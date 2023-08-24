The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
10 Best Waterproof Dog Car Seat Covers Review

Protect your car and keep your furry friend comfortable with the best waterproof dog car seat covers in the market. Find out which ones made the cut!

By PR
 
AUGUST 24, 2023 19:47
10 Best Waterproof Dog Car Seat Covers Review for 2023 (photo credit: PR)
10 Best Waterproof Dog Car Seat Covers Review for 2023
(photo credit: PR)

Our Top Picks

Active Pets Bench Dog Car Seat Cover
Lusso Gear Dog Car Seat Cover for Back Seat
Vailge Dog Seat Cover for Back Seat
iBuddy Dog Car Seat Cover Waterproof Hammock
YESYEES Waterproof Dog Car Seat Cover

After conducting thorough research and testing, we've discovered that a waterproof dog car seat cover is an essential item for any pet owner who frequently travels with their furry friend. These covers protect car seats from dirt, hair, scratches, and also provide a comfortable and safe space for dogs to ride in. Investing in a high-quality waterproof dog car seat cover offers benefits such as easy cleaning, durability, and protection from water and liquids. However, choosing the right product requires consideration of factors such as size, material, and ease of installation. Reading reviews from other pet owners is also crucial. Stay tuned for our top picks for the best waterproof dog car seat covers on the market.

1

Active Pets Bench Dog Car Seat Cover

Active Pets Bench Dog Car Seat CoverActive Pets Bench Dog Car Seat Cover
9.8

The Active Pets Bench Dog Car Seat Cover for Back Seat is the perfect solution for pet owners who want to protect their car seats from pet fur, scratches and mud. Made from durable and waterproof material, this dog seat cover is easy to install and features a non-slip backing to keep it securely in place. The washable backseat dog cover is suitable for standard cars and SUVs, and is designed to keep your furry friend comfortable and protected during car rides. Whether you're going on a road trip or just running errands, this car seat cover is a must-have for pet owners who want to keep their car seats clean and free from pet debris.

Pros
Waterproof and durable, Non-slip and scratch-proof, Easy to clean
Cons
May not fit all cars

2

Lusso Gear Dog Car Seat Cover for Back Seat

Lusso Gear Dog Car Seat Cover for Back SeatLusso Gear Dog Car Seat Cover for Back Seat
9.6

The Lusso Gear Dog Car Seat Cover for Back Seat is a must-have for any pet owner who loves their car. This high-quality cover protects your back seat from scratches, scuffs, shedding, mud, and more, making it perfect for long road trips with your furry friend. The 100% waterproof and non-slip cover stays securely in place, ensuring that your pet stays safe and comfortable throughout the journey. It fits perfectly in your car, truck, or SUV and is easy to install and remove. Made from durable materials, this cover is built to last and will give you peace of mind knowing that your car is protected from any damage caused by your pet.

Pros
100% waterproof, Non-slip cover, Protects from scratches
Cons
May not fit all vehicles

3

Vailge Dog Seat Cover for Back Seat

Vailge Dog Seat Cover for Back SeatVailge Dog Seat Cover for Back Seat
9.2

The Vailge Dog Seat Cover for Back Seat is a must-have for any dog owner who wants to keep their car clean and their pup safe while on the road. Made with 100% waterproof material and featuring a mesh window for ventilation, this car seat cover is designed to protect your car from scratches, dirt, and spills while providing a comfortable and secure space for your furry friend. The anti-slip design keeps the cover in place and the hammock style provides extra protection for your dog in case of sudden stops or accidents. This standard size black cover fits most cars and is easy to install and clean, making it a practical and convenient accessory for any dog owner on the go.

Pros
100% waterproof, scratch prevention, mesh window
Cons
May not fit all cars

4

iBuddy Dog Car Seat Cover Waterproof Hammock

iBuddy Dog Car Seat Cover Waterproof HammockiBuddy Dog Car Seat Cover Waterproof Hammock
9

The iBuddy Dog Car Seat Cover provides a comfortable and secure ride for your furry friend while keeping your car's back seat clean and scratch-free. Made with waterproof and anti-scratch materials, this durable car hammock also includes a mesh window for ventilation and side flaps to protect your car doors from scratches. The included dog seat belt ensures your pet's safety during the journey. Plus, it's machine washable for easy cleaning. Compatible with most cars, trucks, and SUVs, this standard black dog car seat cover is a must-have for pet owners who love to travel with their furry companions.

Pros
Waterproof, Durable, Machine washable
Cons
Not suitable for front seats

5

YESYEES Waterproof Dog Car Seat Cover

YESYEES Waterproof Dog Car Seat CoverYESYEES Waterproof Dog Car Seat Cover
8.5

The YESYEES Waterproof Dog Car Seat Cover is a must-have for any pet owner who wants to take their furry friend on road trips without worrying about pet hair, scratches, or accidents damaging their car seats. Made with high-quality materials, this cover is waterproof and non-slip, ensuring that your pet stays safe and comfortable during the ride. It is compatible with most cars, trucks, and SUVs and comes with a bench cover, middle belt cover, and armrest cover, providing full protection for your car's interior. Whether you have a small or large dog, the YESYEES Waterproof Dog Car Seat Cover is the perfect solution for pet owners who want to keep their car seats clean and intact.

