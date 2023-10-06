10 Most Popular GPS Collars for 2023

Our Top Picks

GPS collars are a must-have for pet owners who want to ensure the safety and security of their furry friends. With a variety of options available, finding the right one can be a daunting task. This article provides expert insights and tips on the essential criteria to consider when choosing a GPS collar. Battery life, size, weight, range, and tracking technology are all important factors to keep in mind. Customer reviews can also be helpful in making an informed decision. Stay tuned for our top GPS collar recommendations to keep your pet safe and give you peace of mind.

1 Tractive GPS Tracker for Dogs - White Tractive GPS Tracker for Dogs - White View on Amazon 9.9 The Tractive GPS Tracker for Dogs is a waterproof and smart tracking device that allows pet owners to track their furry friends' location and activity. With unlimited range and the ability to work with any collar, this GPS tracker is perfect for pet owners who want to ensure their dog's safety and well-being. The device is lightweight and easy to use, and it provides real-time updates on your pet's location and activity levels. Whether you're at home or on the go, the Tractive GPS Tracker for Dogs gives you peace of mind knowing that your pet is safe and sound. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Waterproof, Unlimited range, Smart activity tracker Cons Subscription required

2 FEEYAR Collar with AirTag Holder and Bell. FEEYAR Collar with AirTag Holder and Bell. View on Amazon 9.4 The FEEYAR Integrated Collar with Apple AirTag Holder is a must-have for pet owners who want to keep their furry friends safe. This lightweight tracker is perfect for cats, kittens, and puppies between 9-13 inches and has a reflective GPS and bell in case they wander away. The orange color adds visibility, while the integrated AirTag holder ensures you can quickly locate your pet if they go missing. The collar is made from durable materials and is adjustable for a comfortable fit. Give yourself peace of mind and protect your pet with the FEEYAR Integrated Collar. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Integrated AirTag holder, Reflective for safety, Lightweight for comfort Cons May not fit larger pets

3 Tractive GPS Cat Tracker (Midnight Blue, 9lbs+) Tractive GPS Cat Tracker (Midnight Blue, 9lbs+) View on Amazon 9.3 The Tractive GPS Cat Tracker (9 lbs+) in Midnight Blue is a must-have for any cat owner concerned about their pet's safety and well-being. This waterproof GPS tracker provides real-time location tracking and smart activity monitoring, with unlimited range and compatibility with any collar. Lightweight and easy to use, the Tractive GPS Cat Tracker is the perfect way to keep tabs on your feline friend and ensure they stay healthy and happy. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Waterproof design, Unlimited range, Works with any collar Cons May be bulky for small cats

4 Tractive XL GPS Tracker for Large Dogs Tractive XL GPS Tracker for Large Dogs View on Amazon 9 The Tractive XL GPS Tracker for Large Dogs is an indispensable tool for pet owners who want to keep their furry friends safe and healthy. With its waterproof design, GPS location tracking, and smart pet activity monitoring, this tracker is perfect for dogs of all sizes. The unlimited range ensures that you'll always be able to keep an eye on your pet, no matter where they are. The tracker works with any collar and is easy to use, making it a must-have for any responsible dog owner. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Waterproof, GPS location, Smart activity tracker Cons Limited battery life

5 Pet Union Premium Training Shock Collar for Dogs Pet Union Premium Training Shock Collar for Dogs View on Amazon 8.5 The Pet Union PT0Z1 Premium Training Shock Collar for Dogs with Remote is a fully waterproof collar that offers four adjustable training modes including shock, vibration, and beep. With a range of up to 1200ft, this collar is perfect for training your furry friend in large open spaces. The remote control is easy to use and the collar is adjustable to fit dogs of all sizes. This collar is a great tool for pet owners looking to train their dogs in a safe and effective way. Rated 8.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Waterproof, Long range, Adjustable modes Cons May cause discomfort

6 Pawious GPS Wireless Dog Fence Pawious GPS Wireless Dog Fence View on Amazon 8.4 The Pawious GPS Wireless Dog Fence is the perfect solution for pet owners who want to keep their dogs contained while giving them the freedom to roam. With a radius of up to 1000 yards, this electric dog fence is suitable for medium and large dogs and is ideal for outdoor use. The rechargeable perimeter shock collar ensures that your dog stays within the designated area, giving you peace of mind. This pet containment system is easy to set up and use, making it a must-have for any dog owner who wants to keep their furry friend safe and secure. Rated 8.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Wireless and rechargeable, Covers up to 1000 yards, Suitable for medium and large dogs Cons Outdoor use only

