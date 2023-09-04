10 Best Sidewalk Chalks for 2023

Our Top Picks

We have researched and tested a range of sidewalk chalk products to find the best options on the market. Sidewalk chalk is a classic activity that fosters creativity in children and provides outdoor fun. With so many options available, finding the perfect sidewalk chalk set can be challenging. Our criteria for selection included chalk that was vibrant, durable, and easy to use, with a variety of colors that was non-toxic and safe for children. We also considered customer reviews and age-appropriateness. Our research revealed that it can be challenging to find a set suitable for all ages and skill levels. We recommend selecting a set that has a variety of colors, is easy to use, has durable chalk, and is suitable for your child's age and skill level.

1 Chalk City Sidewalk Chalk Art Set (20-Count) Regular Chalk City Sidewalk Chalk Art Set (20-Count) Regular View on Amazon 9.8 Chalk City Sidewalk Chalk is a fantastic art set for kids and adults alike. This non-toxic, washable chalk comes in a pack of 20 jumbo-sized pieces, perfect for creating vibrant and eye-catching masterpieces on sidewalks, driveways, and other outdoor surfaces. Whether you're using them for hopscotch, drawing, or just having fun, these chalks are sure to provide hours of entertainment. Plus, they're easy to clean up with just a little water, making them a great choice for parents who want to encourage their kids' creativity without worrying about messes. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Non-toxic, Washable, Jumbo size Cons Limited color options

2 Colorations Sidewalk Chalk Set Colorations Sidewalk Chalk Set View on Amazon 9.5 Colorations Sidewalk Chalk is a fantastic set of 50 washable, bright colored chalk that provides endless hours of fun for kids. The jumbo size of the chalk makes it easy for little hands to grip and create bold lines on outdoor surfaces like sidewalks and driveways. Teachers can also use this set in the classroom to create colorful displays on the chalkboard. With a variety of colors and patterns, this bulk set of chalk is perfect for sparking creativity and imagination in kids of all ages. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Washable & easy to clean, Vibrant colors, Large pack size Cons May break easily

3 S&S Worldwide Giant Box of Jumbo Sidewalk Chalk S&S Worldwide Giant Box of Jumbo Sidewalk Chalk View on Amazon 9.1 The S&S Worldwide Giant Box of Jumbo Sidewalk Chalk is a must-have for any parent or caregiver looking to keep their kids entertained outdoors. The bulk set includes 126 pieces in 9 vibrant colors, perfect for creating colorful masterpieces on sidewalks, driveways, and other outdoor surfaces. The chalk is non-toxic and safe for kids of all ages to use. With this set, kids can let their imaginations run wild while getting some fresh air and exercise. It’s also a great way to encourage creativity and social play with friends and siblings. Overall, the S&S Worldwide Giant Box of Jumbo Sidewalk Chalk is a fantastic investment for any family with young children looking for a fun and safe outdoor activity. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Large quantity, Non-toxic, Variety of colors Cons Some pieces may break

4 JASNKKONT Sidewalk Chalk Set JASNKKONT Sidewalk Chalk Set View on Amazon 8.9 The 162 Pack 18 Colors Washable Sidewalk Chalk Set is perfect for kids and adults who love outdoor art play. With a wide range of vibrant colors, this non-toxic jumbo chalk set allows you to paint on playgrounds, school classrooms, office blackboards, and more. Made with high-quality materials, this set is durable and long-lasting, making it a great gift for any creative individual looking to add some color to their outdoor activities. Plus, the chalk is washable, making clean up a breeze. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros 162 pack for variety, 18 colors for creativity, Washable for easy clean-up Cons Not suitable for indoor use

5 MMFB Arts & Crafts Chalk Markers with Labels MMFB Arts & Crafts Chalk Markers with Labels View on Amazon 8.5 MMFB Arts & Crafts Chalk Markers are an essential addition to any home or classroom. With 10 bright neon colors and 5mm tips, these liquid chalk paint pens are perfect for window, car, and glass surfaces. The set also includes 45 chalkboard labels for easy organization. Whether you’re a teacher, parent, or DIY enthusiast, these markers are great for creating eye-catching designs and labeling items. Plus, the gold and silver markers add a touch of elegance to any project. Overall, MMFB Arts & Crafts Chalk Markers are a versatile and fun tool for any creative endeavor. Rated 8.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros 10 bright neon colors, Works on various surfaces, Comes with chalkboard labels Cons May require shaking before use

