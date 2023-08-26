10 Best IWB Gun Holsters for 2023

Our Top Picks

Looking for the perfect IWB gun holster can be a daunting task. That's why we've done the research and testing for you to bring you the best options available. Comfort and concealment were essential criteria we analyzed, as well as customer reviews. We understand the challenges of finding a holster that fits your specific firearm and body type. With our extensive research and analysis, we're confident that we've found the best IWB gun holsters on the market. Browse our top ranking products to find the perfect holster for your needs.

1 Concealment Express Holster Claw Kit Concealment Express Holster Claw Kit View on Amazon 9.7 The Concealment Express Holster Claw Kit is a must-have accessory for anyone looking to improve their concealed carry experience. Made in the USA, this kit is compatible with both left and right-hand holsters and is designed to enhance the concealment of your firearm. The modwing feature ensures that your holster stays in place, providing maximum comfort and security. Whether you're a law enforcement officer or a civilian, this product is perfect for anyone who wants to conceal their firearm without sacrificing comfort or accessibility. Pros Made in USA, Fits left & right hand, Improves concealment Cons Only compatible with certain holsters

2 Rabray Leather Gun Holster Black Rabray Leather Gun Holster Black View on Amazon 9.6 The IWB Leather Holster is a top-quality gun holster made from genuine leather and perfect for a range of handguns including Glock 19/42/43X, Sig P365/P320/P220, Ruger LCP/LC9S/Security 9/Max 9, Taurus G2/G2C/G3C/GX4, Springfield Hellcat/XD, M&P 9mm Shield, and similar sized handguns. The holster has a sleek black finish and is designed for comfortable and discrete concealed carry. Its sturdy construction ensures that your firearm is secure and protected, while the adjustable belt clip allows for a customizable fit. Whether you're a law enforcement officer, a competitive shooter, or a responsible gun owner, the IWB Leather Holster is an excellent choice for safe and reliable firearm storage. Pros Genuine leather material, Fits various handgun models, Comfortable to wear Cons Limited color options

3 ELVO IWB Gun Holster for Concealed Carry ELVO IWB Gun Holster for Concealed Carry View on Amazon 9.1 The 2 Pack Universal IWB Gun Holster for Concealed Carry is a must-have for gun owners who want to keep their firearms concealed and secure. Made with high-quality materials, this holster is designed to fit all types of firearms, including S&W M&P Shield 9/40, Taurus PT111 G2, Sig Sauer P320, Glock 17/19/26/27/42/43, and more. The holster is easy to use, comfortable to wear, and can be worn inside the waistband for maximum concealment. With the added bonus of a magazine pouch, this 2 pack is a great value for any gun owner looking for the perfect holster. Pros Fits multiple firearms, Comes with magazine pouch, Comfortable for concealed carry Cons May not fit every gun

4 Ghost Concealment L Belly Band Holster Ghost Concealment L Belly Band Holster View on Amazon 8.8 The Ghost Concealment L Belly Band Holster is the perfect solution for concealed carry. Designed for both right-handed men and women, this IWB gun holster fits up to a 54" belly. Made with high-quality materials, this holster is durable and reliable. Whether you're a law enforcement officer, military personnel, or a civilian, this holster provides maximum comfort and flexibility. It's perfect for jogging, hiking, or everyday use. With its adjustable straps and breathable material, you'll hardly notice you're wearing it. Choose the Ghost Concealment L Belly Band Holster for your concealed carry needs. Pros Fits up to 54" belly, Comfortable to wear, Can be worn by men/women Cons May not fit all gun models

5 ComfortTac Ultimate Ankle Holster ComfortTac Ultimate Ankle Holster View on Amazon 8.7 The ComfortTac Ultimate Ankle Holster is a must-have for anyone who wants to carry their firearm discreetly and comfortably. Compatible with a variety of guns, including Glock, Smith and Wesson, Ruger, and Sig Sauer, this holster is perfect for everyday concealed carry. The 15" band fits up to a 13" leg, making it suitable for a wide range of people. Made from high-quality materials, this holster is durable and built to last. Whether you're going for a jog or just running errands, the ComfortTac Ultimate Ankle Holster is the perfect way to keep your firearm secure and easily accessible. Pros Comfortable for all-day wear, Fits a variety of guns, Adjustable for different leg sizes Cons May shift during physical activity

6 Popular Holsters IWB Gun Holster for M&P Shield/Glock/Ruger/Taurus/Springfield XDs. Popular Holsters IWB Gun Holster for M&P Shield/Glock/Ruger/Taurus/Springfield XDs. View on Amazon 8.3 The IWB Gun Holster by PH is designed for concealed carry and fits a variety of popular firearms, including M&P Shield, Glock, Ruger, Taurus, and Springfield. Made from soft materials with a soft interior, this holster is comfortable to wear all day long. It's easy to use and provides a secure fit for your firearm, so you can carry with confidence. Whether you're a law enforcement officer, a firearms enthusiast, or just looking for a reliable holster for personal protection, the IWB Gun Holster by PH is an excellent choice. Pros Soft material for comfort, Fits multiple gun models, Conceals firearm well Cons May not fit all guns