Pros
Waterproof material, Nonslip design, Compatible with most cars
Cons
Not suitable for larger vehicles

6

Donlinno Dog Car Seat Cover Waterproof Scratchproof Hammock with Mesh Window and Storage Pocket

Donlinno Dog Car Seat Cover Waterproof Scratchproof Hammock with Mesh Window and Storage PocketDonlinno Dog Car Seat Cover Waterproof Scratchproof Hammock with Mesh Window and Storage Pocket
8.3

The Dog Car Seat Cover for Back Seat is a must-have for any pet owner who wants to keep their car clean and their furry friend safe and comfortable during travel. Made of durable 600D material, this cover is 100% waterproof and scratchproof, ensuring maximum protection for your car's back seat. The nonslip design keeps the cover securely in place, while the mesh window allows for optimal ventilation and visibility. With a convenient storage pocket for toys and treats, this cover is perfect for road trips with your furry companion. Measuring 54"W x 58"L, the black standard size fits most cars, trucks, and SUVs.

Pros
Waterproof and scratchproof, Nonslip design, Includes storage pocket
Cons
May not fit all vehicles

7

Vailge Bench Dog Seat Cover Standard Black

Vailge Bench Dog Seat Cover Standard BlackVailge Bench Dog Seat Cover Standard Black
8.1

The Vailge Bench Dog Seat Cover for Back Seat is a must-have for any dog owner who loves to travel with their furry friend. Made from 100% waterproof and heavy-duty materials, this seat cover is perfect for protecting your car's back seat from any spills, scratches, or pet hair. It's also compatible with a variety of cars, trucks, and SUVs, making it a versatile choice for any pet owner. The nonslip design ensures that your dog stays safe and comfortable during the ride, and the cover is easy to clean and washable. Say goodbye to messy car rides and hello to stress-free travels with your pet with the Vailge Bench Dog Seat Cover for Back Seat.

Pros
100% Waterproof, Heavy-Duty & Nonslip, Washable & Compatible
Cons
May not fit all vehicles

8

Avacson Dog Car Seat Cover for Back Seat

Avacson Dog Car Seat Cover for Back SeatAvacson Dog Car Seat Cover for Back Seat
7.6

The Avacson Dog Car Seat Cover for Back Seat is a high-quality, durable, and waterproof cover designed to protect your car's backseat from scratches, spills, and pet hair. Made of 600D material, it is both nonslip and scratchproof, ensuring that your dog stays safe and comfortable during car rides. With a mesh window and storage pocket, this cover is perfect for long car trips and provides ample space for your furry friend to relax. It fits most cars, trucks, and SUVs and is easy to install and remove. Protect your car and your furry friend with the Avacson Dog Car Seat Cover for Back Seat.

Pros
100% waterproof, durable and scratchproof, includes storage pocket
Cons
may not fit all vehicles

9

URPOWER Dog Car Seat Cover Waterproof Hammock

URPOWER Dog Car Seat Cover Waterproof HammockURPOWER Dog Car Seat Cover Waterproof Hammock
7.5

The URPOWER 6-in-1 Dog Car Seat Cover is the perfect solution for pet owners who want to keep their car's backseat clean and protected. Made with waterproof and non-slip materials, this hammock-style seat cover fits most cars, SUVs, and trucks with a 40/60 split design. It features a mesh window and side flap for ventilation and easy access, while also protecting your car's upholstery from scratches, dirt, and hair. The cover is easy to install and remove, and can be machine washed for hassle-free maintenance. Give your furry friend a comfortable and safe ride with the URPOWER 6-in-1 Dog Car Seat Cover.

Pros
Waterproof, Easy to install, Mesh window for ventilation
Cons
May not fit all vehicles

10

AsFrost Dog Seat Cover for Cars Trucks SUVs

AsFrost Dog Seat Cover for Cars Trucks SUVsAsFrost Dog Seat Cover for Cars Trucks SUVs
7.1

The AsFrost Dog Seat Cover Cars Trucks SUVs is a heavy-duty, waterproof, and wear-resistant car seat cover that ensures your pet's safety and comfort during car rides. Made from 600D thick and durable material, this seat cover can withstand sharp claws, hair shedding, and messy paws. Its nonslip backing and hammock convertible design keep your pet in place while protecting your car's interior from dirt, scratches, and spills. This 2-piece set is perfect for pet owners who want to travel with their furry friends without worrying about cleaning their car seats afterward.

Pros
Thick and heavy-duty, Waterproof and wear-resistant, Nonslip backing and hammock convertible
Cons
May not fit all vehicles

FAQ

Q: Is a waterproof dog car seat cover necessary?

A: Yes, a waterproof dog car seat cover is necessary for pet owners who frequently travel with their dogs. It protects the car seat from stains, odor, and dirt caused by pets.

Q: Will a pet car seat cover fit in all types of cars?

A: Most pet car seat covers are designed to fit in most cars, but it is important to check the dimensions of the cover and compare it to the size of your car's back seat. Some covers may not fit properly in larger or smaller cars.

Q: How do I clean a dog car seat cover?

A: Most dog car seat covers are machine washable. Simply remove the cover from the car seat and follow the instructions on the care label. Use a mild detergent and avoid using bleach or fabric softener. Hang or air dry the cover before using it again.

Conclusions

After conducting a thorough review of various waterproof dog car seat covers, it's clear that this category of products offers a great solution for pet owners who frequently travel with their furry friends. The covers provide protection against scratches, shedding, mud, and more, while also staying securely in place and being easy to clean. Whether you're looking for a universal fit or a specific size, there are options available to suit your needs. Overall, if you're a pet owner who wants to keep your car clean and your pup comfortable during road trips, a waterproof dog car seat cover is definitely worth considering.



