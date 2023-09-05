10 Best Pet Odor Eliminators for 2023

Our Top Picks

We've compiled a list of the best pet odor eliminator products on the market after researching and testing numerous options. Finding a product that can effectively eliminate pet odors instead of just masking them is crucial, especially for those with multiple pets or pets with frequent accidents. Our team analyzed essential criteria like effectiveness, safety, and ease of use to bring you the most reliable options, taking customer reviews into account to ensure that our list only includes products that have been tested and praised by real pet owners. In this article, we'll provide expert insights and tips to help you understand the importance of using a pet odor eliminator and how to choose the right one for your needs, so keep reading if you want to create a comfortable and healthy living space for both you and your pets.

1 ANGRY ORANGE Pet Odor Eliminator for Strong Odor ANGRY ORANGE Pet Odor Eliminator for Strong Odor View on Amazon 9.8 ANGRY ORANGE Pet Odor Eliminator is a powerful citrus deodorizer that effectively eliminates strong dog or cat pee smells on carpet, furniture, and indoor/outdoor floors. This 24 fluid ounce bottle is perfect for pet owners who want to keep their homes smelling fresh and clean. Made with natural ingredients, this pet odor eliminator is safe for use around pets and children. The easy-to-use spray bottle makes it simple to apply and eliminates even the strongest odors with just a few sprays. Say goodbye to unpleasant pet odors and hello to a fresh, clean home with ANGRY ORANGE Pet Odor Eliminator. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Effective odor elimination, Citrus scent, Can be used on various surfaces Cons May not work for all types of pet odor

2 Rocco & Roxie Stain & Odor Eliminator 32 oz. Rocco & Roxie Stain & Odor Eliminator 32 oz. View on Amazon 9.6 Rocco & Roxie Stain & Odor Eliminator is a highly effective enzyme-based pet odor eliminator that removes strong stains and smells caused by cats and dogs. It is a powerful carpet stain remover that works on all surfaces, including carpets, furniture, and upholstery. This enzymatic cat urine destroyer is also a carpet cleaner spray that removes cat and dog pee odors, leaving your home smelling fresh and clean. With a 32 oz. size, you can use it multiple times to eliminate pet stains and odors, making it an essential item for pet owners. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Effective on strong odors, Enzymatic formula, Works on carpet stains Cons Strong scent

3 Arm and Hammer Pet Fresh Carpet Odor Eliminator Plus Oxi Clean Dirt Fighters (Pack of 3) Arm and Hammer Pet Fresh Carpet Odor Eliminator Plus Oxi Clean Dirt Fighters (Pack of 3) View on Amazon 9.3 Arm & Hammer Pet Fresh Carpet Odor Eliminator Plus Oxi Clean Dirt Fighters (Pack of 3) is a must-have for pet owners. This powerful carpet cleaner not only eliminates unpleasant odors but also fights against tough dirt and stains. Its unique formula contains baking soda and Oxi Clean dirt fighters, making it safe to use around pets while delivering a thorough clean. The pack of three 48.9-ounce boxes provides enough product to last for months, making it an excellent value for the price. Say goodbye to pet odors and hello to a fresh, clean home with Arm & Hammer Pet Fresh Carpet Odor Eliminator Plus Oxi Clean Dirt Fighters. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Eliminates pet odors, Contains Oxi Clean Dirt Fighters, Large pack size Cons Strong scent

4 Odorcide KOE Kennel Odor Eliminator Concentrate Odorcide KOE Kennel Odor Eliminator Concentrate View on Amazon 9 Thornell KOE Kennel Odor Eliminator Concentrate is a must-have for any pet owner looking for a powerful and safe solution to eliminate strong pet odors. This non-enzymatic formula is perfect for use in kennels, cages, runs, floors, and more. With a 16 oz capacity, this odor eliminator can be used for multiple applications and is easy to use. Say goodbye to unpleasant pet odors and hello to a fresh and clean environment with Thornell KOE Kennel Odor Eliminator Concentrate. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Eliminates strong odors, Safe non-enzymatic formula, Works on various surfaces Cons May require multiple treatments

5 BUBBA'S Enzyme Cleaner Pet Odor Eliminator BUBBA'S Enzyme Cleaner Pet Odor Eliminator View on Amazon 8.7 BUBBAS Super Strength Enzyme Cleaner is the perfect solution for pet owners who struggle with cleaning up after their furry friends. This powerful cleaner is designed to eliminate pet odors and stains from carpets, mattresses, sofas, rugs, hardwood floors, and more. Its unique enzyme formula breaks down the toughest urine and feces stains, leaving your home smelling fresh and clean. This gallon-sized bottle is perfect for those with multiple pets or large spaces to clean. With BUBBAS Super Strength Enzyme Cleaner, you can keep your home clean and odor-free, no matter how many pets you have. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Effective on pet odors, Can be used on multiple surfaces, Large quantity available Cons Strong scent

