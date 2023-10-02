10 Best Selling Water Slides for 2023

Our Top Picks

Water slides are a fun and exciting way to enjoy the outdoors and stay cool during the summer months. With so many options available, choosing the right one can be a daunting task. To help you make an informed decision, we've spent hours researching and testing various water slides to bring you unbiased and expert insights. Our analysis takes into account essential criteria such as size, weight capacity, durability, quality, ease of setup and storage, customer reviews, and price. By considering these factors, you can find the perfect water slide for your family and friends. Stay tuned for our top-ranking products in this category.

1 Jambo XL Premium Slip Splash Slide with 3 Bodyboards The Jambo XL Premium Slip Splash and Slide with 3 Bodyboards is the perfect addition to any backyard water park. This heavy-duty water slide offers advanced 3-way water sprinkler system and triple lane 20FT XL Slide. Kids will love racing down the slide with friends and family. The slide is made from high-quality materials, ensuring it will last for years to come. It's easy to set up and store, making it a great option for summer fun. Overall, the Jambo XL Premium Slip Splash and Slide with 3 Bodyboards is a must-have for any family looking to beat the heat and have some outdoor water fun. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Triple lane for more fun, Includes 3 bodyboards, Advanced sprinkler system Cons Needs a flat surface

2 JOYIN Water Slides and Bodyboards Set The JOYIN 22.5ft Water Slide is the perfect addition to any backyard water fun. With its XL double lane and built-in sprinkler, kids can slip and slide all day long. The package even includes 2 bodyboards for added fun. Made with durable materials, this water slide can withstand endless hours of playtime. Bring the water park to your own backyard with the JOYIN 22.5ft Water Slide. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros 22.5ft long, 2 bodyboards included, built-in sprinkler Cons Assembly required

3 WELLFUNTIME Inflatable Water Park with Dual Slide The WELLFUNTIME Inflatable Water Park is the perfect addition to any backyard party or summer gathering. This inflatable water park features a dual water slide, climbing wall, water gun, splash pool, lounge, basketball hoop, and big slide. Made with durable materials and comes with a blower for easy setup. Kids and adults alike will have a blast staying cool and having fun with this inflatable water park. Perfect for backyard BBQs, birthday parties, and family get-togethers. Get ready for hours of fun in the sun with the WELLFUNTIME Inflatable Water Park. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Multiple features for entertainment, Easy to set up and take down, Durable and safe material Cons Requires constant supervision

4 WELLFUNTIME Inflatable Water Slide Park The WELLFUNTIME Inflatable Water Slide Park is the ultimate summer accessory for kids and adults alike. With its included splash pool, climb wall, 3 sport balls, and 4 water guns, this water slide provides endless hours of entertainment. The air blower inflates the slide in just a few minutes, and the durable materials ensure long-lasting use. Perfect for backyard parties or hot summer days, this water slide will keep everyone cool and having fun. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Includes sport balls, Comes with water guns, Easy to set up Cons May not fit all yards

5 WELLFUNTIME Inflatable Water Double Slides Park The WELLFUNTIME Inflatable Water Double Slides Park with Blower is the perfect addition to any summer party or event. Made with durable materials and equipped with a powerful blower, this bouncy castle features two slides, a rainbow water curtain, shooting game, and rock climbing. Kids and adults alike will have a blast splashing around in the water and racing down the slides. Easy to set up and take down, this inflatable park is a must-have for any outdoor gathering. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Double slides for fun, Rainbow water curtain, Includes blower Cons Requires large space

6 Hoovy Giant Unicorn Inflatable Slide with Pool The Giant Unicorn Slide with Pool is the perfect addition to any backyard gathering. This 7 FT x 15.25 FT x 7.25 FT inflatable slide comes with a side pool for maximum water activities. Made with heavy-duty materials, it's easy to set up and comes with an included air pump and carry bag. Kids and adults alike will love the whimsical unicorn design, making it a hit at any party or event. Get ready for hours of fun in the sun with the Giant Unicorn Slide with Pool. Rated 8.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Fun unicorn design, Includes air pump & carry bag, Easy to set up Cons Requires large outdoor space

