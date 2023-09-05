The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
We independently evaluate all recommended products and services.
If you click on the links we provide, we may receive compensation.

10 Best Pet Odor Eliminators for 2023

Say goodbye to pet odors forever! Our top-rated pet odor eliminator products will leave your home smelling fresh and clean. Check out our comparison page now!

By JESSICA SCHOEMAN
 
SEPTEMBER 5, 2023 17:41
Jerusalem Post JPost Advisor Pets
10 Best Pet Odor Eliminators for 2023 (photo credit: PR)
10 Best Pet Odor Eliminators for 2023
(photo credit: PR)

Our Top Picks

Jump to Review
ANGRY ORANGE Pet Odor Eliminator for Strong Odor
Jump to Review
Rocco & Roxie Stain & Odor Eliminator 32 oz.
Jump to Review
Arm and Hammer Pet Fresh Carpet Odor Eliminator Plus Oxi Clean Dirt Fighters (Pack of 3)
Jump to Review
Odorcide KOE Kennel Odor Eliminator Concentrate
Jump to Review
BUBBA'S Enzyme Cleaner Pet Odor Eliminator

We've compiled a list of the best pet odor eliminator products on the market after researching and testing numerous options. Finding a product that can effectively eliminate pet odors instead of just masking them is crucial, especially for those with multiple pets or pets with frequent accidents. Our team analyzed essential criteria like effectiveness, safety, and ease of use to bring you the most reliable options, taking customer reviews into account to ensure that our list only includes products that have been tested and praised by real pet owners. In this article, we'll provide expert insights and tips to help you understand the importance of using a pet odor eliminator and how to choose the right one for your needs, so keep reading if you want to create a comfortable and healthy living space for both you and your pets.

1

ANGRY ORANGE Pet Odor Eliminator for Strong Odor

ANGRY ORANGE Pet Odor Eliminator for Strong OdorANGRY ORANGE Pet Odor Eliminator for Strong Odor
9.8

ANGRY ORANGE Pet Odor Eliminator is a powerful citrus deodorizer that effectively eliminates strong dog or cat pee smells on carpet, furniture, and indoor/outdoor floors. This 24 fluid ounce bottle is perfect for pet owners who want to keep their homes smelling fresh and clean. Made with natural ingredients, this pet odor eliminator is safe for use around pets and children. The easy-to-use spray bottle makes it simple to apply and eliminates even the strongest odors with just a few sprays. Say goodbye to unpleasant pet odors and hello to a fresh, clean home with ANGRY ORANGE Pet Odor Eliminator.

Rated 9.8 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Effective odor elimination, Citrus scent, Can be used on various surfaces
Cons
May not work for all types of pet odor

2

Rocco & Roxie Stain & Odor Eliminator 32 oz.

Rocco & Roxie Stain & Odor Eliminator 32 oz.Rocco & Roxie Stain & Odor Eliminator 32 oz.
9.6

Rocco & Roxie Stain & Odor Eliminator is a highly effective enzyme-based pet odor eliminator that removes strong stains and smells caused by cats and dogs. It is a powerful carpet stain remover that works on all surfaces, including carpets, furniture, and upholstery. This enzymatic cat urine destroyer is also a carpet cleaner spray that removes cat and dog pee odors, leaving your home smelling fresh and clean. With a 32 oz. size, you can use it multiple times to eliminate pet stains and odors, making it an essential item for pet owners.

