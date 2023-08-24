The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
We independently evaluate all recommended products and services.
If you click on the links we provide, we may receive compensation.

10 Best Suet Feeders for 2023

Discover the best suet feeders on the market! Enjoy feeding your feathered friends with top-quality products that will keep them coming back for more.

By PR
 
AUGUST 24, 2023 19:59
Jerusalem Post JPost Advisor Patio Lawn & Garden
10 Best Suet Feeders for 2023 (photo credit: PR)
10 Best Suet Feeders for 2023
(photo credit: PR)

Our Top Picks

Jump to Review
Nature's Way Bird Products CWF1 Tail-prop Suet Bird Feeder
Jump to Review
SEWANTA Suet Bird Feeder Double Capacity
Jump to Review
Kingsyard Suet Bird Feeder Blue
Jump to Review
Kingsyard Suet Bird Feeder Double Capacity.
Jump to Review
Twinkle Star Bird Feeder Lighthouse Shaped Green

As avid bird lovers, we understand the importance of suet feeders during the winter months. After extensive research and testing, we've compiled a list of top-quality suet feeders to help you make an informed decision. When selecting a suet feeder, it's crucial to consider the material, design, and customer reviews. A durable and weather-resistant feeder that's easy to clean and maintain is ideal. The design should be simple enough for birds to access the suet, while keeping larger animals at bay. Positive customer reviews can indicate a high-quality and functional feeder. By choosing the right suet feeder, you can provide birds with essential nutrition and enjoy their company all winter long.

1

Nature's Way Bird Products CWF1 Tail-prop Suet Bird Feeder

Nature's Way Bird Products CWF1 Tail-prop Suet Bird FeederNature's Way Bird Products CWF1 Tail-prop Suet Bird Feeder
9.9

The Nature's Way Bird Products CWF1 Tail-prop Suet Bird Feeder is a perfect choice for bird lovers who want to attract a variety of birds to their backyard. Made with high-quality materials, this feeder is designed to hold one suet cake and features a tail-prop design that allows woodpeckers and other birds to comfortably feed while using their tails for support. Measuring 12"H x 7.875"L x 3"W, this feeder is easy to install and clean, and its durable construction ensures it will last for years to come. Whether you're a seasoned birder or just starting out, the Nature's Way Bird Products CWF1 Tail-prop Suet Bird Feeder is a great addition to any backyard birding setup.

Pros
Tail prop design, Durable construction, Easy to clean
Cons
May attract squirrels

2

SEWANTA Suet Bird Feeder Double Capacity

SEWANTA Suet Bird Feeder Double CapacitySEWANTA Suet Bird Feeder Double Capacity
9.4

The SEWANTA Suet Bird Feeder for Outside is a must-have for any bird enthusiast. With its double capacity, you can easily attract a variety of wild birds to your yard. The hanging metal roof provides protection against the elements, ensuring that your suet cakes, seed cakes, or mealworm cakes stay dry and fresh. This feeder is easy to clean and refill, making it a convenient addition to your birdwatching routine. Its durable materials also ensure that it will last for many seasons to come. Bring the beauty of nature to your backyard with the SEWANTA Suet Bird Feeder for Outside.

Pros
Double capacity, Metal roof, Versatile use
Cons
May attract unwanted birds

3

Kingsyard Suet Bird Feeder Blue

Kingsyard Suet Bird Feeder BlueKingsyard Suet Bird Feeder Blue
9.2

The Kingsyard Recycled Plastic Suet Bird Feeder is a must-have for bird lovers who are looking to attract woodpeckers and clinging birds to their backyard. Made of sturdy and durable materials, this feeder is built to last and withstand harsh weather conditions. The tail prop design allows birds to comfortably perch while feeding, and the blue color adds a pop of color to any backyard. Plus, the fact that it's made of recycled plastic makes it an eco-friendly choice for bird enthusiasts. Hang this feeder outside and enjoy the sight of beautiful birds flocking to your backyard.

Pros
Recycled plastic, Sturdy & durable, Tail prop for woodpeckers
Cons
Limited color options

4

Kingsyard Suet Bird Feeder Double Capacity.

Kingsyard Suet Bird Feeder Double Capacity.Kingsyard Suet Bird Feeder Double Capacity.
8.8

The Kingsyard Recycled Plastic Suet Bird Feeder is a great addition to any bird lover's backyard. This double capacity tail-prop suet feeder is made from sturdy and durable recycled plastic, making it a long-lasting option for feeding your feathered friends. The feeder is designed with woodpeckers and clinging birds in mind, providing them with a comfortable and secure place to feed. Hang it outside and enjoy watching birds flock to this eco-friendly feeder.

Pros
Sturdy & Durable, Double Capacity Feeder, Tail-Prop for Clinging Birds
Cons
May not attract all birds

5

Twinkle Star Bird Feeder Lighthouse Shaped Green

Twinkle Star Bird Feeder Lighthouse Shaped GreenTwinkle Star Bird Feeder Lighthouse Shaped Green
8.7

The Twinkle Star Wild Bird Feeder is the perfect addition to any garden or yard. Its lighthouse shape and green color make it a charming decoration that will attract a variety of birds. The feeder is designed to hold multiple types of birdseed, and its large capacity ensures that you won't have to refill it frequently. Hang it in a prominent location and enjoy watching the birds flock to it. Made with durable materials, this bird feeder will provide years of enjoyment for you and your feathered friends.

