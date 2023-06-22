Best Dog Odor Removers for 2023

As pet owners, we know how important it is to keep our furry friends happy and healthy. However, with all the love and joy they bring into our lives, they can also bring a not-so-pleasant odor into our homes. That's why we've researched and tested various dog odor removers to help you keep your home fresh and clean.

We understand the importance of finding the right product that can effectively and safely eliminate odors caused by our pets. Our team has analyzed essential criteria such as effectiveness, safety, ease of use, and affordability to ensure that we bring you the best options on the market.

We also know that every pet owner's situation is different, so we've taken into consideration customer reviews and feedback to provide a comprehensive list of dog odor removers that can cater to various needs and preferences. Whether you're dealing with stubborn odors or looking for a quick and easy solution, we've got you covered.

So, if you're tired of constantly battling pet odors in your home, keep reading to discover our top-ranking dog odor removers that can help you achieve a fresh and clean living space for both you and your furry friend.

Our Top Picks

Best Dog Odor Removers for a Fresh and Clean Home

Skunk Off Skunk Odor Eliminator Pet Spray is a must-have for pet owners who live in areas with skunks. This 32oz spray is ready to use and effectively removes skunk odor from dogs, cats, and various surfaces. The non-enzymatic formula is safe for pets and people and can be used on carpets, cars, clothes, and more. It is easy to use, simply spray it onto the affected area and let it dry. This is a great product for those who want to get rid of skunk odor without harsh chemicals or enzymes. Say goodbye to the unpleasant smell with Skunk Off Skunk Odor Eliminator Pet Spray.

Pros Eliminates skunk odor Safe for pets & people Can be used on various surfaces Non-enzymatic formula Cons May not work for all odors Some may not like scent May require multiple applications

Skunk Off is a powerful, non-enzymatic formula that eliminates skunk odor from pets, home, carpet, car, clothes & more.

Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator is a powerful solution for pet owners who are looking for a way to eliminate pet odors from their homes. This 8oz concentrate is made from citrus concentrate and can make up to 128oz of liquid. It can be used to remove pet odor from carpet, grass, tile, and furniture. The concentrate is easy to use and can be mixed with water to create a powerful solution that eliminates even the strongest pet odors. It is safe for use around pets and does not leave any residue behind. Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator is perfect for pet owners who want a natural and effective way to eliminate pet odors from their homes.

Pros Effective on pet odors Citrus scent Concentrated formula Easy to use Cons May not work on all surfaces Some users dislike scent May require multiple applications

Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator is a powerful solution for removing pet urine odors from various surfaces, including carpets, grass, tile, and furniture. With 8oz concentrate, you can make 128oz of liquid.

OUT! PetCare Advanced Stain and Odor Remover is a powerful cleaning solution that effectively eliminates pet stains and odors. The pro-bacteria and enzyme formula is tough on even the most stubborn messes, leaving your home smelling fresh and clean. This 32 oz pack of 2 is perfect for pet owners who want to keep their homes clean and odor-free.

The product is easy to use and safe for use on carpets, upholstery, and other surfaces. It works by breaking down the proteins and enzymes in pet urine, feces, and vomit, making it easier to clean up and leaving no trace behind. The formula is also environmentally friendly and free of harsh chemicals, making it safe for use around pets and children.

Overall, the OUT! PetCare Advanced Stain and Odor Remover is an excellent choice for pet owners looking for a reliable and effective cleaning solution. With its powerful formula and easy-to-use design, it's sure to become a staple in your cleaning routine. Say goodbye to pet stains and odors with this top-rated cleaning product.

Pros Effective on tough stains Contains pro-bacteria and enzymes Comes in a pack of 2 32 oz size Cons May not work on all surfaces Strong scent May require multiple applications

OUT! PetCare Advanced Stain and Odor Remover with Pro-Bacteria and Enzyme Formula effectively tackles tough stains and odors. Comes in a convenient 2-pack of 32 oz bottles.

Rocco & Roxie Stain & Odor Eliminator is an enzymatic pet odor eliminator that is perfect for removing strong odors caused by cats and dog pee. This 32 oz. carpet cleaner spray is effective in removing stains and odors from carpets, upholstery, and other fabrics. The enzymatic formula breaks down the odor-causing molecules, leaving your home smelling fresh and clean. This product is safe to use around pets and children, and it is made with natural ingredients. It is easy to use and can be sprayed directly onto the stain. Say goodbye to stubborn pet odors with Rocco & Roxie Stain & Odor Eliminator.

Pros Eliminates strong odors Enzymatic formula Effective on pet stains Large 32 oz. bottle Cons May not work on all stains Scent may be too strong May leave residue

Rocco & Roxie Stain & Odor Eliminator effectively removes pet stains and odors from carpets and upholstery.

Nature's Miracle Stain and Odor Remover for Dogs is perfect for pet owners who want to keep their home smelling fresh and clean. This updated formula is perfect for removing tough stains and odors caused by urine, feces, vomit, and other pet messes. The 32 oz bottle is perfect for multiple uses and can be used on carpets, upholstery, and hard floors.

This odor control formula is safe to use around pets and children, and it's also environmentally friendly. The dual-action formula eliminates stains and odors, and it's also effective against pheromones that can attract pets back to the same spot. This product is a must-have for any pet owner who wants to keep their home smelling fresh and clean.

Pros Effective stain and odor remover Safe for pets and home Easy to use spray bottle Pleasant scent Cons May not work on old stains Could discolor some materials Scent may be too strong

Nature's Miracle Stain and Odor Remover effectively eliminates pet odors and stains.

