Kong dog toys are a popular choice among pet owners who want to keep their furry friends happy and entertained. These toys are known for their durability and ability to keep dogs occupied for hours. When choosing the best Kong toy, pet owners should consider their dog's breed and size, as well as any allergies or sensitivities to certain materials. It's also important to consider the level of activity and playfulness of the dog when selecting a toy. Some dogs may be able to destroy even the most durable of Kong toys, so it's important to monitor playtime and replace toys as needed. Based on research and analysis of customer reviews, a list of the top Kong dog toys on the market has been compiled, offering a range of different features and benefits to keep dogs happy and entertained.

Best Kong Dog Toys for 2023

The KONG Extreme Dog Toy is perfect for medium-sized dogs who love to chew, chase, and fetch. Made from the toughest natural rubber and designed with an unpredictable bounce, this toy will keep your pup entertained for hours. It's available in black and comes in medium standard packaging. The KONG Extreme Dog Toy is also great for stuffing with treats, providing mental stimulation for your furry friend. It's easy to clean and durable, making it a long-lasting addition to your dog's toy collection. Give your dog the gift of endless fun with the KONG Extreme Dog Toy.

Pros Toughest natural rubber Fun to chew/fetch Suitable for medium dogs Durable Cons May be too tough Not suitable for large dogs Expensive

Durable and entertaining toy for medium dogs.

The KONG Goodie Bone is a durable and tough rubber dog toy that's perfect for aggressive chewers. It's a great dental dog toy that helps promote healthy teeth and gums. The hard rubber bone is fillable, making it perfect for dispensing treats. This toy is perfect for medium-sized dogs and is made from high-quality materials that will last a long time. The KONG Goodie Bone is a great way to keep your dog entertained and active, while also promoting good dental health.

Pros Durable rubber material Good for dental health Dispenses treats Great for aggressive chewers Cons May not be suitable for small dogs May not hold up to extreme chewers May be difficult to clean

Durable rubber toy for aggressive chewers, promotes dental health and can be filled with treats.

The KONG Ring is a must-have for any pet parent with an aggressive chewer. Made of durable rubber, this chew toy is built to withstand even the toughest of teeth. Its unique ring shape also supports healthy chewing behavior and promotes healthy teeth and gums. Perfect for medium to large dogs, the KONG Ring is an excellent way to keep your pup entertained and engaged. Plus, it's easy to clean and maintain, making it a great investment for any pet owner looking for a long-lasting toy. If you want to keep your dog happy and healthy, the KONG Ring is the way to go.

Pros Durable for aggressive chewers Supports healthy teeth & gums Encourages healthy chewing behavior Suitable for medium/large dogs Cons May not be suitable for small dogs May have strong rubber smell May not be as interactive

Ideal for aggressive chewers, supports healthy chewing behavior, and promotes healthy teeth and gums.

The KONG Floppy Knots Elephant is a fun and durable toy for medium to large dogs who love to chew and play tug-of-war. Made with minimal stuffing and an internal knot rope, this toy is perfect for aggressive chewers who still love to squeak and cuddle. The medium/large size is great for bigger dogs, and the elephant design is sure to appeal to both pets and owners alike. Overall, the KONG Floppy Knots Elephant is a great choice for a long-lasting and entertaining toy that will keep your pup happy and engaged.

Pros Durable for aggressive chewers Internal knotted rope for added strength Cute and fun design Squeakers for added entertainment Cons May not last for all aggressive chewers Not suitable for small dogs Expensive compared to other toys

Durable rope toy with minimal stuffing and squeakers.

The KONG CoreStrength Bone is a must-have for small to medium dogs who love to chew. This durable dog toy is perfect for aggressive chewers and provides a great way to keep your dog's teeth and gums healthy. Made with unique design and reinforced with durable materials, this chew toy is long-lasting and perfect for fetch. The KONG CoreStrength Bone also provides mental enrichment for your dog, making it a great addition to your dog's toy collection. This bone toy is designed with your dog's dental health in mind, making it a great investment for any dog owner.

Pros Durable for aggressive chewers Promotes teeth and gum health Mental enrichment for dogs Great for fetch games Cons May not be suitable for very large dogs Can be noisy on hard surfaces May not interest all dogs

Durable chew toy for aggressive chewers, helps with teeth and gum health, mental enrichment.

The KONG Jumbler Ball Dog Toy is perfect for large and XL dogs who love to play rough. This interactive toy features an interior tennis ball and a squeak toy, making it perfect for solo play or interactive playtime with their human. The handles on the ball make it easy for dogs to pick up and carry, and the durable materials are ideal for aggressive chewers. This outdoor dog ball is perfect for games of fetch and will provide hours of entertainment for your furry friend. Available in a variety of colors.

Pros Durable Interactive Easy to grip Includes tennis ball Cons Loud squeaker Not for small dogs May be too heavy

Durable, interactive ball toy for large dogs.

