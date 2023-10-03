10 Most Popular Open Litter Boxes for 2023

Our Top Picks

If you're a cat owner, an open litter box could be the perfect product for you. These boxes are becoming increasingly popular as they provide your cat with a spacious environment to do their business and an unobstructed view for you to monitor your pet's health. In this article, we have researched and tested various open litter boxes to compile a list of the best products available in the market. When choosing an open litter box, it's essential to consider the size, material, and design. Litter tracking can be a challenge with open litter boxes, but many products offer solutions such as litter-catching mats or high sides. Our expert insights, including customer reviews, can help you make an informed decision. By considering essential criteria, potential challenges, and expert insights, you can find the perfect open litter box for your furry friend.

1 Van Ness Large Open High Sided Cat Litter Box Blue Van Ness Large Open High Sided Cat Litter Box Blue View on Amazon 9.8 The Van Ness Pets Large Open High Sided Cat Litter Box, Blue, CP2HS is a must-have for cat owners who want to keep their homes clean and odor-free. Made from durable plastic, this litter box is easy to clean and has high sides to prevent litter from spilling out. The large open design provides plenty of space for cats to move around comfortably. This litter box is perfect for cats of all sizes and is available in a variety of colors to match any home decor. Say goodbye to messy litter boxes and hello to a cleaner home with the Van Ness Pets Large Open High Sided Cat Litter Box. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros High sided to prevent spills, Large size for bigger cats, Open design allows easy access Cons Color may vary

2 Amazon Basics Tall Cat Litter Box Grey/Beige Amazon Basics Tall Cat Litter Box Grey/Beige View on Amazon 9.6 The Amazon Basics Tall Open Top Cat Litter Box with High Sides and Scoop is the perfect solution for cat owners looking for a spacious and easy-to-clean litter box. Measuring 19 x 15 x 11.75 inches, this litter box features high sides to prevent litter from spilling out and a removable scoop for easy cleaning. The open top design allows for easy access and the grey/beige color will blend in seamlessly with any home decor. Made with durable materials, this litter box will stand up to daily use and keep your cat happy and comfortable. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros High sides prevent spills, Open top allows easy access, Comes with a scoop Cons May be too tall for some cats

3 PetFusion BetterBox Large Litter Box Grey PetFusion BetterBox Large Litter Box Grey View on Amazon 9.3 The PetFusion BetterBox Large Litter Box is a must-have for any cat owner looking for a high-quality litter box. The open top design promotes healthy usage while the non-stick coating makes cleaning a breeze. Made of stronger ABS plastic, this litter box is built to last. The grey color is sleek and modern, blending in with any home decor. Say goodbye to messy litter boxes and hello to superior hygiene with the PetFusion BetterBox Large Litter Box. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Non-stick coating for easy cleaning, Stronger ABS plastic material, Open top promotes healthy usage Cons May not fit in small spaces

4 NE14pets Beach Sand Cat Litter Box NE14pets Beach Sand Cat Litter Box View on Amazon 8.8 The KittyGoHere Cat Litter Box in beach sand color is a durable and pet-safe option for cat owners. Its small size and open top entry make it easy for cats to use and comfortable for them as well. Measuring 20x15x5 inches, it is also easy to handle and clean. This litter box is perfect for senior cats or those who prefer a traditional litter box set-up. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Durable & Pet Safe, Comfortable for Cats, Easy to Handle & Clean Cons Not suitable for larger cats

5 YOILES Cat Litter Box Shields Clear 3PC YOILES Cat Litter Box Shields Clear 3PC View on Amazon 8.5 3Pcs Cat Litter Box Pee Shields are a must-have for any cat owner. These transparent and easy-to-clean shields fit perfectly on open top litter pans measuring 14.5×11.5in. They prevent litter and urine from splashing outside of the box, keeping the surrounding area clean and hygienic. The shields are made of durable and high-quality materials, ensuring long-lasting use. Whether you have a kitten or a senior cat, these shields will make cleaning up after your furry friend a breeze. Say goodbye to messy litter boxes with 3Pcs Cat Litter Box Pee Shields. Rated 8.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to clean, Transparent design, Fits open top litter pans Cons May not fit all litter pans

