10 Best Pickleball Balls Review

In this article, we provide expert insights and tips to help you choose the best pickleball balls available. We've researched and tested several options, considering the criteria of durability, bounce, and overall performance, as well as customer reviews. With the wide range of options available, it's important to consider your personal playing style and the types of surfaces you'll be playing on. From indoor to outdoor, and from beginner to advanced, we provide recommendations for every player. By reading on, you'll find our top-ranked pickleball ball products to enhance your playing experience.

1 Boulder Wooden Pickleball Paddles Set of 4 Boulder Wooden Pickleball Paddles Set of 4 View on Amazon 9.8 The Boulder Wooden Pickleball Paddles Set of 4 is a great investment for anyone looking to up their pickleball game. The set includes four high-quality wooden paddles, four pickleballs, and two bags for easy storage and transport. These paddles are perfect for both indoor and outdoor use and are suitable for players of all ages and skill levels. The wooden construction provides a comfortable grip and excellent control over the ball, making it easier to hit accurate shots. Overall, this set is a must-have for any pickleball enthusiast looking to improve their game. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Set of 4 paddles, Includes 4 pickleballs, 2 bags included Cons May not be tournament-grade

2 Boulder Sports Pickleball Set with Paddles and Balls Boulder Sports Pickleball Set with Paddles and Balls View on Amazon 9.5 Boulder Sports Carbon Fiber Pickleball Paddles are a great choice for anyone looking to up their pickleball game. Made from high-quality carbon fiber, these paddles are lightweight yet durable, making them perfect for players of all skill levels. This pickleball set also comes with four balls, making it a complete package for those who want to get started playing right away. Whether you're a seasoned player or just starting out, Boulder Sports Carbon Fiber Pickleball Paddles are an excellent choice for your next match. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Carbon fiber construction, Complete set with balls, Ideal for pickleball gifts Cons Limited color options

3 Franklin Sports Outdoor Pickleballs - X-40 Pickleball Balls Franklin Sports Outdoor Pickleballs - X-40 Pickleball Balls View on Amazon 9.2 The Franklin Sports Outdoor Pickleballs are a must-have for any pickleball player. These balls are USAPA approved and are the official ball of the US Open. They come in a bright optic yellow color that makes them easy to spot on the court. The X-40 pickleball balls are made from high-quality materials that make them durable and long-lasting. These pickleballs are available in 3 packs, 12 packs, 36 pickleball buckets, and 100 + 400 bulk packs, making it easy to stock up on your favorite balls. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned pro, the Franklin Sports Outdoor Pickleballs are perfect for all skill levels. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros USAPA approved, Official US Open ball, Available in bulk packs Cons Only available in optic yellow

4 Asbocer Pickleball Balls 12-Pack Outdoor Yellow Asbocer Pickleball Balls 12-Pack Outdoor Yellow View on Amazon 8.9 Asbocer Pickleball Balls are USAPA approved and come in a pack of 12 with a mesh bag for easy storage. These outdoor pickleballs have 40 holes, ensuring high elasticity and durability, making them suitable for all styles of pickleball paddles. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, these yellow pickle balls are perfect for practicing and playing games. The materials used in making these balls are of high quality, making them long-lasting. Get your hands on Asbocer Pickleball Balls for an enjoyable and seamless pickleball experience. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros USAPA approved, Durable and elastic, Comes with mesh bag Cons Some may prefer other colors

5 Dura Fast 40 Pickleballs Outdoor Neon 12 Pack. Dura Fast 40 Pickleballs Outdoor Neon 12 Pack. View on Amazon 8.7 The Dura Fast 40 Pickleballs are a great choice for avid pickleball players looking for a durable and reliable option for outdoor play. These balls are USAPA approved and sanctioned for tournament play, so you can trust their quality. The neon colors make them easy to spot on the court, while the hard plastic material ensures they can withstand frequent use without losing their shape. With a 12 pack included, you'll have plenty of balls to keep your game going. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros USAPA approved, Durable, Ideal for outdoor use Cons Limited color options

