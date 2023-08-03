Top Selling Outdoor Pillow Covers for 2023

Our Top Picks

Outdoor decor is essential for many homeowners, and outdoor pillow covers can provide a colorful and protective addition to your outdoor living spaces. However, with so many options available, it's important to choose covers that are both durable and easy to maintain. To help you find the best outdoor pillow covers, we've researched and tested several options. We've considered factors such as weather resistance, snug fit, and customer reviews to bring you our top picks. Remember to choose colors and patterns that complement your outdoor decor for a fun and eclectic look. Stay tuned for our upcoming list of the best outdoor pillow covers!

1 Modway Outdoor Indoor Montage Throw Pillows Modway Outdoor Indoor Montage Throw Pillows View on Amazon 9.9 The Modway Outdoor Indoor Two All Weather Patio Throw Pillows in Montage bring a touch of style and comfort to any outdoor space. Made with durable materials that can withstand all types of weather, these pillows are perfect for lounging on the patio or by the pool. The Montage design adds a pop of color and texture to your décor, while the soft filling provides a cozy place to relax. Measuring 18" x 18", these pillows are the perfect size for any outdoor seating arrangement. Upgrade your outdoor space with the Modway Outdoor Indoor Two All Weather Patio Throw Pillows in Montage. Pros All-weather, Indoor/outdoor use, Stylish design Cons Limited color options

2 Modway Convene Outdoor Patio Pillow Navy (Set of 2) Modway Convene Outdoor Patio Pillow Navy (Set of 2) View on Amazon 9.4 The Modway Convene Outdoor Patio All-Weather Pillow in Navy - Set of 2 is a perfect addition to any outdoor space. These pillows are made with high-quality materials that are durable and weather-resistant, ensuring they can withstand any outdoor condition. The navy color is both stylish and versatile, while the soft texture makes them comfortable to use. These pillows can be used for a variety of purposes, from providing extra comfort to outdoor furniture to creating a cozy atmosphere. Overall, the Modway Convene Outdoor Patio All-Weather Pillow in Navy - Set of 2 is a great investment for anyone looking to enhance their outdoor space. Pros All-weather, Comfortable, Stylish Cons Limited color options

3 Modway Summon Outdoor Patio Throw Pillows in Red Modway Summon Outdoor Patio Throw Pillows in Red View on Amazon 9.3 The Modway Summon Outdoor Patio Two All-Weather Decor Throw Pillows in Red Sunbrella® Fabric are a must-have addition to any outdoor seating area. Made with durable, all-weather materials, these pillows can withstand any climate and provide both comfort and style. Use them to add a pop of color to your patio furniture or as support for your back and neck while lounging in the sun. The Sunbrella® fabric is resistant to sun damage, fading, and water, ensuring that these pillows will look great season after season. Pros All-weather fabric, Stylish design, Comfortable and soft Cons Limited color options

4 OTOSTAR Outdoor Pillow Covers Black 18x18 Inch OTOSTAR Outdoor Pillow Covers Black 18x18 Inch View on Amazon 8.9 OTOSTAR Pack of 4 Outdoor Pillow Covers are a stylish and functional addition to any outdoor space. Measuring 18x18 inches, these waterproof pillow covers feature a modern geometric design that adds a touch of elegance to your patio or garden furniture. Made from high-quality materials, these cushion cases are durable and easy to clean. Whether you're lounging on your balcony or hosting a backyard BBQ, these decorative throw pillow cases are the perfect way to enhance your outdoor décor. Pros Waterproof, Modern design, Durable Cons Only comes in black

5 Home Brilliant Outdoor Pillow Covers Sage Green 16x16 Inch Home Brilliant Outdoor Pillow Covers Sage Green 16x16 Inch View on Amazon 8.7 Home Brilliant Outdoor Pillows Covers Waterproof Sage Spring Pillow Covers are the perfect addition to your outdoor space. Made with waterproof materials, these pillow covers can withstand the elements and keep your outdoor furniture looking stylish and fresh. Measuring 16x16 inches, they are the perfect size for patio, garden, bedroom, or backyard use. The sage green color is a beautiful and soothing shade that will complement any outdoor decor. These pillow covers are a must-have for anyone looking to add comfort and style to their outdoor space. Pros Waterproof, Suitable for outdoor use, Easy to clean Cons Limited color options

6 Pyonic Outdoor Waterproof Pillow Covers Set of 4 Pyonic Outdoor Waterproof Pillow Covers Set of 4 View on Amazon 8.2 The Outdoor Waterproof Throw Pillow Covers Set of 4 is a must-have for anyone who wants to add a touch of elegance to their outdoor living space. These beautiful pillow covers feature a gorgeous floral print in shades of blue, perfect for a farmhouse or boho-style patio or garden. Made from waterproof material, these covers are ideal for outdoor use and will keep your pillows dry even in the rain. Measuring 18x18 inches, they are the perfect size for most standard pillows. With this set, you can easily switch out your outdoor pillow covers to match your decor and add a pop of color to your outdoor space. Pros Waterproof, Set of 4, Floral & Boho design Cons Limited color options