6 PuppyGoHere Dog Litter Box Large Blacksmithe Black PuppyGoHere Dog Litter Box Large Blacksmithe Black View on Amazon 8.2 The PuppyGoHere Dog Litter Box in large size and Blacksmithe Black color is a durable and pet-safe option for those looking for an indoor open top entry dog litter pan. Comfortable for dogs and great for dogs up to 20 lbs, this litter box is made with high-quality materials that make it easy to clean and maintain. Its size and weight make it perfect for both small and large spaces, and its design ensures that it blends in well with any home décor. Overall, the PuppyGoHere Dog Litter Box is a great investment for pet owners who want to keep their homes clean and smelling fresh. Rated 8.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Durable, Pet safe, Comfortable for dogs Cons Open top entry

7 IKITCHEN Stainless Steel Cat Litter Box IKITCHEN Stainless Steel Cat Litter Box View on Amazon 8.1 The IKITCHEN Stainless Steel Cat Litter Box is the perfect solution for pet owners who want a durable and odor-free litter pan. This small low entry open metal litter pan is ideal for kittens, newborn cats, and even rabbits. Measuring at 15.7" L x 11.7" W x 4" H, it is the perfect size for small animals. Made of stainless steel, it never absorbs odors, and it is easy to clean. Its sleek silver design makes it a stylish addition to any room while also being functional. Overall, this litter box is a great investment for pet owners looking for a long-lasting and easy-to-maintain litter pan. Rated 8.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Stainless steel, Low entry for kittens, Odor-free Cons Small size

8 Petmate Open Cat Litter Box, Mouse Grey Petmate Open Cat Litter Box, Mouse Grey View on Amazon 7.7 The Petmate Open Cat Litter Box is a great option for both small and large cats. Made in the USA, this durable litter box is nonstick and easy to clean. Its size is perfect for accommodating cats of all sizes, and its mouse grey color blends seamlessly into any home decor. This litter box is a must-have for any cat owner looking for a reliable and low-maintenance option. Rated 7.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Nonstick surface, Easy to clean, Suitable for small & large cats Cons May not contain odors

9 TomteNisse Open Top Cat Litter Box TomteNisse Open Top Cat Litter Box View on Amazon 7.5 The TomteNisse Open Top Cat Litter Box is a must-have for any cat owner. Its large size and height-adjustable sides make it perfect for cats of all sizes, while the anti-splash design keeps litter contained. The open air design ensures that there is no smell, and the included litter scoop makes cleaning a breeze. Plus, its foldable design makes it easy to store when not in use. Overall, this litter box is a great investment for any cat owner looking for a high-quality litter box that is easy to use and maintain. Rated 7.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Foldable and easy to store, Height-adjustable sides, Anti-splash and no smell Cons May not be suitable for large cats

10 So Phresh Gray Open Cat Litter Box Large So Phresh Gray Open Cat Litter Box Large View on Amazon 7.1 The So Phresh Gray Open Cat Litter Box, Large, is the perfect solution for cat owners looking for a spacious and easy-to-clean litter box. Made with durable, high-quality materials, this litter box features an open design that allows for easy access and visibility, while also preventing odors from building up. With its large size, it can accommodate even the largest of cats, and its neutral gray color blends seamlessly with any home decor. Ideal for those who want a hassle-free litter box that is both functional and stylish. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Large size, Open design, Easy to clean Cons Not covered

FAQ

Q: What are open litter boxes?

A: Open litter boxes are a type of litter box that does not have a cover or hood. They are a popular choice for cats that prefer an open space to do their business. Open litter boxes are easy to clean and provide good ventilation, which helps to reduce odors.

Q: What are hooded litter boxes?

A: Hooded litter boxes are a type of litter box that have a cover or hood that goes over the top of the box. They are a popular choice for cats that like privacy and for owners who want to reduce litter tracking and odors. Hooded litter boxes can be more difficult to clean than open litter boxes, but they are still a great option for many cat owners.

Q: What are covered litter boxes?

A: Covered litter boxes are similar to hooded litter boxes in that they have a cover or hood that goes over the top of the box. However, covered litter boxes typically have a door or flap that the cat can use to enter and exit the box. This provides even more privacy for the cat and can help to reduce odors and litter tracking. Covered litter boxes can be more difficult to clean than open litter boxes, but they are still a great option for many cat owners.

Conclusions

After researching and reviewing multiple open litter boxes, we have found that they provide a convenient and accessible option for cats of all sizes. The various designs and materials used in these litter boxes make them easy to clean and maintain, while also offering a comfortable space for cats to do their business. We highly recommend investing in an open litter box for your feline friend, as it promotes healthy usage and hygiene. Whether you choose a non-stick plated stainless steel option or a plastic litter tray, there is an open litter box out there for every cat and owner. Consider purchasing one today for a happier and healthier cat.