Best Selling Outdoor Side Table for 2023

Are you looking for a convenient and stylish way to enjoy the great outdoors? Look no further than an outdoor side table! Whether you have a small balcony or a spacious patio, these versatile pieces of furniture provide a practical spot to place drinks, snacks, or reading materials. However, with so many options available, choosing the right one can be a challenge. To help you make an informed decision, we've analyzed key criteria such as durability, design, and functionality, as well as customer reviews. Stay tuned for our top-ranking products in this category and expert tips to guide your selection process.

International Caravan Wicker Glass Top Side Table. The International Caravan Furniture Piece Wicker Glass Top Side Table Multicolored is a great addition to any outdoor space. Made with high-quality materials, this table is durable and long-lasting. With its unique multicolored design, it adds a pop of color to any setting. The table is the perfect size for holding drinks and snacks while enjoying time outside. The glass top is easy to clean, and the wicker base is weather-resistant. Overall, this is a stylish and practical piece of furniture that will enhance your outdoor experience. Pros Sturdy construction, Elegant design, Multipurpose Cons Limited color options

Modway Marina Teak Wood Outdoor Side Table. The Modway Marina Premium Grade A Teak Wood Outdoor Patio Square Side End Table in Natural is a beautiful and durable addition to any outdoor space. Made of high-quality teak wood, this table is resistant to weather and pests, ensuring long-lasting use. Its compact size makes it perfect for use as a side or end table, and it can also be used as a stool or footrest. The natural finish gives it a rustic look that complements any outdoor decor. Overall, this table is a great investment for anyone looking to enhance their outdoor living space. Pros High-quality teak wood, Weather-resistant, Sturdy construction Cons May require maintenance

WestinTrends Ashore Outdoor Side Table. The WestinTrends Ashore Oversized Outdoor Side Table is a must-have for any outdoor living space. Made of durable all-weather poly lumber, this 18 inch square end table is perfect for holding drinks, snacks, and books while you relax in your Adirondack chair. The lime lime color adds a pop of fun to your patio decor, and the oversized design ensures plenty of surface area for your essentials. This table is easy to clean and maintain, making it a practical and stylish addition to your outdoor oasis. Pros Oversized for convenience, All-weather poly lumber material, Stylish and attractive design Cons Only one color option

Byzane Adirondack Side Table Teak Rectangular. The Byzane Double Adirondack Side Table is the perfect addition to any outdoor space. Made from weather-resistant teak, this rectangular table is perfect for use on the patio, in the garden, or on the lawn. Its durable construction ensures long-lasting use, making it the ideal indoor and outdoor companion. With its sleek design, this side table is both functional and stylish, providing a convenient surface for drinks, books, or other essentials. Its size and weight make it easy to move and position, while its teak finish adds a touch of elegance to any space. Pros Weather resistant, Suitable for indoor/outdoor use, Stylish design Cons Assembly required

DAILYLIFE Outdoor Side Table. The DAILYLIFE Side Table is the perfect addition to any outdoor space. Made of weather-resistant plastic, this Adirondack end table is designed to withstand the elements and look great for years to come. It's perfect for use on a patio, deck, or in a garden, and can even be used as a poolside coffee table. With its sturdy construction and stylish design, the DAILYLIFE Side Table is a must-have for anyone who loves spending time outdoors. Lightweight and easy to move, it's also a great choice for those who like to rearrange their outdoor furniture frequently. Get yours today and start enjoying your outdoor space like never before! Pros Weather-resistant, Outdoor use, Easy to clean Cons Plastic material

Tikea Adirondack Outdoor Side Table. The Tikea Adirondack Outdoor Side Table is a durable and stylish addition to any outdoor space. With its navy blue color and all-weather resistant materials, this 16.7" end table is perfect for use on patios, by the pool, or on a porch. It's the ideal size for holding drinks, snacks, or books while you relax outside. The table is easy to assemble and made to last, ensuring that you can enjoy it for seasons to come. Pros Weather resistant, Sturdy design, Easy to assemble Cons Limited color options

