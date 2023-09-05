10 Best Cat Scratching Pads Review

Our Top Picks

Looking for the best cat scratching pads? We've researched and tested several products to help you find the perfect one for your furry friend. These pads are essential for any cat owner who wants to keep their furniture scratch-free and their cat entertained. Cat scratching pads have become increasingly popular in recent years due to their effectiveness and affordability. They also provide a safe and fun way for cats to scratch, stretch, and exercise their claws. However, choosing the right pad can be a challenge due to various factors such as material, size, and design. To help you make an informed decision, we analyzed and reviewed several essential criteria when testing these products and took into consideration customer feedback and ratings. Stay tuned for our top-ranking products in this category!

1 LiBa Cardboard Cat House with Scratch Pad and Catnip. LiBa Cardboard Cat House with Scratch Pad and Catnip. View on Amazon 9.7 The LiBa Cardboard Holiday Cat House with Scratch Pad and Catnip is the perfect gift for any indoor cat this holiday season. This pumpkin-shaped cat house doubles as a scratching toy and comes with a built-in scratch pad and catnip to keep your feline friend entertained for hours. The sturdy cardboard construction is both eco-friendly and durable, ensuring it can withstand even the most active cats. Not only is it functional, but it also doubles as a festive decoration for your home during the holiday season. Give your cat the gift of comfort and entertainment with the LiBa Cardboard Holiday Cat House with Scratch Pad and Catnip. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Includes scratch pad and catnip, Fun, festive design, Provides cozy sleeping space Cons May not be durable enough

2 Pets Rule Little Scratchers Pizza Cat Toys. Pets Rule Little Scratchers Pizza Cat Toys. View on Amazon 9.4 The Little Scratchers Pizza Cat Toys (Large) is a perfect gift for cat lovers who want to spoil their furry friends. The set comes with 6 pizza-shaped catnip toys and a thick cardboard cat scratcher pad, providing hours of entertainment and scratching fun for indoor cats. The toys are cute and funny, and the scratcher pad is made of high-quality materials that are durable and long-lasting. Measuring approximately 16.5 x 15.5 inches, the scratcher pad is large enough for cats of all sizes to enjoy. Overall, the Little Scratchers Pizza Cat Toys (Large) is a must-have for cat owners looking to keep their pets happy and entertained. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros 6 pizza catnip toys, thick cardboard cat scratcher, funny cat toys Cons not suitable for large cats

3 Coching Cat Scratcher Cardboard Scratch Pad. Coching Cat Scratcher Cardboard Scratch Pad. View on Amazon 9.2 The Coching Cat Scratcher Cardboard Cat Scratch Pad is a must-have for cat owners looking to keep their feline friends entertained and their furniture intact. Made with premium scratch textures and a durable design, this reversible scratching pad is perfect for cats of all sizes and ages. Its medium size and white color make it a stylish addition to any home. Give your cat the gift of endless scratching fun with the Coching Cat Scratcher Cardboard Cat Scratch Pad. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Premium scratch textures design, Durable and reversible, Medium size suitable for most cats Cons May not be suitable for large cats

4 FUKUMARU Cat Scratcher Mat Natural Sisal Scratch Mats FUKUMARU Cat Scratcher Mat Natural Sisal Scratch Mats View on Amazon 8.8 The FUKUMARU Cat Scratcher Mat is a must-have for any cat owner. Measuring 23.6 X 15.7 inches, this natural sisal scratching mat provides a horizontal surface for your feline friend to scratch and play on. The mat comes with sticky velcro tapes to secure it to the floor, preventing it from sliding around. Not only does it protect your furniture and carpets from scratches, but it also promotes healthy scratching behavior in your cat. Made with high-quality materials, this cat scratcher mat is durable and long-lasting. Give your cat the gift of a healthy and happy environment with the FUKUMARU Cat Scratcher Mat. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Natural sisal material, Protects couch and carpets, Comes with sticky velcro tapes Cons May not appeal to all cats

5 Smartbean Cat Scratcher Cardboard 3-Pack Smartbean Cat Scratcher Cardboard 3-Pack View on Amazon 8.6 The Smartbean 3PCS Cat Scratcher Cardboard is a must-have for any cat owner. Made with high-quality materials, these scratch pads are durable and long-lasting. The double-sided design ensures that your cat can scratch to their heart's content, providing a healthy outlet for their natural instincts. These scratch pads are also great for keeping your furniture and carpets scratch-free. The compact size makes them easy to move around and place anywhere in your home. With three pads in each set, your cat will never run out of places to scratch. Order yours today and keep your cat happy and healthy! Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Double-sided design, Set of 3, Durable cardboard material Cons May not attract all cats

