10 Most Popular Basil Plants for 2023

Our Top Picks

Looking for the best basil plant products to create a beautiful and flavorful garden? Whether you're a pro or a beginner, selecting the right seeds or plant, growing conditions, and customer reviews can be tough. A healthy basil plant can add flavor to various dishes and your garden, but the products you use matter. That's why we've done the research and tested numerous items in this category, and we're excited to share our findings with you. Our expert insights and tips will help you select the perfect product, so let's dive into our top-ranking basil plant products.

1 AeroGarden Pesto Basil Seed Pod Kit 6-Pod AeroGarden Pesto Basil Seed Pod Kit 6-Pod View on Amazon 9.8 The AeroGarden Pesto Basil Seed Pod Kit is perfect for those who love fresh herbs and want to grow them at home. This kit includes 6 pods of basil seeds that have been pre-seeded and ready to grow. The AeroGarden uses hydroponic technology to grow plants faster and healthier than traditional soil-based methods. The kit comes with everything you need to get started, including a grow light, liquid plant food, and a user manual. The Pesto Basil Seed Pod Kit is perfect for adding fresh basil to your favorite recipes, or for making your own homemade pesto. The kit is easy to use and maintain, making it a great choice for both beginner and experienced gardeners. Pros Easy to grow, Fast growing, Great taste Cons Requires maintenance

2 Back to the Roots Sweet Basil Seed Packet Back to the Roots Sweet Basil Seed Packet View on Amazon 9.5 Back to the Roots Basil 'Sweet' Seed Packet is perfect for anyone who loves fresh herbs. This 280mg packet of Sweet Basil seeds is easy to grow, even for beginners. The seeds are non-GMO and organic, making them a healthy and sustainable choice. With this packet, you can grow your own fresh basil to use in all sorts of dishes, from pasta sauces to salads. The basil has a sweet and fragrant taste that is sure to please your taste buds. Give it a try and enjoy the benefits of growing your own herbs! Pros Easy to grow, Organic seeds, Fresh basil taste Cons Small packet size

3 Genovese Basil Seeds by Gardeners Basics Genovese Basil Seeds by Gardeners Basics View on Amazon 9.2 Genovese Basil Seeds for Planting are a must-have for any herb garden enthusiast. These heirloom, non-GMO seeds from Gardeners Basics are perfect for growing fresh, aromatic basil right at home. With a flavorful, sweet taste and a fragrant scent, Genovese Basil is a versatile herb that can be used in a variety of dishes, from pasta sauces to salads to pesto. These seeds are easy to plant and grow, and come in a convenient package that makes a great gift for any gardening friend or family member. Add some Genovese Basil to your herb garden today and enjoy the taste and aroma of fresh, homegrown herbs! Pros Heirloom Non-GMO Seeds, Great for Home Herb Garden, Makes a Great Gift Cons Limited Variety

4 RDR Seeds Genovese Basilicum Seeds RDR Seeds Genovese Basilicum Seeds View on Amazon 8.9 Genovese Basil Seeds by RDR Seeds are a must-have for anyone who loves the delicious flavor of fresh basil. These heirloom, non-GMO seeds are grown in the USA and come in a pack of 150+. They are perfect for planting both indoors and outdoors, and will produce premium sweet basil that can be used in a variety of dishes. With clear growing instructions provided, these seeds are easy to plant and care for, making them a great choice for both experienced and novice gardeners. Get ready to add some flavor to your life with Genovese Basil Seeds by RDR Seeds. Pros Heirloom non-GMO seeds, Premium quality basil seeds, Can be grown indoors/outdoors Cons May not germinate for some

5 Rooted Acre Basil Seed Pack Rooted Acre Basil Seed Pack View on Amazon 8.5 If you're looking to grow a variety of delicious and aromatic basil herbs, then the 8 Basil Seeds Pack is perfect for you. With over 4000 high germinating basil herb seeds, you'll be able to plant Thai, Genovese, Italian, Purple, Lemon, Tulsi Holy, Sweet Basil, and more. These non-GMO, USA heirloom seeds can be planted indoors or outdoors, and are sure to add a flavorful touch to any dish. So why not start your own herb garden today? Pros Over 4000 seeds, Variety of basil types, Non-GMO and heirloom Cons Possible shipping delays

