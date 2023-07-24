We've done the research and testing to bring you the best options available. When choosing a patio side table, durability, size, and style are key factors to consider. We've analyzed numerous products based on these criteria and customer reviews, and our expert insights will help you make an informed decision. Whether you're entertaining guests or enjoying a quiet evening outdoors, the right patio side table can make all the difference. Stay tuned to learn about our top picks for the best patio side table products on the market.

Our Top Picks

Best Patio Side Table for 2023

The Modway Aura Outdoor Patio Wicker Rattan Side Table in Gray is a stylish and functional addition to any outdoor space. Made with durable wicker rattan, this side table is able to withstand the elements and maintain its sleek appearance. Perfect for holding drinks, snacks, or even decorative items, this table is a versatile piece that can be used for a variety of purposes. With its modern design and sturdy construction, the Modway Aura Side Table is a great choice for anyone looking to enhance their outdoor decor.

Pros Sturdy construction, Versatile design, Weather-resistant material Cons May not match existing furniture

The Modway Shore Aluminum Outdoor Patio Side Table is a versatile and stylish addition to any outdoor space. Measuring 15.5" L x 15.5" W x 13.5" H, this table is made of durable aluminum and finished in a sleek silver gray color. It's perfect for holding drinks, snacks, or even a book while you relax in your backyard or on your balcony. The compact size makes it easy to move around and store when not in use. Overall, the Modway Shore Aluminum Outdoor Patio Side Table is a great choice for anyone looking for a functional and attractive outdoor table.

Pros Durable aluminum construction, Modern and stylish design, Compact size for small spaces Cons Limited color options

The Modway Sojourn Wicker Rattan Outdoor Patio Side End Table in Chocolate is the perfect addition to any outdoor living space. Made from high-quality materials, this side table is sturdy and durable, able to withstand the elements. Its stylish design and rich chocolate color make it a great accent piece that can easily match any decor. Whether you're using it to hold drinks, snacks, or decorative items, this table is a must-have for any outdoor gathering. Its compact size also makes it easy to move and store when not in use. Invest in the Modway Sojourn Wicker Rattan Outdoor Patio Side End Table in Chocolate for a functional and stylish outdoor accessory.

Pros Sturdy construction, Weather-resistant material, Easy to assemble Cons May be smaller in size

The International Caravan 74361 Iron 2-Tier Patio Side Table in Antique Black is a stylish and practical addition to any outdoor space. Made from durable iron, this table features two tiers with ample space for drinks, snacks, and other items. The antique black finish adds a touch of elegance to any patio or garden. Measuring 28 inches in height and 20 inches in diameter, this table is a great choice for small or large outdoor areas. Perfect for entertaining guests or enjoying a quiet afternoon outside, the International Caravan 74361 Iron 2-Tier Patio Side Table is a must-have for any outdoor enthusiast.

Pros Sturdy construction, Elegant design, Easy to assemble Cons May rust over time

The International Caravan Mandalay 16" Wrought Iron Table in Bronze is a stunning addition to any outdoor space. Made of durable wrought iron, this table is both sturdy and stylish. The intricate design on the table top adds a touch of elegance to any patio or garden area. Measuring at 16 inches in diameter, this table is the perfect size for holding drinks or snacks while enjoying the outdoors. Whether you're hosting a backyard barbecue or simply relaxing in the sun, the International Caravan Mandalay 16" Wrought Iron Table in Bronze is a must-have for any outdoor enthusiast.

Pros Sturdy wrought iron construction, Beautiful bronze finish, Compact size fits small spaces Cons May not accommodate larger groups

The International Caravan Valencia Half Moon Patio Table in Antique Brown is a stylish and functional addition to any outdoor space. Made from durable materials, this table is perfect for hosting outdoor gatherings or enjoying a quiet cup of coffee in the morning. Its half-moon shape allows for easy placement against a wall or in a corner, making it a great space-saving option. With its antique brown finish and intricate detailing, this table is sure to add charm and elegance to any patio or deck.

Pros Sturdy and durable, Elegant design, Easy to assemble Cons May rust over time

The Keter Pacific Cool Bar Outdoor Patio Furniture and Hot Tub Side Table is the perfect addition to any outdoor space. With a 7.5 gallon beer and wine cooler, this table is ideal for entertaining guests or relaxing with a cold drink. Made of durable materials, this table can withstand the elements and is easy to clean. The brown espresso color adds a touch of sophistication to any patio or backyard. Not just a table, but also a cooler, this product is versatile and functional.

Pros Multi-functional design, Easy to assemble, Keeps drinks cold Cons Not very sturdy

The LZRS Adirondack Square Side Table is a must-have addition to any backyard or pool area. Made from high-density polyethylene, this table is both weather-resistant and easy to maintain. Its sleek design and sturdy construction make it the perfect companion for any outdoor gathering or indoor space. Whether you're using it to hold drinks, snacks, or decor, this grey table will add a touch of elegance to any setting. Measuring at 18.9" x 18.9" x 17.3", it's the perfect size for any space. Upgrade your outdoor decor with the LZRS Adirondack Square Side Table.

Pros Weather-resistant, Easy maintenance, Versatile indoor/outdoor use Cons Assembly required

The danpinera Outdoor Side Table with Flower Cut Outs is a perfect addition to your patio, yard, balcony, or garden. Made of weather-resistant steel, this small round metal table is durable and rust-resistant. The beautiful flower cutouts add a charming touch to your outdoor space and allow for air flow. The table is easy to assemble and lightweight, making it easy to move around. It's the perfect size to hold drinks, books, or snacks while you enjoy the outdoors. Overall, this table is a great value for its price and practicality.

Pros Weather-resistant steel, Flower cutouts add charm, Versatile for outdoor spaces Cons May be too small

The Babion Black Outdoor Side Tables are a versatile addition to any outdoor space. Made of weather-resistant steel, these small end tables are perfect for use on your patio, porch, balcony, or garden. With their sleek black design, they complement any style and provide a convenient spot for drinks, snacks, or even a book while enjoying the outdoors. These tables are also suitable for indoor use and come in a compact size that makes them easy to move and store. Overall, the Babion Black Outdoor Side Tables are a practical and stylish choice for any outdoor or indoor setting.

Pros Weather resistant steel, Suitable for indoor/outdoor use, Compact size for small areas Cons Limited color options

FAQ

Q: What materials are outdoor side tables typically made of?

A: Outdoor side tables can be made from a variety of materials including metal, wood, plastic, and rattan. Rattan is a popular choice due to its durability and natural look that complements outdoor spaces.

Q: What are some uses for a patio side table?

A: A patio side table serves as a convenient spot to place drinks, snacks, and other items while enjoying time outside. It can also be used as a decorative piece to enhance the overall look of your outdoor space.

Q: Can a rattan side table be left outside year-round?

A: Rattan side tables are designed to withstand outdoor weather conditions, but it is recommended to cover them or store them indoors during extreme weather such as heavy rain or snow. This will help extend the life of the table and keep it looking new for years to come.

Conclusions

After researching and reviewing various patio side tables, it's clear that there are many options available to fit any outdoor decor style. From wicker and rattan to wrought iron and aluminum, the materials used to craft these tables ensure durability and longevity in any weather condition. Whether you're looking for a small accent table or a larger option for entertaining guests, there is a perfect patio side table out there for you. So why not elevate your outdoor space with a stylish and functional addition?