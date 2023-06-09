Best Cat Litters for Odor Control - Say Goodbye to Smelly Homes!

As cat owners, we all love our furry friends, but the one thing we don't love is the smell that often comes with them. That's why we've researched and tested a variety of cat litters for odor control to help you say goodbye to smelly homes and hello to fresh, clean air.

Finding the best cat litter for odor control is important not only for your nose but also for the health of your cat. Inhaling ammonia from litter boxes can be harmful to your pet's respiratory system and lead to health problems. It's essential to find a litter that not only masks odors but also eliminates them, keeping your home smelling fresh and your cat healthy.

When choosing a cat litter for odor control, there are a few essential criteria to consider, such as the type of litter, the ingredients, dust levels, and the number of cats using the litter box. Some litters are better suited for single-cat households, while others are designed to handle multiple cats. Additionally, reading customer reviews can be incredibly helpful in determining which litter might work best for you.

Stay tuned for our top-ranked cat litter for odor control, but first, let's dive into the world of cat litter and discuss the benefits and challenges of each type.

Dr. Elsey's Premium Clumping Litter is a top-quality cat litter that is highly recommended by cat owners and veterinarians. Made from natural clay, this litter is highly absorbent and forms tight clumps that make cleaning up after your cat a breeze. With no added perfumes or deodorants, this litter is perfect for cats with sensitive noses or allergies.

One of the most notable features of Dr. Elsey's Premium Clumping Litter is its ability to control odors. The natural clay used in this litter is excellent at trapping and neutralizing unpleasant smells, leaving your home smelling fresh and clean. Additionally, the litter is low dust, making it a great choice for households with allergy sufferers.

This litter is also incredibly easy to use. Simply pour it into your cat's litter box and let it work its magic. As your cat uses the litter box, the litter forms tight clumps that can be easily scooped out and disposed of. This means you'll spend less time cleaning and more time enjoying your furry friend's company.

Overall, Dr. Elsey's Premium Clumping Litter is an excellent choice for any cat owner looking for a high-quality, easy-to-use litter that is both effective and safe for their pet.

Pros 99.9% dust-free Hard clumping Low tracking Hypoallergenic Cons Expensive May stick to paws Heavy to lift

Dr. Elsey's Premium Clumping Litter is an excellent option for cat owners who want a low dust, unscented litter that clumps well and controls odors effectively.

The PetSafe ScoopFree Self-Cleaning Litter Box Refills are an absolute must-have for cat owners. These refills are non-clumping, making them perfect for use with the self-cleaning litter box. Made from high-quality materials, these refills are designed to lock in odors and absorb moisture, ensuring that your home stays fresh and clean.

The PetSafe ScoopFree Self-Cleaning Litter Box Refills are available in a variety of sizes, making them suitable for all types of cats. The refills are easy to install and can be replaced in minutes, making them a convenient and hassle-free solution for cat owners.

Whether you have one cat or multiple cats, the PetSafe ScoopFree Self-Cleaning Litter Box Refills are the perfect choice for keeping your home clean and fresh. They are affordable, easy to use, and highly effective, making them an excellent investment for any cat owner. So why wait? Order yours today and start enjoying a cleaner, fresher home!

Pros Self-cleaning Easy to use Controls odor Long-lasting Cons Expensive Non-clumping Not eco-friendly

These litter refills are a convenient way to keep your cat's litter box clean and odor-free. They work with the PetSafe ScoopFree Self-Cleaning Litter Box.

PetSafe ScoopFree Premium Clumping Crystal Cat Litter is a great solution for cat owners who are tired of scooping out litter boxes every day. This litter has excellent odor control and lasts for up to 30 days, so you can spend less time cleaning and more time with your furry friend. The crystals in the litter absorb moisture and lock away odors, while the clumping action makes it easy to scoop out waste.

The litter is low-dust and non-tracking, making it a great choice for cats with sensitive respiratory systems. It's also safe for kittens and senior cats. The litter comes in a convenient disposable tray that you can simply throw away when it's time to replace it. It's available in both lavender and unscented varieties.

Overall, PetSafe ScoopFree Premium Clumping Crystal Cat Litter is a great option for cat owners who want a hassle-free and low-maintenance litter solution. Its odor control, easy cleanup, and non-tracking features make it a popular choice among cat owners.

Pros Low-maintenance litter box 99% dust-free Odor control Crystal litter absorbs moisture Cons Litter replacement can be costly May not work for all cats Large size may not fit some spaces

This litter is a great option for those who want a low-maintenance solution that lasts longer than traditional litter. It's dust-free and controls odors well, but can be expensive.