7 Pet Resolve Remote Dog Training Collar Pet Resolve Remote Dog Training Collar View on Amazon 7.9 The Remote Dog Training Collar is a hunting standard, waterproof E collar with a ¾ mile long-range capability. This collar features a night light, removable shock, vibrate, anti-bark, and beep mode. It is suitable for big, large, and medium dogs weighing 15lbs+. The collar can train up to 3 dogs if extra collars are purchased. With its versatile features and long-range capability, this collar is ideal for any dog owner looking to train their furry friend. Rated 7.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Long range, Waterproof, Train up to 3 dogs Cons May be too big

8 Babole Pet AirTag Dog Collar Deep Purple Babole Pet AirTag Dog Collar Deep Purple View on Amazon 7.6 The Babole Pet AirTag Dog Collar in Deep Purple is a great option for small puppy dogs. Made of durable nylon with an integrated GPS tracker, this collar is perfect for medium to large boy & girl & female dogs. The collar comes with a snap buckle that is easy to use and the collar is available in 11 different colors. The tracker works with Apple iPhone, making it easy to keep track of your furry friend's location. Overall, this collar is a great investment for pet owners who want to keep their dogs safe and secure. Rated 7.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Integrated GPS tracker, 11 color options, Durable snap buckle Cons May not fit all dogs

9 FEEYAR Tactical AirTag Dog Collar (Green, L) FEEYAR Tactical AirTag Dog Collar (Green, L) View on Amazon 7.4 The Tactical AirTag Dog Collar by FEEYAR is a heavy-duty military-style collar designed for medium to large dogs. It features a thick and wide construction, making it durable and long-lasting. The collar comes with an Apple AirTag holder and handle, making it easy to track your dog's location. The GPS dog collar is adjustable and available in L size, green color, and 16.5"-20.5" length. This collar is perfect for dog owners who want to keep their pets safe and secure while also looking stylish. Rated 7.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Heavy duty and durable, Apple AirTag holder included, Adjustable for different sizes Cons May not fit all dogs

10 FEEYAR Reflective AirTag Dog Collar Green L FEEYAR Reflective AirTag Dog Collar Green L View on Amazon 7.1 The Reflective AirTag Dog Collar by FEEYAR is a must-have for any dog owner concerned about their pet's safety. The collar comes in a vibrant green color and is designed to fit dogs of all sizes, with a size L option for dogs ranging from 15"-22". The collar features an integrated Apple AirTag holder, allowing you to easily track your dog's whereabouts at all times. The collar is also waterproof and reflective, making it perfect for outdoor adventures and nighttime walks. Plus, the included flag patch adds a touch of personalization to your furry friend's look. Keep your dog safe and stylish with the Reflective AirTag Dog Collar by FEEYAR. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Reflective for visibility, Waterproof for all weather, Integrated AirTag holder Cons May not fit all dogs

FAQ

Q: What is a GPS collar?

A: A GPS collar is a device that uses GPS technology to track the location of your pet. This type of collar is especially useful for pets that tend to wander away or get lost easily. It allows you to keep track of your pet's whereabouts and ensure their safety.

Q: Are barking collars humane?

A: Barking collars can be humane if used properly. There are different types of barking collars, some emit a sound or vibration, while others use a mild electric shock. It is important to choose a collar that is appropriate for your pet's size and temperament and to ensure that it is used in a humane manner.

Q: Should I use a shock collar on my pet?

A: Shock collars should only be used as a last resort and under the guidance of a professional trainer or veterinarian. They can be harmful and cause physical and emotional distress to your pet. There are many alternative training methods that are more humane and effective.

Conclusions

After conducting extensive research and testing multiple GPS collars, we can confidently say that GPS collars are a game-changer for pet owners. Whether you're looking to train your dog or keep them safe within a designated area, GPS collars provide a range of features that make it easier to monitor and track your pet's activity. With features such as waterproofing, remote control, and rechargeable batteries, these collars are designed to provide maximum comfort and convenience for both pet and owner. So, if you're looking for a reliable and efficient way to keep your furry friend safe and happy, consider investing in a GPS collar today!