8 Best Creeping Phlox Seeds for 2023

Looking for a way to brighten up your garden or landscaping? Consider planting creeping phlox seeds! These low-growing plants are known for producing colorful and fragrant flowers, making them a popular choice for ground cover, rock gardens, and borders. When researching the best creeping phlox seeds on the market, we considered factors such as seed quality, variety of colors available, bloom time, and growing conditions. We also looked at customer reviews to find products with consistently positive feedback. Stay tuned for our top picks!

1 Outsidepride Scarlet Phlox Seeds Outsidepride Scarlet Phlox Seeds View on Amazon 9.7 Outsidepride Scarlet Phlox is a must-have for any gardener. With 5000 seeds, this packet provides an abundance of beautiful scarlet blooms that are perfect for beds, borders, containers, and cut flowers. These easy-to-grow seeds are perfect for novice and experienced gardeners alike and can be sown directly into the ground. The Scarlet Phlox plant can grow up to 24 inches tall and thrives in full sun to partial shade. This product is a great addition to any garden and will provide stunning scarlet blooms throughout the growing season. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to grow, Produces vibrant flowers, Large quantity of seeds Cons May require maintenance

2 Mountain Phlox Flower Seeds by Isla's Garden Seeds Mountain Phlox Flower Seeds by Isla's Garden Seeds View on Amazon 9.4 Mountain Phlox Flower Seeds, with over 1000 seeds per packet, are a great choice for any gardener looking to add beautiful and vibrant flowers to their outdoor space. These non-GMO and heirloom seeds from Isla's Garden Seeds are scientifically known as Phlox austromontana and can be used for a variety of purposes, such as ground cover, borders, or adding color to rock gardens. With their easy germination process, these seeds are perfect for both novice and experienced gardeners alike. Additionally, their compact size and durability make them ideal for any garden size or location. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Large seed packet, Non-GMO & heirloom, High germination rate Cons May require special care

3 Outsidepride Phlox Flower Seed Mix 1000 Seeds Outsidepride Phlox Flower Seed Mix 1000 Seeds View on Amazon 9.3 The Outsidepride Phlox Flower Seed Mix is an excellent choice for anyone looking to add some vibrant color to their garden or yard. With 1000 seeds per pack, this mix is perfect for covering a large area, making it ideal for ground cover or bedding plants. These easy-to-grow seeds produce stunning flowers that come in a range of colors, including pink, purple, red, and white. Whether you're an experienced gardener or a beginner, this Phlox mix is sure to impress with its beauty and versatility. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros 1000 seeds, versatile use, varied color mix Cons may not all germinate

4 Outsidepride Mountain Phlox Wild Flowers Seeds Outsidepride Mountain Phlox Wild Flowers Seeds View on Amazon 9 Outsidepride Mountain Phlox Wild Flowers are the perfect addition to any garden. These beautiful flowers thrive in full sun or partial shade, making them versatile and easy to care for. With 5000 seeds per pack, you can cover a large area and enjoy the stunning display of purple, pink, and white blooms. These wildflowers attract bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds, making them a great choice for nature lovers. Plus, they’re drought-tolerant and deer-resistant, so you can enjoy their beauty without worrying about maintenance. Plant Outsidepride Mountain Phlox Wild Flowers and enjoy a vibrant and colorful garden. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros 5000 seeds, Full or partial sun, Wild flowers Cons May not grow well

5 Pastel Shades Mixed Phlox Flower Seeds Pastel Shades Mixed Phlox Flower Seeds View on Amazon 8.6 Sow Right Seeds' Pastel Shades Mixed Phlox Flower Seeds for Planting are a colorful addition to any home pollinator garden. These non-GMO heirloom seeds produce beautiful annual flowers in pastel shades, perfect for brightening up any outdoor space. With easy-to-follow planting instructions, these seeds are a great gardening gift for beginners and experienced gardeners alike. Each package contains enough seeds to cover a generous area, making it easy to create a stunning display of blooms. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Beautiful pastel flowers, Non-GMO heirloom seeds, Great gardening gift Cons Limited color variety

6 David's Garden Seeds Native Texas Phlox Drummond Red Seeds David's Garden Seeds Native Texas Phlox Drummond Red Seeds View on Amazon 8.2 Looking for a beautiful and hardy addition to your garden? Look no further than Flower Native Texas Phlox Drummond Red FBA-8723! These 200 non-GMO, heirloom seeds are perfect for anyone looking to add a pop of vibrant red to their landscape. With a blooming season from early spring to late summer, these phloxes are sure to bring joy to your garden for months on end. Plus, with their ability to attract butterflies and hummingbirds, you'll be able to enjoy the beauty of nature right in your own backyard. Rated 8.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Non-GMO and heirloom seeds, 200 seeds for a good value, Beautiful red color Cons Requires care and attention

7 Zellajake Farm and Garden Phlox Annual Mix Seeds Zellajake Farm and Garden Phlox Annual Mix Seeds View on Amazon 8 Phlox Annual Mix Seeds are a beautiful addition to any garden or outdoor space. With 250 seeds and 1/2 gram, this product offers a variety of colors including violet, pink, red, and white. These easy-to-grow seeds can be used in borders, beds, or containers and are perfect for attracting butterflies and hummingbirds. The Phlox Annual Mix Seeds are made from high-quality materials and are perfect for both beginner and experienced gardeners. With their vibrant colors and ability to attract wildlife, these seeds are a must-have for any outdoor enthusiast. Rated 8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Vibrant mix of colors, Easy to grow, Great for borders Cons May not bloom uniformly

8 Seed Needs Red Drummond Phlox Seeds Seed Needs Red Drummond Phlox Seeds View on Amazon 7.6 Seed Needs, Red Drummond Phlox Seeds for Planting are a great addition to any garden or landscape. These heirloom and open-pollinated seeds produce vibrant, deep red blooms that are sure to catch the eye. With 700 seeds per pack, you'll have plenty to plant and enjoy year after year. These seeds are easy to grow and thrive in full sun or partial shade, making them a versatile choice for any garden. Plant them in borders, along walkways, or in containers for a pop of color. Don't miss out on the beauty and joy these seeds can bring to your outdoor space. Rated 7.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Heirloom & open pollinated, 700 seeds in a pack, Vibrant red blooms Cons May not grow uniformly

Q: How can I plant creeping phlox seeds?

A: Creeping phlox seeds should be planted in well-drained soil with full to partial sun exposure. Sow the seeds in early spring or fall and keep the soil moist until the seeds germinate. Once the plants are established, they require little maintenance.

Q: How do I care for my creeping phlox plants?

A: Creeping phlox plants are relatively low-maintenance. Water them regularly during dry spells and fertilize them once a year with a balanced fertilizer. Deadhead the spent blooms to encourage new growth and prevent the plant from becoming too leggy.

Q: Can I use creeping phlox as ground cover?

A: Yes, creeping phlox is an excellent ground cover plant. It spreads quickly and can cover large areas, making it perfect for slopes, rock gardens, and other areas where erosion control is needed. Its low-growing habit also makes it an ideal choice for borders and edging.

In conclusion, after reviewing various creeping phlox seed products, it's clear that there are many options available for gardeners looking to add some color and pollinators to their landscape. From wildflower variety packs to specific species like Mountain Phlox and Scarlet Phlox, each product offers unique benefits for different gardening goals. No matter which product you choose, be sure to follow the growing guide and consider the needs of the specific phlox species to ensure successful germination and growth. Happy gardening!