7 SUNNY & FUN Slide N Spray Water Park The SUNNY & FUN Slide 'N Spray Inflatable Water Slide Park is the ultimate summer accessory for kids and adults alike. With its vibrant design, this inflatable water slide park provides hours of fun in the sun. Made with high-quality materials, this water slide park is durable and long-lasting. Perfect for parties, family gatherings, or just a day of fun in the backyard, the SUNNY & FUN Slide 'N Spray Inflatable Water Slide Park is a must-have for any summer adventure. Rated 8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to set up, Provides endless fun, Safe for kids Cons May require frequent refilling

8 Sunny & Fun Inflatable Water Slide Park The Sunny & Fun Compact Inflatable Water Slide Park is perfect for outdoor fun during hot summer days. Made from heavy-duty nylon, this slide park features a climbing wall, slide, and small splash pool, making it perfect for kids and adults alike. It's easy to set up and inflate with the included air pump and carrying case, so you can take it with you wherever you go. The compact size makes it great for smaller yards or outdoor spaces. Get ready for endless hours of summer fun with the Sunny & Fun Compact Inflatable Water Slide Park. Rated 7.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to set up, Compact and portable, Includes air pump and carrying case Cons Small splash pool

9 BANZAI Pipeline Water Park Toy The BANZAI Pipeline Water Park Toy is an exciting addition to any backyard party or gathering. With a length of 14 ft 7 in, a width of 9 ft 6 in, and a height of 7 ft 11 in, this inflatable water slide, splash, bounce, and climb toy can accommodate a group of kids at once. Made of high-quality materials, it is durable and can withstand hours of fun in the sun. The BANZAI Pipeline Water Park Toy is perfect for keeping kids entertained during hot summer days and promoting outdoor play. Rated 7.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Large size for fun, Multiple activities for variety, Easy to set up Cons Requires constant blower power

10 FBSPORT Inflatable Bounce House Double Slide The FBSPORT Inflatable Bounce House Double Slide is the perfect addition to any backyard party or summer day. This bouncy castle comes equipped with a water slide, climbing wall, jumping area, splash pool, and even a water gun for added fun. It's made with durable materials and comes with a 550W air blower for easy setup and takedown. Kids will love spending hours bouncing and sliding in this colorful and exciting castle. With the FBSPORT Inflatable Bounce House Double Slide, the possibilities for outdoor fun are endless. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Includes water gun, Double slide for variety, Climbing wall for extra fun Cons May require frequent refilling

FAQ

Q: Are water slides safe for kids?

A: Yes, as long as they are used properly and appropriate safety measures are in place. Always supervise children while using water slides and ensure that they follow any posted rules or guidelines.

Q: What are some popular yard games?

A: Some popular yard games include cornhole, ladder toss, kanjam, frisbee golf, and giant Jenga. These games are great for outdoor gatherings and provide hours of entertainment for all ages.

Q: How do I choose the right pool float?

A: When choosing a pool float, consider factors such as size, weight capacity, and design. Make sure that the float is appropriate for the intended use, whether it be lounging or playing games. Look for floats made from durable materials that can withstand exposure to sun and water.

Conclusions

After conducting thorough reviews of various water slides, it is clear that there is a wide range of options available for families seeking fun outdoor activities. From the XL slides with multiple lanes to inflatables with built-in sprayers and basketball hoops, there is something for everyone. These water slides provide hours of entertainment for kids and adults alike, making them a perfect addition to any backyard or outdoor space. With so many options, it's important to carefully consider your needs and preferences before making a purchase. Whether you're looking for a heavy-duty water slide with advanced sprinkler systems or an inflatable unicorn slide with a pool, these products are sure to provide endless hours of fun in the sun. So, why not add one to your outdoor space today and start creating unforgettable memories with family and friends?