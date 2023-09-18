10 Best Selling Rifle Scopes for 2023

Our Top Picks

As firearm enthusiasts ourselves, we have researched and tested various rifle scope products to bring you the best options available. Our team has analyzed important criteria such as magnification, reticle type, and durability to offer expert insights and tips on what to look for in a rifle scope. We understand the importance of finding the right rifle scope for your needs, which is why we've put in the time and effort to bring you the most popular and highly rated scopes out there. Stay tuned for our top recommendations and see which one may be the best fit for you, taking into account factors such as magnification, reticle type, and durability.

1 Simmons Truplex 22 MAG Riflescope Simmons Truplex 22 MAG Riflescope 9.9 The Simmons Truplex .22 MAG 3-9x32mm Riflescope is a reliable and durable product that is perfect for hunters and shooters alike. With waterproof and fogproof capabilities, this riflescope can withstand any weather conditions. Its Truplex reticle allows for easy target acquisition and the 3-9x magnification range ensures a clear and precise shot. This rimfire rifle scope is made with quality materials and is a great investment for anyone in need of a dependable riflescope. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Clear and bright view, Durable and waterproof, Easy to adjust and use Cons Slightly heavy

2 CVLIFE Hunting Rifle Scope 6-24x50 AOE Gun Scope CVLIFE Hunting Rifle Scope 6-24x50 AOE Gun Scope 9.5 The CVLIFE Hunting Rifle Scope 6-24x50 AOE Red and Green Illuminated Gun Scope with Free Mount is a must-have for any hunting enthusiast. With its adjustable magnification, red and green illuminated reticle, and free mount, this scope is perfect for long-range shooting. It is made from high-quality materials and is easy to install and use. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned pro, this rifle scope is sure to enhance your hunting experience. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Clear optics, Red/Green illumination, Free mount included Cons Slightly heavy

3 Monstrum Banshee LPVO Rifle Scope with Offset Mount. Monstrum Banshee LPVO Rifle Scope with Offset Mount. 9.1 The Monstrum Banshee 1-6x24 LPVO Rifle Scope with Offset Scope Mount Black is a top-of-the-line rifle scope that offers exceptional accuracy and versatility. Designed for hunters and tactical shooters, this scope boasts a 1-6x magnification range, making it ideal for close-quarter combat as well as long-range shots. The LPVO technology ensures fast target acquisition, while the offset scope mount allows for easy adjustment and customization. Made from high-quality materials, this scope is built to withstand harsh weather conditions and heavy use. Whether you're a seasoned shooter or a beginner, the Monstrum Banshee 1-6x24 LPVO Rifle Scope is an excellent choice for your next hunting or shooting adventure. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Clear optics, Versatile magnification, Durable build Cons Slightly heavy

4 CVLIFE Tactical Rifle Scope with Illumination and Mount. CVLIFE Tactical Rifle Scope with Illumination and Mount. 9 The CVLIFE 4-16x44 Tactical Rifle Scope is a must-have for any serious shooter. With both red and green illuminated reticles, this scope allows for accurate targeting in any lighting conditions. The locking turret and sunshade provide added convenience and protection, while the included mount ensures easy installation. This durable and reliable scope is perfect for hunting, target shooting, and tactical applications. Its sturdy build and versatile features make it a great investment for any firearm enthusiast. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Clear optics, Locking turret, Red and green illumination Cons Slightly heavy

5 CVLIFE 4x32 Rifle Scope with Mounts CVLIFE 4x32 Rifle Scope with Mounts 8.7 The CVLIFE 4x32 Compact Rifle Scope is a versatile and reliable option for hunters and target shooters. With crystal-clear optics and a 4x magnification, this scope allows for easy and accurate aiming at mid-range distances. It comes with 20mm free mounts that make it easy to install on your rifle, and the compact size and lightweight design make it easy to carry with you on your hunting trips. Made with durable materials and built to withstand harsh outdoor conditions, the CVLIFE 4x32 Compact Rifle Scope is a great choice for anyone looking for an affordable and high-quality rifle scope. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Compact size, Clear optics, Includes mounts Cons Limited adjustment options

6 CVLIFE Tactical Rifle Scope with Illuminated Reticle. CVLIFE Tactical Rifle Scope with Illuminated Reticle. 8.4 The CVLIFE 4x32 Tactical Rifle Scope is a versatile scope that offers both red, green, and blue illuminated reticles and a fiber optic sight. This scope is perfect for hunters and shooters who need a reliable, durable, and accurate scope for their rifles. The scope is made from high-quality materials and is designed to withstand heavy use in harsh conditions. The 4x32 magnification is perfect for short to mid-range shooting and the illuminated reticles make it easy to acquire and track targets in any lighting condition. The fiber optic sight is an added bonus that makes it even easier to acquire your target quickly. Overall, the CVLIFE 4x32 Tactical Rifle Scope is an excellent choice for any hunter or shooter looking for a high-quality, reliable scope. Rated 8.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Red, green, & blue illumination, Fiber optic sight, Easy to mount Cons Limited magnification range

