10 Most Popular Marigold Seeds for 2023

Find the perfect marigold seeds for your garden! Compare top-rated options and bloom with confidence. Discover your green thumb today.

AUGUST 24, 2023 19:00
AUGUST 24, 2023 19:00
We've researched and tested various marigold seeds products to aid readers in finding the best options available. Marigold seeds are a popular choice for gardeners due to their vibrant colors, easy planting process, and ability to attract beneficial insects. Selecting the right marigold seeds can be a challenge, as local climate and soil type must be considered. Our evaluation process included analyzing the quality of the seeds, variety of colors and sizes, and customer reviews. By following our expert advice, such as choosing seeds suitable for the local area and planting in a sunny location, readers can confidently select the best marigold seeds for their garden. Stay tuned for our top-ranked marigold seeds products!

1

Open Seed Vault Wildflower Variety Pack.

9.7

The Open Seed Vault's Variety Pack (23) of 64,000 Non GMO Wildflower Seeds is a must-have for gardeners looking to attract bees, hummingbirds, butterflies, and other pollinators. The pack comes with a detailed growing guide that includes everything from germination to flower care. With a wide range of wildflowers, this pack ensures a colorful and diverse garden, while also helping to support pollinators and their habitats. The seeds are non-GMO and the pack contains enough seeds for even the largest of gardens.

Pros
Large variety of seeds, Non-GMO, Comes with growing guide
Cons
May not work for all regions

2

Nature's Blossom Sunflowers Garden Kit

9.4

The Nature's Blossom Sunflowers Garden Kit is a perfect choice for beginner gardeners looking to start their indoor gardening journey. This complete seed starter set includes everything you need to grow three types of vibrant sunflowers right inside your home. The kit includes high-quality non-GMO seeds, biodegradable pots, soil discs, and a detailed instruction manual. With this kit, you can easily grow a beautiful garden that will bring warmth and joy to your home.

Pros
Complete indoor gardening set, Includes 3 types of sunflower seeds, Ideal for beginner gardeners
Cons
May require additional supplies

3

The Old Farmer's Almanac Marigold Seeds Petite Mixture

9.1

The Old Farmer's Almanac Petite Mixture Marigold Seeds is a premium non-GMO flower seed pack that contains approximately 200 seeds. These open-pollinated, USA-origin seeds are perfect for those looking to add a touch of color and vibrancy to their garden. The marigold seeds are easy to grow and require minimal maintenance, making them a great choice for both novice and experienced gardeners. With their bright and cheerful blooms, these marigold seeds are perfect for adding a pop of color to borders, pots, and hanging baskets.

Pros
Non-GMO, USA origin, Premium quality
Cons
Limited seed quantity

4

Sow Right Seeds Crackerjack Marigold Seeds

9

Sow Right Seeds Crackerjack Marigold Seeds are a great addition to any garden. With non-GMO heirloom seeds and instructions included, planting a beautiful flower garden has never been easier. Each package contains about 350 seeds, making it a wonderful gardening gift or perfect for those looking to add some color to their outdoor space. These marigolds are easy to care for and are known for their ability to attract pollinators. Give your garden a splash of vibrant color with Sow Right Seeds Crackerjack Marigold Seeds.

Pros
Non-GMO heirloom seeds, Comes with planting instructions, Great gardening gift
Cons
May not grow in all climates

5

Outsidepride Marigold Flower Seed Mix 1000 Seeds

8.7

The Outsidepride Tagetes Patula French Marigold Garden Flower Seed Mix contains 1000 seeds that will add vibrant colors to your garden. These marigolds are easy to grow and bloom quickly, making them perfect for gardeners of all levels. They are also great for attracting beneficial insects to your garden and repelling pests. The seeds are high quality and the mix includes a variety of colors, making it easy to create a beautiful, diverse garden.

Pros
Vibrant mix of colors, Easy to grow, Attracts beneficial insects
Cons
May not bloom uniformly

6

HOME GROWN Marigold Seeds Bulk Mix

8.4

The 5600 Marigold Seeds Bulk Mix is a perfect choice for gardening enthusiasts who are looking for a colorful and easy-to-grow flower variety. These Crackerjack Marigold Seeds are ideal for outdoor planting and can be used for companion planting as well. The Wildflower African Marigold Seeds (Tagetes erecta) produce vibrant flowers that bloom in shades of yellow, orange, and red, adding a pop of color to any garden. With a weight of 4 ounces, these seeds are perfect for gardeners who want to grow a large number of marigolds and enjoy a beautiful garden all season long.