The KONG Cozie Marvin Moose is an indoor cuddle plush dog toy perfect for small dogs. The squeaky toy is made with soft materials that make it perfect to cuddle with. It's also designed to entertain your dog with its squeaky noise, making it an enjoyable toy for both you and your furry friend. The toy is made with minimal stuffing, which makes it easy to clean and prevents messes. Its small size makes it perfect for small dogs to play with and carry around. The KONG Cozie Marvin Moose is a great addition to any small dog's toy collection and will provide hours of entertainment.

Pros Soft and cuddly Squeaky Durable Great for small dogs Cons Not for heavy chewers May not withstand rough play Not suitable for large dogs

This plush moose toy is great for small dogs who love to cuddle and play. The squeaker adds extra excitement to playtime.

The KONG Extreme Ball is a great toy for dogs who love to chew and play fetch. Made of durable rubber, this ball can withstand even the toughest chewers and is perfect for all-day play. The small size is great for smaller dogs, and the heavy-duty construction ensures that it will last for a long time. Whether you're playing fetch or just letting your dog chew on it, the KONG Extreme Ball is sure to provide hours of entertainment for your furry friend.

Pros Indestructible for aggressive chewers Great for all-day play Heavy-duty rubber for fetch Suitable for small dogs Cons May be too heavy May be too hard May not bounce well

Indestructible and great for aggressive chewers.

The KONG Puppy Binkie is the perfect toy for small dogs. Made with soft teething rubber, this treat dispensing toy can be stuffed with your dog's favorite treats for hours of fun. Not only does it provide entertainment, but it also supports sore gums and teeth. This pink medium-sized toy is perfect for puppies and small dogs. Get your furry friend the KONG Puppy Binkie for a toy they will love and benefit from.

Pros Soft teething rubber Treat dispensing Supports sore gums & teeth Stuffable for chewing & playing Cons May be too small

The KONG Puppy Binkie is a great toy for puppies to chew and play with, while also soothing sore gums and dispensing treats.

The KONG Classic Medium Dog Toy is a must-have for dog owners. Made with durable, chew-resistant rubber, this toy is perfect for heavy chewers. It can be filled with treats to provide your pup with hours of entertainment and mental stimulation. The toy comes in a pack of two, so you'll always have a backup on hand. The medium size is ideal for dogs weighing between 15 and 35 pounds. This toy is perfect for playing fetch or simply keeping your dog occupied.

Overall, the KONG Classic Medium Dog Toy is a great investment for any dog owner. It's durable, versatile, and provides endless entertainment for your furry friend. Plus, with the 2-pack option, you'll always have a spare on hand.

Pros Durable material Mental stimulation Recommended by vets Good for chewing Cons May not be suitable for aggressive chewers Not great for fetch May be too small for larger dogs

Durable and entertaining chew toy that dogs love.

FAQ

Q: How do I choose the right size Kong toy for my dog?

A: The size of the Kong toy you choose will depend on your dog's size and chewing habits. For example, a small Kong toy is best for puppies and small breeds, while larger and stronger breeds may need a larger size. It's important to choose a size that is too big for your dog to avoid choking hazards, but not too small that they can easily swallow it. Additionally, consider your dog's chewing habits - if they are aggressive chewers, choose a more durable material like the black rubber Kong toys.

Q: What type of Kong toy is best for a teething puppy?

A: For teething puppies, a soft rubber Kong toy is a great choice. These toys are gentle on their developing teeth and gums, and can also be filled with frozen treats to help soothe their sore gums. It's important to supervise your puppy while they are chewing on their Kong toy to ensure they do not accidentally swallow any pieces.

Q: Can Kong toys be used for interactive play with my dog?

A: Yes, Kong toys are great for interactive play with your dog. You can use them for games of fetch or hide and seek, or fill them with treats for a fun and stimulating puzzle toy. Additionally, Kong toys are great for keeping your dog entertained while you are away from home, as they provide mental and physical stimulation. Just be sure to choose a durable material if your dog is an aggressive chewer.

Conclusions

In conclusion, KONG dog toys are a fantastic choice for pet owners who want to keep their furry friends occupied and engaged. Through our research and testing, we have found that the KONG Extreme Dog Toy and the KONG Goodie Bone are the top picks for medium dogs with aggressive chewing habits. These toys are made from durable natural rubber and can withstand even the toughest chewers. Additionally, the Goodie Bone can be filled with treats for added mental stimulation and dental benefits. For medium to large dogs, the KONG Floppy Knots Elephant offers a unique tug toy experience with minimal stuffing and multiple squeakers. Lastly, the KONG CoreStrength Bone and Jumbler Ball Dog Toys provide excellent options for small to large dogs with various chewing needs. Overall, we highly recommend KONG dog toys for their quality, durability, and engagement factor. Thank you for reading, and we are confident that you will find the perfect KONG toy for your furry friend.