7 ComfortTac Ultimate Belly Band Gun Holster ComfortTac Ultimate Belly Band Gun Holster View on Amazon 8 The ComfortTac Ultimate Belly Band Gun Holster is the perfect concealed carry solution for both men and women. This holster is compatible with a variety of firearms, including Smith and Wesson, Shield, Glock 19, 17, 42, 43, P238, Ruger LCP, and many others. Made with high-quality materials, the ComfortTac Ultimate Belly Band Gun Holster is comfortable to wear and provides excellent concealment. With an adjustable size of up to 54 inches, this holster is perfect for those with larger waistlines. Whether you're going for a jog or running errands, the ComfortTac Ultimate Belly Band Gun Holster is a reliable and discreet way to carry your firearm. Pros Comfortable for all-day wear, Fits a variety of guns, Adjustable for different body types Cons May not fit all guns

8 Houston Gun Holsters IWB Optical Gun Holster Houston Gun Holsters IWB Optical Gun Holster View on Amazon 7.7 The IWB Optical Gun Holster by Houston is a top-quality holster made of eco-leather and designed to provide maximum comfort and concealment. It fits most midsize and compact 9/40/45 guns with a laser attachment on the right side. The soft material ensures that the holster will not scratch your gun's surface or cause any discomfort while carrying it. This holster is perfect for anyone who wants a comfortable, durable, and reliable holster for their firearm. Pros Fits most midsize & compact, Soft eco-leather material, Compatible with laser attachment Cons Limited color options

9 Depring Concealed Carry Holster with Mag Pouch Depring Concealed Carry Holster with Mag Pouch View on Amazon 7.5 The Depring Concealed Carry Holster with Mag Pouch is a versatile and reliable option for anyone looking for a holster that can fit a handgun with a laser or light attachment. This ambidextrous holster can be worn inside or outside the waistband and comes with two straps for added security. The included mag pouch is a convenient feature for those who want to keep their extra ammunition close at hand. The black color and durable materials make this holster a great choice for everyday use. Overall, the Depring Concealed Carry Holster with Mag Pouch is a solid option for anyone in need of a dependable holster for their firearm. Pros Universal fit, Conceals well, Includes mag pouch Cons May not fit all guns

10 Houston Gun Holsters IWB Gun Holster ECO Leather with Metal Clip Houston Gun Holsters IWB Gun Holster ECO Leather with Metal Clip View on Amazon 7.1 The IWB Gun Holster by Houston is a top-quality holster made of eco leather and designed for concealed carry inside the waistband. It features a metal clip that fits most full-sized handguns, including XDM, Glock 17/19/21, and 92 FS (with laser). This holster is perfect for anyone who wants to carry their firearm discreetly and comfortably, whether for personal protection or for law enforcement purposes. The eco leather material is durable and comfortable against the skin, and the metal clip provides a secure fit that won't slip or move around during use. Overall, this is a great option for anyone in need of a reliable and effective IWB holster. Pros Comfortable ECO leather, Metal clip for secure fit, Fits most full-size guns Cons May not fit all models

FAQ

Q: What is the difference between IWB and OWB gun holsters?

A: IWB (Inside the Waistband) gun holsters are designed to be worn inside the waistband of your pants, while OWB (Outside the Waistband) gun holsters are designed to be worn outside the waistband. IWB holsters are typically more concealed and offer better concealment, while OWB holsters are easier to access and offer a more comfortable carry.

Q: What are some benefits of using a gun holster?

A: Gun holsters offer a variety of benefits, including better concealment, increased comfort, and improved safety. By using a holster, you can keep your firearm secure and easily accessible, reducing the risk of accidents and making it easier to defend yourself in an emergency.

Q: How do I choose the right gun holster for me?

A: When choosing a gun holster, there are several factors to consider, including your body type, the type of firearm you own, and your preferred method of carry. It's important to choose a holster that fits your firearm securely, is comfortable to wear, and is designed for your preferred method of carry (IWB or OWB). Additionally, you should consider the materials used in the holster, as well as the quality of construction and any additional features or accessories.

Conclusions

After conducting extensive research and testing, it is clear that the IWB gun holster category offers a wide variety of options for concealed carry. From belly band holsters to ankle holsters, there is a holster to fit every body type and firearm model. Our team found that the ComfortTac and Depring holsters offer comfortable and secure options for those looking to carry with a laser or light attachment, while the Houston holster provides a reliable and versatile fit for most full-sized firearms. The GMW magnetic magazine holster is a unique and innovative accessory that allows for easy access to spare ammunition. Overall, we recommend exploring the IWB gun holster category to find the best fit for your firearm and personal preference.