Pros
Attractive lighthouse design, Large capacity for bird food, Easy to hang and use
Cons
May not be squirrel-proof

6

Kingsyard Suet Feeder Cage Bird Feeders

Kingsyard Suet Feeder Cage Bird FeedersKingsyard Suet Feeder Cage Bird Feeders
8.2

The Kingsyard Squirrel Proof Suet Feeder is a durable and weatherproof bird feeder that is perfect for outdoor hanging. Made of all metal, it can hold up to two suet cakes and features a tray for easy feeding. With its squirrel proof design, this feeder is perfect for bird lovers who want to keep pesky squirrels away from their bird feeders. It is easy to install and will provide a great feeding experience for your feathered friends.

Pros
Squirrel-proof design, All-metal construction, Double suet cake capacity
Cons
May be challenging to clean

7

Twinkle Star Wild Bird Feeder Hexagon Silver

Twinkle Star Wild Bird Feeder Hexagon SilverTwinkle Star Wild Bird Feeder Hexagon Silver
8.1

The Twinkle Star Wild Bird Feeder is a perfect addition to any garden or yard for bird lovers. Its hexagon shape with a silver roof adds an attractive decoration to any outdoor space while providing a functional bird feeding station. Made of durable materials, this feeder can withstand various weather conditions and hold up to 2.15 pounds of birdseed. Its easy-to-fill design and removable roof make it convenient for refilling and cleaning. Give your feathered friends a cozy and stylish feeding spot with the Twinkle Star Wild Bird Feeder.

Pros
Hexagon shape with roof, Easy to hang, Attracts wild birds
Cons
May not hold large birds

8

Squirrel Buster Suet Bird Feeder

Squirrel Buster Suet Bird FeederSquirrel Buster Suet Bird Feeder
7.6

The Squirrel Buster Suet Bird Feeder is a top-tier option for bird enthusiasts who want to keep pesky squirrels out of their suet. This feeder is designed with squirrel-proof technology, and features two suet cake trays and two crumb ports for easy access. The mess-free suet loading system ensures that you won't have to deal with any spills or messes, and the green color blends in seamlessly with your outdoor decor. Made with high-quality materials, this feeder is sure to last for years to come.

Pros
Squirrel-proof, Mess-free loading, Multiple feeding ports
Cons
May not fit all suet cakes

9

Kingsyard Suet Bird Feeders with Tail-Prop Design

Kingsyard Suet Bird Feeders with Tail-Prop DesignKingsyard Suet Bird Feeders with Tail-Prop Design
7.3

The Kingsyard Suet Bird Feeders are a great addition to any outdoor space for bird lovers. With a durable and weatherproof design, these feeders can hold up to two suet cakes at a time. The tail-prop design is perfect for woodpeckers and other birds that prefer to prop their tails while eating. Hang these feeders in your backyard and enjoy watching a variety of birds come to feed.

Pros
Tail-prop design for birds, Double suet cakes capacity, Durable and weatherproof
Cons
May not fit all suet cakes

10

Solution4Patio Cedar Suet Bird Feeder

Solution4Patio Cedar Suet Bird FeederSolution4Patio Cedar Suet Bird Feeder
7.1

The Solution4Patio USA Cedar Tail Prop Suet Bird Feeder is a great addition to any bird lover's backyard. Made from durable cedar wood, this feeder features a clasp suet cage for squirrel proofing and one perch for easy access. It's perfect for attracting a variety of birds, including pileated woodpeckers, downy woodpeckers, nuthatches, and chickadees. The feeder is easy to clean and refill, and its compact size makes it perfect for small spaces. Overall, a great investment for any bird enthusiast.

Pros
Cedar wood is durable, Squirrel proof design, Attracts woodpeckers and nuthatches
Cons
May not hold large suet cakes

FAQ

Q: What type of birds can I attract with suet feeders?

A: Suet feeders are a great way to attract a variety of birds to your backyard. Common visitors include woodpeckers, nuthatches, chickadees, and titmice. You may also see wrens, creepers, and even some species of warblers.

Q: How often do I need to refill my thistle feeder?

A: Thistle feeders should be refilled every few days to ensure a steady supply of food for your feathered friends. If you notice the seeds are getting low, it's time to refill. Be sure to clean your feeder regularly to prevent mold and bacteria growth.

Q: What type of bird feeder is best for beginners?

A: If you're new to bird feeding, a hopper or platform feeder is a great place to start. These types of feeders are easy to fill and clean and can accommodate a variety of birdseed. They also tend to attract a wide range of bird species, making them a great choice for beginners.

Conclusions

After conducting extensive research and testing, we have found that suet feeders are an excellent addition to any bird enthusiast's backyard. These feeders come in a variety of shapes and sizes, including hexagon-shaped with a roof, lighthouse-shaped, and even solar-powered with a glass flower seed tray. They are designed to hold suet cakes, seed cakes, and mealworm cakes, making them perfect for attracting a wide range of bird species. Whether you're a seasoned bird watcher or just starting, we highly recommend considering a suet feeder to enhance your backyard birding experience.



Related Tags
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by