Set of 4 All Smiles Fall Throw Pillow Covers 18x18 Set of 4 View on Amazon 7.6 All Smiles Fall Throw Pillow Covers are the perfect addition to your autumn decor collection. This set of 4 decorative pillow covers features beautiful maple leaves and fall leaf designs, perfect for bringing the cozy feeling of fall into your home. Measuring 18x18 inches, these cushion covers fit perfectly on your porch couch or outdoor seating area. Made of high-quality materials, these covers are durable and easy to clean. Use them to decorate your home for Thanksgiving or as outdoor harvest decorations. Add a touch of fall to your home with All Smiles Fall Throw Pillow Covers. Rated 7.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Set of 4 pillows, Autumn-themed design, Can be used indoors/outdoors Cons Not very durable

9 GEEORY Fall Decor Pillow Covers Set of 4 GEEORY Fall Decor Pillow Covers Set of 4 View on Amazon 7.3 The GEEORY Fall Decor Pillow Covers 18x18 Set of 4 are a perfect addition to any fall-themed decor. Made with high-quality materials, these pumpkin patch farm truck harvest fall outdoor fall pillows are both durable and comfortable. They come in a vibrant orange color and measure 18 x 18 inches, making them perfect for use on couches, sofas, or any other seating area. These decorative throw pillows are ideal for adding a touch of farmhouse charm to your home during the fall season. Rated 7.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Set of 4, Farmhouse style, Multicolor Cons Limited size options

10 Unibyby Fall Pillow Covers 12x20 Unibyby Fall Pillow Covers 12x20 View on Amazon 7.1 The Unibyby Fall Pillow Covers 12x20 are a must-have for the autumn season. Made from high-quality materials, these decorative pillow covers feature a charming "Hello Fall" design with a pumpkin and maple leaf motif. Measuring 12" x 20", they're the perfect size for a cozy accent on your couch or outdoor seating area. Add some warmth and charm to your home decor with these lovely fall pillow covers. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Festive autumn design, Soft and durable fabric, Fits standard pillow inserts Cons Limited color options

FAQ

Q: Are outdoor fall pillows weather-resistant?

A: Yes, outdoor fall pillows are made with durable and weather-resistant materials to withstand various outdoor elements. Most of them are designed to resist fading, mold, mildew, and moisture.

Q: Can outdoor fall pillows be washed or cleaned easily?

A: Yes, most outdoor fall pillows are designed to be easily cleaned. They can be wiped down with a damp cloth or hosed off with water. Some of them are also machine washable.

Q: What are the common sizes and shapes of outdoor fall pillows?

A: Outdoor fall pillows come in different sizes and shapes to fit various outdoor furniture. The most common sizes are 16x16, 18x18, and 20x20 inches. The most common shapes are square and rectangular, but some also come in round or oval shapes.

Conclusions

After thoroughly reviewing and testing various outdoor fall pillows, we can confidently say that this category offers a wide range of decorative options for the autumn season. Whether you prefer classic buffalo check patterns or playful pumpkin and leaf designs, there's something for everyone. The materials used in these pillows are durable and comfortable, making them perfect for both indoor and outdoor use. Overall, we highly recommend checking out these fall pillow covers to add a cozy touch to your home this season. Don't miss out on the opportunity to elevate your autumn decor game!