6 Poo-Pourri Pet-Pourri Odor Eliminator Spray Poo-Pourri Pet-Pourri Odor Eliminator Spray View on Amazon 8.3 Pet-Pourri Pet Odor Air + Fabric Odor Eliminator Spray, Pawsitively Fresh, is a powerful and natural solution for eliminating pet odors. This 16 Fl Oz spray is perfect for pet owners who want to keep their homes smelling fresh and clean. It's safe to use on all types of fabrics and surfaces, including carpets, upholstery, and clothing. The Pawsitively Fresh scent is light and refreshing, leaving a pleasant aroma that lasts for hours. This product is also eco-friendly, made with natural ingredients and free from harsh chemicals. Say goodbye to pet odors and hello to a fresh and clean home with Pet-Pourri Pet Odor Air + Fabric Odor Eliminator Spray, Pawsitively Fresh. Rated 8.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Eliminates pet odors, Safe for use on fabric, Natural fragrance Cons Scent may not last long

7 Bodhi Dog Natural Dog Odor Carpet Powder Bodhi Dog Natural Dog Odor Carpet Powder View on Amazon 8 Bodhi Dog Natural Dog Odor Carpet Powder is a must-have for any pet owner. This plant-based and biodegradable room powder effectively removes urine smells and other pet odors from carpets and upholstery. Not only does it eliminate odors, but it also loosens fur and dirt, making cleaning a breeze. With a fresh laundry scent, your home will smell clean and fresh. This 1.25-pound pack is perfect for homes with multiple pets or heavy odors. Keep your home smelling fresh with Bodhi Dog Natural Dog Odor Carpet Powder. Rated 8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Natural and biodegradable, Eliminates pet odors, Loosens fur and dirt Cons May not work for all stains

8 Zero Odor Pet Odor Eliminator Spray Zero Odor Pet Odor Eliminator Spray View on Amazon 7.6 Zero Odor - Pet Odor Eliminator is a lifesaver for pet owners who struggle with unpleasant odors around their house. With patented molecular technology, this product eliminates air and surface odors permanently. You can use it on carpets, furniture, pet beds, and more. One bottle contains over 400 sprays, making it a cost-effective solution. Say goodbye to pet odors and enjoy a fresh, clean, and odor-free home with Zero Odor - Pet Odor Eliminator. Rated 7.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Permanently eliminates odors, Works on air and surfaces, Over 400 sprays per bottle Cons Scent may not be pleasing

9 Lysol Pet Odor Eliminator Spray Pack of 3 Lysol Pet Odor Eliminator Spray Pack of 3 View on Amazon 7.4 Lysol Pet Odor Eliminator Spray is a must-have for pet owners. This 15oz pack of 3 spray bottles is designed to eliminate pet odors while also sanitizing and disinfecting surfaces. The powerful formula works quickly to neutralize odors and leave a fresh scent behind. It's perfect for use on carpets, furniture, and bedding. Plus, the convenient spray bottle makes it easy to use and apply. Keep your home smelling fresh and clean with Lysol Pet Odor Eliminator Spray. Rated 7.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Eliminates pet odors, Sanitizes and disinfects, Comes in a pack of 3 Cons Strong scent

10 Arm & Hammer Carpet Pet Fresh Odor Eliminator (Pack of 3) Arm & Hammer Carpet Pet Fresh Odor Eliminator (Pack of 3) View on Amazon 7.1 Arm & Hammer Carpet Pet Fresh Odor Eliminator is a powerful solution to eliminate pet odors from carpets, rugs, and upholstery. This 30 oz pack of 3 is designed to target the toughest odors caused by pet dander, urine, and feces. The patented formula contains baking soda and other natural ingredients that neutralize odors and leave a fresh scent behind. It's easy to use - simply sprinkle on the affected area, wait a few minutes, and vacuum it up. This product is safe for pets and children, and it's a must-have for any pet owner. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Eliminates pet odor, Comes in pack of 3, Easy to use Cons Strong scent for some

FAQ

Q: What is a pet odor eliminator?

A: A pet odor eliminator is a product designed to remove unpleasant smells caused by pets. It can be in the form of sprays, powders, or other types of solutions.

Q: How does a pet odor eliminator work?

A: A pet odor eliminator works by neutralizing the odor molecules in the air or on surfaces. It contains special enzymes and bacteria that break down the odor-causing molecules, eliminating the smell instead of masking it.

Q: Can a pet odor eliminator be used on all surfaces?

A: It depends on the product. Some pet odor eliminators are safe to use on all surfaces, while others are specifically designed for certain materials such as carpets or furniture. Before using a pet odor eliminator, it's important to read the instructions carefully and test it on a small, inconspicuous area first.

Conclusions

After conducting thorough research and testing various pet odor eliminators, it's clear that this category of products has come a long way in terms of effectiveness and ease of use. From sprays to concentrates, there's a wide variety of options available to suit different needs and preferences. Overall, pet odor eliminators can be a lifesaver for pet owners, providing a quick and easy solution to pesky smells. Whether you're dealing with urine, feces, or general pet odors, there's a product out there that can help. We highly recommend exploring your options and finding the right pet odor eliminator for your home.