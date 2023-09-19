9 Best Selling Purple Leaves Plants for 2023

Our Top Picks

Looking to add a touch of elegance to your space? Purple leaves plants are an excellent option that can add aesthetic value and offer various health benefits. We've researched and tested many purple leaves plant products to bring you the top options in the market. These plants are suitable for both indoor and outdoor environments, require minimal maintenance, and can purify the air and reduce stress levels. Before purchasing a plant, consider its specific needs and environment to ensure it will thrive in your space. Stay tuned for our top-ranking purple leaves plant products.

1 Hands DIY Purple Shamrocks Bulbs (10 Count) Hands DIY Purple Shamrocks Bulbs (10 Count) View on Amazon 9.7 Oxalis Triangularis 10 Bulbs are a beautiful addition to any indoor or outdoor space. These purple shamrocks are not only lovely to look at, but also bring luck to your home. Easy to grow and care for, these bulbs can be planted in a variety of soil types and light conditions. Whether you're a seasoned gardener or a beginner, these bulbs are perfect for you. Enjoy the stunning blooms and good fortune that Oxalis Triangularis brings. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Lucky and lovely blooms, Grows indoors or outdoors, Easy to plant Cons Bulbs may take time

2 5 Cuttings Purple Heart Wandering Jew Plant 5 Cuttings Purple Heart Wandering Jew Plant View on Amazon 9.4 The 5 Cuttings Purple Heart Wandering Jew - Tradescantia Pallida Purpurea Plant is a beautiful and low-maintenance plant that is perfect for adding a pop of color to any indoor or outdoor space. With its vibrant purple leaves and trailing vines, this plant is sure to impress. It is easy to care for and can be propagated easily, making it a great choice for beginners and experienced plant enthusiasts alike. Use it as a hanging plant or in a mixed container for a stunning display. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Fast shipping, Healthy cuttings, Easy to propagate Cons May wilt during shipping

3 Rooted Purple Passion Plant Rooted Purple Passion Plant View on Amazon 9.3 The Rooted® Purple Passion Plant, also known as Gynura Aurantiaca, is a beautiful and unique addition to any indoor space. With its purple and green velvety leaves, this plant is sure to catch the eye of anyone who enters the room. Not only is it aesthetically pleasing, but it is also easy to care for and low maintenance, making it a great option for busy individuals or those new to plant parenting. This live indoor plant comes in a 4-inch pot and comes with a 14-day guarantee, ensuring that you receive a healthy and vibrant addition to your home. Common uses of the Purple Passion Plant include adding color and texture to a room, improving air quality, and promoting a sense of calm and relaxation. So if you're looking for an easy-to-grow and beautiful houseplant, the Rooted® Purple Passion Plant is definitely worth considering. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Beautiful purple foliage, Easy to care for, Low maintenance Cons May attract pests

4 Generic Jew Cuttings Purple Heart Tradescantia Purpurea. Generic Jew Cuttings Purple Heart Tradescantia Purpurea. View on Amazon 9 The 5 Jew cuttings of Purple Heart Wandering Tradescantia Pallida Purpurea are a beautiful addition to any indoor or outdoor garden. Ranging from 4"-6" long, these cuttings are easy to plant and grow, and are perfect for those who enjoy low maintenance plants. With its striking purple color, this plant is sure to catch the eye and add a pop of color to any space. Whether used for decorating or as a natural air purifier, these cuttings are a great choice for plant enthusiasts of all levels. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros 5 healthy cuttings, Beautiful purple color, Easy to care for Cons May take time to root

5 IMPRESA Artificial Succulent Plants with Ceramic Pots and Tray IMPRESA Artificial Succulent Plants with Ceramic Pots and Tray View on Amazon 8.7 The IMPRESA Set of 2 Artificial Succulent Plants is a great addition to any home or office. These fake plants come in white ceramic pots with a bamboo tray, making them a stylish and convenient decoration. Standing at 6.5” tall, they are the perfect size for placing on a desk or bookshelf. Made with high-quality materials, these succulent plants are realistic and low-maintenance, providing the same beauty as real plants without the hassle. They are perfect for those who want to add a touch of greenery to their space without the need for watering or sunlight. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Realistic look, Easy to maintain, Comes with tray Cons Limited variety

