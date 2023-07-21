Best Home Standby Generator for 2023

Our Top Picks

Looking for a reliable backup power source during an outage? A home standby generator is a must-have, but with so many options available, choosing the right one can be overwhelming. After extensive research and testing, we've compiled a list of the best home standby generator products on the market, taking into account essential criteria such as wattage, fuel type, noise level, and runtime. Customer reviews were also analyzed to ensure our recommendations are based on real-world experiences. Keep in mind that choosing a home standby generator requires careful consideration of your specific needs, such as the size of your home, the appliances you need to power, and the frequency of outages in your area. Investing in a home standby generator can offer peace of mind and protection for your family and home during unexpected power outages. Stay tuned for our top-ranking home standby generator products and learn why this topic is so important for homeowners.

1 Generac 7043 Home Standby Generator with Transfer Switch Generac 7043 Home Standby Generator with Transfer Switch View on Amazon 9.9 The Generac 7043 Home Standby Generator 22kW/19.5kW Air Cooled with Whole House 200 Amp Transfer Switch is a reliable and powerful backup generator for homeowners. Made with durable aluminum and equipped with a 200 amp transfer switch, this generator can power your entire home during a power outage. It's easy to install and comes with a user-friendly control panel, making it a convenient solution for any homeowner. With its automatic self-testing feature and quiet operation, the Generac 7043 is a worry-free and efficient backup power source for your home. Pros Powerful 22kW capacity, Whole house 200 Amp transfer switch, Aluminum 200 Amp Transfer Switch Cons Heavy (500+ pounds)

2 Generac 7043 22kW Air Cooled Guardian Series Home Standby Generator Generac 7043 22kW Air Cooled Guardian Series Home Standby Generator View on Amazon 9.6 The Generac 7043 22kW Air Cooled Guardian Series Home Standby Generator is a reliable and versatile power source for your home. With a 200-Amp Transfer Switch and comprehensive protection, this generator provides real-time updates and smart controls for easy monitoring. Its air-cooled system ensures efficient and quiet operation, while its durable construction guarantees long-lasting performance. This generator is perfect for powering your essential home appliances, including heating and cooling systems, refrigerators, and electronics, during power outages. With its easy-to-use interface and powerful features, the Generac 7043 is a must-have for any homeowner looking for a reliable backup power solution. Pros Comprehensive protection, Smart controls, Real-time updates Cons Installation can be difficult

3 Generac 7172 10kW Guardian Home Standby Generator Generac 7172 10kW Guardian Home Standby Generator View on Amazon 9.2 The Generac 7172 10kW Air Cooled Guardian Series Home Standby Generator is a reliable power backup solution that includes a 100-Amp 16-Circuit Transfer Switch for easy installation. This cream-colored generator is mobile link compatible, allowing you to monitor its status from anywhere. With its air-cooled design, the Generac 7172 can provide backup power for your home during extended power outages. This generator is an ideal choice for homeowners who want peace of mind knowing they have a reliable backup power source in case of an emergency. Pros Reliable power backup, Easy installation, Mobile Link compatible Cons May require professional installation

4 Champion Home Standby Generator System with 200-Amp ATS Champion Home Standby Generator System with 200-Amp ATS View on Amazon 8.9 The Champion Power Equipment 14kW Home Standby Generator System with 200-Amp aXis Automatic Transfer Switch is a reliable and efficient solution for power outages. Designed for home use, this generator system can power essential appliances and electronics during extended power outages, ensuring your family's comfort and safety. With a 14-kW aXis System and 200A ATS, this generator system is powerful enough to handle your home's electricity needs. Its automatic transfer switch ensures seamless power transfer in case of an outage, while its quiet operation and sleek design make it a great addition to any home. Pros Reliable power backup, Easy to install, Quiet operation Cons Requires professional installation

5 ALLWEI Portable Power Station 300W ALLWEI Portable Power Station 300W View on Amazon 8.5 The ALLWEI Portable Power Station 300W is a versatile and reliable power source for all your outdoor adventures. With a peak power of 600W and a 280Wh lithium battery, this solar generator can power up your devices and appliances, including smartphones, laptops, mini-fridges, and CPAP machines. It features a USB-C PD60W port and a 110V pure sine wave AC outlet, allowing you to charge and operate multiple devices at once. The power station is lightweight and compact, making it easy to carry and store. It's perfect for camping, travel, emergency, and blackout situations. Get the peace of mind you need with the ALLWEI Portable Power Station 300W. Pros Portable and easy to carry, Includes USB-C PD60W, Pure Sine Wave AC Outlet Cons May not power large appliances

6 DuroMax XP13000EH Dual Fuel Portable Generator DuroMax XP13000EH Dual Fuel Portable Generator View on Amazon 8.2 The DuroMax XP13000EH Dual Fuel Portable Generator is a powerful and reliable solution for home backup power. With 13,000 watts of power, the generator can run most household appliances and electronics, including air conditioners and refrigerators. The dual fuel capability allows you to use either gasoline or propane, giving you flexibility and convenience during power outages. The electric start feature makes it easy to use, and the sturdy construction ensures long-lasting durability. Whether you're looking for a backup power source for emergencies or outdoor activities, the DuroMax XP13000EH is a great choice. Pros Dual fuel option, Electric start, Powerful 13000 watts Cons Heavy to move

7 Kohler 20RCAL-200SELS Standby Generator Kohler 20RCAL-200SELS Standby Generator View on Amazon 5 The Kohler 20RCAL-200SELS 20kW Standby Generator with 200amp Transfer Switch is a powerful and reliable backup power solution for your home or business. This generator is capable of delivering up to 20,000 watts of power, making it suitable for large homes and commercial buildings. With its 200amp transfer switch, the generator can automatically switch on in the event of a power outage, ensuring uninterrupted power supply. This generator is also designed with advanced features such as a corrosion-resistant enclosure, remote monitoring capabilities, and a user-friendly control panel. Overall, the Kohler 20RCAL-200SELS 20kW Standby Generator with 200amp Transfer Switch is a top-of-the-line power solution that provides peace of mind and reliable backup power. Pros Powerful 20kW output, Includes 200amp transfer switch, Automatic standby activation Cons May require professional installation

FAQ

Q: What is a home standby generator?

A: A home standby generator is a backup power source that automatically turns on when the main power source fails. It is usually installed outside the home and connects directly to the electrical panel.

Q: Why do I need a home standby generator?

A: A home standby generator ensures that your home remains powered even during power outages, which are becoming more frequent due to severe weather events and other factors. It can keep your lights on and your appliances running, which is especially important if you have medical equipment or live in an area prone to power outages.

Q: How do I choose the right home standby generator?

A: Choosing the right home standby generator depends on your power needs, budget, and the size of your home. You should consider the wattage of the generator, fuel source, and other features such as noise level and durability. It is best to consult with a licensed electrician or generator dealer to determine the best option for your home.

Conclusions

After conducting thorough research on various home standby generators, it's clear that these products provide a reliable backup power source for homeowners during unexpected power outages. The generators we reviewed come with features such as transfer switches, smart controls, and versatile power that make them a valuable investment for any household. Whether you're looking for a high-powered generator like the Generac 7043 or a portable option like the ALLWEI Portable Power Station, there is a generator to fit your needs. We encourage readers to consider the benefits of purchasing a home standby generator and find the one that best suits their budget and power requirements.