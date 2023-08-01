Best Best Dog Crate for 2023

Our Top Picks

Looking for the best dog crate? Our team of experts has researched and tested the top options on the market to provide you with a comprehensive guide. A dog crate is an essential tool for your furry friend's safety and comfort, whether you need one for potty training, travel, or just a cozy space. We've analyzed important criteria, such as durability, size, ventilation, and ease of cleaning, and taken customer reviews into account to present you with the most popular and well-regarded options. Keep in mind that choosing the right size and introducing the crate gradually is crucial for creating a safe and comfortable environment for your dog. Our expert insights will help you make an informed decision and find the perfect crate for your pup.

Guardian Gear Soft-Sided Dog Crate Medium The Guardian Gear Nylon and Steel Soft-Sided Collapsible Dog Crate Medium is the perfect solution for pet owners on the go. Made with durable nylon and steel, this crate is lightweight and easy to carry. Its collapsible design makes it easy to store when not in use. Ideal for travel or home use, this crate provides a safe and comfortable environment for your furry friend. It can also be used as a training tool to help your dog feel more secure and comfortable in a crate. Its medium size is suitable for dogs weighing up to 40 pounds. Pros Collapsible, Soft-sided, Durable nylon and steel Cons Not suitable for large dogs

Guardian Gear Contain-Me Pet Crate X-Small Blue. The Guardian Gear Contain-Me Pet Crate is a great option for pet owners who need to travel with their furry friends. This crate is air travel approved for pets up to 10 pounds, making it a perfect choice for small dogs and cats. Its size of 18" x 12" x 9" is compact yet spacious enough for your pet to feel comfortable during travel. The blue color is stylish and easy to spot in a sea of luggage. The crate is made of durable materials and is easy to assemble and disassemble, making it a convenient option for pet owners on the go. Pros Air travel approved, Perfect size for small dogs, Easy to assemble Cons Limited to pets up to 10 pounds

ProSelect Everlasting Dual-Door Crate XL Black The ProSelect Everlasting Dual-Door Crate for Dogs is the perfect solution for pet owners looking for a durable and reliable dog crate. Constructed of epoxy-finished steel, this crate is extra-strong and foldable, making it easy to transport and store. With dual doors, it's versatile and convenient for both you and your furry friend. Ideal for large dogs, this crate measures 48"L x 30"W x 34"H and provides a comfortable and secure space for your pet to rest and relax. Whether you're house-training your new puppy or need a safe place for your dog to sleep at night, the ProSelect Everlasting Dual-Door Crate is an excellent choice. Pros Durable and extra-strong construction, Dual-door design for easy access, Foldable and portable Cons May be too heavy for some

Garnpet Soft Dog Crate for Large Dogs The Garnpet 36 Inch Collapsible Soft Dog Crate is the perfect solution for large dogs on the go. With four doors, durable mesh windows, and a foldable design, this portable pet crate is both versatile and practical. Measuring 36''L x 25''W x 25''H, this soft side dog crate is made with high-quality materials and is easy to clean. Whether you're traveling or simply need a comfortable place for your furry friend to rest, the Garnpet 36 Inch Collapsible Soft Dog Crate is a must-have for any dog owner. Pros Collapsible and portable, 4 doors for easy access, Durable mesh windows Cons Limited color options

EHEYCIGA Small Dog Crate - Grey The EHEYCIGA Collapsible Small Dog Crate is a must-have for pet owners who love to travel. This portable soft small dog kennel is perfect for indoor and outdoor use, with mesh windows that provide ventilation and visibility. The crate is made of high-quality materials and is easy to set up and fold down, making it ideal for on-the-go pet owners. Measuring 26''L x 18''W x 18''H, this grey crate is spacious enough to accommodate small dogs comfortably. Whether you're taking a road trip or just need a safe and secure place for your furry friend, the EHEYCIGA Collapsible Small Dog Crate is the perfect solution. Pros Collapsible for easy storage, Portable for travel, Mesh windows for ventilation Cons May not be suitable for larger dogs

