Our Top Picks

Best Outdoor Clocks for 2023

The Rsobl 12 Inch Indoor Outdoor Wall Clock is a stylish and functional addition to any home or outdoor space. With its waterproof design and temperature and humidity combo feature, this clock is perfect for both indoor and outdoor use. The clock is battery operated, non-ticking, and silent, making it ideal for use in quiet environments. Its sleek and modern design is sure to complement any decor, while its large, easy-to-read display ensures that you always know the time and weather conditions. Whether you're looking for a decorative or functional clock, the Rsobl 12 Inch Indoor Outdoor Wall Clock is an excellent choice.

Pros Waterproof Temperature and Humidity Combo Silent clock Indoor and Outdoor use Cons Battery operated Only available in one size May not suit all decor styles

The Rsobl 12 Inch Indoor Outdoor Wall Clock is a great addition to any space with its waterproof design, temperature and humidity combo, and silent operation.

The Coastal Ocean Beach Blue Sea Themed Indoor Outdoor Clock is a perfect addition to any home decor. This 10" wooden clock is made of high-quality materials and features a quartz movement for accurate timekeeping. The clock's beautiful blue sea theme is perfect for any beach or coastal themed room.

This clock is versatile and can be used both indoors and outdoors. It is perfect for use on a pool patio or porch. Its silent movement ensures that it won't disturb your peace and quiet. Overall, this clock is a great choice for anyone looking for a beautiful and functional timepiece for their home or outdoor space.

Pros Suitable for indoor/outdoor use Silent quartz movement Stylish coastal design High-quality wooden construction Cons Limited color options Smaller size (10") Not waterproof

A beautiful and high-quality indoor/outdoor clock with a coastal theme, perfect for pool, patio, porch home decor. Silent and accurate quartz movement.

The Lumuasky 12-Inch Indoor Outdoor Retro Silent Non-Ticking Waterproof Wall Clock is a high-quality clock that is perfect for both indoor and outdoor use. The clock is made with a waterproof design, making it an ideal choice for patios, gardens, and other outdoor areas. The clock is also designed with a thermometer and hygrometer, making it a versatile addition to any home or business. The clock is powered by a high-quality quartz movement, ensuring accurate timekeeping for years to come. With its retro design and silent, non-ticking operation, the Lumuasky clock is a stylish and functional addition to any home or business.

Pros Waterproof Silent Indoor/outdoor use Thermometer/hygrometer included Cons Not very large Bronze color may not match all decor Battery operated

This clock is a great addition to any outdoor space with its waterproof design and functional thermometer and hygrometer. Its retro design also adds a touch of style to indoor spaces.

The 16 Inch Large Outdoor Clock Waterproof with Thermometer Retro Wall Clocks for Patio Pool Garden Home,Bronze 16" Bronze is a perfect addition to any outdoor space. Made of high-quality materials, this clock is waterproof, making it ideal for use in any weather condition. The clock features a thermometer, so you can easily check the temperature outside.

This clock is perfect for use in your patio, pool, garden, or home. With its retro design, it adds a touch of nostalgia to your outdoor space. The clock is 16 inches in size, making it easy to read from a distance. It is also lightweight, so you can easily hang it on any wall. Overall, this clock is a great investment for anyone who wants to add a touch of style to their outdoor space while also being practical.

Pros Large 16 inch size Waterproof for outdoor use Includes thermometer Retro design adds charm Cons Limited color options May be heavy to hang Noisy ticking sound

This 16-inch outdoor clock is waterproof and features a thermometer. Its retro design makes it a great addition to any patio, pool, or garden area.

The LOTCAIN 12 Inch Indoor Outdoor Retro Waterproof Wall Clock is a must-have for any home or garden. This clock comes with a thermometer and hygrometer, making it perfect for keeping track of the temperature and humidity levels in your surroundings. The clock is battery-operated and has a silent non-ticking mechanism, ensuring that it will not disturb your peace. The clock is also waterproof, making it ideal for outdoor use. The clock comes in a beautiful green color and has a retro design that will add a touch of nostalgia to your decor.