Rated 9.6 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Effective on strong odors, Enzymatic formula, Works on carpet stains
Cons
Strong scent

3

Arm and Hammer Pet Fresh Carpet Odor Eliminator Plus Oxi Clean Dirt Fighters (Pack of 3)

Arm and Hammer Pet Fresh Carpet Odor Eliminator Plus Oxi Clean Dirt Fighters (Pack of 3)Arm and Hammer Pet Fresh Carpet Odor Eliminator Plus Oxi Clean Dirt Fighters (Pack of 3)
9.3

Arm & Hammer Pet Fresh Carpet Odor Eliminator Plus Oxi Clean Dirt Fighters (Pack of 3) is a must-have for pet owners. This powerful carpet cleaner not only eliminates unpleasant odors but also fights against tough dirt and stains. Its unique formula contains baking soda and Oxi Clean dirt fighters, making it safe to use around pets while delivering a thorough clean. The pack of three 48.9-ounce boxes provides enough product to last for months, making it an excellent value for the price. Say goodbye to pet odors and hello to a fresh, clean home with Arm & Hammer Pet Fresh Carpet Odor Eliminator Plus Oxi Clean Dirt Fighters.

Rated 9.3 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Eliminates pet odors, Contains Oxi Clean Dirt Fighters, Large pack size
Cons
Strong scent

4

Odorcide KOE Kennel Odor Eliminator Concentrate

Odorcide KOE Kennel Odor Eliminator ConcentrateOdorcide KOE Kennel Odor Eliminator Concentrate
9

Thornell KOE Kennel Odor Eliminator Concentrate is a must-have for any pet owner looking for a powerful and safe solution to eliminate strong pet odors. This non-enzymatic formula is perfect for use in kennels, cages, runs, floors, and more. With a 16 oz capacity, this odor eliminator can be used for multiple applications and is easy to use. Say goodbye to unpleasant pet odors and hello to a fresh and clean environment with Thornell KOE Kennel Odor Eliminator Concentrate.

Rated 9 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Eliminates strong odors, Safe non-enzymatic formula, Works on various surfaces
Cons
May require multiple treatments

5

BUBBA'S Enzyme Cleaner Pet Odor Eliminator

BUBBA'S Enzyme Cleaner Pet Odor EliminatorBUBBA'S Enzyme Cleaner Pet Odor Eliminator
8.7

BUBBAS Super Strength Enzyme Cleaner is the perfect solution for pet owners who struggle with cleaning up after their furry friends. This powerful cleaner is designed to eliminate pet odors and stains from carpets, mattresses, sofas, rugs, hardwood floors, and more. Its unique enzyme formula breaks down the toughest urine and feces stains, leaving your home smelling fresh and clean. This gallon-sized bottle is perfect for those with multiple pets or large spaces to clean. With BUBBAS Super Strength Enzyme Cleaner, you can keep your home clean and odor-free, no matter how many pets you have.

Rated 8.7 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Effective on pet odors, Can be used on multiple surfaces, Large quantity available
Cons
Strong scent

6

Poo-Pourri Pet-Pourri Odor Eliminator Spray

Poo-Pourri Pet-Pourri Odor Eliminator SprayPoo-Pourri Pet-Pourri Odor Eliminator Spray
8.3

Pet-Pourri Pet Odor Air + Fabric Odor Eliminator Spray, Pawsitively Fresh, is a powerful and natural solution for eliminating pet odors. This 16 Fl Oz spray is perfect for pet owners who want to keep their homes smelling fresh and clean. It's safe to use on all types of fabrics and surfaces, including carpets, upholstery, and clothing. The Pawsitively Fresh scent is light and refreshing, leaving a pleasant aroma that lasts for hours. This product is also eco-friendly, made with natural ingredients and free from harsh chemicals. Say goodbye to pet odors and hello to a fresh and clean home with Pet-Pourri Pet Odor Air + Fabric Odor Eliminator Spray, Pawsitively Fresh.

Rated 8.3 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Eliminates pet odors, Safe for use on fabric, Natural fragrance
Cons
Scent may not last long

7

Bodhi Dog Natural Dog Odor Carpet Powder

Bodhi Dog Natural Dog Odor Carpet PowderBodhi Dog Natural Dog Odor Carpet Powder
8

Bodhi Dog Natural Dog Odor Carpet Powder is a must-have for any pet owner. This plant-based and biodegradable room powder effectively removes urine smells and other pet odors from carpets and upholstery. Not only does it eliminate odors, but it also loosens fur and dirt, making cleaning a breeze. With a fresh laundry scent, your home will smell clean and fresh. This 1.25-pound pack is perfect for homes with multiple pets or heavy odors. Keep your home smelling fresh with Bodhi Dog Natural Dog Odor Carpet Powder.

