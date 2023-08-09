Best Cat Litters for Odor Control - Say Goodbye to Smelly Homes!

Our Top Picks

As cat owners, we all love our furry friends but don't love the smells that sometimes accompany them. That's why we've researched and tested a variety of cat litter for odor control to help you say goodbye to smelly homes and hello to fresh, clean air. Finding the best cat litter for odor control is essential not only for your nose but also for the health of your cat. Inhaling ammonia from litter boxes can harm your pet's respiratory system and lead to health problems. It's essential to find a litter that not only masks odors but also eliminates them, keeping your home smelling fresh and your cat healthy. When choosing a cat litter for odor control, there are a few essential criteria, such as the type of litter, the ingredients, dust levels, and the number of cats using the litter box. Some litters are better suited for single-cat households, while others are designed to handle multiple cats. Additionally, reading customer reviews can be incredibly helpful in determining which litter might work best for you. Stay tuned for our top-ranked cat litter for odor control, but first, let's dive into the world of cat litter and discuss the benefits and challenges of each type.

1 Arm & Hammer Platinum Clean-Up Multi-Cat Litter Arm & Hammer Platinum Clean-Up Multi-Cat Litter View on Amazon 9.8 Arm & Hammer Platinum Clean-Up Multi-Cat Litter is a must-have for cat owners who want to keep their homes clean and fresh. This litter is designed to eliminate odors and keep your home smelling fresh. It is made with natural clay and baking soda, which work together to absorb moisture and trap odors. The litter is also dust-free, making it easy to clean up and maintain. This litter is ideal for multi-cat homes, as it is designed to handle the needs of multiple cats. It is available in bags ranging from 18-37 lbs, making it perfect for households with multiple cats. The litter is also lightweight, making it easy to carry and pour. Simply pour the litter into your cat's litter box and scoop out waste as needed. The litter is also clumpable, making it easy to remove waste and keep your litter box clean. Overall, Arm & Hammer Platinum Clean-Up Multi-Cat Litter is an excellent choice for cat owners who want to keep their homes clean and fresh. It is easy to use, maintain, and it effectively eliminates odors. Pros Low-dust formula, Long-lasting odor control, Strong clumping ability Cons Scent may be overpowering

2 World's Best Cat Litter Original Unscented 32 Pounds World's Best Cat Litter Original Unscented 32 Pounds View on Amazon 9.5 World's Best Cat Litter is an excellent option for cat owners who want unscented, eco-friendly, natural litter. Made from corn, this litter is biodegradable, flushable, and free of harmful chemicals. Depending on your needs, you can pick between 8-32-pound bags. This unscented litter is perfect for cats with sensitive noses or owners who prefer a more natural scent. It's easy to scoop and clumps well, making cleaning your cat's litter box a breeze. Plus, its lightweight formula makes it easy to carry and pour. World's Best Cat Litter is also known for its odor control, keeping your home smelling fresh and clean. Its natural ingredients effectively absorb moisture and neutralize smells, making it an excellent choice for multi-cat households. Overall, World's Best Cat Litter is a top choice for eco-conscious cat owners who want a natural, easy-to-use, and effective litter that keeps their homes smelling fresh and clean. Pros Dust-free, Clean pour, Eco-friendly Cons Slightly more expensive than other cat litter

3 Naturally Fresh Cat Litter Quick Clumping Naturally Fresh Cat Litter Quick Clumping View on Amazon 9.2 Naturally Fresh Cat Litter is an excellent choice for cat owners looking for a natural, eco-friendly solution. Made from walnut shells, this litter is entirely biodegradable and free from harmful chemicals. The litter is also quick-clumping, making it easy to clean and maintain. It's highly absorbent, effectively trapping odors and moisture, which makes it a great choice for multi-cat households or small living spaces. In addition to being gentle on the environment and your cat's paws, this cat litter is also dust-free, making it ideal for cats with respiratory issues. The litter is available in different sizes, catering to the needs of different cat owners. Naturally Fresh Cat Litter is an excellent choice for cat owners looking for a natural and effective litter solution. It's affordable, easy to use, and offers a range of benefits for both cats and their owners. Pros Natural composition, Effective odor control, Quick clumping Cons Not dust-free