6 Vigel Outdoor Pickleball Balls Set Vigel Outdoor Pickleball Balls Set View on Amazon 8.2 Vigel Premium Outdoor Pickleball Balls are the perfect addition to any pickleball player's collection. These USAPA approved balls are ideal for tournament and competition play, providing a perfectly balanced, high bounce true flight. With a durable design and 40 hole construction, they are built to withstand tough outdoor play. Whether you are a beginner or a pro, these balls are suitable for all skill levels and will enhance your playing experience. Don't settle for anything less than the best - choose Vigel Premium Outdoor Pickleball Balls for your next game. Rated 8.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros USAPA approved, Perfectly balanced, Ideal for all skill levels Cons May not be durable

7 PCKL Elite 40 Pickleball Balls 4 Pack PCKL Elite 40 Pickleball Balls 4 Pack View on Amazon 7.9 The PCKL Elite 40 Pickleball Balls are the perfect choice for tournament and competition play. These USA Pickleball approved balls come in a pack of 4, 50, or 100 and feature a vibrant neon green color. Made with high-quality materials, these balls provide excellent bounce and durability, making them suitable for all skill levels. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned pro, the PCKL Elite 40 Pickleball Balls will enhance your game and provide a fun and challenging experience on the court. Rated 7.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Tournament and competition ball, USA Pickleball approved, Available in bulk packs Cons Only available in neon green

8 GoSports GS 40 Pickleball Balls - 12 Pack GoSports GS 40 Pickleball Balls - 12 Pack View on Amazon 7.6 The GoSports GS 40 Pickleball Balls are a great addition to your pickleball game. These regulation USAPA pickleballs come in a 12 or 36 pack, and are made from high-quality materials that provide a consistent bounce and durability. These balls are perfect for both beginners and experienced players, and are suitable for use on both indoor and outdoor courts. Whether you're practicing your shots or playing a competitive game, the GoSports GS 40 Pickleball Balls are a reliable and affordable option that will help you improve your game. Rated 7.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Regulation size, Durable, High visibility Cons Limited color options

9 PCKL Optic Speed Pickleball Balls Indoor Orange PCKL Optic Speed Pickleball Balls Indoor Orange View on Amazon 7.5 PCKL Optic Speed Pickleball Balls are the perfect choice for any pickleball player. Available in both indoor and outdoor options, these balls are built to USAPA specifications, ensuring a consistent and accurate play experience. The bright orange color of the indoor balls makes them easy to spot on any court, while the outdoor balls are built to withstand the elements for long-lasting play. Sold in a convenient 4-pack, PCKL Optic Speed Pickleball Balls are a must-have for any serious pickleball player. Rated 7.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Built to USAPA specifications, Choose Indoor or Outdoor, 4 Pack of Balls Cons May not be durable

10 Bailiyake Pickleball Balls 24 Pack Green Bailiyake Pickleball Balls 24 Pack Green View on Amazon 7.1 Outdoor Pickleball Balls are a fantastic choice for those who love to play pickleball. These official approved 40 holes pickle balls can be used both indoor and outdoor. They come in a set of 24 pack bright green balls, which makes it easy to keep track of them during a game. These balls are made of high-quality materials and are of official size and weight. They are perfect for beginners and experienced players alike, and are sure to provide hours of fun and entertainment on the court. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Official approved, 24 pack set, Bright green color Cons Only one color option

Q: What size pickleball should I choose?

A: Pickleball balls come in different sizes, but all of them are the same weight. The standard size for pickleball balls is 2.87 inches in diameter, but there are also smaller sizes available for players who prefer a slower game. It's important to choose the right size for your level of play and personal preference.

Q: What should I look for in a pickleball paddle?

A: The most important factors to consider when choosing a pickleball paddle are weight, grip size, and materials. A heavier paddle can provide more power, but a lighter one can be easier to maneuver. The grip size should be comfortable for your hand, and the materials used can affect the durability and performance of the paddle.

Q: How high should the pickleball net be?

A: The standard height for a pickleball net is 36 inches at the center, but some recreational players may prefer a lower net for a slower game. It's important to make sure the net is set up correctly and at the right height for the level of play.

After careful consideration and testing of various pickleball balls, it is clear that the market offers a range of options that cater to different needs and preferences. From beginner-friendly balls to tournament-level balls, there is something for everyone. The top-rated pickleball balls are USAPA-approved and offer superior durability, high elasticity, and true flight. Whether you're looking for a set for outdoor or indoor play, the best pickleball balls are designed to provide a consistent playing experience, no matter your skill level. We encourage you to explore these options and find the perfect pickleball ball for your game, so you can enjoy hours of fun and competition with friends and family.