6 Shop Succulents Purple Wandering Jew Plant Shop Succulents Purple Wandering Jew Plant View on Amazon 8.3 The Purple Wandering Jew is an easy-to-grow houseplant that adds a pop of color to any room. This inch plant comes in a 4" pot and features vibrant purple leaves with silver stripes. With its low maintenance needs, the Purple Wandering Jew is perfect for both beginners and experienced plant parents. This plant can be used as a hanging plant or on a tabletop, and it's great for purifying the air in your home. Overall, the Purple Wandering Jew is a beautiful and practical addition to any indoor garden. Rated 8.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to grow, Beautiful purple color, Purifies the air Cons May need pruning

7 Opal Basil Seed for Planting by Survival Garden Seeds Opal Basil Seed for Planting by Survival Garden Seeds View on Amazon 8.1 Survival Garden Seeds' Opal Basil Seed for Planting is a must-have for any herb garden. This non-GMO heirloom variety produces delicious and unique purple basil herb plants that are easy to grow with the included planting instructions. Perfect for adding a pop of color to your home vegetable garden, this packet of seeds will provide you with a bountiful harvest of flavorful basil leaves that are a great addition to any dish. So why wait? Start planting today and enjoy the benefits of fresh, homegrown herbs! Rated 8.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Non-GMO heirloom variety, Packet with planting instructions, Delicious and unique flavor Cons Limited to growing purple basil

8 JM BAMBOO Two Purple Heart Plant Setcreasea. JM BAMBOO Two Purple Heart Plant Setcreasea. View on Amazon 7.7 The Two Purple Heart Plant Setcreasea Indoors or Out Easy 4" Pot is an excellent choice for plant enthusiasts looking to add a touch of purple to their collection. These easy-to-care-for plants thrive both indoors and outdoors, making them versatile for any space. With their heart-shaped leaves and vibrant purple color, they make a statement on their own or can be paired with other plants for a stunning display. The 4" pot size is perfect for small spaces or for adding accents to larger arrangements. Overall, this plant set is a must-have for anyone who loves low maintenance, eye-catching plants. Rated 7.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to care for, Can be grown indoors/outdoors, Attractive purple foliage Cons May be toxic to pets

9 Wekiva Foliage Royal Velvet Plant. Wekiva Foliage Royal Velvet Plant. View on Amazon 7.5 The Purple Passion Plant, also known as the Royal Velvet Plant, is a rare indoor houseplant that comes in a 2 inch pot. It has beautiful purple leaves that are velvety to the touch, making it a unique addition to any plant collection. This plant thrives in bright, indirect light and can be easily propagated. It's perfect for adding a pop of color to your home or office, and is sure to impress any plant lover. Rated 7.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Beautiful purple foliage, Easy to care for, Rare and unique Cons May be toxic to pets

FAQ

Q: What is a purple leaves plant?

A: A purple leaves plant is a type of plant that has leaves with a purple hue. These plants can vary in size and shape, and can be either indoor or outdoor plants.

Q: What are the benefits of having a purple leaves plant?

A: Purple leaves plants can add a pop of color to your space and bring a sense of calmness and serenity. They are also known for their air-purifying properties, and can help to improve the air quality in your home or office.

Q: How do I care for my purple leaves plant?

A: The care for your purple leaves plant will depend on the specific type of plant you have. In general, they prefer bright, indirect light and well-draining soil. Make sure to water your plant regularly, but be careful not to overwater it. Additionally, you may need to fertilize your plant every few months to ensure it stays healthy and vibrant.

Conclusions

From artificial succulent plants to live Purple Wandering Jew plants, there's a range of options available for those looking to add some purple foliage to their home or garden. Our review process involved researching and testing various products to find the best of the best. After thorough evaluation, we found that the purple leaves plant category offers a variety of visually stunning and easy-to-care-for options for both indoor and outdoor spaces. Whether you're looking for artificial or live plants, there's something for every budget and preference. We encourage our readers to consider adding a purple plant to their collection and bringing some color and life into their home.