10 Best Selling Rolling Backpacks for 2023

Looking for a practical and convenient way to transport your belongings? Rolling backpacks are a popular choice, particularly for students and travelers who need to carry heavy loads without causing back strain. To help you choose the right rolling backpack, we've researched and tested numerous models, taking into account important factors such as durability, storage capacity, comfort, and design. We've also analyzed customer reviews to ensure that we're providing accurate and helpful information. With expert insights and tips, you can find the perfect rolling backpack to meet your needs, whether you're navigating crowded city streets or traveling through airports.

1 Travelers Club Rolling Backpack Purple Tye 18-Inch Travelers Club Rolling Backpack Purple Tye 18-Inch View on Amazon 9.8 The Travelers Club Rolling Backpack with Shoulder Straps in Purple Tye is a versatile and stylish option for those on the go. With a spacious 18-inch size, this backpack can hold all your essentials and more. The rolling feature makes it easy to navigate through crowded airports or busy streets, while the shoulder straps provide added comfort when carrying it on your back. Made with durable materials, this backpack is built to last and perfect for both travel and everyday use. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Rolling and shoulder straps, 18-inch size, Fashionable design Cons May not fit large laptops

2 MITOWERMI Boys Rolling Backpack Space-Galaxy MITOWERMI Boys Rolling Backpack Space-Galaxy View on Amazon 9.4 The Boys Rolling Backpacks Kids'Luggage Wheeled Backpack for School Boys Trolley Bags Space-Galaxy Roller Bookbag Black-starry Sky 2 Wheels+backpack is a must-have for any young student. This backpack is designed with a space-galaxy theme that is sure to excite any young boy. The backpack is equipped with two wheels, making it easy to transport books and other school supplies from one class to another. The backpack is made from durable materials and is built to last. It is also lightweight and easy to carry, making it perfect for students who have to walk long distances to get to school. Overall, this backpack is a great investment for parents who want to ensure that their child has a comfortable and stylish way to carry their school supplies. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Wheeled backpack for easy transport, Cute space-galaxy design, Spacious enough for school essentials Cons Only 2 wheels for rolling

3 Tilami Rolling Backpack Galaxy Blue 18 inch. Tilami Rolling Backpack Galaxy Blue 18 inch. View on Amazon 9.3 The Tilami Rolling Backpack 18 inch Double Handle Wheeled Boys Girls Travel School Children Luggage Toddler Trip (Galaxy Blue) is a versatile and convenient backpack that is perfect for children of all ages. The backpack features a durable construction and is made from high-quality materials, making it perfect for everyday use. With its double handle wheeled design, the backpack is easy to maneuver and is perfect for travel. The backpack is also spacious and features multiple compartments, making it perfect for storing school supplies, books, and other essentials. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Spacious interior, Easy to roll, Comfortable straps Cons May not fit in lockers

4 J World New York Sunny Rolling Backpack Black J World New York Sunny Rolling Backpack Black View on Amazon 9 The J World New York Sunny Rolling Backpack is a versatile and stylish bag suitable for both kids and adults. This backpack features a rolling design, making it easy to carry heavy loads without straining your back. The bag also has multiple compartments, allowing you to keep your belongings organized and easily accessible. Made of high-quality materials, this backpack is durable and can withstand daily wear and tear. Its black color and sleek design make it a great choice for school, work, or travel. Overall, the J World New York Sunny Rolling Backpack is a practical and functional bag that is perfect for anyone on the go. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Durable material, Rolling wheels are smooth, Spacious interior Cons Zippers can be stiff

5 LAMOGRAFY Rolling Backpack for Kids Elementary Students with Wheel Travel Backpack Girls Solid Color School Bag Black Six Wheels LAMOGRAFY Rolling Backpack for Kids Elementary Students with Wheel Travel Backpack Girls Solid Color School Bag Black Six Wheels View on Amazon 8.5 The LAMOGRAFY Rolling Backpack for Kids is a great option for elementary school students who need a backpack with wheels. It comes in a sleek black color and features six wheels for easy maneuverability. The backpack has a spacious main compartment for books, folders, and a laptop, as well as multiple pockets for organization. The backpack is made of high-quality materials and is built to withstand daily wear and tear. Overall, this rolling backpack is a practical and stylish choice for young students. Rated 8.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Six wheels for stability, Can be used as backpack or rolling bag, Spacious and durable Cons May be too big for younger kids

6 Bansusu Girls Rolling Backpack with 2 Wheels-Pink Bansusu Girls Rolling Backpack with 2 Wheels-Pink View on Amazon 8.4 The Gradient-Star Girls Rolling Backpacks for School with 2 Wheels is the perfect choice for teenage girls who need a spacious and stylish bag to carry their school books and supplies. Made of high-quality materials, this backpack is durable and features two wheels for easy rolling. With a capacity of up to 35 liters, it offers plenty of space for all your essentials. The pink gradient-star design is eye-catching and trendy, making it a great fashion statement for any girl. Whether you're heading to class or traveling, this rolling backpack is a must-have item. Rated 8.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Spacious capacity for books, Easy to transport with wheels, Stylish gradient-star design Cons May not fit in lockers