MidWest Homes for Pets iCrate Starter Kit 42-Inch The iCrate Dog Crate Starter Kit is the perfect solution for large dog breeds weighing between 71-90 pounds. This kit includes a spacious crate with a cover, a cozy pet bed, and two dog bowls. The 42-inch size ensures that your furry friend has plenty of room to move around and stay comfortable. The crate is made of high-quality materials and is easy to assemble. Whether you're crate training or just need a safe space for your pup, this starter kit is a great investment. Pros Complete starter kit, Includes pet bed and bowls, Ideal for large dog breeds Cons Not suitable for small dogs

BestPet Folding Dog Crate Black 48 The BestPet 48-inch Dog Crate is an excellent choice for large dog owners looking for a durable and spacious indoor or outdoor kennel. With its sturdy metal wire construction, double-door design, divider panel, and removable tray, this crate provides a comfortable and secure environment for your furry friend. It's easy to assemble and transport, making it ideal for travel or camping trips. The black finish gives it a sleek and modern look that will complement any home decor. Overall, this crate is a great investment for both you and your beloved pet. Pros Multiple size options, Double-door access, Removable tray for easy cleaning Cons May not be sturdy enough for heavy chewers

Unipaws Furniture Style Dog Crate Large Walnut The unipaws Furniture Style Dog Crate with Tray and Cushion in Large Walnut is the perfect solution for pet owners who want to keep their furry friends close while maintaining a stylish home. This end table dog house is made from high-quality materials and features double doors for easy access. The included cushion provides a comfortable place for your dog to rest, and the tray makes cleaning up a breeze. This indoor dog crate is suitable for small, medium, and large dogs, making it a versatile option for any pet owner. Pros Furniture style design, Double door for easy access, Comes with tray and cushion Cons May not fit all decor

Precision Pet Two Door Great Crate Wire Dog Crate The Precision Pet Products Two Door Great Crate Wire Dog Crate is a sturdy and reliable option for pet owners looking to keep their furry friend safe and comfortable. This 30 inch crate is perfect for pets weighing between 30-50 lbs and features two doors for easy access and ventilation. Made with durable wire and a removable plastic tray for easy cleaning, this crate is ideal for both travel and home use. The secure and comfortable environment provided by this crate makes it a great option for training and housebreaking your pet. Pros Two door design, Easy to assemble, Removable plastic tray Cons May not fit all vehicles

Explore Land Dog Crate Cover 42 Inch Black The Explore Land 42 inches Dog Crate Cover is a must-have accessory for pet owners who want to provide their furry friends with a comfortable and secure space. Made from durable polyester, this cover fits most wire dog crates and offers protection against dust, wind, and light. It is also easy to install and clean, making it a practical solution for busy pet owners. Whether you're traveling with your pet or just want to create a cozy atmosphere at home, the Explore Land 42 inches Dog Crate Cover is an excellent choice. Pros Durable polyester material, Universal fit for wire crates, Easy to install and remove Cons May not fit non-standard crates

FAQ

Q: What is the best dog crate for a medium-sized dog?

A: The best dog crate for a medium-sized dog would depend on their specific needs and behavior. However, some popular options include wire crates with a divider panel for adjustable sizing, soft-sided crates for travel, and plastic crates for durability and easy cleaning.

Q: Are wooden dog crates safe for dogs?

A: Wooden dog crates can be safe for dogs as long as they are well-ventilated and made with non-toxic materials. It is important to ensure that the crate is the correct size for your dog and that they are not able to chew on or ingest any parts of the crate.

Q: How long can I leave my dog in a crate?

A: The amount of time a dog can be left in a crate depends on their age and individual needs. Generally, puppies should not be left in a crate for more than a few hours at a time, while adult dogs can tolerate longer periods of time as long as they have access to food, water, and a comfortable environment. It is important to gradually increase the amount of time your dog spends in their crate and never use it as a form of punishment.

Conclusions

After conducting a thorough review of various dog crates, we have concluded that there are plenty of options available to fit any pet owner's needs. From soft-sided collapsible crates for easy travel to durable steel crates for larger dogs, there is a wide range of materials and sizes to choose from. Additionally, there are comfortable options such as plush mats and bumper-style cushioning to ensure your furry friend is comfortable while in their crate. Overall, pet owners should consider their specific needs and preferences when selecting a dog crate. We encourage pet owners to explore the different options and make an informed decision based on their individual situation.