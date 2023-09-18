10 Best Transom Mount Trolling Motors for 2023

Our Top Picks

Welcome to our expert guide on transom mount trolling motors. As avid anglers ourselves, we understand the importance of finding the right motor to enhance your fishing experience. That's why we've researched and tested the best options available, designed to be mounted on the back of small boats, kayaks, and canoes. These motors offer quiet, stealthy maneuvering through the water, giving you a better chance of catching fish. However, selecting the right motor can be challenging. That's why we've analyzed essential criteria and customer feedback to provide expert insights and tips to help you make an informed decision. With our guidance, you'll be able to choose a durable, efficient motor that offers good battery life and suits your needs. So, keep reading to discover our top recommendations for the best transom mount trolling motors on the market today.

1 Newport Vessels NV-Series 55lb Electric Trolling Motor Newport Vessels NV-Series 55lb Electric Trolling Motor View on Amazon 9.7 The Newport NV-Series 55lb Thrust Saltwater Transom Mounted Trolling Electric Motor is a powerful and reliable option for any angler. With its LED battery indicator and 30" shaft motor, this motor makes it easy to navigate through saltwater with precision. It is lightweight, easy to install, and designed to withstand the harsh marine environment. Whether you're a professional fisherman or just starting out, the Newport NV-Series electric motor is a must-have for any fishing trip. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Saltwater resistant, LED battery indicator, Powerful thrust Cons May not fit all boats

2 Newport Vessels Kayak Series Trolling Motor Newport Vessels Kayak Series Trolling Motor View on Amazon 9.6 The Newport Vessels Kayak Series 55lb Thrust Transom Mounted Saltwater Electric Trolling Motor is a reliable and powerful motor designed for saltwater use. With a 24" shaft, it is perfect for kayaks and small boats. The LED battery indicator lets you know when it's time to recharge, while the 55lb thrust motor allows you to easily navigate through currents and wind. Made with high-quality materials, this motor is built to last and withstand harsh saltwater conditions. Whether you're fishing or just enjoying a day on the water, the Newport Vessels Kayak Series motor is a great addition to your gear. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Transom mounted for easy control, 55lb thrust motor for powerful performance, LED battery indicator for easy monitoring Cons May not fit all kayak models

3 Watersnake T24 ASP Electric Trolling Motor Watersnake T24 ASP Electric Trolling Motor View on Amazon 9.2 The Watersnake T24 ASP is a powerful 24 pound thrust electric trolling motor that is perfect for saltwater fishing. The motor is designed with a durable transom mount that makes it easy to install on your boat and allows for precise control while fishing. With a 12v battery, this motor provides plenty of power to navigate through the water and search for your catch. Whether you're an experienced fisherman or just starting out, the Watersnake T24 ASP is a reliable and efficient choice for your next fishing trip. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Powerful 24 pound thrust, Suitable for saltwater, Easy to mount Cons Not suitable for large boats

4 Minn Kota Endura C2 55 Trolling Motor Minn Kota Endura C2 55 Trolling Motor View on Amazon 9 The Minn Kota Endura C2 55 Freshwater Transom Mounted Trolling Motor (36" Shaft) is a reliable and efficient choice for anglers. Its durable construction and powerful thrust allow for smooth and steady maneuvering through any water conditions. The ergonomic and easy-to-use design makes it a popular choice for both experienced and novice boaters. Perfect for freshwater fishing, this trolling motor is a game-changer for those looking for a hassle-free experience on the water. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Quiet operation, Easy to install, Durable construction Cons May not be suitable for heavy boats

5 Minn Kota Endura C2 30 Trolling Motor Minn Kota Endura C2 30 Trolling Motor View on Amazon 8.7 The Minn Kota Endura C2 30 Freshwater Transom Mounted Trolling Motor (30" Shaft) is a reliable and durable motor that is perfect for small boats and fishing trips. Its sturdy construction and 30" shaft allow for easy maneuvering in the water, while the powerful motor ensures smooth and efficient operation. Whether you're a seasoned angler or just starting out, this trolling motor is an excellent choice for your freshwater adventures. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to install, Quiet operation, Durable construction Cons May not be powerful enough

6 Newport Vessels X-Series 55lb Thrust Trolling Motor Newport Vessels X-Series 55lb Thrust Trolling Motor View on Amazon 8.4 The Newport X-Series 55lb Thrust Transom Mounted Saltwater Electric Trolling Motor with LED Battery Indicator (36" Shaft) is a powerful and reliable motor that is perfect for saltwater fishing. The 55lb thrust provides ample power to maneuver through strong currents and windy conditions, while the LED battery indicator ensures that you always know how much power you have left. The transom mount design is easy to install and the 36" shaft provides the perfect depth for most fishing situations. Made with high-quality materials, this trolling motor is built to last and is a great investment for any serious angler. Rated 8.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros 55lb Thrust, Transom mounted, LED Battery Indicator Cons May not fit all boats