7 SNIPER MT 6-24x50 Rifle Scope with Illuminated Reticle SNIPER MT 6-24x50 Rifle Scope with Illuminated Reticle 8.1 The SNIPER MT 6-24x50 Rifle Scope with Red/Green/Blue Illuminated Reticle Riflescope is a versatile tool for hunters and shooters alike. The scope offers a range of magnification options, allowing for precise targeting at long distances. The illuminated reticle also makes it easy to use in low light conditions. The scope is built with durable materials, ensuring it can withstand harsh conditions in the field. Overall, the SNIPER MT 6-24x50 Rifle Scope is a reliable and effective tool for anyone in need of a quality riflescope. Rated 8.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Variable illumination colors, High magnification range, Good value for money Cons Heavy and bulky

8 Pinty Tactical Rifle Scope with Red Laser Combo. Pinty Tactical Rifle Scope with Red Laser Combo. 7.8 The Pinty 2.5-10x40 Red Green Illuminated Mil-dot Tactical Rifle Scope with Red Laser Combo - Green Lens Color Flat Dark Earth is an excellent choice for hunters and shooters who want a high-quality scope with a red and green illuminated reticle. With a magnification range of 2.5x to 10x and a 40mm objective lens, this scope provides a clear and bright image even in low light conditions. The red laser combo is a great addition for quick target acquisition. The scope is made of durable materials and is waterproof and fog proof, making it a reliable choice for any outdoor activity. Rated 7.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Red/green illuminated reticle, Red laser for easy targeting, Durable and stylish design Cons Laser may need alignment

9 Bushnell Legend 3-9x40mm Illuminated Riflescope Bushnell Legend 3-9x40mm Illuminated Riflescope 7.3 The Bushnell Legend 3-9x40mm Illuminated Riflescope is a top-of-the-line hunting rifle scope that offers impressive accuracy and clarity. With its illuminated Multi-X reticle, this riflescope makes it easy to target your prey in low-light conditions. Measuring at 3-9x40mm, this riflescope is versatile and can be used for a variety of hunting scenarios. Made with high-quality materials, this riflescope is durable and built to last. Whether you're a seasoned hunter or just starting out, the Bushnell Legend 3-9x40mm Illuminated Riflescope is a must-have for any hunting trip. Rated 7.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Illuminated multi-X reticle, Clear and bright optics, Durable construction Cons May be heavy for some

10 CVLIFE Rifle Scope with R4 Reticle. CVLIFE Rifle Scope with R4 Reticle. 7.1 The CVLIFE 3-9x40AO Rifle Scope Optics R4 Reticle Crosshair Gun Scope with 20mm Free Mounts is a versatile and reliable option for hunters and target shooters. With a magnification range of 3-9x and an adjustable objective lens, this scope offers clear and precise images at various distances. The R4 reticle crosshair design is easy to use and provides accurate aiming points. The included 20mm mounts make it easy to attach to your rifle. Overall, this rifle scope is a great choice for anyone looking for a quality optic at an affordable price. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Clear optics, Easy to mount, Adjustable zoom Cons Limited eye relief

FAQ

Q: What is a rifle scope?

A: A rifle scope is an optical device that helps you aim at your target with precision. It is mounted on top of a rifle and magnifies the view of your target.

Q: What should I look for when buying a rifle scope?

A: When buying a rifle scope, consider the magnification, objective lens size, reticle type, and durability. You should also make sure the scope is compatible with your rifle and the type of shooting you plan to do.

Q: Can I use a rifle scope for hunting and target shooting?

A: Yes, rifle scopes can be used for both hunting and target shooting. However, you may want to consider different features depending on the type of shooting you plan to do. For example, if you're hunting in low-light conditions, you may want a scope with a larger objective lens.

Conclusions

After an extensive review process, it is clear that the rifle scope category offers a wide range of options for hunters and long-range shooters. Our team of experts evaluated several products, including the Creative XP GlassFalcon Rifle Scope, CVLIFE Hunting Rifle Scope, CVLIFE Tactical Rifle Scope, FALSCO Rifle Scope, Monstrum Banshee LPVO Rifle Scope, and SNIPER MT Rifle Scope. Each product offers unique features such as red and green illumination, locking turret sunshades, and adjustable side parallax. Regardless of your specific needs, there is a rifle scope on the market that will suit your requirements. We encourage you to take action and invest in a high-quality rifle scope to improve your hunting or shooting experience.