10 Best Suet Feeders for 2023

As avid bird lovers, we understand the importance of suet feeders during the winter months. After extensive research and testing, we've compiled a list of top-quality suet feeders to help you make an informed decision. When selecting a suet feeder, it's crucial to consider the material, design, and customer reviews. A durable and weather-resistant feeder that's easy to clean and maintain is ideal. The design should be simple enough for birds to access the suet, while keeping larger animals at bay. Positive customer reviews can indicate a high-quality and functional feeder. By choosing the right suet feeder, you can provide birds with essential nutrition and enjoy their company all winter long.

The Nature's Way Bird Products CWF1 Tail-prop Suet Bird Feeder is a perfect choice for bird lovers who want to attract a variety of birds to their backyard. Made with high-quality materials, this feeder is designed to hold one suet cake and features a tail-prop design that allows woodpeckers and other birds to comfortably feed while using their tails for support. Measuring 12"H x 7.875"L x 3"W, this feeder is easy to install and clean, and its durable construction ensures it will last for years to come. Whether you're a seasoned birder or just starting out, the Nature's Way Bird Products CWF1 Tail-prop Suet Bird Feeder is a great addition to any backyard birding setup. Pros Tail prop design, Durable construction, Easy to clean Cons May attract squirrels

The SEWANTA Suet Bird Feeder for Outside is a must-have for any bird enthusiast. With its double capacity, you can easily attract a variety of wild birds to your yard. The hanging metal roof provides protection against the elements, ensuring that your suet cakes, seed cakes, or mealworm cakes stay dry and fresh. This feeder is easy to clean and refill, making it a convenient addition to your birdwatching routine. Its durable materials also ensure that it will last for many seasons to come. Bring the beauty of nature to your backyard with the SEWANTA Suet Bird Feeder for Outside. Pros Double capacity, Metal roof, Versatile use Cons May attract unwanted birds

The Kingsyard Recycled Plastic Suet Bird Feeder is a must-have for bird lovers who are looking to attract woodpeckers and clinging birds to their backyard. Made of sturdy and durable materials, this feeder is built to last and withstand harsh weather conditions. The tail prop design allows birds to comfortably perch while feeding, and the blue color adds a pop of color to any backyard. Plus, the fact that it's made of recycled plastic makes it an eco-friendly choice for bird enthusiasts. Hang this feeder outside and enjoy the sight of beautiful birds flocking to your backyard. Pros Recycled plastic, Sturdy & durable, Tail prop for woodpeckers Cons Limited color options

The Kingsyard Recycled Plastic Suet Bird Feeder is a great addition to any bird lover's backyard. This double capacity tail-prop suet feeder is made from sturdy and durable recycled plastic, making it a long-lasting option for feeding your feathered friends. The feeder is designed with woodpeckers and clinging birds in mind, providing them with a comfortable and secure place to feed. Hang it outside and enjoy watching birds flock to this eco-friendly feeder. Pros Sturdy & Durable, Double Capacity Feeder, Tail-Prop for Clinging Birds Cons May not attract all birds

The Twinkle Star Wild Bird Feeder is the perfect addition to any garden or yard. Its lighthouse shape and green color make it a charming decoration that will attract a variety of birds. The feeder is designed to hold multiple types of birdseed, and its large capacity ensures that you won't have to refill it frequently. Hang it in a prominent location and enjoy watching the birds flock to it. Made with durable materials, this bird feeder will provide years of enjoyment for you and your feathered friends. Pros Attractive lighthouse design, Large capacity for bird food, Easy to hang and use Cons May not be squirrel-proof

The Kingsyard Squirrel Proof Suet Feeder is a durable and weatherproof bird feeder that is perfect for outdoor hanging. Made of all metal, it can hold up to two suet cakes and features a tray for easy feeding. With its squirrel proof design, this feeder is perfect for bird lovers who want to keep pesky squirrels away from their bird feeders. It is easy to install and will provide a great feeding experience for your feathered friends. Pros Squirrel-proof design, All-metal construction, Double suet cake capacity Cons May be challenging to clean

The Twinkle Star Wild Bird Feeder is a perfect addition to any garden or yard for bird lovers. Its hexagon shape with a silver roof adds an attractive decoration to any outdoor space while providing a functional bird feeding station. Made of durable materials, this feeder can withstand various weather conditions and hold up to 2.15 pounds of birdseed. Its easy-to-fill design and removable roof make it convenient for refilling and cleaning. Give your feathered friends a cozy and stylish feeding spot with the Twinkle Star Wild Bird Feeder. Pros Hexagon shape with roof, Easy to hang, Attracts wild birds Cons May not hold large birds

The Squirrel Buster Suet Bird Feeder is a top-tier option for bird enthusiasts who want to keep pesky squirrels out of their suet. This feeder is designed with squirrel-proof technology, and features two suet cake trays and two crumb ports for easy access. The mess-free suet loading system ensures that you won't have to deal with any spills or messes, and the green color blends in seamlessly with your outdoor decor. Made with high-quality materials, this feeder is sure to last for years to come. Pros Squirrel-proof, Mess-free loading, Multiple feeding ports Cons May not fit all suet cakes

The Kingsyard Suet Bird Feeders are a great addition to any outdoor space for bird lovers. With a durable and weatherproof design, these feeders can hold up to two suet cakes at a time. The tail-prop design is perfect for woodpeckers and other birds that prefer to prop their tails while eating. Hang these feeders in your backyard and enjoy watching a variety of birds come to feed. Pros Tail-prop design for birds, Double suet cakes capacity, Durable and weatherproof Cons May not fit all suet cakes

The Solution4Patio USA Cedar Tail Prop Suet Bird Feeder is a great addition to any bird lover's backyard. Made from durable cedar wood, this feeder features a clasp suet cage for squirrel proofing and one perch for easy access. It's perfect for attracting a variety of birds, including pileated woodpeckers, downy woodpeckers, nuthatches, and chickadees. The feeder is easy to clean and refill, and its compact size makes it perfect for small spaces. Overall, a great investment for any bird enthusiast. Pros Cedar wood is durable, Squirrel proof design, Attracts woodpeckers and nuthatches Cons May not hold large suet cakes

Q: What type of birds can I attract with suet feeders?

A: Suet feeders are a great way to attract a variety of birds to your backyard. Common visitors include woodpeckers, nuthatches, chickadees, and titmice. You may also see wrens, creepers, and even some species of warblers.

Q: How often do I need to refill my thistle feeder?

A: Thistle feeders should be refilled every few days to ensure a steady supply of food for your feathered friends. If you notice the seeds are getting low, it's time to refill. Be sure to clean your feeder regularly to prevent mold and bacteria growth.

Q: What type of bird feeder is best for beginners?

A: If you're new to bird feeding, a hopper or platform feeder is a great place to start. These types of feeders are easy to fill and clean and can accommodate a variety of birdseed. They also tend to attract a wide range of bird species, making them a great choice for beginners.

After conducting extensive research and testing, we have found that suet feeders are an excellent addition to any bird enthusiast's backyard. These feeders come in a variety of shapes and sizes, including hexagon-shaped with a roof, lighthouse-shaped, and even solar-powered with a glass flower seed tray. They are designed to hold suet cakes, seed cakes, and mealworm cakes, making them perfect for attracting a wide range of bird species. Whether you're a seasoned bird watcher or just starting, we highly recommend considering a suet feeder to enhance your backyard birding experience.