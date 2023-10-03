10 Best Selling Flushable Cat Litters for 2023

Our Top Picks

After researching and testing various cat litters, we've discovered that flushable cat litter is a popular and convenient choice for cat owners. It saves time, effort, and is eco-friendly. However, it's crucial to choose the right brand as not all are safe to flush down the toilet. Experts recommend looking for natural materials like corn or wheat and ensuring that the litter is biodegradable and won't harm plumbing systems. We've compiled a list of the best flushable cat litter products, considering factors such as odor control, ease of use, safety of flushing, and overall quality.

1 Nourse Tofu Cat Litter Original 6lb. Nourse Tofu Cat Litter Original 6lb. View on Amazon 9.8 Nourse CHOWSING Tofu Litter 6LB is a natural cat litter made from tofu, making it an eco-friendly and safe option for your furry friend. This dust-free clumping cat litter is perfect for quickly absorbing cat odors and is flushable, making cleaning your cat's toilet a breeze. The original flavor adds a subtle, natural scent to your cat's litter box. At 6lb, this package is the perfect size for a single cat household. Give your cat the best with Nourse CHOWSING Tofu Litter. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Dust-free, Quickly absorbs odor, Flushable Cons May not clump well

2 FUKUMARU Tofu Cat Litter 12 lbs. FUKUMARU Tofu Cat Litter 12 lbs. View on Amazon 9.6 FUKUMARU Tofu Cat Litter is a natural, lightweight and low tracking cat litter that is perfect for cat owners looking for a dust-free and unscented clumping litter that can be easily flushed. Made with tofu and mixed apple wood, this cat litter is 24/7 odor control and comes in a convenient 2-pack of 12 lbs each. With its excellent clumping abilities, this cat litter makes for easy scooping and cleaning, and is gentle on your cat's paws. Say goodbye to unpleasant litter box odors and hello to a happy and healthy cat with FUKUMARU Tofu Cat Litter! Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Dust-free, Flushable, Low tracking Cons May not control odor

3 VETRESKA Tofu Cat Litter Green Tea VETRESKA Tofu Cat Litter Green Tea View on Amazon 9.1 VETRESKA Tofu Cat Litter is a natural and eco-friendly option for cat owners who prioritize sustainability without compromising on quality. Made with tofu pellets, this litter is ultra-absorbent, odor-controlling, and dust-free, ensuring a clean and fresh-smelling home. It is flushable and low-tracking, making cleaning up after your furry friend hassle-free. Available in Green tea flavor, this 1 bag of VETRESKA Tofu Cat Litter is the perfect choice for cat owners who want a healthy and clean litter box for their beloved pets. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Eco-friendly, Flushable, Odor control Cons Not suitable for all cats

4 Pidan Mixed Tofu Cat Litter 5.3lbx4bags Pidan Mixed Tofu Cat Litter 5.3lbx4bags View on Amazon 9 The pidan Mixed Tofu Cat Litter is a great solution for cat owners looking for a dust-free, fast-drying, and flushable clumping cat litter. Made from natural materials, this unscented kitty litter is perfect for odor control and comes in a convenient 5.3lbÃ—4bags size. Its unique tofu formula makes it absorbent and gentle on your cat's paws, while also being eco-friendly and easy to clean up. Overall, the pidan Mixed Tofu Cat Litter is a must-have for any cat owner looking for a reliable and effective litter solution. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Dust-free, Fast-drying, Flushable clumping Cons May track outside litter box

5 IMMCUTE Tofu Cat Litter Clumping 9LB IMMCUTE Tofu Cat Litter Clumping 9LB View on Amazon 8.5 IMMCUTE Tofu Cat Litter is a natural, unscented, and low tracking kitty litter that offers excellent odor control. Made of natural ingredients, this 9LB cat litter is 99% dust-free and flushable, making it an eco-friendly choice for pet owners. The tofu litter clumps well, making cleaning a breeze. Its high absorbency ensures that there are no puddles of urine, and it's perfect for multiple cats. If you're looking for a safe, natural, and effective litter for your furry friend, IMMCUTE Tofu Cat Litter is a great option. Rated 8.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros 99% dust-free, odor control, flushable Cons Not suitable for all cats