HAMMER Platinum Multi-Cat Exclusive Formula is a premium quality cat litter that is specially designed to meet the needs of multi-cat households. This premium litter is made from natural clay and is infused with a unique blend of natural minerals, which help to control odors and keep your home smelling fresh and clean.

The litter is also highly absorbent, which means that it quickly clumps together when your cat uses the litter box. This makes it easy to scoop and dispose of, and it also helps to keep the litter box clean and hygienic.

In addition to its superior odor control and absorbency, HAMMER Platinum Multi-Cat Exclusive Formula is also dust-free, so it won't create a mess in your home. This makes it a great choice for pet owners who are concerned about the health of their cats and their families.

Overall, if you're looking for a high-quality cat litter that can keep your home smelling fresh and clean, then HAMMER Platinum Multi-Cat Exclusive Formula is definitely worth considering. With its superior odor control, absorbency, and dust-free formula, it's the perfect choice for multi-cat households.

Pros Low dust Long-lasting Multi-cat formula Odor control Cons May cause tracking Strong scent Expensive

Great odor control for multi-cat households.

Arm & Hammer Platinum Clean-Up Multi-Cat Litter is a must-have for cat owners who want to keep their homes clean and fresh. This litter is specially designed to eliminate odors and keep your home smelling fresh. It is made with natural clay and baking soda, which work together to absorb moisture and trap odors. The litter is also dust-free, making it easy to clean up and maintain.

This litter is ideal for multi-cat homes, as it is designed to handle the needs of multiple cats. It is available in a 27.5-pound bag, making it perfect for households with multiple cats. The litter is also lightweight, making it easy to carry and pour.

Arm & Hammer Platinum Clean-Up Multi-Cat Litter is easy to use and maintain. Simply pour the litter into your cat's litter box and scoop out waste as needed. The litter is also clumpable, making it easy to remove waste and keep your litter box clean.

Overall, Arm & Hammer Platinum Clean-Up Multi-Cat Litter is a great choice for cat owners who want to keep their homes clean and fresh. It is easy to use, maintain, and it effectively eliminates odors.

Pros Low-dust formula Long-lasting odor control Strong clumping ability Multi-cat formula Cons Scent may be overpowering Expensive compared to others May track outside litter box

Arm & Hammer Platinum Clean-Up is an effective and affordable cat litter that controls odors and clumps well.

The Amazon Basics Litter Box Deodorizer is a must-have for any cat owner. The 40-count pack is an affordable solution to keeping your litter box fresh and odor-free. The deodorizer has a fresh scent that is not overpowering, making it perfect for those who are sensitive to strong smells.

The deodorizer is easy to use. Simply sprinkle a small amount on top of the litter after cleaning the box. The deodorizer is effective in keeping the litter box smelling fresh for up to a week. This is especially helpful for those who have multiple cats and need to clean their litter boxes frequently.

The Amazon Basics Litter Box Deodorizer is made with natural ingredients and is safe for both cats and humans. The deodorizer is also lightweight and easy to store. It is perfect for those who live in small apartments or have limited storage space.

Overall, the Amazon Basics Litter Box Deodorizer is a great product for cat owners who want to keep their homes smelling fresh and clean. It is affordable, easy to use, and effective in controlling litter box odors.

Pros Fresh scent Easy to use Large quantity Affordable price Cons Not eco-friendly May cause dust Some cats dislike scent

Affordable and effective litter box liners with a fresh scent. Fits most standard litter boxes.

Fresh Step Advanced Clumping Litter is a great choice for cat owners looking for a high-quality litter that is easy to clean and maintain. Made with activated carbon, this litter is highly absorbent and can trap odors for up to ten days, making it a great option for busy pet owners who don't have time to clean the litter box every day.

One of the best things about Fresh Step Advanced Clumping Litter is its clumping ability. The litter forms tight, easy-to-scoop clumps that make cleaning the litter box a breeze. It's also low dust, which means it won't create a mess in your home or irritate your cat's respiratory system.

This litter is available in a variety of sizes to suit your needs, and it's made with high-quality ingredients that are safe for your cat. Whether you have one cat or multiple cats, Fresh Step Advanced Clumping Litter is a great choice that will keep your home smelling fresh and clean.

Pros 99.9% dust free Activated carbon eliminates odors Advanced clumping technology Low tracking Cons Contains artificial fragrance May stick to litter box May be too expensive

Fresh Step Advanced Clumping Litter is a great choice for cat owners looking for a high-quality, easy-to-use litter that effectively controls odors and clumps well.

