10 Best Marine Cleaners for 2023

We've done the hard work for you and tested a variety of marine cleaner products to help you choose the best one for your needs. Maintaining a clean and well-maintained boat is crucial for all boaters, and a quality marine cleaner can help remove dirt and grime from both interior and exterior surfaces. When selecting a cleaner, it's essential to find one that is effective yet gentle on surfaces, user-friendly, and eco-friendly or biodegradable. Additionally, customer reviews are a valuable resource to determine a product's effectiveness and potential issues. Our top-ranking marine cleaner products, based on our extensive research and testing, are revealed in the following section.

1 Premium Boat Scuff Erasers 3 Pack Premium Boat Scuff Erasers 3 Pack View on Amazon 9.7 The Premium Boat Scuff Erasers are a must-have for any boat owner. These erasers effectively remove scuffs and stubborn stains from boat accessories, decks, vinyl, and even hulls. They come in a pack of 3 and are perfect for cleaning pontoon boats, sailboats, fishing boats, and jon boats. Made from high-quality materials, these erasers are durable and long-lasting. They are also easy to use and require no additional cleaning products. A great gift idea for both men and women who love boating, these erasers are a must-have for any boating enthusiast. Pros Effective boat scuff remover, Convenient 3-pack, Safe on various surfaces Cons May require elbow grease

2 Better Boat Boat Cleaner Wipes with UV Protection Better Boat Boat Cleaner Wipes with UV Protection View on Amazon 9.5 Boat Cleaner Wipes with UV Protection are a must-have for any boat owner. These wipes are perfect for cleaning and protecting the vinyl seats, dashboard, and console of your boat. They are also great for cleaning car leather and other marine surfaces. With 40 wipes in each pack, you can easily clean and protect the interior and exterior of your boat. These wipes are made with UV protection to prevent fading and cracking from the sun. They are easy to use and leave behind a clean, fresh scent. These Boat Cleaning Supplies are a great investment for anyone who wants to keep their boat looking great. Pros UV protection, Cleans vinyl & leather, 40 wipes included Cons May not work on tough stains

3 Better Boat De-Salt Concentrate 32 Oz. Better Boat De-Salt Concentrate 32 Oz. View on Amazon 9.1 Boat De-Salt Concentrate Salt Remover is a must-have for any boat owner who wants to keep their boat in pristine condition. This powerful salt remover is perfect for flushing motors, cleaning marine boats, watercraft engines, and winterizing. It can be used with or without a mixer flush kit, making it incredibly versatile and easy to use. The 32 oz. bottle is the perfect size for tackling even the toughest salt build-up. Say goodbye to salt stains and hello to a clean and well-maintained boat with Boat De-Salt Concentrate Salt Remover. Pros Effective salt remover, Can be used with or without mixer flush kit, Versatile boat wash cleanser Cons May require multiple applications

4 303 Marine Clear Vinyl Protective Cleaner 303 Marine Clear Vinyl Protective Cleaner View on Amazon 9 The 303 Marine Clear Vinyl Protective Cleaner is a must-have for boat owners and outdoor enthusiasts looking to keep their vinyl and clear plastic surfaces looking like new. This versatile cleaner effectively cleans and protects against UV damage, yellowing, and cracking. The 32oz bottle is the perfect size for tackling larger cleaning jobs, and the packaging may vary. Whether you're cleaning your boat's vinyl seats or your outdoor furniture, the 303 Marine Clear Vinyl Protective Cleaner is a reliable and effective choice. Pros Cleans and protects vinyl, Provides superior UV protection, Prevents yellowing and cracking Cons May vary in packaging

5 303 Boat Care Kit Marine Aerospace Protectant 303 Boat Care Kit Marine Aerospace Protectant View on Amazon 8.5 The 303 Boat Care Kit is a must-have for any boat owner. This kit includes three essential products: Marine Aerospace Protectant, Marine Multi-Surface Cleaner, and Clear Vinyl Protective Cleaner. The Marine Aerospace Protectant is a powerful UV blocker that prevents fading, cracking, and discoloration of boat surfaces. The Marine Multi-Surface Cleaner is tough on dirt and grime, yet gentle on boat surfaces. The Clear Vinyl Protective Cleaner is perfect for protecting and restoring clear vinyl surfaces. This 32 fl oz kit is easy to use and will keep your boat looking brand new. Pros Protects against UV rays, Cleans multiple surfaces, Easy to use kit Cons Not suitable for leather