7 J World New York Sundance Rolling Backpack J World New York Sundance Rolling Backpack View on Amazon 8.1 The J World New York Sundance Rolling Backpack is a versatile and stylish option for students and travelers alike. With a spacious main compartment and multiple pockets for organization, this backpack can easily hold books, clothes, and other essentials. The roller wheels and retractable handle make it easy to maneuver, while the padded shoulder straps provide comfort for when you need to carry it on your back. The Night Bloom design adds a fun and colorful touch to this practical backpack. Measuring 20 x 13 x 9 inches (H x W x D), the J World New York Sundance Rolling Backpack is the perfect size for everyday use. Rated 8.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Spacious interior, Rolls smoothly, Durable material Cons Limited color options

8 LOVEVOOK Rolling Backpack 17 inch Red LOVEVOOK Rolling Backpack 17 inch Red View on Amazon 7.8 The LOVEVOOK Rolling Backpack is a versatile and practical travel backpack perfect for business trips or weekend getaways. Its waterproof design ensures that your belongings stay safe and dry while on the go. With its 17-inch size, this backpack is spacious enough to fit all your essentials, including your laptop, which can be easily carried with the durable wheels. The backpack is also designed with multiple compartments for organizing your items. The red color adds a pop of style and personality to the overall look of the backpack. Overall, the LOVEVOOK Rolling Backpack is a great investment for anyone looking for a reliable and stylish travel companion. Rated 7.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Wheeled for easy transport, Waterproof material, Fits 17 inch laptop Cons May be bulky

9 MATEIN Rolling Travel Backpack Black 17 inch. MATEIN Rolling Travel Backpack Black 17 inch. View on Amazon 7.5 The MATEIN Rolling Travel Backpack is a versatile and durable option for anyone looking to travel with ease. With a spacious 40L capacity and water-resistant material, this backpack is perfect for nurses, teachers, and business travelers alike. The backpack features wheels and a telescoping handle for easy maneuverability, and can also be worn as a traditional backpack. The backpack can accommodate laptops up to 17 inches in size and features multiple compartments for organization. Its sleek black design makes it a stylish option for any traveler. Rated 7.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Spacious 40L capacity, Durable and water-resistant, Versatile for work and travel Cons Slightly heavy when fully loaded

10 MATEIN 17-inch Water Resistant Rolling Backpack Black MATEIN 17-inch Water Resistant Rolling Backpack Black View on Amazon 7.1 The MATEIN 17 inch Water Resistant Wheeled Laptop Backpack is a versatile and durable option for anyone who needs to travel with their laptop and other essentials. This rolling backpack is designed to be water-resistant and can double as carry-on luggage for overnight trips. It features a spacious main compartment with a padded laptop sleeve, as well as several exterior pockets for easy access to your phone, wallet, and other small items. The backpack is made from high-quality materials and is easy to maneuver thanks to its sturdy wheels and telescoping handle. Overall, this is a great choice for business travelers, college students, and anyone who needs a reliable and convenient backpack for daily use. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Water-resistant material, Wheeled for easy transport, Spacious and versatile Cons May be bulky

Q: Are rolling backpacks durable enough for everyday use?

A: Yes, rolling backpacks are designed for everyday use and are made of durable materials that can withstand wear and tear. Look for backpacks made of high-quality materials, such as sturdy nylon or polyester, with reinforced stitching and durable wheels.

Q: Can rolling backpacks be used as carry-on luggage for flights?

A: It depends on the size of the backpack and the airline's carry-on luggage policy. Most rolling backpacks are designed to fit in the overhead compartment of a plane, but it's important to check the dimensions and weight restrictions of your specific airline before flying.

Q: Are rolling backpacks comfortable to wear and roll?

A: Yes, most rolling backpacks have padded shoulder straps and a comfortable handle for easy rolling. Look for backpacks with adjustable straps and a padded back panel for added comfort. It's also important to consider the weight of the backpack when fully loaded to ensure it's comfortable to carry and roll.

After conducting an extensive review process, we have found that rolling backpacks are a convenient and versatile option for anyone in need of a reliable bag for school, work, or travel. Our team has reviewed several top-rated products in the category, and we can confidently say that these backpacks offer a great combination of functionality, durability, and style. Whether you're looking for a backpack with tuckaway straps, a 15-inch laptop sleeve, or a fun space-galaxy design, there is a rolling backpack out there for you. We encourage our readers to consider the options we've reviewed and find the perfect rolling backpack to suit their needs.