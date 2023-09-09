10 Best Selling Portable Bluetooth Speakers for 2023

Our Top Picks

Portable Bluetooth speakers have become a must-have item for music lovers on the go. We've researched and tested the most popular options on the market to bring you unbiased and reliable recommendations. Our analysis included battery life, sound quality, portability, and durability, and we considered both customer reviews and expert insights. While there are many options available, we were able to identify the most popular products and put them to the test. Remember, not all portable Bluetooth speakers are the same, so choose one that fits your specific needs. Stay tuned to discover which products made our top-ranking list.

1 Cambridge Soundworks OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Speaker Cambridge Soundworks OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Speaker View on Amazon 9.9 The OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Speaker is a portable wireless speaker that delivers crystal clear stereo sound and rich bass. With 10 watts of power, this speaker is perfect for outdoor activities, parties, and more. Its IPX5 water-resistant design makes it perfect for use in the shower or by the pool. The orange color adds a fun and vibrant touch. Overall, the OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Speaker is a great value for its sound quality, portability, and durability. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Crystal clear stereo sound, Rich bass, IPX5 water resistant Cons May not be very portable

2 Cambridge Soundworks OontZ Angle Solo Bluetooth Speaker - Red Cambridge Soundworks OontZ Angle Solo Bluetooth Speaker - Red View on Amazon 9.6 The Cambridge Soundworks OontZ Angle Solo Bluetooth Portable Speaker in red is a compact and portable device that delivers surprisingly loud volume and bass. With a 100-foot wireless range and IPX5 rating, it's perfect for outdoor adventures, travel, and parties. Its Bluetooth connectivity allows for easy pairing with any device, and its sleek design makes it a stylish addition to any setting. Overall, the OontZ Angle Solo is a great choice for those looking for a high-quality and versatile speaker. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Surprisingly loud volume, Compact size, 100 foot wireless range Cons No aux input

3 Cambridge SoundWorks Carry Case for OontZ Ultra Cambridge SoundWorks Carry Case for OontZ Ultra View on Amazon 9.2 The Official Carry Case for OontZ Ultra Bluetooth Speaker by Cambridge SoundWorks is a must-have accessory for music lovers on-the-go. Made with neoprene and a durable aluminum carabiner, this case is designed to protect your OontZ Ultra from scratches, dings, and other damage while you take it with you on hikes, beach trips, or just around the house. Plus, the carabiner makes it easy to clip the case onto your backpack or belt loop for hands-free carrying. A great investment for anyone who wants to keep their OontZ Ultra safe and sound. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Durable neoprene material, Convenient aluminum carabiner, Perfect fit for OontZ Ultra Cons Only fits OontZ Ultra

4 Anker SoundCore Bluetooth Speaker Black Anker SoundCore Bluetooth Speaker Black View on Amazon 9 The Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker is the perfect portable speaker for music lovers on the go. With its IPX5 waterproof rating, you can take it to the pool, beach, or even in the shower without worrying about damaging it. The stereo sound quality is impressive, allowing you to enjoy your favorite tunes with crisp and clear sound. The 24-hour playtime ensures that you can keep the party going all day and night without needing to recharge. It's compatible with iPhones, Samsung, and other devices, making it a versatile choice for any music lover. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Waterproof, Long battery life, Great sound quality Cons Limited color options

5 JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker View on Amazon 8.5 The JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker in Black is a versatile and durable speaker that delivers high-quality sound for all your needs. With its waterproof design, you can take it anywhere, whether you're at the beach or by the pool. The Flip 5 also features a long battery life and easy connectivity with other devices, making it perfect for outdoor activities or parties. Its compact size and lightweight design make it easy to carry around, and the sleek black color gives it a modern and stylish look. Overall, the JBL Flip 5 is a great choice for anyone looking for a reliable and high-quality portable speaker. Rated 8.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Waterproof, Great sound quality, Portable Cons Limited color options

6 Bose SoundLink Flex Portable Bluetooth Speaker Bose SoundLink Flex Portable Bluetooth Speaker View on Amazon 8.3 The Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker is a must-have for music lovers who are always on the go. This wireless waterproof speaker is perfect for outdoor travel, allowing you to enjoy your favorite tunes wherever you are. With its sleek black design, it is not only stylish but also durable, ensuring that it can withstand any weather condition. The Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker delivers clear and powerful sound, making it perfect for parties, gatherings, or even just a night in. Its compact size and lightweight design make it easy to carry around, making it the perfect companion for your next adventure. Rated 8.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Portable and wireless, Waterproof for outdoor use, High-quality sound Cons Limited color options