6 pidan Mixed Cat Litter Tofu with Activated Carbon pidan Mixed Cat Litter Tofu with Activated Carbon View on Amazon 8.2 Looking for a cat litter that is both odor-free and easy to clean? Look no further than pidan Mixed Cat Litter Tofu with Activated Carbon Bentonite. Made with high quality pea dregs and vacuum packaged for freshness, this litter is flushable, absorbent, and fast-drying. Plus, its solubility in water makes it a breeze to clean up. Say goodbye to messy litter boxes and hello to a fresh-smelling home with pidan Mixed Cat Litter Tofu with Activated Carbon Bentonite. Rated 8.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Flushable, Odor-free, Absorbent Cons Limited size options

7 pidan Cat Litter Tofu Flushable (5.3lbÃ—4bags) pidan Cat Litter Tofu Flushable (5.3lbÃ—4bags) View on Amazon 8 The pidan Upgraded Mix Cat Litter is a game-changer for cat owners. Made with high-quality pea dregs and bentonite absorbent, this flushable tofu litter is fast-drying and solubility in water, making cleaning up after your furry friend a breeze. The 5.3lb bags are lightweight and easy to handle, while the eco-friendly formula is gentle on the environment. Say goodbye to unpleasant odors and hello to a fresh-smelling home with pidan Upgraded Mix Cat Litter. Rated 8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Flushable, Fast drying, High absorbency Cons May not work for all cats

8 LifePlus Pet Tofu Cat Litter 6 lbs LifePlus Pet Tofu Cat Litter 6 lbs View on Amazon 7.6 Lifeplus Pet Tofu Cat Litter is a premium quality, natural, and unscented cat litter that provides ultra-odor control, zero tracking, and is dust-free. It's made from natural tofu and is flushable, clumping, and can absorb multiple cats' litter. This litter is 2.0mm in size and comes in a 6-pound package, ideal for one cat. It's an excellent choice for cat owners who want a safe, eco-friendly, and high-performing cat litter that keeps their homes smelling fresh and clean. Rated 7.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Ultra odor control, Zero tracking, Flushable clumping Cons Not suitable for dogs

9 Furberry Natural Soy Cat Litter, 2 Pack Furberry Natural Soy Cat Litter, 2 Pack View on Amazon 7.3 Furberry Natural Soy Litter Tofu Cat Litter is a high-quality cat litter that is ultra-absorbent and fast-drying. Made from natural soy, this litter is unscented and low tracking, making it perfect for cat owners who want a litter that is gentle on their cats and the environment. The litter is also flushable, making it easy to clean up and dispose of. With its zero dust formula, Furberry Natural Soy Litter Tofu Cat Litter is a great choice for cat owners who want a clean and healthy environment for their furry friends. Rated 7.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Natural soy material, Flushable for easy disposal, Ultra absorbent and fast drying Cons May not work for all cats

10 Fatcatjoy Tofu Cat Litter Flushable 3 Pack Fatcatjoy Tofu Cat Litter Flushable 3 Pack View on Amazon 7.1 Fatcatjoy Tofu Cat Litter Flushable 100% Nature Kitty Litter (3PACK) is a must-have for any cat owner. Made from 100% natural tofu, this litter is flushable, making cleaning up after your feline friend a breeze. Its unique formula absorbs moisture and odors quickly, keeping your home smelling fresh. It's also dust-free, making it perfect for cats with allergies or respiratory issues. This 3-pack of litter is a great value and will last for months. Give your cat the comfort they deserve with Fatcatjoy Tofu Cat Litter. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Flushable, Natural, 3 pack option Cons May not clump well

FAQ

Q: Is flushable cat litter safe to use?

A: Yes, flushable cat litter is safe to use as long as it is used correctly. It is important to follow the instructions on the package and only flush small amounts at a time to avoid clogging your pipes.

Q: Can I flush flushable cat litter down any toilet?

A: No, not all toilets are designed to handle flushable cat litter. It is important to check with your local plumbing codes and your toilet manufacturer's recommendations before flushing any kind of cat litter down the toilet.

Q: Does flushable cat litter really dissolve in water?

A: Yes, flushable cat litter is designed to dissolve in water. However, the time it takes for it to dissolve can vary depending on the brand and the type of plumbing system you have. It is important to follow the instructions on the package and only flush small amounts at a time to avoid clogging your pipes.

Conclusions

In our review process of flushable cat litter, we examined several products that provided an eco-friendly and convenient solution for cat owners. We evaluated the effectiveness of clumping, odor control, dust-free and low tracking features, as well as the natural ingredients used in each product. Overall, flushable cat litter offers an efficient and hygienic way to dispose of cat waste while minimizing environmental impact. We encourage cat owners to consider the benefits of flushable cat litter and explore the options available in the market to find the best fit for their needs.