6 Meguiar's Extreme Marine Multi-Surface Cleaner 32oz. Meguiar's Extreme Marine Multi-Surface Cleaner 32oz. View on Amazon 8.2 Meguiar's Extreme Marine Multi-Surface Cleaner is a versatile and effective cleaning solution for boats, RVs, and other outdoor vehicles. This 32 oz spray bottle is specially formulated to remove tough stains, grime, and dirt from a variety of surfaces, including vinyl, plastic, and fiberglass. Its powerful cleaning agents and advanced foaming action make it easy to apply and rinse away, leaving a clean and refreshed surface. Whether you need to clean your boat's seats, dashboard, or hull, Meguiar's Extreme Marine Multi-Surface Cleaner has got you covered. Pros Multi-surface cleaner, Great for marine use, Easy to use spray bottle Cons May require multiple applications

7 Marine 31 Mildew Stain Remover and Cleaner Marine 31 Mildew Stain Remover and Cleaner View on Amazon 8 Marine 31 Mildew Stain Remover & Cleaner is a versatile and effective cleaning solution that can be used on boats, patios, bathrooms, and showers. Made with a powerful formula, this cleaner is designed to remove even the toughest mildew stains and leave surfaces looking clean and fresh. It's easy to use and can be applied to a variety of surfaces, including fiberglass, vinyl, and tile. With Marine 31, you can enjoy a clean, mold-free environment both indoors and outdoors. Pros Removes tough mildew stains, Multi-purpose cleaner, Works on various surfaces Cons Strong chemical smell

8 Spray Nine Marine Cleaner - 1 Gallon Spray Nine Marine Cleaner - 1 Gallon View on Amazon 7.6 Spray Nine 26901S Marine Cleaner is an excellent cleaning solution for boat owners. This powerful cleaner can remove tough stains, grime, and mildew from various surfaces, including fiberglass, vinyl, plastic, and metal. The 1-gallon bottle provides enough solution for multiple cleaning sessions, making it a cost-effective choice for boat owners. Its powerful formula is also biodegradable and eco-friendly, so you can use it without worrying about harming the environment. Spray Nine 26901S Marine Cleaner is a must-have for boat owners looking to keep their vessels in pristine condition. Pros Effective on tough stains, Versatile uses, Safe for use on boats Cons Strong chemical smell

9 Boat Juice Exterior Boat Cleaner Boat Juice Exterior Boat Cleaner View on Amazon 7.3 Boat Juice Exterior Boat Cleaner is the perfect solution for boat owners who want to keep their boats looking immaculate. This boat cleaner is effective in removing water spots, marine dirt, and grime while protecting the boat's exterior with its marine ceramic coating. It is versatile and can be used on different surfaces such as fiberglass, metal, and plastic. Boat Juice Exterior Boat Cleaner is an essential boat cleaning supply that will make boat maintenance much easier and efficient. Pros Versatile boat cleaning product, Effective water spot remover, Provides marine ceramic coating Cons May require multiple applications

10 3M Marine Vinyl Cleaner and Restorer 3M Marine Vinyl Cleaner and Restorer View on Amazon 7.1 The 3M Marine Vinyl Cleaner And Restorer, 16.9 fl oz is a must-have for any boat owner. This powerful cleaner is designed to remove dirt, grime, and stains from vinyl surfaces, leaving them looking like new. It also contains a special formula that helps restore the vinyl's natural shine, making it look even better than before. Whether you're cleaning your boat's seats, cushions, or other vinyl surfaces, this cleaner is sure to get the job done quickly and efficiently. Plus, it comes in a convenient 16.9 fl oz bottle that's easy to use and store. Pros Cleans and restores vinyl, Easy to apply, Provides UV protection Cons May require multiple applications

Q: What is marine cleaner?

A: Marine cleaner is a type of cleaning product specifically designed to remove dirt, grime, and other buildup from boats and other marine vehicles. It helps to keep the surfaces of boats looking clean and new.

Q: Is boat hull cleaner safe to use?

A: Yes, boat hull cleaner is safe to use as long as it is used according to the instructions on the label. It is important to wear gloves and protective eyewear when using any type of cleaning product, and to rinse the boat thoroughly after cleaning.

Q: How often should I clean my boat with boat cleaner?

A: The frequency with which you should clean your boat with boat cleaner will depend on how often you use it and the conditions in which it is used. For boats that are used frequently or in harsh conditions, it may be necessary to clean them after every use. For boats that are used less frequently or in milder conditions, it may be sufficient to clean them once or twice a season.

After an extensive review process of marine cleaners, we found that there are a variety of effective options available for keeping your boat looking clean and new. From boat scuff erasers to de-salt concentrate, each product serves a unique purpose when it comes to keeping your boat in top condition. Whether you're looking for a boat vinyl cleaner and protectant, or a multi-surface cleaner for your boat's exterior, there are solutions for every boater. We encourage you to consider the products we reviewed and take action to keep your boat looking its best all season long.