7 Sweetshow Navy Blue Boho Pillow Covers Sweetshow Navy Blue Boho Pillow Covers View on Amazon 8.1 The Navy Blue Ethnic Boho Pillow Covers are a beautiful addition to any home decor. Measuring 18x18 inches, these square cushion cases feature a vintage navy flower print that adds a bohemian and farmhouse feel to any sofa or bed set. Made of outdoor linen, these pillow covers are durable and perfect for indoor or outdoor use. This set of 2 pillow covers is an affordable way to add a touch of ethnic elegance to your home. Pros Ethnic boho design, Outdoor and indoor use, Vintage and unique style Cons Limited color options

8 DFXSZ Summer Pillow Covers Set of 4 DFXSZ Summer Pillow Covers Set of 4 View on Amazon 7.7 The DFXSZ Summer Pillow Covers are a set of 4 outdoor pillow covers that are perfect for adding a touch of summer to your home decor. These 18x18 inch cushion cases feature a charming daisy design with the phrases "Hello Sunshine" and "Sweet Summer Time" in a cheerful yellow color. Made with high-quality materials, these pillow covers are durable and easy to care for. Use them to brighten up your farmhouse sofa, home, car, or couch. A great summer outdoor decoration that will surely bring a smile to your face. Pros Set of 4, Outdoor decoration, Farmhouse style Cons Limited color options

9 Melody Elephant Patio Pillow Covers (Pack of 2) Melody Elephant Patio Pillow Covers (Pack of 2) View on Amazon 7.4 The Melody Elephant Pack of 2 Patio Throw Pillow Covers is a great addition to any outdoor couch or patio set. These water repellent cushion cases are 20x20 inches in size and feature a beautiful paisley multi design that adds a pop of color to any decor. Made with high-quality materials, these square pillowcases are perfect for outdoor use and are sure to last for years to come. Use them to decorate your outdoor space or as a comfortable place to rest your head while lounging outside. Pros Water repellent, Outdoor decoration, Pack of 2 Cons Limited color options

10 MAGPIE FABRICS Outdoor Pillow Covers Aheronsbill Turquoise MAGPIE FABRICS Outdoor Pillow Covers Aheronsbill Turquoise View on Amazon 7.1 The MAGPIE FABRICS Pack of 2 Outdoor Waterproof Throw Pillow Covers in Heronsbill Turquoise Green is a must-have for anyone looking to add a touch of festive flair to their outdoor space. Measuring 18 x 18 inches, these cushion shams are made from high-quality materials that are both waterproof and durable, making them perfect for use on garden patios, tents, balconies, couches, and sofas. With their beautiful Christmas-themed design, these pillow covers are sure to impress your guests and enhance the overall look and feel of your outdoor area. Pros Waterproof, Outdoor use, Decorative design Cons Limited color options

FAQ

Q: Are outdoor pillow covers waterproof?

A: Yes, many outdoor pillow covers are designed to be waterproof. This means they can withstand rain, spills, and other forms of moisture without becoming damaged. If you're looking for a cover that will protect your pillows from the elements, be sure to look for ones that are specifically labeled as waterproof.

Q: What are outdoor pillow covers made of?

A: Outdoor pillow covers are typically made of durable, weather-resistant materials such as polyester, acrylic, or Sunbrella fabric. These materials are designed to withstand exposure to the sun, wind, and rain without becoming faded or damaged. Additionally, many outdoor pillow covers are treated with special coatings or finishes that help repel water and prevent mold and mildew growth.

Q: Can I wash outdoor pillow covers?

A: Yes, most outdoor pillow covers can be washed either by hand or in a washing machine. However, it's important to check the care instructions for your specific cover before washing it. Some covers may need to be washed in cold water, while others may need to be air-dried instead of put in the dryer. Additionally, if your cover has any special coatings or finishes, you may need to use a specific type of detergent or fabric softener to avoid damaging it.

Conclusions

After conducting a thorough review of various outdoor pillow covers, it's clear that there are a variety of options available to suit different styles and needs. From waterproof covers for year-round use to decorative throw pillows for seasonal flair, the outdoor pillow cover category offers something for everyone. Our team found that the Modway and Home Brilliant brands offered particularly high-quality options, but we encourage readers to explore the different designs and features available and choose the best fit for their outdoor space. Whether you're looking to update your patio furniture or simply add a pop of color to your backyard, there's an outdoor pillow cover out there for you.