This clock is perfect for use in the kitchen, living room, bedroom, or even in your backyard. The clock is 12 inches in diameter, making it easy to read from a distance. The clock is made of high-quality materials, ensuring that it will last for years to come. The clock is also easy to install and comes with all the necessary hardware. Overall, the LOTCAIN 12 Inch Indoor Outdoor Retro Waterproof Wall Clock is an excellent addition to any home or garden.

Pros Waterproof for outdoor use Thermometer and hygrometer Silent non-ticking mechanism Battery operated Cons Limited color options Only 12 inch size No backlight for night use

LOTCAIN 12 Inch Retro Waterproof Wall Clock is a great addition to any indoor or outdoor space. With a thermometer and hygrometer, it's functional and stylish.

The 12 Inch Indoor Outdoor Clock Waterproof with Thermometer is a must-have for any outdoor space. Made with durable materials, this retro-style wall clock is perfect for patios, pools, gardens, and more. The clock is waterproof, so you don't have to worry about it getting damaged in the rain.

In addition to telling time, this clock also features a thermometer, making it easy to keep track of the temperature outside. The clock is operated by battery, so you don't have to worry about any cords or wires. The bronze finish gives it a classic look that will complement any decor.

Overall, the 12 Inch Indoor Outdoor Clock Waterproof with Thermometer is a great addition to any outdoor space. It's durable, functional, and stylish, making it the perfect choice for anyone looking to add a touch of retro charm to their patio, pool, or garden.

Pros Waterproof for outdoor use Includes thermometer Retro design adds charm Battery operated for convenience Cons Limited color options May not be accurate thermometer May not be suitable for all decor styles

This clock is perfect for both indoor and outdoor spaces, with a waterproof design and retro style. The built-in thermometer is a helpful bonus feature.

The MUMTOP Indoor Outdoor Clock is a sleek and durable timepiece perfect for any home decor or outdoor setting. Measuring at 12 inches, this clock features a built-in thermometer and hygrometer combo to display the temperature and humidity levels for added convenience. The waterproof design ensures that this clock can withstand even the toughest weather conditions, making it an ideal choice for patio or garden decor. The sage green color adds a touch of elegance to any room, and the clock's easy-to-read display makes it a practical addition to any living space.

This clock is versatile and perfect for a variety of uses, whether it be for outdoor entertaining or simply for keeping track of time in your living room. The high-quality materials used in its construction ensure that it will last for years to come, making it a worthwhile investment for any homeowner or gardener. Overall, the MUMTOP Indoor Outdoor Clock is a practical and stylish addition to any home or garden.

Pros Waterproof Thermometer & hygrometer combo Indoor/outdoor use Easy to read Cons Limited color options No backlight May require frequent battery changes

The MUMTOP Indoor Outdoor Clock is a stylish and functional addition to any living space, with its waterproof design and built-in thermometer and hygrometer.

The Foxtop Indoor Outdoor Waterproof Wall Clock with Thermometer and Hygrometer Combo is a 12-inch retro-style clock that is perfect for patio home decor. The clock is designed to be waterproof and can be used both indoors and outdoors. The clock is battery operated and uses quality quartz to ensure accurate timekeeping. The clock is also silent and non-ticking, making it perfect for any room in the house.

The clock also features a built-in thermometer and hygrometer, making it a great tool for monitoring the temperature and humidity in your home or outdoor space. The clock is made of high-quality materials and has a bronze finish that gives it a vintage look. It is both functional and stylish, making it a great addition to any home. Whether you're looking for a clock to decorate your patio or to use in your living room, the Foxtop Indoor Outdoor Waterproof Wall Clock with Thermometer and Hygrometer Combo is a great choice.

