9 Best Pellet Smokers for 2023

Our Top Picks

Looking for the perfect pellet smoker for your outdoor cooking needs? Pellet smokers have become increasingly popular due to their convenience and ability to add delicious smoky flavor to your food. Whether you're a seasoned pro or a beginner, a pellet smoker can produce mouth-watering results. We analyzed numerous pellet smokers and considered factors such as temperature range, hopper capacity, and cooking area size. We also took customer reviews into account, which provided insight into real-world performance. While there are some challenges to keep in mind, such as pellet expenses and regular cleaning, we offer expert tips to help you make an informed decision. Stay tuned to discover our top picks for the best pellet smokers on the market.

1 Traeger Pro Series 22 Pellet Grill and Smoker. Traeger Pro Series 22 Pellet Grill and Smoker. View on Amazon 9.7 The Traeger Grills Pro Series 22 Electric Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker in Bronze is perfect for those who love to grill and smoke meats and vegetables. With its extra large size, this grill can handle all of your cooking needs. Made with high-quality materials, this grill is durable and built to last. The wood pellet technology allows for even heating and adds a smoky flavor to your food. Whether you are a seasoned griller or a beginner, the Traeger Grills Pro Series 22 Electric Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker is a great investment for all of your outdoor cooking needs. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to use, Versatile cooking options, Large cooking area Cons May require frequent cleaning

2 PIT BOSS PB440D2 Wood Pellet Grill, Black. PIT BOSS PB440D2 Wood Pellet Grill, Black. View on Amazon 9.5 The PIT BOSS PB440D2 Wood Pellet Grill, 440 SERIES, Black is a versatile and high-quality grill that is perfect for outdoor cooking enthusiasts. With a spacious cooking area of 440 square inches, you can cook up a variety of delicious meals for your family and friends. The grill is made of durable materials, including heavy-duty steel and porcelain-coated cast iron grates, and it features an easy-to-use digital control board that allows you to set the temperature and monitor cooking time. Whether you're grilling, smoking, roasting, or baking, this grill is sure to provide you with great results every time. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Large cooking surface, Easy to use digital control, Versatile cooking options Cons May require additional maintenance

3 Traeger Pro Series 34 Pellet Grill Bronze. Traeger Pro Series 34 Pellet Grill Bronze. View on Amazon 9.1 The Traeger Grills Pro Series 34 Electric Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker is a top-of-the-line option for those who love to grill and smoke their meats. Its large size allows for plenty of cooking space, while the electric wood pellet system ensures consistent and flavorful results. Made with durable materials, this grill and smoker is built to last and can handle any type of meat or dish. Whether you're a seasoned pro or just starting out, the Traeger Pro Series 34 is a great investment for anyone who loves to cook outdoors. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Electric wood pellet grill, Large size for multiple foods, Provides smoky flavor Cons May require frequent cleaning

4 KingChii Portable Wood Pellet Grill & Smoker KingChii Portable Wood Pellet Grill & Smoker View on Amazon 8.8 The KingChii 2023 Upgrade Portable Wood Pellet Grill & Smoker Multifunctional 8-in-1 BBQ Grill is a versatile cooking machine that will take your outdoor cooking game to the next level. With a spacious 341 sq in cooking area and automatic temperature control, this grill is perfect for backyard barbecues, camping trips, and more. Its foldable leg design makes it easy to transport and store, while its bronze finish makes it a stylish addition to any outdoor space. Whether you're looking to bake, roast, smoke, or grill, the KingChii 2023 Upgrade Portable Wood Pellet Grill & Smoker has got you covered. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros 8-in-1 functionality, Automatic temperature control, Portable and foldable Cons Requires wood pellets

5 Z GRILLS Wood Pellet Grill Smoker 7002C Z GRILLS Wood Pellet Grill Smoker 7002C View on Amazon 8.5 The Z GRILLS Wood Pellet Grill Smoker with PID 2.0 Controller, 700 Cooking Area, Meat Probes, Rain Cover for Outdoor BBQ, 7002C ZPG-7002C is a versatile and high-performing grill that is perfect for outdoor cooking enthusiasts. With its large cooking area and multiple meat probes, this grill can handle any type of meal, from burgers and hot dogs to brisket and ribs. The PID 2.0 Controller ensures precise temperature control, while the rain cover protects the grill from the elements. Made with high-quality materials, this grill is built to last and will provide years of delicious meals for your family and friends. Rated 8.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros PID 2.0 Controller, 700 Cooking Area, Meat Probes Cons Assembly may be difficult

