10 Best Cat Scratching Pads for 2023

As a cat owner, you know that scratching is a natural and necessary behavior for your furry friend, but it can be destructive to your furniture and home. That's why investing in a high-quality cat scratching pad is essential. We recently conducted extensive research and testing on various cat scratching pads, taking into account criteria such as durability, attractiveness, affordability, and customer reviews. Our team has gathered insights from industry professionals and cat owners to provide you with a comprehensive guide on the best cat scratching pads on the market. We'll reveal each product's features, pros, and cons, and offer expert tips on how to select the perfect cat scratching pad for your feline friend. So read on to provide your cat with a dedicated scratching surface and keep your home intact.

1 LiBa Cardboard Cat House with Scratch Pad and Catnip LiBa Cardboard Cat House with Scratch Pad and Catnip View on Amazon 9.8 The LiBa Cardboard Holiday Cat House with Scratch Pad and Catnip, Cat Bed for Indoor Cats, Cat Scratching Toy, Christmas Decorations Cat Gifts for Cats Pumpkin House D. Pumpkin is a fun and festive way to provide your indoor cat with a cozy space to rest and play. Made from sturdy cardboard, this pumpkin-shaped house comes with a scratch pad and catnip to keep your cat entertained. It also doubles as a cute Halloween or Christmas decoration for your home. Measuring at 15.7 x 15.7 x 15.7 inches, it's the perfect size for most cats. Give your furry friend a special gift this holiday season with the LiBa Cardboard Holiday Cat House. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Scratch pad included, Catnip included, Festive pumpkin design Cons Not suitable for outdoor use

2 Pizza Cat Toys and Scratcher Pad by Pets Rule. Pizza Cat Toys and Scratcher Pad by Pets Rule. View on Amazon 9.6 The Little Scratchers Pizza Cat Toys (Large) are a perfect gift for any cat lover. This set includes six adorable pizza-shaped catnip toys and a thick cardboard cat scratcher pad, making it a great value for the price. The toys are made of high-quality materials and are sure to provide hours of entertainment for indoor cats. The scratcher pad is also durable and can withstand even the most aggressive scratching. Overall, a great product for those looking for cute and funny cat toys that also serve a practical purpose. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Includes 6 pizza catnip toys, Thick cardboard scratcher pad, Cute and funny design Cons May not appeal to all cats

3 Poils bebe Cat Scratcher Pack of 4 Poils bebe Cat Scratcher Pack of 4 View on Amazon 9.1 The Poils bebe Cat Scratcher is a fantastic addition to any cat owner's home. This cardboard reversible scratching pad is large and wide, making it the perfect size for even the biggest cats. The modern design will fit in with any decor, and the included catnip will keep your feline friend coming back for more. This pack of 4 is a great value, and the corrugated material ensures that it will last a long time. Give your cat the gift of a great scratch with the Poils bebe Cat Scratcher. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Reversible for extended use, Comes with catnip, Large and wide size Cons May not be durable

4 Coching Cat Scratcher Cardboard Scratch Pad Coching Cat Scratcher Cardboard Scratch Pad View on Amazon 8.8 The Coching Cat Scratcher Cardboard Cat Scratch Pad is a durable and stylish option for your feline friend. With premium scratch textures on both sides, this reversible scratcher will keep your cat entertained and satisfied. Its medium size makes it perfect for various spaces and its sleek white design will complement any home décor. Made of high-quality materials, this scratch pad is built to last and is a great investment for any cat owner. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Premium scratch textures, Reversible design, Durable cardboard material Cons May not attract all cats

5 FUKUMARU Cat Scratcher Mat Brown FUKUMARU Cat Scratcher Mat Brown View on Amazon 8.5 The FUKUMARU Cat Scratcher Mat is a must-have for all cat owners. Measuring 23.6 x 15.7 inches, this natural sisal scratching mat provides a perfect horizontal surface for your furry friend to scratch and stretch. It comes with sticky velcro tapes that make it easy to attach to any surface, protecting your couch and carpets from scratches. The mat is made from high-quality materials, ensuring durability and longevity. It's perfect for cats of all ages and sizes, and can be used for multiple purposes, such as a bed or play area. The FUKUMARU Cat Scratcher Mat is a great investment that will keep your cat happy and your furniture scratch-free. Rated 8.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Natural sisal material, Protects furniture and carpets, Comes with velcro tapes Cons May not be durable

6 Smartbean Cat Scratcher Cardboard Triple Pack Smartbean Cat Scratcher Cardboard Triple Pack View on Amazon 8.4 The Smartbean 3PCS Cat Scratcher Cardboard is the perfect solution for cats who love to scratch. With its double-sided design, this scratcher pad provides double the life, ensuring that your feline friend always has a place to sharpen their claws. Made from high-quality cardboard, these scratch pads are durable and long-lasting. Measuring 17.7 x 11 x 1.6 inches, they are the perfect size for cats of all ages and sizes. Whether your cat loves to scratch, play, or just lounge around, the Smartbean 3PCS Cat Scratcher Cardboard is the perfect addition to your home. Rated 8.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Double-sided design, Three pieces included, Durable cardboard material Cons May not be tall enough for larger cats