World's Best Cat Litter Unscented is a high-quality cat litter that is designed to provide outstanding odor control and clumping performance. Made from natural, renewable ingredients, this litter is free from harmful chemicals and fragrances, making it safe and gentle for both cats and their owners. The litter's unique formula is made from whole-kernel corn, which is highly absorbent and naturally clumping, making cleanup easy and hassle-free.

This cat litter is perfect for cat owners who want a natural, unscented litter that is gentle on their cat's paws and safe for the environment. The litter is dust-free, which is great for cats with allergies or respiratory issues. It is also lightweight, making it easy to carry and pour, and it comes in a resealable bag to keep it fresh and dry.

In conclusion, World's Best Cat Litter Unscented is a top-quality cat litter that provides exceptional odor control and clumping performance. It is made from natural, renewable ingredients, making it safe and eco-friendly. If you're looking for a natural, unscented cat litter that is gentle on your cat and easy to clean up, then this is the perfect product for you.

Pros Odor control Natural ingredients Dust-free Long-lasting Cons Expensive Clumps break apart Tracking

World's Best Cat Litter is an eco-friendly option that clumps well and controls odors. However, it is pricey compared to other brands.

Boxiecat Clean Litter is a clumping litter designed to keep your cat's litter box clean and fresh. The litter is made from 100% natural, high-quality clay and is free from harmful chemicals, making it safe for your cat and the environment. The litter also contains probiotics that help to eliminate odors and keep your cat's litter box fresh for up to a month.

Boxiecat Clean Litter is easy to use and maintain. The litter forms tight clumps that are easy to scoop, and the litter box stays clean and odor-free for a long time. The litter is also low dust, meaning that it won't cause respiratory problems for your cat or you.

The litter comes in a 16-pound bag, making it a cost-effective option for cat owners. It is also available in different scents, including unscented, lavender, and fresh scent. Boxiecat Clean Litter is perfect for cat owners who want a high-quality, natural, and safe litter that keeps their cat's litter box clean and fresh for a long time.

Pros 99.9% dust free made with probiotics clumps well odor control Cons expensive not flushable cat's paws may track litter

Boxiecat Clean Litter is a high-quality, clumping litter that controls odor and is easy to clean. It is a bit on the expensive side.

Purina Tidy Cats Clumping LightWeight is a must-have for cat owners. This litter is designed to provide powerful odor control and easy cleanup. With its advanced formula, it clumps tightly and quickly, making scooping a breeze.

What sets this litter apart is its lightweight nature. It's half the weight of traditional clay litter, making it easy to carry, pour, and store. Plus, it's made of natural clay and mineral-based ingredients, so it's safe for your cat and the environment.

The Purina Tidy Cats Clumping LightWeight litter is perfect for multi-cat households and high-traffic litter boxes. It's available in a range of sizes, from a 4-pound jug to a 17-pound pail, so you can choose the right amount for your needs. It's also available in different scents, including Glade Clear Springs and Glade Tough Odor Solutions, so you can choose the one that suits your preferences.

Overall, Purina Tidy Cats Clumping LightWeight litter is a great investment for any cat owner. It's easy to use, highly effective, and affordable. Give it a try and see for yourself how it can transform your cat's litter box experience.

Pros Lightweight Clumps well Less dust Good odor control Cons Expensive Not flushable May track litter

This lightweight litter offers strong clumping power and easy cleanup.

World's Best Cat Litter is an excellent option for cat owners who want an eco-friendly and natural litter. Made from corn, this litter is biodegradable, flushable, and free of harmful chemicals. With a 32-pound bag, you'll have plenty of litter to keep your cat comfortable for weeks.

This unscented litter is perfect for cats with sensitive noses or for owners who prefer a more natural scent. It's easy to scoop and clumps well, making cleaning your cat's litter box a breeze. Plus, its lightweight formula makes it easy to carry and pour.

World's Best Cat Litter is also known for its odor control, keeping your home smelling fresh and clean. Its natural ingredients effectively absorb moisture and neutralize smells, making it an excellent choice for multi-cat households.

Overall, World's Best Cat Litter is a top choice for eco-conscious cat owners who want a natural, easy-to-use, and effective litter that keeps their homes smelling fresh and clean.

Pros No dust clean pour Eco-friendly biodegradable Odor control clumps well Lasts longer than clay litter Cons Slightly more expensive May track outside of box Not suitable for all cats

World's Best Cat Litter is a high-quality, eco-friendly option that clumps well and controls odors effectively. It's a bit pricier than some other brands, but the natural ingredients and performance make it worth considering.