7 Watersnake Tracer Transom Mount Trolling Motor. Watersnake Tracer Transom Mount Trolling Motor. View on Amazon 7.9 The Watersnake Tracer Transom Mount Trolling Freshwater Motor is an excellent choice for anglers looking for a reliable and efficient trolling motor. With a 30-pound thrust and a 30-inch shaft, this motor is perfect for small to medium-sized boats. Its 12-volt power source ensures a long-lasting battery life, and the motor's quiet operation won't scare off any fish. The motor is also easy to install and operate, making it a great option for beginners. Overall, the Watersnake Tracer Transom Mount Trolling Freshwater Motor is a great investment for any angler looking to improve their fishing experience. Rated 7.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros 30-pound thrust, 30-inch shaft, Easy transom mount Cons May not be suitable for large boats

8 Newport Vessels L-Series Trolling Motor. Newport Vessels L-Series Trolling Motor. View on Amazon 7.6 The Newport L-Series 62lb Thrust Transom Mounted Saltwater Electric Trolling Motor with LED Battery Indicator is a reliable and durable motor that is perfect for saltwater fishing. The 62lb thrust motor has a 40" shaft and is designed to provide smooth and quiet operation, making it ideal for catching fish without disturbing them. The LED battery indicator is a helpful feature that allows you to easily monitor your battery life. Made with high-quality materials, this motor is built to last and will provide you with many years of successful fishing trips. Rated 7.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Powerful 62lb thrust, LED battery indicator, Suitable for saltwater use Cons May be too powerful for small boats

9 Intex Transom Mount Trolling Boat Motor Intex Transom Mount Trolling Boat Motor View on Amazon 7.3 The Intex Transom Mount Trolling Boat Motor is a durable and reliable motor designed for inflatable boats. With a maximum thrust of 40 pounds, it is capable of powering small to medium-sized boats through calm waters. The motor features 5 forward speeds and 3 reverse speeds, allowing for precise control. It is also easy to install and operate, making it a great choice for beginners. Whether you're fishing, exploring, or just cruising, the Intex Transom Mount Trolling Boat Motor is a great addition to your inflatable boat. Rated 7.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to install, Quiet operation, Durable construction Cons Not suitable for large boats

10 AQUOS Haswing 12V Trolling Motor 100B AQUOS Haswing 12V Trolling Motor 100B View on Amazon 7.1 The AQUOS Haswing 12V Transom Trolling Motor is a versatile and durable option for those in need of a reliable motor for their inflatable pontoon boat, fishing boat, or for both saltwater and freshwater fishing. With both remote and foot control options, this motor offers ease of use and flexibility. It boasts a sturdy aluminum alloy construction and a powerful 100B thrust, making it perfect for a range of uses. Whether you're a seasoned angler or a beginner, the AQUOS Haswing 12V Transom Trolling Motor is a great choice for your boating needs. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Remote and foot control, Suitable for saltwater and freshwater fishing, Ideal for inflatable pontoon and fishing boats Cons Slightly heavy

FAQ

Q: What is a transom mount trolling motor?

A: A transom mount trolling motor is an electric motor that is mounted on the transom or the back of a boat. It is used to move the boat silently and precisely through the water, making it ideal for fishing and other activities that require stealth.

Q: How do I install a transom mount trolling motor?

A: To install a transom mount trolling motor, you need to first choose the right size and type of motor for your boat. Then, you need to mount the motor on the transom using the appropriate hardware and wiring. It's important to follow the manufacturer's instructions carefully and to make sure the motor is securely mounted before using it on the water.

Q: What are the benefits of using a transom mount trolling motor?

A: A transom mount trolling motor offers several benefits, including improved maneuverability and control, reduced noise and vibration, and increased efficiency and speed. It also allows you to fish in shallow waters and tight spaces where a larger outboard motor might not be able to go. Overall, a transom mount trolling motor is a valuable tool for any angler or boater who wants to improve their fishing experience.

Conclusions

After reviewing several transom mount trolling motors for kayaks and boats, it's clear that these products offer a convenient and efficient way to navigate through both freshwater and saltwater. Our team evaluated each product based on its thrust, shaft length, and compatibility with various kayaks and boats. Overall, we found that these trolling motors provide an excellent way to enhance your fishing experience. While each product has its unique features, we recommend considering one that meets your specific needs. Whether you're looking for a lightweight option or a powerful motor, these transom mount trolling motors offer a range of choices for any angler.