7 Pethave Cat Scratcher Mat Natural Sisal. Pethave Cat Scratcher Mat Natural Sisal. View on Amazon 7.9 The Pethave Cat Scratcher Mat is a must-have for any cat owner. Measuring 23.6x15.7” and featuring natural sisal material, this scratching mat is perfect for protecting carpets and sofas from your furry friend's claws. The velcro tape allows for easy stick-on installation on both floors and walls, making it a versatile addition to your home. Not only does it serve as a scratching pad, but it also provides a cozy spot for your cat to lounge on. Durable and practical, the Pethave Cat Scratcher Mat is a great investment for both you and your feline companion. Rated 7.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Protects carpet and sofa, Stick on floor and wall, Natural sisal material Cons May not be durable

8 AGYM Cat Scratcher Cardboard Box 5-in-1 AGYM Cat Scratcher Cardboard Box 5-in-1 View on Amazon 7.8 The AGYM Cat Scratcher Cardboard Box is a must-have for any cat owner. With 5 packs in 1, this large size cat scratch pad board provides plenty of space for your cats to scratch and play. Made from durable cardboard, it's easy to use and perfect for indoor cats and kittens. This cat scratching pad cardboard box is designed to keep your cats entertained and healthy while preventing them from damaging your furniture. It's a great way to provide your furry friend with the exercise and entertainment they need to stay happy and healthy. Rated 7.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Large size for cats, 5 packs in 1, Easy for cats to scratch Cons May not be durable

9 PatiencET Cat Scratch Pad 4-Pack with Box PatiencET Cat Scratch Pad 4-Pack with Box View on Amazon 7.4 PatiencET 4 Pack Cat Scratch Pad with Box is a must-have for all cat owners. These cardboard cat scratchers are perfect for indoor cats who need to scratch and stretch their muscles. The scratch pad is reversible, so your cat can use it for twice as long, and it comes with a catnip box that will keep your feline friend entertained for hours. The box design is perfect for small and medium-sized cats or kittens to curl up and take a nap. You'll love how easy it is to assemble and use, and your cat will love how much fun they can have with it. Get your hands on this fantastic product today and watch as your cat becomes even more content and happy. Rated 7.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Comes with catnip, Reversible design, Box doubles as bed Cons May not last long

10 AccEncyc Cat Scratcher Pads 3-Pack AccEncyc Cat Scratcher Pads 3-Pack View on Amazon 7.1 The 3 Pack Cardboard Cat Scratcher Pads are a perfect solution for indoor cats who need to scratch and stretch. Measuring 17”Lx8.3”Wx1”H, these dual-side corrugated boards are reusable and provide a satisfying scratching surface for cats. Not only do they help prevent furniture damage, but they also promote healthy scratching habits. The pack of three ensures that there is always a scratcher available for your feline friend. Lightweight and easy to move, these scratchers are a must-have for any cat owner. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Reusable and eco-friendly, Dual-side scratching surface, Comes in a pack of 3 Cons May not be durable

FAQ

Q: What are cat scratching pads?

A: Cat scratching pads are specially designed pads made of materials like cardboard, sisal, or carpet that cats can scratch and claw to their heart's content. These pads help keep cats' claws healthy and sharp while also protecting furniture and carpets from damage.

Q: Can dogs use scratching pads too?

A: Yes, dogs can also benefit from scratching pads. There are scratching pads available specifically for dogs that are made of materials like rope or carpet. Like cats, dogs need to keep their claws healthy and sharp, and scratching pads can provide a safe and satisfying way to do so.

Q: How do I choose the right scratching pad for my pet?

A: When choosing a scratching pad for your pet, consider their size and preferences. For example, larger cats may prefer a larger scratching pad, while smaller cats may prefer a smaller one. Consider the material of the scratching pad as well, as some cats and dogs may prefer cardboard over sisal or vice versa. It may take some trial and error to find the right scratching pad for your pet, but it's worth it to keep them happy and healthy.

Conclusions

After conducting extensive research and analyzing various cat scratching pads, we can confidently say that cat owners have plenty of options to choose from when it comes to protecting their furniture and satisfying their cats' scratching needs. From adhesive shields to cardboard houses and scratchers, there is a product for every preference and budget. Whether you're looking for a Christmas gift for your furry friend or a long-lasting solution to avoid furniture damage, these products offer a great balance of functionality and entertainment. Don't wait until it's too late, invest in a cat scratching pad today and enjoy a happy and scratch-free home.