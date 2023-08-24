Best Solar Pool Cover for 2023

Our Top Picks

We have researched and tested different solar pool covers and have compiled a list of the best ones on the market. These covers keep your pool warm, clean, and save you money on energy costs. Solar pool covers are becoming popular because they are sustainable and cost-effective. When choosing a solar pool cover, we considered factors such as thickness, durability, heat retention, customer reviews, and additional features. Solar pool covers retain heat and keep debris and leaves out of your pool, reducing the need for maintenance. However, be aware that some covers may be challenging to install, not durable, or may not fit all pool shapes and sizes. We have ranked the best solar pool covers based on customer reviews, durability, and effectiveness, offering options for all budgets and preferences. Investing in a solar pool cover is an excellent way to save money and reduce your environmental impact while keeping your pool clean and warm.

1 Evoio Solar Pool Covers for Round Pools Evoio Solar Pool Covers for Round Pools View on Amazon 9.9 The Evoio Solar Pool Covers Blankets are a must-have for any pool owner. Made with heavy-duty bubble material, these covers are designed to retain heat and reduce water evaporation, leading to a warmer and more energy-efficient pool. Available in various sizes for both inground and above-ground pools, these thermal blankets are easy to install and remove, making pool maintenance a breeze. Protect your pool and save money on energy costs with the Evoio Solar Pool Covers Blankets. Pros Energy-efficient, Heavy-duty material, Suitable for all pool sizes Cons May not fit all pools

2 HIGHTQURO Pool Cover 8ft Black-600D HIGHTQURO Pool Cover 8ft Black-600D View on Amazon 9.6 The 8 Ft Round Pool Cover is a top-quality product that is designed to protect your above ground pool from dirt, dust, and debris. Made from waterproof and dustproof 600D material, this cover is durable and long-lasting. It also comes with tie-down ropes and sandbags to increase stability, ensuring it stays in place during harsh weather conditions. Whether you have an inground pool or a hot tub, this cover is the perfect solution to keeping your pool clean and protected. Purchase it today and experience the benefits of a clean and well-maintained pool. Pros Waterproof & dustproof, Comes with tie-down ropes, Increase stability with sandbag Cons May not fit all pools

3 LXKCKJ Pool Cover Black 12ft Round LXKCKJ Pool Cover Black 12ft Round View on Amazon 9.2 The 12 Ft Round Pool Cover by LXKCKJ is a must-have for anyone with an above ground pool or hot tub. This solar cover not only helps keep your pool or hot tub clean and free of debris, but it also helps increase the water temperature, making it perfect for those chilly nights. The drawstring design ensures stability even in windy conditions, and the waterproof and dustproof material ensures longevity. Easy to use and store, this cover is a great investment for any pool or hot tub owner. Pros Waterproof, Dustproof, Stability Cons Limited color options

4 KETNET Solar Pool Covers 8 Feet KETNET Solar Pool Covers 8 Feet View on Amazon 9 The KETNET Solar Pool Cover is a heavy-duty thermal blanket designed for above ground and inground pools. Available in sizes ranging from 6 to 15 feet, it is perfect for keeping your pool warm and free from debris. Made with high-quality materials, this solar cover is durable and easy to use. Simply lay it over your pool and let the sun do the rest. It's a great investment that will save you money on heating costs and maintenance in the long run. Pros Heavy-duty material, Suitable for various pool sizes, Helps to maintain pool temperature Cons May not fit all pool shapes/sizes

5 Tough Cover Zero-Turn Mower Cover Basic Edition Tough Cover Zero-Turn Mower Cover Basic Edition View on Amazon 8.5 The Tough Cover Zero-Turn Mower Cover offers heavy-duty protection for your outdoor equipment. Made from 210D marine grade fabric, this cover is certified waterproof and can withstand harsh weather conditions. The universal fit ensures it can be used with a wide variety of zero-turn mowers. It's perfect for protecting your equipment from outdoor elements and prolonging its lifespan. Pros Certified waterproof, Heavy duty fabric, Universal fit Cons Limited color options

6 Sun2Solar 18ft Round Solar Cover (Blue) Sun2Solar 18ft Round Solar Cover (Blue) View on Amazon 8.3 The Sun2Solar Blue 18-Foot Round Solar Cover is an excellent choice for those looking to heat their above-ground round swimming pool using solar power. This heat-retaining blanket is designed to use the sun's energy to warm your pool water, making it an eco-friendly and cost-effective solution for pool owners. The bubble-side of the cover should face down into the pool for optimal heating. Made from durable materials, this 800 series style cover is built to withstand the elements and resist damage from UV rays and pool chemicals. Its 18-foot size makes it suitable for most round above-ground pools. Pros Retains pool heat, Easy to use, Protects pool from debris Cons May need to trim