OdoBan Pet Solutions Oxy Stain Remover is a powerful pet stain eliminator that comes in a 2-pack of 32-ounce spray bottles. It is specially designed to tackle tough pet stains and odors, including urine, feces, vomit, and more. The formula contains oxygenated bleach and enzymes that work together to break down and eliminate stains and odors at the source.

This pet stain remover is safe to use on carpets, upholstery, and other fabrics, as well as hard surfaces such as tile and grout. It is also safe for use around pets and children when used as directed. With OdoBan Pet Solutions Oxy Stain Remover, you can quickly and effectively remove pet stains and odors, leaving your home smelling fresh and clean.

Pros Effective on pet stains Comes in a 2-pack 32 ounce spray bottle Contains oxy stain remover Cons May not work on all types of stains Scent may be too strong May require multiple applications

OdoBan Pet Solutions Oxy Stain Remover is a powerful pet stain eliminator that comes in a convenient 2-pack of 32-ounce spray bottles. It effectively removes tough stains and odors caused by pets and is safe to use on carpets, upholstery, and other surfaces.

Pawstruck Professional Strength Stain & Odor Remover is a natural enzyme cleaner that effectively eliminates pet odors and stains caused by urine, waste, vomit, wine, blood, and more. This bulk 32oz cleaner is safe for use on carpets, hardwood floors, and other surfaces. The natural enzymes in the cleaner break down the odor and stain molecules, leaving your home smelling fresh and clean. This product is perfect for pet owners who want to keep their homes smelling and looking clean without using harsh chemicals.

Pros Natural enzyme cleaner Safe for pets Effective for various stains Bulk size for value Cons Strong scent May require multiple applications May not work on all surfaces

Pawstruck Stain and Odor Remover is a safe and effective natural enzyme cleaner that eliminates pet smells and stains from various surfaces.

Buyers Guide

When it comes to choosing the right dog odor remover, there are a few key factors to consider. Here are five criteria that can help you make the best decision for your furry friend:

1. Effectiveness: The most important factor when choosing a dog odor remover is effectiveness. Look for a product that can effectively eliminate odors, rather than just masking them. Read reviews from other pet owners to get a sense of how well the product works.

2. Safety: The safety of your pet should always come first. Make sure the product you choose is safe for use around dogs and won't cause any harm or irritation. Look for natural, non-toxic ingredients to ensure that your pet stays healthy while using the product.

3. Ease of use: You don't want to spend hours cleaning up after your dog, so choose a product that is easy to use. Look for a spray or wipe that can be quickly applied to the affected area, or a product that can be easily added to your regular cleaning routine.

4. Scent: While the main goal of a dog odor remover is to eliminate unpleasant smells, you also want to choose a product that has a pleasant scent. Look for a product with a scent you enjoy, or one that is unscented if you prefer.

5. Price: Price is always a consideration when purchasing any product, and dog odor removers are no exception. Look for a product that fits within your budget, but don't sacrifice effectiveness or safety for a lower price tag.

By considering these five criteria, you can choose the right dog odor remover for your pet and your home. A good odor remover can make living with your furry friend more pleasant and enjoyable for everyone involved.

FAQ

Q: What are the most important criteria for choosing a dog odor remover?

A: When choosing a dog odor remover, there are three key criteria to consider:

1. Effectiveness: It's important to choose a product that will effectively eliminate the odor, rather than just masking it. Look for a product with enzymes that break down the odor-causing molecules.

2. Safety: Make sure the product is safe to use around your pets and family. Read the label carefully and avoid products with harsh chemicals that could cause harm.

3. Ease of use: Choose a product that is easy to use and fits with your lifestyle. Consider factors like the type of application (spray, wipes, etc.) and how often you'll need to use it.

Q: What types of dog odor removers are available?

A: There are a variety of dog odor removers available, including sprays, wipes, shampoos, and powders. Each type of product has its own benefits and drawbacks, so choose the one that best fits your needs.

Q: Can dog odor removers be used on furniture and carpets?

A: Yes, many dog odor removers can be safely used on furniture and carpets. Look for a product specifically designed for use on these surfaces, and always test it in an inconspicuous area first to ensure it won't damage the material.

Q: Are there any natural dog odor removers?

A: Yes, there are natural dog odor removers available that use ingredients like vinegar, baking soda, and essential oils. These products can be effective, but it's important to note that they may not be as powerful as their chemical counterparts.

Q: How often should I use a dog odor remover?

A: The frequency with which you need to use a dog odor remover will depend on your individual circumstances. If your dog is prone to accidents or has a strong odor, you may need to use the product more frequently. In general, it's a good idea to use the product as soon as you notice an odor, rather than waiting for it to become more pronounced.

Conclusions

After researching and testing various dog odor removers, we can confidently recommend two top products. First on our list is Skunk Off Skunk Odor Eliminator Pet Spray. This 32oz spray is ready-to-use and can be used on pets, clothes, carpets, cars, and more. Its non-enzymatic formula is safe for both pets and people, making it a great choice for families with furry friends. Skunk Off Skunk Odor Eliminator Pet Spray effectively removes skunk spray and other strong odors, leaving a fresh scent behind.

Our second recommendation is Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator for Home. This 8 oz bottle is 99.9% dust-free, low tracking, and features superior odor control. Whatever you choose, we hope our recommendations have been helpful in finding the perfect solution to eliminate dog odors in your home.