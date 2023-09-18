10 Best Selling 24 Inch Suitcases for 2023

Our Top Picks

If you're a frequent traveler, you know the importance of a reliable and sturdy suitcase. We've researched and tested various options in the 24 inch suitcase category to bring you our top recommendations. We analyzed essential criteria such as durability, size, weight, and maneuverability to ensure that our choices are of the highest quality. Our expert insights and tips will help you make an informed decision and choose the perfect suitcase for your next adventure. Stay tuned for our top-ranking 24 inch suitcase recommendations.

1 Coolife Luggage Suitcase Spinner with TSA lock Coolife Luggage Suitcase Spinner with TSA lock View on Amazon 9.7 The Coolife Luggage Suitcase is the perfect travel companion for those looking for a durable and stylish option. Made from PC+ABS materials, this spinner suitcase comes with a built-in TSA lock for added security. Available in three sizes, including a convenient 20in carry-on option, this suitcase is perfect for all types of travel. With its smooth rolling wheels and ergonomic handle, you can easily maneuver through airports and other crowded spaces. The Caribbean Blue color adds a pop of personality to your luggage collection. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Durable PC+ABS material, Built-in TSA lock, 360-degree spinner wheels Cons Limited color options

2 Coolife Luggage Expandable Suitcase Spinner (White Grid) Coolife Luggage Expandable Suitcase Spinner (White Grid) View on Amazon 9.4 The Coolife Luggage Expandable Suitcase is a great travel companion for anyone looking for a durable and stylish piece of luggage. Made from a combination of polycarbonate and ABS materials, this spinner suitcase is lightweight yet sturdy. Available in three sizes including carry-on, it features an expandable design for packing flexibility. The interior is equipped with multiple pockets and compression straps to keep your belongings organized and secure. With its sleek white grid design, this suitcase is both fashionable and functional. Overall, the Coolife Luggage Expandable Suitcase is a smart choice for any traveler. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Expandable, Durable PC+ABS material, Spinner wheels Cons No handle on bottom

3 imiomo Checked Luggage 24IN Black imiomo Checked Luggage 24IN Black View on Amazon 9.1 The IMIOMO 24 IN Checked Luggage is a must-have for the frequent traveler. With its durable hardside construction, this lightweight suitcase set will keep your belongings safe and secure during transit. The 360-degree spinner wheels make maneuvering through busy airports a breeze, while the TSA lock ensures that your items are protected. This 3-piece set includes a 24-inch suitcase in sleek black, perfect for longer trips. Upgrade your travel game with the IMIOMO Checked Luggage. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Spinner wheels for easy maneuvering, Hardside construction for durability, TSA lock for added security Cons Limited color options

4 LUGGEX PC 24 Inch Spinner Luggage (Black) LUGGEX PC 24 Inch Spinner Luggage (Black) View on Amazon 8.8 The LUGGEX PC 24 Inch Luggage with Spinner Wheels is a great option for travelers looking for a durable and spacious suitcase. Made with a hard shell and aluminum corners, this luggage can withstand the wear and tear of travel. The spinner wheels make it easy to maneuver through airports and the expandable feature allows for additional storage space. The black color gives it a sleek and professional look. Overall, this suitcase is a reliable choice for any traveler. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Spinner wheels for easy maneuverability, Expandable for extra packing space, Aluminum corner for added durability Cons May be too heavy

5 Kono 24 Inch Rose Gold Luggage Suitcase Kono 24 Inch Rose Gold Luggage Suitcase View on Amazon 8.6 The Kono Medium 24 Inch Luggage is the perfect travel companion for those who want durability and style in one package. Made with lightweight ABS hard shell material, this suitcase is strong enough to withstand the wear and tear of travel. It comes with a TSA lock and four wheels, making it easy to maneuver through airports and hotels. The rose gold color is fashionable and eye-catching, while the 2-year warranty ensures peace of mind. Whether you're going on a business trip or a vacation, the Kono Medium 24 Inch Luggage is the ideal choice for all your travel needs. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Lightweight and durable, TSA lock for security, Fashionable design Cons No exterior pockets

6 Merax Carry on Luggage with Spinner Wheels Merax Carry on Luggage with Spinner Wheels View on Amazon 8.4 The Merax Carry on Luggage Checked in Luggage Suitcase with Wheels Hard Case 24 IN is a great option for travelers who want a durable and stylish suitcase. This expandable suitcase has spinner wheels and a hard case to protect your belongings. The suitcase is 24 inches and comes in a blue-green color. It is perfect for carrying on or checking in. The Merax suitcase is lightweight and easy to maneuver, making it a great choice for any trip. Rated 8.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Spinner wheels, Expandable, Hard case Cons Limited color options