6 Lemon Basil Seeds by Gardeners Basics Lemon Basil Seeds by Gardeners Basics View on Amazon 8.2 Lemon Basil Seeds by Gardeners Basics are a must-have for any herb enthusiast. These Heirloom Non-GMO Herb Plant Seeds are perfect for home herb gardens, both indoors and outdoors, as well as hydroponic setups. With their refreshing lemony flavor, these seeds are ideal for adding a zesty twist to a variety of dishes. Plus, their high germination rate ensures a bountiful harvest. Each pack contains 300 seeds, making it a great value for herb gardeners of all levels. Start growing your own lemon basil today with Gardeners Basics. Pros Heirloom non-GMO seeds, Suitable for indoor/outdoor/hydroponics, Easy to grow Cons May take time to germinate

7 RDR Seeds Large Leaf Italian Basil Seeds RDR Seeds Large Leaf Italian Basil Seeds View on Amazon 8 The Large Leaf Italian Basil Seeds for Planting are an excellent choice for any home gardener looking to add some fresh herbs to their collection. These heirloom, non-GMO seeds are grown in the USA and come with premium waterproof packaging and easy-to-follow instructions. With their large leaves and classic basil flavor, these seeds can be used in a variety of dishes, including pasta sauces, salads, and soups. Whether you're an experienced gardener or just starting out, these basil seeds are a great addition to any home garden. Pros Heirloom variety, Non-GMO, Large leaf Cons May require special care

8 Urban Bloom Hydroponic Herb Growing Kit - Fresh Basil Urban Bloom Hydroponic Herb Growing Kit - Fresh Basil View on Amazon 7.6 The Urban Bloom Hydroponic Herb Growing Kits in Fresh Basil is an innovative indoor garden system that allows you to grow your own herbs in a mason jar. This herb garden kit is perfect for anyone looking to start an indoor greenhouse or grow fresh herbs year-round. The hydroponic growing system uses water and nutrients to nourish the plants, resulting in healthy and vibrant herbs. With included fresh herb seeds, this kit is an easy and convenient way to bring the outdoors inside and elevate your cooking game. Pros Easy to use, No soil mess, Fresh herbs at home Cons Limited herb options

9 Outsidepride Sweet Basil Genovese Herb Seeds Outsidepride Sweet Basil Genovese Herb Seeds View on Amazon 7.4 Outsidepride Sweet Basil Genovese Ocimum Basilicum Culinary Herb Garden Plant Seeds are a must-have for any home chef. These seeds are perfect for growing delicious and fragrant basil in your own garden. The 1/8 lb bag contains plenty of seeds to create a beautiful and bountiful herb garden. Use the basil in a variety of dishes, from Italian to Thai cuisine. The seeds are easy to plant and care for, and the resulting basil plants will add a fresh and flavorful touch to your meals. Pros High-quality seeds, Ideal for culinary use, Great yield potential Cons May require extra care

10 Instant Latch Genovese Basil Seeds Non-GMO. Instant Latch Genovese Basil Seeds Non-GMO. View on Amazon 7.1 Instant Latch 750 Genovese Basil Seeds are a great addition to any garden. These non-GMO seeds are easy to grow and produce fresh, flavorful basil that can be used for cooking, garnishing, or making pesto. With a high germination rate, these seeds guarantee a bountiful harvest. Plus, they come in a convenient resealable bag, making storage and organization a breeze. Start growing your own basil with Instant Latch 750 Genovese Basil Seeds today! Pros Non-GMO, Fresh garden seeds, Instant Latch Cons Limited quantity

FAQ

Q: How do I care for my basil plant?

A: Basil plants require plenty of sunlight, water, and well-draining soil. Keep the soil moist, but not overly wet. Pinch off the flowers to encourage leaf growth, and prune the plant regularly to keep it from getting too leggy.

Q: Can I grow mint indoors?

A: Yes, mint can be grown indoors in a sunny window or under grow lights. It prefers moist soil and should be watered regularly. Be sure to prune the plant regularly to keep it from becoming too leggy.

Q: What are some common uses for herbs?

A: Herbs can be used for a variety of purposes, including cooking, tea-making, aromatherapy, and medicinal purposes. Some common herbs include basil, mint, rosemary, thyme, and lavender. Be sure to research the specific uses and benefits of each herb before using it.

Conclusions

After conducting extensive research and testing multiple basil plant products, it's clear that there is a wide variety of options available for those looking to start an indoor or outdoor herb garden. From starter kits with everything you need to get started, to individual packets of high-quality seeds, each product offers its own unique benefits. Whether you're a seasoned gardener or a beginner, there's a basil plant option that's perfect for you. And with the ability to grow fresh herbs right in your own home, these products not only make great gifts but can also provide a sustainable source of ingredients for your favorite recipes. So why not add some fresh basil to your home garden today?