10 Best Himalayan Dog Chews for 2023

Our Top Picks

We have researched and tested various Himalayan dog chews to bring you the best options available. These chews are made from yak and cow milk, offering a unique taste and texture. They are not only delicious but also provide numerous health benefits, promoting dental hygiene and providing essential nutrients. Himalayan dog chews have gained popularity in recent years due to being a great alternative to rawhide chews, which may be dangerous if ingested. However, choosing the right size, quality and ingredients is essential, and customer reviews can help. Overall, these chews are a great addition to your pet's diet, and we will provide you with our top ranking Himalayan dog chew products soon.

1 EcoKind Himalayan Yak Cheese Dog Chew. EcoKind Himalayan Yak Cheese Dog Chew. View on Amazon 9.7 EcoKind Pet Treats Premium Gold Himalayan Yak Cheese Dog Chew is the perfect treat for your furry friend. Made with all-natural ingredients and free of gluten and lactose, these chews are perfect for dogs of all sizes. They are long-lasting and keep dogs busy and enjoying both indoors and outdoors. Plus, the 1 lb. bag ensures you always have a tasty treat on hand for your pup. Give your dog a treat they'll love with EcoKind Pet Treats Premium Gold Himalayan Yak Cheese Dog Chew. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros All natural ingredients, Gluten free, Keeps dogs busy Cons May not last long

2 Himalayan Dog Chew Peanut Butter-Blue. Himalayan Dog Chew Peanut Butter-Blue. View on Amazon 9.5 Himalayan Dog Chew Original Yak Cheese Dog Chews in Peanut Butter-Blue flavor are a great option for small dogs weighing 15 pounds or less. Made with 100% natural ingredients, these long-lasting chews are gluten-free, lactose-free, and grain-free, making them a healthy and safe treat for your furry friend. The addition of peanut butter and blueberries adds a delicious flavor that dogs will love. These chews are also protein-rich which makes them a great supplement to your dog's diet. Give your dog the gift of a tasty and healthy treat with Himalayan Dog Chew Original Yak Cheese Dog Chews in Peanut Butter-Blue flavor. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros 100% natural ingredients, long lasting chew, gluten-free Cons Not suitable for larger dogs

3 Best Bully Sticks Himalayan Yak Cheese Chews Best Bully Sticks Himalayan Yak Cheese Chews View on Amazon 9.2 Best Bully Sticks All-Natural USA Baked & Packed Himalayan Yak Cheese for Dogs are the perfect treat for your furry friend. These large chews are fully digestible, vegetarian, and lactose-free, making them a healthy and delicious snack option. Not only do they satisfy your dog's cravings, but they also promote dental health by reducing plaque and tartar buildup. Made with high-quality ingredients, these long-lasting chews are sure to keep your pup entertained for hours. Plus, they are made in the USA, ensuring the highest standards of quality and safety. Give your dog the best with Best Bully Sticks All-Natural USA Baked & Packed Himalayan Yak Cheese for Dogs. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros All-natural ingredients, Vegetarian and lactose-free, Fully digestible and long-lasting Cons May not be suitable for dogs with sensitive stomachs

4 Himalayan Dog Chew Yak Cheese Dog Chews Himalayan Dog Chew Yak Cheese Dog Chews View on Amazon 9 Himalayan Dog Chew Original Yak Cheese Dog Chews are the perfect treat for dogs who love to chew. These 100% natural chews are long-lasting, gluten-free, and lactose and grain-free, making them a healthy and safe option for your furry friend. This pack of mixed sizes is perfect for dogs 65 lbs and smaller, and the protein-rich cheese is sure to satisfy your pup's cravings. With no artificial colors, preservatives, or chemicals, you can feel good about giving your dog a treat they'll love. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros 100% natural ingredients, Long lasting chew, Lactose and grain free Cons May not be suitable for large dogs

5 Himalayan Dog Chew Happy Teeth Bacon Chews Himalayan Dog Chew Happy Teeth Bacon Chews View on Amazon 8.6 Himalayan Dog Chew Happy Teeth Yak Cheese Dog Chews are a 100% natural, long-lasting, gluten-free, and lactose-free dog treat that is packed with protein. These dental chews are perfect for promoting oral health while also keeping your furry friend happy and satisfied. Made with high-quality ingredients and available in a delicious bacon flavor, these chews are a healthy and safe option for all dogs. Plus, the pack of two ensures that your pup will have a chew to enjoy for days to come. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros 100% natural ingredients, long lasting chew, promotes oral health Cons May not be suitable for dogs with sensitive stomachs