Rated 8 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Natural and biodegradable, Eliminates pet odors, Loosens fur and dirt
Cons
May not work for all stains

8

Zero Odor Pet Odor Eliminator Spray

Zero Odor Pet Odor Eliminator SprayZero Odor Pet Odor Eliminator Spray
7.6

Zero Odor - Pet Odor Eliminator is a lifesaver for pet owners who struggle with unpleasant odors around their house. With patented molecular technology, this product eliminates air and surface odors permanently. You can use it on carpets, furniture, pet beds, and more. One bottle contains over 400 sprays, making it a cost-effective solution. Say goodbye to pet odors and enjoy a fresh, clean, and odor-free home with Zero Odor - Pet Odor Eliminator.

Rated 7.6 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Permanently eliminates odors, Works on air and surfaces, Over 400 sprays per bottle
Cons
Scent may not be pleasing

9

Lysol Pet Odor Eliminator Spray Pack of 3

Lysol Pet Odor Eliminator Spray Pack of 3Lysol Pet Odor Eliminator Spray Pack of 3
7.4

Lysol Pet Odor Eliminator Spray is a must-have for pet owners. This 15oz pack of 3 spray bottles is designed to eliminate pet odors while also sanitizing and disinfecting surfaces. The powerful formula works quickly to neutralize odors and leave a fresh scent behind. It's perfect for use on carpets, furniture, and bedding. Plus, the convenient spray bottle makes it easy to use and apply. Keep your home smelling fresh and clean with Lysol Pet Odor Eliminator Spray.

Rated 7.4 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Eliminates pet odors, Sanitizes and disinfects, Comes in a pack of 3
Cons
Strong scent

10

Arm & Hammer Carpet Pet Fresh Odor Eliminator (Pack of 3)

Arm & Hammer Carpet Pet Fresh Odor Eliminator (Pack of 3)Arm & Hammer Carpet Pet Fresh Odor Eliminator (Pack of 3)
7.1

Arm & Hammer Carpet Pet Fresh Odor Eliminator is a powerful solution to eliminate pet odors from carpets, rugs, and upholstery. This 30 oz pack of 3 is designed to target the toughest odors caused by pet dander, urine, and feces. The patented formula contains baking soda and other natural ingredients that neutralize odors and leave a fresh scent behind. It's easy to use - simply sprinkle on the affected area, wait a few minutes, and vacuum it up. This product is safe for pets and children, and it's a must-have for any pet owner.

Rated 7.1 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Eliminates pet odor, Comes in pack of 3, Easy to use
Cons
Strong scent for some

FAQ

Q: What is a pet odor eliminator?

A: A pet odor eliminator is a product designed to remove unpleasant smells caused by pets. It can be in the form of sprays, powders, or other types of solutions.

Q: How does a pet odor eliminator work?

A: A pet odor eliminator works by neutralizing the odor molecules in the air or on surfaces. It contains special enzymes and bacteria that break down the odor-causing molecules, eliminating the smell instead of masking it.

Q: Can a pet odor eliminator be used on all surfaces?

A: It depends on the product. Some pet odor eliminators are safe to use on all surfaces, while others are specifically designed for certain materials such as carpets or furniture. Before using a pet odor eliminator, it's important to read the instructions carefully and test it on a small, inconspicuous area first.

Conclusions

After conducting thorough research and testing various pet odor eliminators, it's clear that this category of products has come a long way in terms of effectiveness and ease of use. From sprays to concentrates, there's a wide variety of options available to suit different needs and preferences. Overall, pet odor eliminators can be a lifesaver for pet owners, providing a quick and easy solution to pesky smells. Whether you're dealing with urine, feces, or general pet odors, there's a product out there that can help. We highly recommend exploring your options and finding the right pet odor eliminator for your home.



Related Tags
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by