6 Pethave Cat Scratcher Mat Natural Color Pethave Cat Scratcher Mat Natural Color View on Amazon 8.4 The Pethave Cat Scratcher Mat is a must-have for any cat owner looking to protect their carpets and furniture from their feline friend's scratching habits. Measuring 23.6x15.7 inches, this natural sisal mat can be easily attached to the floor or wall with velcro tape, providing a horizontal scratching surface for your cat. The natural color and durable material make it a stylish and long-lasting addition to your home. This product is perfect for cats of all ages and sizes, and is sure to keep them entertained for hours while protecting your home. Rated 8.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Protects carpet and sofa, Sticks on floor and wall, Natural sisal material Cons May not fit all spaces

7 AGYM Cat Scratcher Cardboard Box (5 pack) AGYM Cat Scratcher Cardboard Box (5 pack) View on Amazon 8 The AGYM Cat Scratcher Cardboard Box for Indoor Cats is a must-have for any feline owner. This 5-pack set is perfect for multi-cat households or for those who want to provide their cat with plenty of scratching options. The large size cat scratch pad board is easy for cats to scratch and provides ample space for stretching and lounging. Made from high-quality cardboard, these scratching pads are durable and long-lasting. Keep your furniture safe and your cat happy with the AGYM Cat Scratcher Cardboard Box for Indoor Cats. Rated 8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Large size for scratching, Comes in a pack of 5, Easy for cats to scratch Cons May not last long

8 PatiencET Cat Scratch Pad Set PatiencET Cat Scratch Pad Set View on Amazon 7.8 PatiencET 4 Pack Cat Scratch Pad with Box is the perfect solution for keeping your indoor cats entertained and happy. Made of high-quality cardboard, these scratchers are reversible and come in a cute box with catnip included. The bed design is perfect for small to medium cats and kittens, and the four pack ensures that you always have a fresh scratcher available. These scratch pads are a must-have for any cat owner looking to protect their furniture and keep their furry friends happy. Rated 7.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros 4 pack pads, reversible design, includes catnip box Cons not suitable for large cats

9 AccEncyc Cat Scratcher Pads 3-Pack AccEncyc Cat Scratcher Pads 3-Pack View on Amazon 7.3 The 3 Pack Cardboard Cat Scratcher Pads are a must-have for cat owners looking for a durable and reusable scratching post for their indoor cats. Measuring 17”Lx8.3”Wx1”H, these dual-sided corrugated pads provide ample space for cats to scratch and play. Made with high-quality materials, these scratcher pads are built to last and can withstand even the most active cats. Plus, with a pack of three, you'll always have a replacement handy. Keep your furniture safe and your cat happy with the 3 Pack Cardboard Cat Scratcher Pads. Rated 7.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Dual-sided scratching surface, Reusable and eco-friendly, Comes in a pack of 3 Cons May not be durable

10 MECOOL Cat Scratcher Cardboard Scratch Lounge Bed MECOOL Cat Scratcher Cardboard Scratch Lounge Bed View on Amazon 7.1 The MECOOL Cat Scratcher Cardboard Scratching Pads provide a comfortable and fun scratching surface for your furry friend. Made of durable and eco-friendly corrugated cardboard, these scratch pads are reversible and come with catnip for added entertainment. The scratch lounge bed design allows for multiple scratching angles and can be arranged in various configurations to suit your cat's preferences. With three pads included, your cat will have plenty of space to scratch and play, while also keeping their claws healthy and sharp. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Comes in a set of 3, Includes catnip for attraction, Reversible cardboard for longer use Cons May not be durable enough

FAQ

Q: What are cat scratching pads?

A: Cat scratching pads are specially designed items that allow cats to scratch and claw at a designated surface instead of furniture or other household items. They come in a variety of shapes and materials, including cardboard and sisal rope.

Q: Can dogs use scratching pads too?

A: Absolutely! While scratching is more common in cats, dogs also need an outlet for their natural urge to scratch and sharpen their claws. There are scratching pads that are specifically designed for dogs, but they can also use many of the same options as cats.

Q: What are the benefits of using a scratching pad for my pet?

A: Using a scratching pad can help protect your furniture and other household items from damage caused by your pet's scratching. It can also help keep your pet's claws healthy and strong by allowing them to naturally shed the outer layer of their claws. Plus, it can provide a fun and stimulating activity for your pet!

Conclusions

After conducting extensive research and reviewing various cat scratching pads, it is clear that there are many options available to cat owners looking to protect their furniture and provide their feline friends with an outlet for their scratching needs. From adhesive shields to cardboard houses with scratch pads and catnip, to sisal mats and double-sided scratch pads, each product offers its unique benefits and features. Regardless of the type of scratching pad chosen, it is essential to ensure that it meets the specific needs and preferences of both the cat and its owner. Overall, investing in a high-quality cat scratching pad can provide long-lasting benefits and help prevent unwanted scratching on furniture and other household items. We encourage cat owners to consider the various options available and choose the product that best suits their needs.