6 Himalayan Cheese Chews Medium for Dogs Himalayan Cheese Chews Medium for Dogs View on Amazon 8.3 Himalayan Cheese Chews are a fantastic option for pet owners looking for a healthy and safe treat for their furry friends. These chews are made from 100% natural ingredients and are free from lactose, gluten, and grains, making them a great option for dogs with food sensitivities. In addition to being a healthy option, these chews are also long-lasting, stain-free, and low odor, making them a great choice for pet owners who want to keep their homes clean and fresh. These chews are perfect for small dogs weighing 35 lbs or less and provide a protein-rich treat that your furry friend is sure to love. Rated 8.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Long lasting, Low odor, Healthy & safe Cons May not suit all

7 Himalayan Dog Chew Churro Yak Cheese Dog Chews Himalayan Dog Chew Churro Yak Cheese Dog Chews View on Amazon 7.9 The Himalayan Dog Chew Churro Yak Cheese Dog Chews are a 100% natural, gluten-free, and protein-rich dog treat that is perfect for all breeds. Made with real chicken flavor, these chews are soft and long-lasting, providing a healthy and safe option for your furry friend. Lactose and grain-free, these chews are ideal for dogs with sensitive stomachs. With a pack of 4, these chews are a great value and will keep your pup happy and satisfied. Rated 7.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Natural ingredients, Long lasting, Protein rich Cons May not suit all dogs

8 EcoKind Himalayan Yak Cheese Dog Chew Stick EcoKind Himalayan Yak Cheese Dog Chew Stick View on Amazon 7.8 The EcoKind Monster Himalayan Yak Cheese Dog Chew is an excellent choice for pet owners looking for a rawhide-free, healthy chew option for their furry friends. Made in the Himalayas, these XL dog chews are perfect for aggressive chewers and provide long-lasting entertainment for both indoor and outdoor use. These healthy dog treats are crafted with natural ingredients, making them a safe and nutritious option for your pup. Plus, their unique flavor and texture will keep your dog happy and satisfied. Get your pup a treat they'll love with the EcoKind Monster Himalayan Yak Cheese Dog Chew. Rated 7.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Rawhide free, Extra long lasting, Healthy dog treats Cons May not be suitable for small dogs

9 Himalayan Dog Chew Antler Bone Himalayan Dog Chew Antler Bone View on Amazon 7.4 The Antler and Himalayan Cheese Dog Chew is the ultimate treat for dogs 45 lbs and smaller. Made with 100% natural ingredients, this chew is free from lactose, gluten, and grains, making it safe for dogs with food sensitivities. The antler bone base provides long-lasting chew time while the Himalayan cheese adds a protein-rich, low odor flavor that dogs love. And the best part? It won't stain your carpets or furniture. Give your furry friend a healthy and delicious snack with the Antler and Himalayan Cheese Dog Chew. Rated 7.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Long lasting chew, Protein rich, 100% natural and safe Cons May not be suitable for dogs over 45 lbs

10 Himalayan Dog Chews Medium Pack Of 5 Himalayan Dog Chews Medium Pack Of 5 View on Amazon 7.1 Himalayan Dog Chews -Medium (Pack Of 5) are a great choice for dog owners looking for a healthy and long-lasting treat for their furry friends. Made from all natural ingredients, these chews are free from additives and preservatives. They are also highly durable, making them perfect for dogs who love to chew. Additionally, the chews can help promote healthy teeth and gums, while also providing essential minerals and nutrients. Overall, Himalayan Dog Chews -Medium (Pack Of 5) are a great option for pet owners looking for a tasty and healthy treat for their dogs. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros All natural ingredients, Long lasting, Good for dental health Cons Can be hard for some dogs

FAQ

Q: What is a Himalayan dog chew?

A: A Himalayan dog chew is a type of dog treat made from yak and cow milk. These chews are hard and long-lasting, making them a great choice for dogs who love to chew. They are also free from additives and preservatives, making them a healthier option than many other types of dog treats.

Q: How long do Himalayan dog chews last?

A: The length of time a Himalayan dog chew lasts will depend on the size and chewing habits of your dog. Some dogs may finish a chew in just a few hours, while others may take several days. Once the chew becomes small enough to be a choking hazard, it should be thrown away.

Q: Are Himalayan dog chews safe for dogs?

A: Yes, Himalayan dog chews are generally safe for dogs to chew on. However, as with any dog treat, it's important to supervise your dog while they are chewing and to make sure they don't swallow large pieces that could cause choking or digestive issues. Additionally, if your dog has a sensitivity or allergy to dairy, they may not be a good choice.

Conclusions

After thoroughly reviewing multiple products in the Himalayan dog chew category, we can confidently say that these chews are a great option for pet owners looking for a natural, long-lasting, and safe treat for their furry friends. With a variety of flavors and sizes available, there is something for every dog to enjoy. These chews are not only protein-rich, gluten-free, and lactose-free, but they also promote good oral health and keep dogs occupied for hours. We highly recommend giving these chews a try and seeing the benefits for yourself.