10 Best Selling Full Face Diving Masks for 2023

Experience the deep sea like never before with our top-rated full face diving masks. Compare the best options and make your underwater adventure unforgettable.

AUGUST 31, 2023 21:03
Our Top Picks

Jwintee Full Face Snorkel Mask-Medium Green/Black
DIVELUX Full Face Snorkel Mask - Green (S/M)
Odoland Snorkeling Package with Full Face Mask and Adjustable Fins
Platinum Arowana Full Face Snorkel Mask
Tilos Panoramic Wide View Mask.

Full face diving masks have become increasingly popular due to their full range of vision and easy breathing. When selecting a full-face diving mask, it is essential to consider comfort, visibility, durability, ease of use, and overall quality. They may be more expensive than traditional diving masks and may take some getting used to. However, we have researched the top-ranked full face diving masks that meet these essential criteria for comfort, visibility, durability, ease of use, and overall quality. By considering these factors, you can make an informed decision and find the perfect mask for your next underwater adventure.

1

Jwintee Full Face Snorkel Mask-Medium Green/Black

9.8

The Jwintee Full Face Snorkel Mask is the perfect choice for both kids and adults who enjoy snorkeling. With a 180° panoramic view and a camera mount, you can capture all the underwater beauty without any hassle. The mask is designed with safe breathing and anti-leak & anti-fog features for your ultimate comfort. It comes in a stylish green/black medium size, made with high-quality materials that ensure durability and long-lasting use. Get ready for an unforgettable underwater adventure with the Jwintee Full Face Snorkel Mask.

Pros
180° panoramic view, Safe breathing, Anti-leak&anti-fog
Cons
May not fit all faces

2

DIVELUX Full Face Snorkel Mask - Green (S/M)

9.5

The DIVELUX Full Face Snorkel Mask is an excellent option for both adults and kids who want to enjoy a comfortable snorkeling experience. With its 180° panoramic viewing, you can easily see the underwater world without any obstructions. The anti-fog and anti-leak features ensure that you don't have to worry about water seeping in or fogging up your mask. It comes in three different sizes and a vibrant green color, making it easy to find the perfect fit for your face. The mask is made of high-quality materials, ensuring that it is durable and long-lasting. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced snorkeler, the DIVELUX Full Face Snorkel Mask is a great choice for your next aquatic adventure.

Pros
Panoramic viewing, Anti-fog and anti-leak, Available in different sizes
Cons
May not fit all faces

3

Odoland Snorkeling Package with Full Face Mask and Adjustable Fins

9.2

The Odoland Snorkeling Package is the perfect gear for anyone who wants to experience the wonders of the underwater world. This set includes a full-face snorkel mask that provides a 180-degree panoramic view, allowing you to see everything around you. The mask is equipped with an anti-fog and anti-leak system, ensuring that you can breathe comfortably underwater without any obstructions. It also comes with a camera mount, so you can capture your adventures and share them with your friends. The package also includes adjustable swim fins that fit comfortably on your feet and provide maximum propulsion in the water. The Odoland Snorkeling Package is suitable for both adults and youth, making it perfect for family vacations or solo adventures. Get ready to explore the depths of the ocean with this amazing set!

Pros
Full face mask, Camera mount included, Anti-fog and anti-leak
Cons
May not fit all sizes

4

Platinum Arowana Full Face Snorkel Mask

8.9

The Platinum Arowana Professional Full Face Snorkel Mask is the perfect snorkeling gear for anyone looking for a comfortable and enjoyable underwater experience. With its 180° panoramic view, adjustable anti-fog and anti-leak dry system, and detachable camera mount, this black/silver mask is a great fit for both adults and kids. Its large-x-large size ensures a snug and secure fit, while the lightweight design makes it easy to wear for extended periods of time. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced snorkeler, this mask is sure to provide you with a memorable and stress-free underwater adventure.

Pros
180° panoramic view, Adjustable anti-fog/leak system, Detachable camera mount
Cons
May not fit all face shapes

5

Tilos Panoramic Wide View Mask.

8.7

The Tilos Single Lens Panoramic Large Wide View Mask is a must-have for any scuba diving or snorkeling enthusiast. The black silicone material is both comfortable and durable, making it perfect for long hours underwater. The mask's wide view lens allows for an immersive experience, and the purge valve makes clearing water a breeze. Don't settle for a subpar mask when you can have the Tilos Single Lens Panoramic Large Wide View Mask.