Fresh Step Outstretch Concentrated Cat Litter is a must-have for any cat owner. This product is specially designed to provide superior odor control and absorbency. One of the best features of this cat litter is its concentrated formula, which means that you can use less litter while still getting the same great results. This not only saves you money but also makes it easier to clean up after your cat.

Another great benefit of this cat litter is its ability to clump tightly, making it easy to scoop and dispose of. The litter is made with high-quality clay and natural plant extracts, which not only absorb moisture but also neutralize odors, leaving your home smelling fresh and clean.

The Fresh Step Outstretch Concentrated Cat Litter is ideal for multi-cat households and is available in a 20-pound bag. Whether you have one cat or multiple cats, this cat litter will keep your home smelling fresh and clean. Say goodbye to unpleasant litter box odors and hello to a cleaner, fresher home with Fresh Step Outstretch Concentrated Cat Litter.

Pros Long-lasting freshness Concentrated formula Easy to use Helps control odors Cons May be too strong Expensive compared to others Not suitable for sensitive cats

Fresh Step Outstretch is a highly concentrated cat litter with long-lasting odor control. Its lightweight formula makes it easy to carry and pour.

Buyers Guide

When it comes to choosing the right litter for your furry friend, there are a few important criteria to consider. Here are five factors to keep in mind:

1. Material: One of the most important things to consider when choosing litter is the material it's made from. There are a variety of options out there, including clay, silica gel, recycled paper, and more. Each has its own pros and cons, so it's important to do your research and choose a material that will work best for your pet and your lifestyle.

2. Odor control: Nobody wants a stinky litter box, so odor control is an important factor to consider. Look for a litter that is specifically marketed as odor-neutralizing, or one that has a strong track record of keeping smells at bay.

3. Clumping ability: If you're looking for a litter that will make cleaning up after your pet as easy as possible, you'll want to choose one that clumps well. This means that when your pet urinates, the litter will form a solid clump that is easy to scoop out and dispose of.

4. Dust levels: Some litters can be quite dusty, which can be problematic for both pets and their owners. Dust can aggravate allergies and respiratory issues, so it's important to look for a litter that is relatively dust-free.

5. Price: Of course, price is always a consideration when choosing any type of product. Litter can range in price from quite affordable to quite expensive, so think about what you're willing to spend and look for options that fit within your budget.

Ultimately, the most important thing is to find a litter that works for you and your pet. Consider your lifestyle, your pet's needs, and your budget, and choose a litter that ticks all the right boxes. With a little bit of research and some careful consideration, you're sure to find the perfect litter for your furry friend.

FAQ

Q: What are the three criteria for choosing the right litter?

A: The three criteria for choosing the right litter are absorbency, odor control, and dust control.

Q: Why is absorbency important in litter?

A: Absorbency is important in litter because it helps to prevent urine from pooling at the bottom of the litter box, which can lead to unpleasant smells and an unhealthy environment for your pet.

Q: How does odor control work in litter?

A: Odor control in litter works by either neutralizing or masking the smell of urine and feces. Some litters contain activated carbon or baking soda, which absorb and neutralize odors, while others have fragrances that mask the smell.

Q: What is dust control in litter?

A: Dust control in litter refers to the amount of dust that is produced when the litter is poured or scooped. Dust can be harmful to both pets and humans if inhaled, so it’s important to choose a litter that has minimal dust.

Q: What are some popular types of litter?

A: Some popular types of litter include clumping clay litter, silica gel litter, pine litter, and recycled paper litter. Each type has its own benefits and drawbacks, so it’s important to choose the one that best meets your needs and the needs of your pet.

Conclusions

After thoroughly researching and testing various litter options, we can confidently recommend two standout products: Dr. Elsey's Premium Clumping Litter and World's Best Cat Litter Original Unscented.

Dr. Elsey's Premium Clumping Litter is a highly effective option for cat owners who prioritize odor control and easy cleanup. Its hard-clumping formula makes scooping a breeze, and its low-dust composition ensures a cleaner litter box environment.

World's Best Cat Litter Original Unscented, on the other hand, is a great choice for those seeking a more eco-friendly litter solution. Made from all-natural, renewable ingredients, this litter is biodegradable and flushable, making it a sustainable option that's easy on the environment. Its clumping action is also impressive, making it a reliable option for cat owners.

Whether you're looking for superior odor control or a more sustainable option, we're confident that you'll find the perfect litter product for your feline friend. We encourage you to do your own research and find the option that best meets your needs and preferences. Thank you for reading, and happy shopping!