6 Crayola 24 Count Sidewalk Chalk Crayola 24 Count Sidewalk Chalk View on Amazon 8.2 Crayola 24-Count Sidewalk Chalk is perfect for outdoor activities and unleashing creativity. The vibrant colors are easy to apply to any sidewalk or driveway and can be easily washed away with water. The chalk is non-toxic and safe for children, making it a great addition to any family activity. With 24 different colors, the possibilities for creating masterpieces are endless. Whether it's hopscotch or drawing a giant rainbow, Crayola 24-Count Sidewalk Chalk is a must-have for any outdoor adventure. Rated 8.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Vibrant colors, Smooth and easy to use, Washes off easily Cons Can break easily

7 Blami Arts Chalk Markers 8 Pens Set Blami Arts Chalk Markers 8 Pens Set View on Amazon 8 Blami Arts Chalk Markers 8 Pens Set is the perfect addition to any artist's toolkit. These non-toxic, water-based liquid chalk markers come in vibrant neon colors that are sure to make your artwork pop. The set includes reversible tips and an erasing sponge, making it easy to create detailed designs and correct mistakes. These markers can be used on a variety of surfaces, including chalkboards, glass, and ceramics. They are easy to use and provide a smooth, consistent flow of color. Whether you're a professional artist or just starting out, Blami Arts Chalk Markers 8 Pens Set is a must-have for creating eye-catching designs. Rated 8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Vibrant neon colors, Reversible tips, Non-toxic and water-based Cons May not work on all surfaces

8 JOYIN Sidewalk Chalk Set, 36-Piece Assorted Colors JOYIN Sidewalk Chalk Set, 36-Piece Assorted Colors View on Amazon 7.8 The JOYIN 36 PCS Washable Sidewalk Chalks Set is a fun and colorful outdoor activity for kids. With 18 different colors, including 12 tie-dye, 12 glitter, and 12 neon, there are plenty of options for kids to create their own vibrant masterpieces. The chalks are easy to use and washable, making them perfect for outdoor painting and drawing. This set also makes a great gift for any young artist. Rated 7.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Washable and easy to clean, Great variety of colors, Comes in multiple packs Cons Chalk can break easily

9 Chalk City Sidewalk Chalk Set Chalk City Sidewalk Chalk Set View on Amazon 7.4 Chalk City Sidewalk Chalk is a great art set that comes with 52 jumbo chalks in 12 vibrant colors. The chalks are non-toxic and washable, making them safe for young children to use and easy to clean up afterwards. They are perfect for outdoor activities such as drawing, hopscotch, and creating colorful masterpieces on sidewalks or driveways. The set includes a reusable storage bucket that makes it easy to keep the chalks organized and in good condition for future use. Overall, this art set is a fun and affordable way to encourage creativity and outdoor play for kids of all ages. Rated 7.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros 52 count of chalk, 12 vibrant colors, Non-toxic and washable Cons Some colors may smudge

10 Crayola Sidewalk Chalk 36 Count Crayola Sidewalk Chalk 36 Count View on Amazon 7.1 Crayola Sidewalk Chalk 36 Ct. is a must-have for any child who loves art and playing outdoors. This colorful set of chalk includes 36 washable pieces that can be used on sidewalks, driveways, and other outdoor surfaces. The chalk is easy to grip and has a smooth texture that allows for easy drawing and writing. With a variety of colors to choose from, kids can let their imagination run wild and create beautiful masterpieces. This product is perfect for outdoor playdates, birthday parties or just a fun day in the sun. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros 36 colors to choose, Washable and non-toxic, Vibrant and long-lasting Cons May break easily

FAQ

Q: What is the difference between sidewalk chalk and chalkboard chalk?

A: Sidewalk chalk is designed to be used outside on sidewalks and other rough surfaces, while chalkboard chalk is meant to be used indoors on smooth surfaces like chalkboards. Sidewalk chalk is typically larger and softer, while chalkboard chalk is thinner and harder.

Q: Can drawing chalk be used on other surfaces besides chalkboards and sidewalks?

A: Yes, drawing chalk can be used on a variety of surfaces, including paper, cardboard, and even fabric. However, it is important to test the chalk on a small area first to make sure it will adhere properly.

Q: How do I remove chalk from surfaces?

A: To remove sidewalk chalk from a sidewalk or other outdoor surface, simply hose it off with water. To remove chalkboard chalk from a chalkboard or other indoor surface, use a damp cloth or chalkboard eraser. If the chalk has been left on for an extended period of time, you may need to use a cleaning solution specifically designed for chalk removal.

Conclusions

Through our extensive review process, we've found that sidewalk chalk is a fun and versatile way to express creativity outdoors. From liquid chalk markers with reversible tips and erasing sponges to jumbo chalk sets with multiple colors, there are many options to choose from. Whether you're looking to create temporary masterpieces on your driveway or add some color to your school's playground, there's a sidewalk chalk product out there for you. We encourage you to consider our reviewed products and get creative with your outdoor art!