7 JBL Charge 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker JBL Charge 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker View on Amazon 8.1 The JBL Charge 4 is a fantastic waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker that offers excellent sound quality and durability. It's perfect for outdoor activities such as camping, hiking, and beach trips. The speaker is easy to use and connects quickly to your phone, tablet, or other Bluetooth-enabled devices. The battery life is impressive and can last up to 20 hours, making it ideal for long trips. Additionally, the JBL Charge 4 has a USB port that allows you to charge your devices while on the go. The speaker is available in black and is made of durable materials that can withstand harsh weather conditions. Overall, the JBL Charge 4 is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a high-quality waterproof Bluetooth speaker. Rated 8.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Waterproof, Portable, Wireless connectivity Cons Bass can be overpowering

8 Ortizan Portable Bluetooth Speaker Black Ortizan Portable Bluetooth Speaker Black View on Amazon 7.6 The Ortizan Portable Bluetooth Speakers are perfect for those who enjoy listening to music on the go. With 24W loud stereo sound and deep bass, these speakers provide high-quality sound that can easily fill a room. The IPX7 waterproof design makes them ideal for outdoor use, while Bluetooth 5.0 allows for easy pairing with any smart device. The speakers also feature RGB lights that add a fun touch to any party or gathering. With dual pairing and a 30-hour playtime, the Ortizan Portable Bluetooth Speakers are a great choice for any music lover. Rated 7.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Loud stereo sound, IPX7 waterproof rating, 30H playtime Cons Lights not for everyone

9 JBL Clip 3 Black Portable Bluetooth Speaker JBL Clip 3 Black Portable Bluetooth Speaker View on Amazon 7.4 The JBL Clip 3 Bluetooth Speaker is a fantastic choice for those who want a durable, portable, and waterproof speaker that delivers high-quality sound. With up to 10 hours of play time and a noise-cancelling speakerphone, this speaker is perfect for on-the-go use. Its compact size and sturdy clip make it easy to take anywhere, and its wireless streaming capabilities allow you to enjoy your favorite music without any hassle. Whether you're camping, hiking, or just hanging out at home, the JBL Clip 3 is a must-have for anyone who loves music on the move. Rated 7.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Waterproof, Durable, Portable Cons No volume control button

10 JBL Flip 4 Black Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker JBL Flip 4 Black Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker View on Amazon 7.1 The JBL Flip 4 is a waterproof, portable, and durable Bluetooth speaker that offers up to 12 hours of wireless streaming. With its noise-cancelling speakerphone, voice assistant, and JBL Connect+ feature, it's perfect for on-the-go use. This speaker delivers high-quality sound with its dual external passive radiators and 3000mAh rechargeable battery. It's available in black and is made of high-quality and long-lasting materials. Whether you're at the beach, pool, or just relaxing at home, the JBL Flip 4 is the perfect companion for all your music needs. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Waterproof and durable, 12 hours of wireless streaming, Noise-cancelling speakerphone and voice assistant Cons May not be as loud as some other speakers

FAQ

Q: What are portable Bluetooth speakers?

A: Portable Bluetooth speakers are compact and wireless speakers that connect to your smartphone, tablet, or computer through Bluetooth technology. They allow you to enjoy your favorite music anytime, anywhere, without the need for cables or power outlets.

Q: What are the benefits of owning wireless Bluetooth speakers?

A: Wireless Bluetooth speakers offer several benefits, such as easy connectivity, convenience, portability, and high-quality sound. They also come in various sizes, styles, and colors, so you can choose the one that best fits your needs and preferences.

Q: How do I choose the right Bluetooth speaker for me?

A: When choosing a Bluetooth speaker, consider factors such as sound quality, battery life, connectivity options, durability, and price. Also, think about where and how you plan to use it, such as indoors or outdoors, at home or on the go, and with one device or multiple devices. Reading reviews and comparing features can help you make an informed decision.

Conclusions

After conducting thorough research and analysis of various portable Bluetooth speakers, it's evident that this category has come a long way in terms of design and functionality. With options ranging from waterproof, compact, durable, and with impressive battery life, there is a portable Bluetooth speaker for every need and budget. Whether you're looking for a speaker for outdoor activities, travel, or just to enhance your music experience, the market has it all. As a reviewer with SEO expertise, we encourage readers to consider the features that matter most to them and invest in a portable Bluetooth speaker that will enhance their listening experience.