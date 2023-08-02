Pipedrive Demo & How to Get an Extended 30 Days Trial

As a business owner or sales professional, you understand the importance of showcasing your product or service to potential customers. A sales demo provides a valuable opportunity to reveal the inner workings of your offering to an audience that is eager to see it. Pipedrive, a leading Sales CRM and Pipeline Management Software, offers an excellent platform for businesses to manage their sales operations efficiently and build strong customer relationships.

In this article, we will explore the significance of a sales demo, its benefits, and how you can get an extended 30-day trial of Pipedrive CRM to experience its full potential. Let's dive in!

What is a Sales Demo?

A sales demo is a presentation that allows businesses to demonstrate the functionality and features of their products or services to potential customers. It goes beyond mere showcasing and aims to connect the product directly to the customer's needs. The objective is to showcase how the product or service can make a meaningful difference in the customer's life, leading to better understanding, trust, and increased chances of conversion.

Best Pipedrive Demo (Walk-through)

How to Get an Extended 30 Days Trial of Pipedrive CRM:

Pipedrive is a renowned CRM platform designed by salespeople, for salespeople. It offers a 14-day free trial for users to experience its features and benefits. However, to access an extended 30-day trial, you can follow these steps:

Step 1: Head to the special extended trail page of Pipedrive here and explore the various features and benefits it offers.

Step 2: Choose Your Plan Select the plan that best suits your business needs. Pipedrive offers various plans like Essential, Advanced, Professional, and Power, each with different features and pricing options.

Step 3: Sign Up for the Extended Trial Once you have selected your preferred plan, sign up for the trial by providing the necessary information. You may need to enter your business details and create an account to get started.

Step 4: Explore Pipedrive CRM During the extended 30-day trial period, explore all the features and tools offered by Pipedrive CRM. This will allow you to experience the platform's capabilities and how it can streamline your sales operations.

Step 5: Utilize the LeadBooster Add-On Consider adding the LeadBooster add-on to your plan. LeadBooster is Pipedrive's powerful lead generation tool, designed to capture high-quality inbound and outbound leads before they drift elsewhere. It includes features like Chatbot, Live Chat, Prospector, and Web Forms to enhance lead generation efforts.

Conclusion:

Pipedrive CRM provides a comprehensive solution for sales teams to manage their pipelines effectively and build strong customer relationships. By conducting a brilliant sales demo, businesses can showcase their offerings and establish meaningful connections with potential customers. Take advantage of Pipedrive's extended 30-day trial to experience the platform's full potential and boost your sales performance with its powerful tools and features.