Pros Waterproof Silent Multi-functional Indoor/Outdoor use Cons Limited color options Battery operated No alarm function

The Foxtop Indoor Outdoor Waterproof Wall Clock is a high-quality, reliable clock that is perfect for outdoor use. It features a thermometer and hygrometer combo, making it a great addition to any patio or home decor. Its retro design and silent operation make it a great choice for any setting.

The Wall Clock Silent Non Ticking is an elegant and functional clock that can be used both indoors and outdoors. Measuring 12 inches in diameter, this clock is battery-operated and has an easy-to-read analog display. The aqua color adds a pop of color to any room or outdoor space, making it perfect for bedroom, office, home, patio, pool, or porch decor.

The clock also features a silent non-ticking mechanism, making it ideal for use in quiet spaces like bedrooms or offices. The clock's hands are made of metal, ensuring durability and long-lasting use. Overall, this clock is a great addition to any decor style and is sure to provide accurate timekeeping for years to come.

Pros Silent non-ticking Easy to read Indoor/outdoor use Decorative design Cons Battery operated Limited color options No backlight

This 12-inch aqua clock is perfect for indoor/outdoor use with its silent non-ticking feature and easy-to-read analog display. It's a great decorative addition to any space.

The Outdoor Wall Clock 12 Inch Modern Wall Clocks with Thermometer Date Battery Operated for Patio, Yard (Rose) is the perfect addition to any outdoor space. With its sleek and modern design, this clock not only tells time but also displays the temperature and date. Battery operated, this clock is easy to install and maintain. Its durable construction makes it suitable for outdoor use, and its rose color adds a touch of elegance to any patio or yard. Whether you're entertaining guests or enjoying a quiet afternoon outdoors, the Outdoor Wall Clock is a must-have for any outdoor enthusiast.

Pros Modern design Thermometer function Battery operated Suitable for outdoor use Cons Limited color options May be difficult to read in low light May not be as durable as other outdoor clocks

A stylish outdoor wall clock with thermometer and date features, perfect for patios and yards.

FAQ

Q: What are the most important factors to consider when choosing an outdoor clock?

A: When choosing an outdoor clock, it's important to consider its durability and ability to withstand harsh weather conditions. Look for clocks that are specifically designed for outdoor use and made with weather-resistant materials such as metal or plastic. You should also consider the size of the clock and its visibility from a distance to ensure it can be easily read from across your yard or patio.

Q: Can outdoor clocks be used for both decorative and functional purposes?

A: Absolutely! Outdoor clocks can serve both decorative and functional purposes. They can add a touch of style to your outdoor space while also providing a convenient way to keep track of time. Choose a clock that matches your outdoor décor and complements the overall look and feel of your space.

Q: Are there any special maintenance requirements for outdoor clocks?

A: To keep your outdoor clock in good condition, it's important to regularly clean it and ensure it's properly secured to the wall or surface it's mounted on. You should also check the clock's battery and replace it as needed to ensure accurate timekeeping. If your clock is exposed to extreme weather conditions, consider bringing it indoors during severe storms or harsh winter conditions to protect it from damage.

Conclusions

In conclusion, after researching and reviewing various outdoor clocks, we highly recommend the Lumuasky 12-Inch Indoor Outdoor Retro Silent Non-Ticking Waterproof Wall Clock with Thermometer as our top pick. This clock offers a classic look with its bronze finish and retro design, while also providing practical features like a built-in thermometer and hygrometer. Its quality quartz movement ensures accurate timekeeping, and the waterproof and silent design make it perfect for outdoor or indoor use.

If you’re looking for a more colorful and beach-themed option, we also recommend the Indoor Outdoor Clock - Outdoor Wall Clock for Pool Patio Porch Home Decor. This clock is made with quality materials and has a fun coastal ocean beach design that will add a pop of color and personality to your space.

Regardless of which clock you choose, an outdoor clock can be a great addition to any patio, garden, or backyard. It not only serves a practical function but can also enhance the overall aesthetic of your outdoor space. Thank you for reading and we hope this review has helped you find the perfect outdoor clock for your needs.