7 AnyZip Luggage PC ABS Suitcase Checked-Medium 24 Apple Green AnyZip Luggage PC ABS Suitcase Checked-Medium 24 Apple Green View on Amazon 8 The AnyZip Luggage PC ABS Hardside Lightweight Suitcase with 4 Universal Wheels TSA Lock Checked-Medium 24 Inch Apple Green is the perfect travel companion for those looking for a durable and functional suitcase. Made with PC ABS material, this suitcase is both lightweight and durable. The four universal wheels make it easy to maneuver through busy airports and crowded streets. The TSA lock ensures your belongings are kept safe and secure. With a medium size of 24 inches, this suitcase is perfect for longer trips or extended stays. The apple green color adds a fun and stylish touch to your travels. Rated 8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Lightweight, 4 wheels, TSA lock Cons Limited color options

8 JZRSuitcase 24 Inch Hardshell Luggage Pink JZRSuitcase 24 Inch Hardshell Luggage Pink View on Amazon 7.6 The JZRSuitcase 24 Inch Luggage is a must-have for anyone looking for durable and stylish luggage for their travels. Made from high-quality PC+ABS hardshell material, this suitcase is built to withstand the rigors of travel while keeping your belongings safe and secure. With its spinner wheels and TSA-approved lock, you can easily navigate through airports and rest assured that your items are protected. The 24" Pink Rose color is perfect for adding a pop of color to your travels, and the spacious interior provides ample room for all your essentials. Invest in the JZRSuitcase 24 Inch Luggage for your next trip and travel in style and comfort. Rated 7.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Durable PC+ABS material, Spinner wheels for easy maneuvering, TSA lock for security Cons Limited color options

9 Verdi 24 Inch Luggage Expandable Softside Suitcase Verdi 24 Inch Luggage Expandable Softside Suitcase View on Amazon 7.4 The Verdi 24 Inch Luggage is a durable and lightweight suitcase perfect for frequent travelers. With 8-wheel spinners and an expandable design, this medium checked-size bag is easy to maneuver and can hold all of your essentials. Made with high-quality materials, the teal color adds a stylish touch to your travel gear. Get ready for stress-free travel with the Verdi 24 Inch Luggage. Rated 7.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Expandable for extra space, Lightweight for easy carrying, 8-wheel spinners for smooth movement Cons No color options available

10 Joyway Luggage Suitcase with Spinner Wheels (Yellow, 24 Inch) Joyway Luggage Suitcase with Spinner Wheels (Yellow, 24 Inch) View on Amazon 7.1 The Joyway Luggage Suitcase with Spinner Wheels is a high-quality and stylish travel companion for any adventure. Made with durable materials and featuring TSA locks, this suitcase is perfect for frequent flyers and adventurers alike. The 24-inch size is ideal for medium-length trips, while the spinner wheels make it easy to navigate through crowded airports and busy streets. Choose from a variety of colors, including the eye-catching yellow option, to make your luggage stand out from the crowd. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Spinner wheels for easy movement, TSA lock for added security, Durable hardside construction Cons Limited color options

FAQ

Q: What is the maximum weight a 24 inch suitcase can hold?

A: The maximum weight a 24 inch suitcase can hold varies depending on the brand and model. However, most 24 inch suitcases can hold up to 50 pounds of weight.

Q: Can a 24 inch suitcase be used as a carry-on?

A: Whether a 24 inch suitcase can be used as a carry-on depends on the airline's size restrictions. Most airlines allow carry-ons up to 22 inches, so it's important to check with your airline before traveling.

Q: What is the best material for a 24 inch suitcase?

A: The best material for a 24 inch suitcase depends on your personal preferences and needs. Hardshell suitcases made of polycarbonate or ABS are durable and resistant to scratches, while softshell suitcases made of nylon or polyester are lightweight and expandable. Consider your travel style and destination when choosing the best material for your 24 inch suitcase.

Conclusions

After conducting a thorough review of multiple 24 inch suitcases, we can confidently say that this category offers a range of excellent options for travelers. From hard-shell ABS and PC+ABS suitcases with spinner wheels and TSA locks, to expandable softside suitcases with 8-wheel spinners and separate compartments, there is a 24 inch suitcase to suit every need. All of the products we reviewed were durable, lightweight, and offered ample storage space for medium-length trips. We encourage readers to consider their specific travel needs and preferences when selecting a 24 inch suitcase, and to choose a product that best fits those needs.