YEFU Outdoor Side Table Grey. The YEFU Oversize Outdoor Side Table is a must-have for anyone looking for a durable and weather-resistant piece of furniture for their patio, pool, or front porch. Made from high strength poly wood, this rustproof and waterproof table can withstand the elements while still looking stylish. At 18 inches, it's the perfect size for holding drinks or snacks while relaxing outside. Choose from a variety of colors to match your outdoor decor. Pros Oversized for more space, Weather-resistant material, Rustproof and waterproof Cons Limited color options

Babion Black Outdoor Side Tables. The Babion Black Outdoor Side Tables are a must-have addition to any outdoor space. Made with weather-resistant steel, these small end tables are perfect for your patio, yard, porch, balcony, or garden. Their sleek and modern design adds a touch of style to any setting. These tables are not only suitable for outdoor use, but they work well indoors too. With a weight capacity of up to 50 lbs, you can use them to hold your drinks, books, phones, or even your potted plants. These tables are easy to assemble and maintain, making them a convenient and practical choice for any homeowner. Pros Weather resistant steel, Suitable for indoor/outdoor use, Compact size Cons Limited color options

Walker Edison Outdoor Patio Wood Side Table. The Walker Edison Outdoor Patio Wood Chevron Square End Side Table is a versatile and stylish addition to any outdoor space. Made from durable, weather-resistant materials, this table is perfect for use in backyards, gardens, poolside areas, and balconies. The 18-inch size is perfect for holding drinks, snacks, or books, and the attractive chevron pattern adds a touch of elegance to any décor. Whether you're entertaining guests or just relaxing outside, this side table is the perfect choice for your outdoor needs. Pros Sturdy wood construction, Attractive chevron design, Suitable for outdoor use Cons Assembly required

LovoIn Black Adirondack Table. The LovoIn Black Adirondack Table is the perfect addition to your outdoor space. Made with weather-resistant poly lumber, this table is easy to maintain and can withstand any type of weather. Use it as a side table to hold your drinks or snacks while you relax on your patio or in your garden. It's also great for indoor use as a companion table in your living room or bedroom. This table is both functional and stylish, with its sleek jet black finish and classic Adirondack design. It's the perfect size for any space, measuring 18.5" x 18.5" x 18.1". Upgrade your outdoor or indoor space with the LovoIn Black Adirondack Table. Pros Easy maintenance, Weather-resistant, Indoor/outdoor use Cons Limited color options

Q: What materials are outdoor side tables made of?

A: Outdoor side tables can be made of various materials such as wood, metal, wicker, and even plastic. It is important to choose a material that is durable and can withstand outdoor elements such as rain, sun, and wind.

Q: What size should I look for in a small outdoor side table?

A: The size of a small outdoor side table can vary depending on your needs and space. It is important to measure the area where you plan to place the table to ensure it will fit comfortably. Look for a table that is proportionate to the size of your outdoor space and other furniture pieces.

Q: How do I maintain my outdoor patio side table?

A: To maintain your outdoor patio side table, it is important to clean it regularly with a mild soap and water solution. Avoid using abrasive cleaners that can scratch or damage the surface. If your table is made of wood, consider applying a sealant or protective coating to prevent damage from moisture and insects. Additionally, storing your table indoors during harsh weather conditions can help prolong its lifespan.

After conducting thorough reviews of various outdoor side tables, it's clear that there are numerous options available to fit different styles and budgets. From wicker and teak wood to plastic and poly lumber, each material offers unique benefits such as weather resistance and durability. Whether you're looking for a simple square end table or an oversized companion table, there's an outdoor side table out there for you. Don't hesitate to invest in a quality outdoor side table that can elevate your outdoor space and provide a practical surface for drinks and snacks.