Pros
Bulk mix, Companion planting, Wildflower African Marigold
Cons
May not grow well

7

NatureZ Edge Marigold Seeds Mix

8.1

NatureZ Edge Marigold Seeds Mix is the perfect choice for anyone looking to add a pop of color to their outdoor space. With over 5600 seeds, this mix includes popular varieties like Dainty Marietta, Petite French, and Sparky French. These seeds are easy to plant and grow, making them a great option for both experienced and novice gardeners. Plus, marigolds are known for their ability to repel pests and attract beneficial insects, making them a valuable addition to any garden. Whether you're looking to brighten up your yard or improve your garden's health, NatureZ Edge Marigold Seeds Mix is a great choice.

Pros
Over 5600 seeds, Multiple marigold varieties, Great for outdoor planting
Cons
May not grow uniformly

8

The Old Farmer's Almanac Marigold Seeds Crackerjack Mix

7.7

The Old Farmer's Almanac Marigold Seeds (Crackerjack Mix) are a premium and non-GMO option for gardeners looking to add a pop of color to their outdoor space. With approximately 400 flower seeds included in the pack, this open-pollinated mix is easy to grow and offers a variety of bright and beautiful blooms. These marigold seeds are perfect for adding to garden beds, window boxes, or containers and can attract beneficial pollinators like bees and butterflies. With a range of colors and sizes, this mix is sure to impress any gardener looking for a stunning display of flowers.

Pros
Premium quality seeds, Open pollinated, Non-GMO
Cons
May not germinate well

9

Gardeners Basics Marigold Seed Variety Pack

7.3

Marigold Seeds for Planting Outdoors (4 Variety Pack) is the perfect addition to any garden. This pack includes French Marigold Petite Mix, Dainty Marietta, Sparky, and African Marigold Seeds Crackerjack, ensuring a variety of beautiful blooms. These seeds are perfect for attracting pollinators and adding color to any outdoor space. Gardeners Basics has provided high-quality seeds that are easy to plant and care for, ensuring a successful and vibrant garden. Plus, with the option to plant outdoors, these marigold seeds are perfect for any gardener, whether they have a large yard or a small balcony.

Pros
4 variety pack, Suitable for outdoors, Good for pollinators
Cons
May not grow well

10

Petite French Marigold Seeds by Isla's Garden Seeds

7.1

Petite French Marigold Seeds for Planting are a wonderful addition to any home garden. With over 1000 seeds per packet, these Non GMO & Heirloom Seeds are a great value. The scientific name for this flower is Tagetes patula and they are known for their beautiful orange and yellow blooms. Petite French Marigolds are versatile and can be used for borders, edging, or in pots and planters. They are also great for attracting pollinators to your garden. These seeds make a great gift for any gardener, whether they are a beginner or an experienced pro.

Pros
Large seed packet, Non-GMO & heirloom, Great for home gardens
Cons
May not germinate well

FAQ

Q: How do I plant marigold seeds?

A: Marigold seeds should be planted in well-drained soil, about 1/4 inch deep and 6-8 inches apart. They prefer full sun and regular watering. Germination usually occurs within 5-7 days.

Q: When is the best time to plant sunflower seeds?

A: Sunflower seeds should be planted after the last frost in the spring, when the soil has warmed up. They need full sun and well-drained soil. Plant the seeds 1-2 inches deep and space them about 6 inches apart.

Q: Can flower seeds be planted in pots?

A: Yes, many types of flower seeds can be planted in pots. Make sure the pot has drainage holes and use a good quality potting soil. Choose seeds that are suitable for container gardening and follow the planting instructions on the seed packet. Water regularly and place the pot in a sunny location.

Conclusions

After reviewing various marigold seed products, it's clear that there are plenty of options for gardeners of all levels. Whether you're looking for a wildflower mix to attract pollinators or a specific variety like Crackerjack or Petite Mixture, there are products available to suit your needs. Growing marigolds is a great way to add color and interest to your garden, and with the right seeds and growing guide, it's a fun and rewarding experience. Consider trying out a marigold seed product and see the beauty it can bring to your garden.



