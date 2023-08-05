Best Pool Timers for 2023

Our Top Picks

We've researched and tested several pool timers to bring you a list of the best products available. A pool timer is a necessary tool for any pool owner, providing optimal control over the timing of pool pumps, lights, and other accessories, and saving money on energy costs. Our selection criteria were ease of use, functionality, durability, and customer reviews. We understand that choosing the right pool timer can be overwhelming, which is why we've made it easy by narrowing down the options to the top-rated products. We took into account the size and type of pool, and the advanced features offered by each timer. We tested each product to ensure we are providing accurate and helpful information. Whether you're a seasoned or new pool owner, our comprehensive list will help you make an informed decision. Stay tuned for our top-ranked pool timer and see why it's the best of the best.

1 Ortis Smart Pool Timer Black Ortis Smart Pool Timer Black View on Amazon 9.8 The Ortis Smart Pool Timer is a must-have for any pool owner. With its one-button operation, it makes it easy to set up and control your pool's filters, pumps, and landscape lights. This timer is perfect for above ground pools and is incredibly convenient for those who want to save time and energy. Additionally, its sleek black design makes it a stylish addition to any pool area. Don't miss out on the benefits of the Ortis Smart Pool Timer. Pros One-button operation, For multiple uses, Smart pool timer Cons May not fit all pools

2 Suraielec WiFi Pool Timer Suraielec WiFi Pool Timer View on Amazon 9.4 The Suraielec WiFi Pool Timer is a heavy-duty pool controller that is perfect for outdoor and indoor use. This smart switch can handle up to 40 AMP and 2HP, and it works with 120, 240, and 277 VAC. This versatile timer box is perfect for controlling your pool pump, water heater, spa, and other powerful electrical appliances. With WiFi connectivity, you can easily control your devices from your smartphone or tablet, and the durable construction ensures that this timer box will last for years to come. Pros Smart WiFi control, Heavy duty, Works with various appliances Cons May require professional installation

3 DEWENWILS Digital Pool Pump Timer Switch DEWENWILS Digital Pool Pump Timer Switch View on Amazon 9.2 The DEWENWILS Pool Pump Timer is a must-have for anyone looking to automate their pool pump, water heater, or motor. This digital timer box is ETL listed and can handle up to 2HP and 40A, making it perfect for most residential and commercial applications. With 20 programmable on/off settings and a 7-day cycle, you can easily customize the timer to fit your needs. The white exterior finish is sleek and modern, making it a great addition to any outdoor space. Say goodbye to manual switching and hello to hassle-free automation with the DEWENWILS Pool Pump Timer. Pros Programmable up to 7 days, Can handle 2HP 40A, ETL Listed for safety Cons Setup instructions unclear

4 Intermatic Heavy Duty Pool Pump Timer Intermatic Heavy Duty Pool Pump Timer P1131 View on Amazon 8.9 The Intermatic P1131 Heavy Duty Weatherproof Above Ground Pool Pump Timer is a reliable and efficient way to automate your pool pump or other outdoor electrical devices. With its twist lock plug and receptacle, this timer is easy to install and can handle up to 2 on/off settings per day. This versatile timer is not just limited to pool pumps, it can also be used for water fountains, aerators, landscape lighting, and more. Its heavy-duty, weatherproof design ensures that it can withstand the elements and provide peace of mind for years to come. Pros Waterproof for outdoor use, Easy to set up, Can be used for multiple devices Cons Limited on/off settings

5 Blue Wave Solar Pool Filter Timer Blue Wave Solar Pool Filter Timer NA3560 View on Amazon 8.6 The Blue Wave NA3560 Solar Programmable Pool Filter Timer is an excellent addition to any pool owner's toolkit. This timer allows for easy customization of filter settings, ensuring that your pool stays clean and clear. The solar-powered design is both eco-friendly and cost-effective, providing a hassle-free way to maintain your pool. With the ability to program up to 3 on/off cycles per day, this timer is perfect for those who want to keep their pool running efficiently while also saving time and money. Its durable construction and easy-to-use interface make it a top choice for pool owners looking to streamline their maintenance routine. Pros Easy to install, Saves energy, Customizable settings Cons Display is small

6 Suraielec Pool Timer Switch Suraielec Pool Timer Switch View on Amazon 8.3 The Suraielec Pool Timer is a highly functional and reliable 7-day programmable digital timer switch that is perfect for controlling your pool pump, water heater, and other powerful appliances. With a 40 AMP capacity and the ability to support 2HP, this timer box is designed to handle heavy-duty use both indoors and outdoors. Whether you're looking to automate your pool system or simply streamline your daily routine, the Suraielec Pool Timer is an excellent choice that is sure to meet your needs. Pros 7-day programmable, can handle heavy-duty appliances, works both indoor and outdoor Cons May require professional installation