7 Sun2Solar Clear Solar Cover 10x16ft Bundle Sun2Solar Clear Solar Cover 10x16ft Bundle View on Amazon 8.1 The Sun2Solar Clear 10-Foot-by-16-Foot Rectangle Solar Cover Heat Retaining Blanket | 1200 Series with 6-Pack of Grommets Bundle is a great addition to any in-ground or above-ground rectangular swimming pool. Made with durable materials, this solar cover helps to keep your pool warm by retaining heat from the sun. The bubble-side down design ensures maximum heat retention, while the grommets make it easy to secure the cover in place. With its clear design, you can still enjoy the beauty of your pool while saving money on heating costs. Overall, a practical and cost-effective solution for pool owners. Pros Heat retention, Fits both in-ground/above-ground, Easy to install Cons May not fit all sizes

8 Sun2Solar Blue Rectangle Solar Cover 20'x40' Sun2Solar Blue Rectangle Solar Cover 20'x40' View on Amazon 7.8 The Sun2Solar Blue 20-Foot-by-40-Foot Rectangle Solar Cover is a must-have for any in-ground or above-ground rectangular swimming pool. Made with the highest quality materials, this heat-retaining blanket uses the power of the sun to keep your pool warm and inviting. Simply lay the cover bubble-side down on the surface of your pool and let the sun do the rest. With its 800 series style, this solar cover is both durable and efficient, helping to save you money on heating costs. Its blue color also adds a stylish touch to your pool area. Don't let a chilly pool keep you from enjoying a swim - invest in the Sun2Solar Blue 20-Foot-by-40-Foot Rectangle Solar Cover today. Pros Heat retaining, Easy to install, Fits various pool sizes Cons May not fit all pools

9 Sun2Solar Blue Rectangle Solar Cover 16x32ft Sun2Solar Blue Rectangle Solar Cover 16x32ft View on Amazon 7.4 The Sun2Solar 16-Foot-by-32-Foot Rectangle Solar Cover is a heat retaining blanket designed for in-ground and above-ground rectangular swimming pools. With its bubble-side down design, this blue cover uses the power of the sun to keep your pool warm and comfortable for swimmers. Made from durable materials, this cover is built to last and is easy to install. Its size of 16' x 32' makes it perfect for larger pools, and its 1200 Series ensures maximum heat retention. Whether you are looking to extend your swimming season or save money on heating costs, the Sun2Solar solar cover is an excellent choice. Pros Retains pool heat, Fits in-ground and above-ground pools, Uses sun to heat pool Cons Might not fit all pools

10 BigXwell Solar Pool Cover 12X24FT Blue BigXwell Solar Pool Cover 12X24FT Blue View on Amazon 7.1 The BigXwell Solar Pool Cover is a must-have for anyone looking to extend their swimming season while saving money. This 16-mil 12 x 24 foot rectangle pool heater is perfect for both above-ground and in-ground pools. Its 1600 series heavy-duty insulating pool heater cover provides superior insulation, which means less heat loss and more warmth in your pool. Made with high-quality materials, this cover is built to last and withstand harsh weather conditions. With the BigXwell Solar Pool Cover, you can enjoy a longer swimming season and save money on energy costs. Pros Insulating pool cover, Heavy-duty material, Suitable for in-ground pools Cons May not fit all pools

FAQ

Q: What is a solar pool cover?

A: A solar pool cover is a type of pool cover that is designed to trap the sun's heat and transfer it to the water in the pool. This helps to keep the pool water warm, reduce evaporation, and save energy.

Q: How does a solar pool cover work?

A: A solar pool cover works by absorbing the sun's heat and transferring it to the water in the pool. The cover also helps to trap the heat in the water and prevent it from escaping into the air. This can help to keep the pool water warm and reduce the need for heating.

Q: What are the benefits of using a solar pool cover?

A: Using a solar pool cover can provide a number of benefits, including reducing pool heating costs, extending the swimming season, reducing water evaporation, and keeping the pool cleaner by reducing debris and chemical loss. Additionally, a solar pool cover can help to reduce your carbon footprint and make your pool more environmentally friendly.

Conclusions

After conducting extensive research and analysis on solar pool covers, it is clear that they are an essential accessory for any pool owner. Solar pool covers not only help retain the heat in the pool, but also protect it from debris and prolong its lifespan. Our team has reviewed various solar pool covers, ranging from Tough Cover Zero-Turn Mower Cover Heavy Duty to Sun2Solar Blue 16-Foot-by-32-Foot Rectangle Solar Cover. Each of these covers excelled in their own way, but one thing is for sure – investing in a solar pool cover is a wise decision that will benefit any pool owner in the long run. We encourage our readers to consider purchasing a solar pool cover for their pool's protection and longevity.