Pros
Large wide view, Single lens panoramic, Black silicone (Purge)
Cons
May not fit all face shapes/sizes

6

ZIPOUTE PRO Full Face Snorkel Mask.

8.4

The ZIPOUTE PRO Full Face Snorkel Mask is a must-have for any snorkel enthusiast. With its foldable dry top snorkel and anti-fog/anti-leak design, this mask provides a comfortable and hassle-free snorkeling experience. Its panoramic view allows for breathtaking underwater scenery, and the included mesh bag makes for easy storage and transport. Available in black and medium size, this snorkel mask is perfect for adults looking to explore the underwater world with ease.

Pros
Foldable dry top snorkel, Panoramic view, Anti-fog and anti-leak
Cons
May not fit all faces

7

Tilos Revo Wide View Snorkel Mask

8

The Tilos Revo wide view snorkel diving mask is a versatile and high-quality option for those looking to participate in scuba diving, snorkeling, free diving, or swimming. The double lens and nose cover provide clear vision and the anti-fog feature ensures that it stays that way. The silicone strap is comfortable and adjustable, making it a great fit for men and women. Its black silicone design is sleek and stylish, with a durable construction that will last for many underwater adventures.

Pros
Wide view, Anti-fog, Comfortable fit
Cons
May leak

8

bedee Full Face Snorkel Mask

7.7

The bedee Full Face Snorkel Mask is a must-have for anyone who loves snorkeling or diving. With its upgraded dry top breathing system, you can enjoy an uninterrupted snorkeling experience without any water entering the mask. The mask is anti-fog and anti-leak, ensuring a clear view of the underwater world. The camera mount is a great addition for capturing all the underwater action. It comes in black and white and is available in Large-X-Large size. The mask is foldable, making it easy to pack and carry on your next adventure.

Pros
Upgraded dry top breathing system, Foldable and easy to carry, Camera mount for capturing memories
Cons
Not suitable for free diving

9

Zenoplige Full Face Snorkel Mask Black Large-X-Large

7.5

The Full Face Snorkel Mask is the perfect gear for adults who enjoy snorkeling and diving. It features an innovative safety breathing system that ensures you breathe comfortably and reduces the risk of inhaling water. The anti-fog design guarantees clear vision and the 180 panoramic view allows you to explore the underwater world fully. Its foldable and anti-leak design makes it easy to carry and prevents water from entering the mask. The detachable camera mount enables you to capture stunning underwater photos and videos. Available in black, large-x-large size.

Pros
Anti-fog system, Detachable camera mount, Foldable and compact
Cons
May not fit all faces

10

iClique Ocean LINE Full Face Snorkel Mask

7.1

The IClique Ocean LINE Full Face Snorkel Mask Flat is a great addition to any snorkeling gear collection. With its 180-degree panoramic viewing, you'll be able to see all the beautiful marine life beneath the water. The waterproof case and earplugs make this set perfect for any water activity. Additionally, the action camera adapter allows you to capture all your adventures on camera. Available in a range of sizes and colors, this snorkel mask is perfect for men and women alike.

Pros
180 panoramic viewing, waterproof case included, compatible with action cameras
Cons
may not fit all faces

FAQ

Q: What is a full face diving mask?

A: A full face diving mask is a type of diving mask that covers the entire face, allowing the diver to breathe through their nose and mouth. It also provides a wider field of vision compared to traditional snorkel masks.

Q: Are full face diving masks suitable for beginners?

A: Full face diving masks can be a good option for beginners as they are easy to use and provide a more natural breathing experience. However, it is important to receive proper training and instruction before using one for the first time.

Q: How do I choose the right diving mask?

A: When choosing a diving mask, it is important to consider factors such as fit, comfort, and visibility. Look for a mask that fits well and creates a seal around your face, and make sure it feels comfortable to wear for extended periods of time. Additionally, choose a mask with a wide field of vision to enhance your underwater experience.

Conclusions

After conducting extensive research and testing on various full face diving masks, it's clear that this category of gear has come a long way in recent years. With features like panoramic views, anti-fog lenses, and comfortable silicone straps, diving and snorkeling enthusiasts have a wide range of options to choose from. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned pro, finding the right full face diving mask can greatly enhance your underwater experience. So, if you're in the market for a new mask, we encourage you to explore the options and find the one that best suits your needs and preferences. Happy diving!