7 DEWENWILS Pool Pump Timer Box Outdoor DEWENWILS Pool Pump Timer Box Outdoor View on Amazon 8.1 DEWENWILS Pool Pump Timer is a fantastic option for anyone looking for a heavy-duty, programmable timer switch. This mechanical timer box is designed for outdoor use and can handle up to 2HP and 40A, making it perfect for water heaters and pool pumps. With a 24-hour programmable ON/OFF timer, this switch is both versatile and easy to use. Additionally, it is ETL listed and comes in a sleek gray color. If you're in the market for a reliable and durable pool pump timer, DEWENWILS is definitely worth checking out. Pros Heavy duty, ETL listed, 24-hour programmable Cons Mechanical timer can be less precise

8 Suraielec Pool Timer Switch Suraielec Pool Timer Switch View on Amazon 7.8 The Suraielec Pool Timer is a heavy-duty digital timer that helps automate your pool pump, hot water heater, and lights. With a 7-day programmable feature, you can easily set the timer to turn on and off at specific times of the day. This 40 AMP pool timer switch is designed for both indoor and outdoor use and can handle up to 2HP pumps with 120, 240, or 277 VAC voltage. Its durable construction ensures that it can withstand harsh weather conditions, making it a reliable and convenient addition to your pool maintenance routine. Pros 7-day programmable, Heavy duty 40 AMP, Suitable for indoor/outdoor use Cons Limited instructions provided

9 DEWENWILS WiFi Pool Pump Timer DEWENWILS WiFi Pool Pump Timer View on Amazon 7.4 The DEWENWILS Pool Timer is a heavy-duty 40A wireless controller timer that allows you to easily control your pool pump, water heater, and other appliances with just a few taps on your smartphone. This ETL Listed device works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Smart Life, making your pool maintenance effortless and hassle-free. With a voltage range of 120-277 VAC and a 2HP capacity, this pool timer is perfect for commercial and residential use. Its sleek gray design and durable construction make it a reliable choice for any pool owner looking to automate their pool maintenance routine. Pros Heavy duty 40A capacity, Works with Alexa and Google Assistant, ETL listed for safety Cons Limited compatibility with smart home systems

10 BN-LINK Pool Pump Timer Outdoor Mechanical Timer Box BN-LINK Pool Pump Timer Outdoor Mechanical Timer Box View on Amazon 7.1 The BN-LINK Pool Pump Timer is a heavy duty 24-hour programmable timer box that is perfect for controlling pool pumps, water heaters, fans, and spas. With a maximum capacity of 2HP and 40A, this timer box can accommodate a wide range of devices. It is also ETL Listed, ensuring that it meets the highest safety standards. The timer can be set in 15-minute intervals, making it easy to customize to your specific needs. Whether you are looking to save money on energy costs or just want to simplify your pool and spa maintenance, the BN-LINK Pool Pump Timer is an excellent choice. Pros Heavy duty, Programmable, ETL listed Cons Can be difficult to set up

FAQ

Q: What is a pool timer and why do I need one?

A: A pool timer is a device that allows you to set the time when your pool pump and other pool equipment will turn on and off automatically. It is important to have a pool timer because it helps you save energy and money by ensuring that your pool equipment only runs when it needs to. It also helps to keep your pool clean and healthy by ensuring that your pool equipment runs on a regular schedule.

Q: What type of pool timer should I choose?

A: There are different types of pool timers available in the market, and the best one for you will depend on your specific needs. Some of the most popular pool timers are mechanical timers, digital timers, and smart timers. Mechanical timers are the most basic and affordable option, while digital timers offer more features and greater accuracy. Smart timers are the most advanced option, allowing you to control your pool equipment remotely using your smartphone or other smart devices.

Q: How do I install a pool timer?

A: Installing a pool timer is a relatively simple process that can be done by a DIYer with basic electrical skills. However, it is important to follow the manufacturer's instructions carefully and to ensure that you turn off the power to your pool equipment before beginning the installation process. If you are not comfortable with electrical work, it is always best to hire a licensed electrician to install your pool timer for you.

Conclusions

In conclusion, after extensive research and testing, we have come to the conclusion that the top two pool timers on the market are the Ortis Smart Pool Timer and the Suraielec WiFi Pool Timer. Both of these devices offer powerful and convenient features, such as programmable settings and heavy-duty construction, that are sure to meet the needs of any pool owner. Additionally, the Ortis Smart Pool Timer's one-button operation and the Suraielec WiFi Pool Timer's ability to be controlled through a smartphone app make them especially user-friendly. We recommend these products for anyone who wants to simplify and streamline their pool maintenance routine. As always, be sure to do your own research and choose the product that best fits your specific needs. Thank you for reading, and happy swimming!