4 Fresh News Paper Cat Litter Fresh News Paper Cat Litter View on Amazon 8.8 Fresh News Paper Cat Litter is another eco-friendly and sustainable option for cat owners who care about the environment. Made from recycled paper, this litter is highly absorbent and contains baking soda to eliminate odors. It is also dust-free, a plus for cats with respiratory issues and their owners. This litter is easy to use and clean up, with clumps that form quickly and don't break apart. The paper pellets are soft and gentle on cats' paws, ensuring a more comfortable experience. It is also available in different sizes, making it convenient for pet owners with varying needs. One of the benefits of Fresh News Paper Cat Litter is that it is biodegradable and compostable, making it an environmentally conscious choice. It is also affordable and can be purchased in bulk, a plus for cat owners on a budget. Overall, Fresh News Paper Cat Litter is a practical and sustainable option for cat owners who want to minimize their environmental footprint while keeping their furry friends happy and healthy. Pros Eco-friendly, Decent absorption, odor control Cons Messy

5 iPrimio Monster Cat Litter Scoop iPrimio Monster Cat Litter Scoop View on Amazon 8.7 The iPrimio Monster Cat Litter Scoop is an essential tool for any cat owner. Its patented metal design allows for efficient sifting and deep shoveling, while the easy-grip soft foam handle comforts sore hands. The large polished aluminum scoop is durable and easy to clean. This litter scoop is the perfect accessory for any kitty litter box. Pros Easy grip handle, Fast sifting/shoveling, Solid construction Cons May be too large to get into corners

6 Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator Concentrate Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator Concentrate View on Amazon 8.3 Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator for Home is a powerful solution that removes unpleasant smells caused by pets. This citrus concentrate can be used on carpets, grass, tile, and furniture surfaces. One 8oz concentrate can make 128oz of liquid, making it an economical solution for pet owners. This product is effective in neutralizing dog and cat pee smells, leaving your home smelling fresh and clean. The concentrate is made from natural and non-toxic ingredients, making it safe for pets and kids. Say goodbye to stubborn pet odors with Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator for Home. Pros Effective on pet odors, Pleasant citrus scent, One bottle can make 128oz of odor-eliminating liquid Cons May not work on all surfaces

FAQ

Q: What are the three criteria for choosing the right litter?

A: The three criteria for choosing suitable litter are absorbency, odor control, and dust control. Q: Why is absorbency important in litter?

A: Absorbency is necessary for litter because it helps to prevent urine from pooling at the bottom of the litter box, which can lead to unpleasant smells and an unhealthy environment for your pet. Q: How does odor control work in litter?

A: Odor control in litter works by either neutralizing or masking the smell of urine and feces. Some litters contain activated carbon or baking soda, which absorb and neutralize odors, while others have fragrances that mask the smell. Q: What is dust control in litter?

A: Dust control in litter refers to the amount of dust produced when the litter is poured or scooped. Dust can be harmful to pets and humans if inhaled, so choosing a litter with minimal dust is essential. Q: What are some popular types of litter?

A: Some popular types of litter include clumping clay litter, silica gel litter, pine litter, and recycled paper litter. Each type has its own benefits and drawbacks, so it's important to choose the one that best meets your needs and your pet's needs.

Conclusions

After thoroughly researching and testing various litter options, we can confidently recommend two standout products: Dr. Elsey's Premium Clumping Litter and World's Best Cat Litter Original Unscented. Dr. Elsey's Premium Clumping Litter is a highly effective option for cat owners who prioritize odor control and easy clean-up. Its hard-clumping formula makes scooping a breeze, and its low-dust composition ensures a cleaner litter box environment. On the other hand, World's Best Cat Litter Original Unscented is a great choice for those seeking a more eco-friendly litter solution. Made from all-natural, renewable ingredients, this litter is biodegradable and flushable, making it a sustainable option that's easy on the environment. Its clumping action is also impressive, making it a reliable choice for cat owners.