6 recteq RT-700 Wood Pellet Smoker Grill recteq RT-700 Wood Pellet Smoker Grill View on Amazon 8.3 The recteq RT-700 Wood Pellet Smoker Grill is a top-of-the-line electric pellet grill that is perfect for any barbecue enthusiast. With 702 square inches of cook space, you can easily cook for a large group of people. The Wi-Fi-enabled feature allows you to control the grill from your phone, making it easy to monitor and adjust the temperature. The grill is made from high-quality materials and is built to last. Whether you're smoking ribs, grilling steaks, or roasting a turkey, the recteq RT-700 will help you achieve delicious results every time. Rated 8.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Wi-Fi enabled, Large cooking space, Electric pellet grill Cons Requires electricity

7 Z GRILLS Wood Pellet Smoker 550B2 Z GRILLS Wood Pellet Smoker 550B2 View on Amazon 8 The Z GRILLS Wood Pellet Smoker with Upgraded PID Controller, 8 in 1 BBQ Grill, 553 sq in Cooking Area, 550B2 ZPG-550B2 is a versatile and efficient cooking tool for outdoor enthusiasts. With a generous 553 square inch cooking area, this smoker and grill can handle a variety of foods at once. The upgraded PID controller ensures precise temperature control for consistent results every time. Its 8-in-1 functionality offers a range of cooking options, from grilling to smoking to roasting. Made with high-quality materials, this durable smoker and grill is a great investment for anyone who loves outdoor cooking. Rated 8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to use, Large cooking area, Versatile cooking options Cons Heavy to move

8 Z GRILLS Wood Pellet Smoker Grill 7002E Z GRILLS Wood Pellet Smoker Grill 7002E View on Amazon 7.7 The Z GRILLS Wood Pellet Smoker Grill is the perfect addition to any outdoor cooking setup. With its 8 in 1 functionality, you can grill, smoke, bake, roast, sear, braise, barbecue, and char-grill all with one machine. The auto temperature control makes for easy and consistent cooking, while the 697 sq in cooking area provides ample space for any meal. Made with high quality materials, this grill is built to last and will quickly become your go-to for outdoor cooking. Rated 7.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros 8 in 1 BBQ grill, Auto temperature control, Large cooking area Cons Heavy to move

9 Z GRILLS Newest Pellet Grill Smoker 450E Z GRILLS Newest Pellet Grill Smoker 450E View on Amazon 7.5 The Z GRILLS 2023 Newest Pellet Grill Smoker is a versatile and efficient cooking machine that delivers perfectly cooked meats, veggies, and more. With its PID 2.0 Controller and meat probes, this grill smoker ensures precise temperature control and monitoring for delicious, juicy results every time. The included rain cover protects the grill from the elements, while the 450E size provides ample cooking space for large gatherings. Made with high-quality materials, this grill smoker is built to last and is perfect for both beginners and experienced grill masters alike. Rated 7.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros PID 2.0 controller, Meat probes included, Rain cover included Cons May require assembly

FAQ

Q: What is the difference between pellet smokers and offset smokers?

A: Pellet smokers use compressed wood pellets as fuel and have an automated system that controls the temperature, while offset smokers use wood or charcoal and require more manual attention to maintain an even temperature. Pellet smokers are generally easier to use and more beginner-friendly, while offset smokers provide a traditional smoking experience and a more authentic smokey flavor.

Q: Can I use my smoker for grilling as well?

A: While some smokers may have a grilling option, they are primarily designed for smoking and may not be as effective for grilling. If you want to use your smoker for both smoking and grilling, you may want to consider a combination smoker-grill or a separate grill.

Q: What should I look for when buying a smoker?

A: When buying a smoker, consider factors such as fuel type, size, temperature control, and ease of use. Pellet smokers are a good choice for beginners because they are easy to use and maintain, while offset smokers are better for more experienced smokers who want a traditional smoking experience. Look for a smoker that is well-built and durable, with a good warranty and customer support.

Conclusions

After conducting thorough research and testing, we can confidently say that pellet smokers are a fantastic option for those who enjoy outdoor cooking. They offer a unique flavor profile, precise temperature control, and versatility in cooking options. Among the products we reviewed, we found a range of high-quality options to suit any budget and cooking needs. Whether you're looking for a portable option for camping or a larger grill for backyard cooking, there is a pellet smoker out there for you. We encourage you to consider the benefits of pellet smoking and explore the options available to find the perfect fit for your outdoor cooking needs.